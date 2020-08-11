Bancorp 34 : Congratulations to Keyshawn Gatson Promoted to Client Service Specialist at Bank 34 in Alamogordo, NM!

Bank 34 is very happy to announce Keyshawn Gatson has been promoted to Client Service Specialist. Keyshawn joined Bank 34-Alamogordo, NM in 2019. He has excelled at serving our clients and we are excited to see him do the same and grow even more in his new role. Please join us in congratulating Keyshawn!

