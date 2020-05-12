Log in
BANCOLOMBIA S.A.

BANCOLOMBIA S.A.

(BCOLOMBIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia - 05/12
23020 COP   -2.46%
05:00pBANCOLOMBIA S A : 1Q20 Earnings Results
PU
05/05BANCOLOMBIA S A : 1Q20 Report
PU
04/28BANCOLOMBIA S.A. : quaterly earnings release
Bancolombia S A : 1Q20 Earnings Results

05/12/2020 | 05:00pm EDT

1Q20

EARNINGS RESULTS

InvestorRelations- 1Q20 Results

2

3

4

5

6

.DANE .Bank Central Colombia's Sources: microcredit) for 80%.(54 cap rate interest regulatory **Colombian

Cap** Rate Interest Rate Bank Central Inflation

Jan-10

Mar-10

May-10

Jul-10

Sep-10

Nov-10

Jan-11

Mar-11

May-11

Jul-11

Sep-11

Nov-11

Jan-12

Mar-12

May-12

Jul-12

Sep-12

Nov-12

Jan-13

Mar-13

May-13

Jul-13

Sep-13

Nov-13

Jan-14

Mar-14

May-14

Jul-14

Sep-14

Nov-14

Jan-15

Mar-15

May-15

Jul-15

Sep-15

Nov-15

Jan-16

Mar-16

May-16

Jul-16

Sep-16

Nov-16

Jan-17

Mar-17

May-17

Jul-17

Sep-17

Nov-17

Jan-18

Mar-18

May-18

Jul-18

Sep-18

Nov-18

Jan-19

Mar-19

May-19

Jul-19

Sep-19

Nov-19

Jan-20

Mar-20

0%

1%

2%

3%

4%

5%

6%

7%

8%

9%

10%

51%.3

75%.3

04%.28

0%

5%

10%

15%

20%

25%

30%

35%

40%

7

.Bancolombia Calculations -ASOBANCARIA DANE, Finance, of Superintendency Colombian Source: .IFRS Under .2019 December of As .mortgages securitized Includes * .leasing housing and securitizations **Includes

mar.-06jun.-06sep.-06dic.-06mar.-07jun.-07sep.-07dic.-07mar.-08jun.-08sep.-08dic.-08mar.-09jun.-09sep.-09dic.-09mar.-10jun.-10sep.-10dic.-10mar.-11jun.-11sep.-11dic.-11mar.-12jun.-12sep.-12dic.-12mar.-13jun.-13sep.-13dic.-13mar.-14jun.-14sep.-14dic.-14mar.-15jun.-15sep.-15dic.-15mar.-16jun.-16sep.-16dic.-16mar.-17jun.-17sep.-17dic.-17mar.-18jun.-18sep.-18dic.-18mar.-19jun.-19sep.-19dic.-19

15%

19%

23%

27%

31%

35%

39%

43%

47%

51%

55%

59%

25%.53

8

Gross loans* Deposits

Source Colombia: Superintendency of Finance of Colombia *Loans + Leasing operations

Gross loans

Deposits

Source El Salvador: ABANSA (Banking Association of El

Salvador)

Gross loans

Deposits

9

Source Panama: Superintendency of Banks of

Panama

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

* Figures as of March 31, 2020 ** 1 ADR = 4 Preferred shares

22

1Q20

EARNINGS RESULTS

InvestorRelations- 1Q20 Results

Disclaimer

Bancolombia SA published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 20:59:03 UTC
Financials (COP)
Sales 2020 15 818 B
EBIT 2020 8 128 B
Net income 2020 1 560 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,36%
P/E ratio 2020 8,01x
P/E ratio 2021 7,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,45x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,30x
Capitalization 22 880 B
Chart BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bancolombia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 39 180,00  COP
Last Close Price 23 020,00  COP
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 70,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Carlos Mora Uribe President & Chief Executive Officer
Gonzalo Alberto Pérez Rojas Chairman
José Humberto Acosta Martin Chief Financial Officer
Hernando José Gómez Restrepo Independent Director
Arturo Condo Tamayo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCOLOMBIA S.A.-2.46%5 854
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.46%274 098
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.58%253 122
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%201 579
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.08%195 895
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.34%134 345
