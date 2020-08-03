Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  >  Bancolombia S.A.    BCOLOMBIA   COB07PA00078

BANCOLOMBIA S.A.

(BCOLOMBIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bancolombia S A : July 31, 2020, Bancolombia S.A . announces that resolution of General Shareholders Meeting.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ANNOUNCES RESOLUTION OF GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Medellin, Colombia, July 31, 2020

At an extraordinary meeting held today, the General Shareholders Meeting of Bancolombia S.A. ("Bancolombia") adopted the decision to increase the Bank´s legal reserve, transferring the existing resources in the Occasional Reserve for the Equity Reinforcement and Future Growth with a value of COP $ 3.672.418.689.916,45

The decision was approved by 99.93% of the assembly's votes. An abstention of 0.07% was recorded, and the blank votes recorded represent 0.00% of the votes. No votes against were received. The results of the voting system were validated by the Bank´s Internal Auditor.

This decision will allow Bancolombia to maintain regulatory capital levels above the required regulatory minimums.

Contacts

Mauricio Rosillo Rojas

Jose Humberto Acosta

Carlos Raad Baene

Corporate VP

Financial VP

IR Director

Tel: (571) 4885675

Tel.: (571) 4885934

Tel.: (571) 4885371

Disclaimer

Bancolombia SA published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 21:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
05:22pBANCOLOMBIA S A : July 31, 2020, Bancolombia S.A . announces the designation of ..
PU
05:22pBANCOLOMBIA S A : July 31, 2020, Bancolombia S.A . announces that resolution of ..
PU
07/15BANCOLOMBIA S A : July 15, 2020, Bancolombia S.A . announces call to an extraord..
PU
06/24BANCOLOMBIA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
06/19BANCOLOMBIA S A : June 19, 2020, Bancolombia S.A . announces the retirement of t..
PU
06/18BANCOLOMBIA S A : May 24, 2020, Bancolombia S.A . announces consolidated results..
PU
05/12BANCOLOMBIA S A : 1Q20 Earnings Results
PU
05/05BANCOLOMBIA S A : 1Q20 Report
PU
04/28BANCOLOMBIA S.A. : quaterly earnings release
03/26BANCOLOMBIA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 302 B 4 320 M 4 320 M
Net income 2020 1 997 B 529 M 529 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
Yield 2020 4,51%
Capitalization 25 641 B 6 805 M 6 795 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bancolombia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 29 775,00 COP
Last Close Price 25 880,00 COP
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Carlos Mora Uribe President & Chief Executive Officer
Gonzalo Alberto Pérez Rojas Chairman
José Humberto Acosta Martin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Hernando José Gómez Restrepo Independent Director
Arturo Condo Tamayo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCOLOMBIA S.A.-41.18%6 875
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.67%294 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.17%243 013
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.36%215 563
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%184 617
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.52%128 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group