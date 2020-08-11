Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bancorp 34, Inc.    BCTF

BANCORP 34, INC.

(BCTF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bancorp 34 : Congratulations to Keyshawn Gatson Promoted to Client Service Specialist at Bank 34 in Alamogordo, NM!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

Bank 34 is very happy to announce Keyshawn Gatson has been promoted to Client Service Specialist. Keyshawn joined Bank 34-Alamogordo, NM in 2019. He has excelled at serving our clients and we are excited to see him do the same and grow even more in his new role. Please join us in congratulating Keyshawn!

Disclaimer

Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 21:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANCORP 34, INC.
05:38pBANCORP 34 : Congratulations to Keyshawn Gatson Promoted to Client Service Speci..
PU
08/04BANCORP 34, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
07/29BANCORP 34, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
07/27BANCORP 34 : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
07/23BANCORP 34 : Bank 34 Welcomes James T. Crotty as President & CEO
PU
06/25BANCORP 34, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Ev..
AQ
06/24BANCORP 34 : 6.24.2020 Bancorp 34, Inc Held Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/22BANCORP 34 : Congratulations to Alec Robinson Promoted to Client Service Special..
PU
05/27BANCORP 34, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05BANCORP 34 : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15,1 M - -
Net income 2019 0,71 M - -
Net Debt 2019 11,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 67,4x
Yield 2019 0,98%
Capitalization 28,1 M 28,1 M -
EV / Sales 2018 7,29x
EV / Sales 2019 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart BANCORP 34, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bancorp 34, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jill Gutierrez Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
James T. Crotty Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Randal L. Rabon Chairman
Jan R. Thiry CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
William F. Burt Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCORP 34, INC.-35.82%28
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.80%306 710
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.50%244 212
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.59%230 118
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%184 751
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.11%131 677
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group