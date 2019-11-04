Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Santander, S.A.    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Santander buys 1.3 billion euro Nordics car loan portfolio from Ford

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 12:39pm EST

MADRID (Reuters) - Santander Consumer Bank, a unit of Spain's Santander, agreed on Monday to buy a consumer auto-loan portfolio worth 1.3 billion euros (£1.1 billion) from Ford Motor Company in the Nordic countries, a Santander spokesman said.

"Part of the transaction is a long-term agreement on retail and wholesale finance to Ford dealers under the Ford brand," the spokesperson said, without disclosing the amount of the deal.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the first quarter of next year and is subject to regulatory approval, Santander said, confirming information first published by the newspaper Expansion.

As part of the deal, Santander would take on 125 employees from the Ford Motor Company in the Nordics.

Santander Consumer Bank operates in Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway where it manages a loan portfolio of 17 billion euros and has 1,500 employees.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 3.27% 3.728 End-of-day quote.-9.14%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.18% 8.995 Delayed Quote.16.21%
NORDIC GROUP LIMITED 1.89% 0.27 End-of-day quote.-29.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
12:39pSantander buys 1.3 billion euro Nordics car loan portfolio from Ford
RE
10:00aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander´s partnership with Ebury
PU
09:32aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PSA, Fiat Chrysler, Fitbit, McDonald’s
08:45aEUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : NHS Faces Breast-Cancer Lawsuit, Sabadell to Sell Loans
DJ
06:38aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander in £350 million deal for stake in Ebury
RE
05:40aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander in 350 million pound deal for stake in UK's Ebur..
RE
05:15aSantander Takes Stake in U.K. Payments Company
DJ
02:59aFORD MOTOR COMPANY : and Santander Consumer Bank AS have agreed to a sale of For..
AQ
11/01BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander Private Banking, named 'Best Private Bank' in La..
AQ
11/01Europe's Banks Confront Harsh Reality -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 49 068 M
EBIT 2019 25 869 M
Net income 2019 6 126 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,94%
P/E ratio 2019 9,99x
P/E ratio 2020 7,35x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,22x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,20x
Capitalization 59 969 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,56  €
Last Close Price 3,61  €
Spread / Highest target 61,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Deputy Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Chief Financial Officer
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-9.14%66 960
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.92%408 578
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.51%290 813
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.06%286 044
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.24%220 688
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.24%205 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group