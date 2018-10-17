Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOLSA DE VALORES DE COLOMBIA  >  Bancolombia SA    BIC   COB07PA00078

BANCOLOMBIA SA (BIC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bancolombia : October 16, 2018 Bancolombia S.A. announces sanction by the National Directorate of Taxes and Customs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 05:08am CEST

BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ANNOUNCES SANCTION BY THE NATIONAL DIRECTORATE OF

TAXES AND CUSTOMS

Medellin, Colombia, October 12, 2018

Bancolombia (the "Bank") announces that it learned today of an administrative act, Resolution No. 010379, dated October 4, 2018, pursuant to which the National Directorate of Taxes and Customs has fined the Bank COP 19,828,972,844 (approximately USD 6,421,299*) due to a finding that the Bank had submitted incomplete, erroneous and untimely information.

Bancolombia will take all available legal actions to contest this decision.

*Market representative rate COP $3,088

Contacts

Jaime A. Velásquez

Jose Humberto Acosta

Alejandro Mejía

VP Strategy and Finance

VP of Finance

Investor Relations

Tel.: (574) 4042199

Tel: (571) 4885934

Tel.: (574) 4041837

Disclaimer

Bancolombia SA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 03:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCOLOMBIA SA
05:08aBANCOLOMBIA : October 16, 2018 Bancolombia S.A. announces sanction by the Nation..
PU
10/03EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Italian Business Lobby Sees Lower GDP Growth Than Gover..
DJ
09/25BANCOLOMBIA SA : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
06/26BANCOLOMBIA SA : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
03/23BANCOLOMBIA SA : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
01/09SAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Mar..
DJ
2017BANCOLOMBIA SA : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
2017SAMPO OYJ : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act
DJ
2017Commonwealth Bank of Australia Grows Holdings in Bancolombia SA (CIB)
AQ
2017BanColombia S.A. (CIB) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25Bancolombia S.A. goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
08/29BANCOLOMBIA : Favorable Economic Conditions May Provide Excess Returns 
08/05Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora Uribe on Q2 2018 Results - Earnin.. 
08/03Bancolombia S.A. reports Q2 results 
08/02Bancolombia S.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (COP)
Sales 2018 14 978 B
EBIT 2018 3 665 B
Net income 2018 2 504 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,17%
P/E ratio 2018 11,46
P/E ratio 2019 9,49
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 29 327 B
Chart BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
BANCOLOMBIA S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 34 829  COP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Carlos Mora Uribe Chief Executive Officer & President
David Emilio Bojanini García Chairman
Jaime Alberto Velásquez Botero Chief Financial Officer, VP-Finance & Strategy
Gonzalo Alberto Pérez Rojas Director
Hernando José Gómez Restrepo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCOLOMBIA S.A.0.33%9 502
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-0.56%359 447
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%284 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%268 514
WELLS FARGO-12.25%245 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.33%210 632
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.