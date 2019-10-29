Log in
BANCORP 34, INC.

BANCORP 34, INC.

(BCTF)
Bancorp 34 : Holiday Hours

10/29/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

Please note the special holiday hours for all Bank 34 locations:

Thanksgiving Holiday:
  • Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, 11/28 - Closed
  • Friday 11/29 - Closing early at noon
Christmas Holiday:
  • Christmas Eve, Tuesday, 12/24 - Closing early at noon
  • Christmas Day, Wednesday, 12/25 - Closed
New Year's Holiday:
  • New Year's Eve, Tuesday, 12/31 - Closing early at 2 p.m.
  • New Year's Day, Wednesday, 1/1 - Closed

Disclaimer

Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 23:31:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Jill Gutierrez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randal L. Rabon Chairman
Kim Yacuel Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Jan R. Thiry CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
William F. Burt Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCORP 34, INC.0.00%47
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.10%404 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.73%289 084
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.62%288 869
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.09%220 501
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%203 498
