BANCORP 34, INC.

BANCORP 34, INC.

(BCTF)
Bancorp 34 : Bank 34 Letter to Clients In Response to COVID-19 Coronavirus

03/11/2020 | 06:39pm EDT

With the increasing news and concern regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus, Bank 34 wants to ensure our clients we are monitoring the developing situation and have resources in place to provide you continued service in any type of contingency situation. Our disaster recovery plan is the backbone for this ability which we test and verify annually. We will continue to monitor the news and any reports or requirements from the CDC and local, state and federal governments. Our focus, dedication, and support are unwavering as we navigate these unique times. We hope you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy.

To learn more about our disaster recovery plan or read entire letter to clients about COVID-19, click here: Bank 34 Coronavirus Response Letter to Clients - dated 3.11.2020.

Disclaimer

Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 22:38:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Jill Gutierrez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randal L. Rabon Chairman
Kim Yacuel Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Jan R. Thiry CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
William F. Burt Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCORP 34, INC.-18.60%36
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.97%309 549
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.37%267 492
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.56%207 320
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.96%205 992
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-39.63%143 824
