Bancolombia : October 16, 2018 Bancolombia S.A. announces sanction by the National Directorate of Taxes and Customs

BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ANNOUNCES SANCTION BY THE NATIONAL DIRECTORATE OF
TAXES AND CUSTOMS
Medellin, Colombia, October 12, 2018
Bancolombia (the "Bank") announces that it learned today of an administrative act, Resolution No. 010379, dated October 4, 2018, pursuant to which the National Directorate of Taxes and Customs has fined the Bank COP 19,828,972,844 (approximately USD 6,421,299*) due to a finding that the Bank had submitted incomplete, erroneous and untimely information.
Bancolombia will take all available legal actions to contest this decision.
*Market representative rate COP $3,088
Contacts
|
Jaime A. Velásquez
|
Jose Humberto Acosta
|
Alejandro Mejía
|
VP Strategy and Finance
|
VP of Finance
|
Investor Relations
|
Tel.: (574) 4042199
|
Tel: (571) 4885934
|
Tel.: (574) 4041837
