Santander, Partner Banks Launch Digital Trade Platform

By Giulia Petroni



Banco Santander SA and 13 other partner banks including Banco BPM and Crédit Agricole are set to launch a digital platform to help businesses trade globally, the Spanish bank said.

The platform, called the Trade Alliance Club, aims to provide insight on market trends, regulations and trade tariffs for more than 180 countries through machine learning and cloud-based services.

By 2022, the platform is expected to cover more than a million companies worldwide and 90% of global trade corridors, Santander said.

