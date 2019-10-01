Log in
Santander, Partner Banks Launch Digital Trade Platform

10/01/2019 | 03:57am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Banco Santander SA and 13 other partner banks including Banco BPM and Crédit Agricole are set to launch a digital platform to help businesses trade globally, the Spanish bank said.

The platform, called the Trade Alliance Club, aims to provide insight on market trends, regulations and trade tariffs for more than 180 countries through machine learning and cloud-based services.

By 2022, the platform is expected to cover more than a million companies worldwide and 90% of global trade corridors, Santander said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BPM 1.93% 1.874 End-of-day quote.-4.78%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 0.99% 3.7365 End-of-day quote.-5.95%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE 0.54% 11.19 Real-time Quote.18.13%
