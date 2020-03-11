Bancorp 34 : Bank 34 Letter to Clients In Response to COVID-19 Coronavirus

With the increasing news and concern regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus, Bank 34 wants to ensure our clients we are monitoring the developing situation and have resources in place to provide you continued service in any type of contingency situation. Our disaster recovery plan is the backbone for this ability which we test and verify annually. We will continue to monitor the news and any reports or requirements from the CDC and local, state and federal governments. Our focus, dedication, and support are unwavering as we navigate these unique times. We hope you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy.

To learn more about our disaster recovery plan or read entire letter to clients about COVID-19, click here: Bank 34 Coronavirus Response Letter to Clients - dated 3.11.2020.