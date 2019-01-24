The Bancorp, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
0
01/24/2019 | 04:32pm EST
The Bancorp, Inc. ("The Bancorp") (NASDAQ: TBBK), a financial holding
company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and
full year 2018.
Highlights
Net interest income increased 15% to $30.6 million for the quarter
ended December 31, 2018, compared to $26.7 million for the quarter
ended December 31, 2017.
Interest income on security backed lines of credit (“SBLOC”) loans
increased 40% to $8.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018,
compared to $5.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
Net interest margin increased to 3.32% for the quarter ended December
31, 2018, compared to 3.11% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
ACH (Automated Clearing House), card and other payment processing fees
increased to $2.4 million, or 38% compared to the quarter ended
December 31, 2017.
Loans increased 8% to $1.50 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to
$1.39 billion at December 31, 2017.
Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans increased 17% to $470.8
million at December 31, 2018, compared to $401.9 million at December
31, 2017.
SBLOC loans increased 8% to $785.3 million at December 31, 2018,
compared to $730.5 million at December 31, 2017.
The rate on $3.70 billion of average deposits and interest-bearing
liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 0.87% with a rate of
1.10% for $2.20 billion of average prepaid card deposits.
The Bancorp benefited from the lower federal tax rate in 2018, as the
lower federal statutory rate of 21% (compared to 34% in 2017) was
applied to the $65 million gain on sale of IRA portfolio in the third
quarter of 2018.
Consolidated leverage ratio exceeded 10% at December 31, 2018. The
Bancorp and its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, remain well capitalized.
Book value per common share at December 31, 2018 was $7.22 per share.
Damian Kozlowski, The Bancorp’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “This
quarter capped a very important year for the Bancorp. We moved the
institution ahead on many fronts and created an environment to
significantly increase our efforts to innovate and create expanded
client opportunities through new and enhanced products and services.”
The Bancorp reported net income of $7.1 million, or $0.13 income per
diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to net
loss of $12.4 million, or $0.22 loss per diluted share, for the quarter
ended December 31, 2017. The quarter was impacted by several items which
decreased pretax and after tax income. The largest item was $1.3 million
of legal and document production expenses related to the Company’s
continued cooperation with an SEC investigation related to the
restatement of the Company’s financial statement in 2014. Also, in the
quarter, the prepaid division incurred $672,000 of expenses related to
the exit of one relationship, and atypically wrote off $739,000 of its
receivables. Additionally, a valuation charge of $708,000 resulted from
a single loan in the Company’s investment in a securitization of loans
from its discontinued operations. The 2017 loss resulted from
legislation which reduced the federal tax rate to 21% from 35%, thereby
reducing the value of deferred tax assets booked at previous higher
rate. Income from continuing operations does not include any income
which may result from the reinvestment of the proceeds from sales or
repayment of the remaining assets in The Bancorp’s discontinued
operations. Tier one capital to assets (leverage), tier one capital
to risk-weighted assets, total capital to risk-weighted assets and
common equity-tier 1 to risk-weighted assets ratios were 10.11%, 20.64%,
21.07% and 20.64%, respectively, compared to well-capitalized minimums
of 5%, 8%, 10% and 6.5%, respectively.
Conference Call Webcast
You may access the LIVE webcast of The Bancorp's Quarterly Earnings
Conference Call at 8:00 AM ET Friday, January 25, 2019 by clicking on
the webcast link on The Bancorp's homepage at www.thebancorp.com.
Or, you may dial 844.775.2543, access code 1896377. You may listen to
the replay of the webcast following the live call on The Bancorp's
investor relations website or telephonically until Friday, February 1,
2019 by dialing 855.859.2056, access code 1896377.
About The Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is dedicated to serving the unique
needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from
entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The company’s
only subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender),
has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top
Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH
originator. Specialized lending distinctions include National Preferred
SBA Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and
one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the
nation. For more information please visit www.thebancorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this earnings release regarding The Bancorp’s business
which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that
involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may be identified by
the use of forward-looking terminology, including but not limited to the
words “may,” “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “look,” “anticipate,”
“estimate,” “continue,” or similar words. For further discussion of the
risks and uncertainties to which these forward-looking statements may be
subject, see The Bancorp’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk
Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations” sections of those filings. These
risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially
from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press
release. The Bancorp does not undertake to publicly revise or update
forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect events or
circumstances that arise after the date of this presentation, except as
may be required under applicable law.
The Bancorp, Inc.
Financial highlights
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
Condensed income statement
2018
2017
2018
2017
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
Net interest income
$
30,609
$
26,687
$
120,849
$
106,680
Provision for loan and lease losses
925
770
3,585
2,920
Non-interest income
Service fees on deposit accounts
-
1,893
3,622
6,788
ACH, card and other payment processing fees
2,378
1,722
8,653
6,318
Prepaid card fees
13,068
14,095
54,627
53,367
Net realized and unrealized gains on commercial loans originated
for sale
224
384
20,498
17,919
Gain on sale of investment securities
-
636
41
2,231
Change in value of investment in unconsolidated entity
(708)
-
(3,689)
(20)
Leasing income
718
575
3,071
2,663
Affinity fees
10
100
281
1,545
Gain on sale of IRA portfolio
-
-
65,000
-
Gain on sale of health savings accounts
-
-
-
2,538
Loss from sale of European prepaid card operations
-
-
-
(3,437)
Other non-interest income
1,000
744
1,691
1,636
Total non-interest income
16,690
20,149
153,795
91,548
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
20,603
17,930
79,816
75,832
Data processing expense
1,446
2,112
6,187
10,159
One-time fee to exit data processing contract
-
-
-
1,136
Legal expense
2,034
2,163
7,845
8,072
FDIC Insurance
1,430
2,511
8,819
10,097
Software
3,425
3,269
13,304
12,597
Losses and write downs on other real estate owned
(45)
(19)
-
-
Civil money penalty
-
(210)
(290)
2,290
Prepaid relationship exit expense
672
-
672
-
Lease termination expense
-
-
395
-
Other non-interest expense
8,055
8,129
34,530
34,731
Total non-interest expense
37,620
35,885
151,278
154,914
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
8,754
10,181
119,781
40,394
Income tax expense
2,691
23,513
32,241
23,056
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
6,063
(13,332)
87,540
17,338
Discontinued operations
Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes
1,755
(1,429)
1,491
4,059
Income tax expense (benefit)
699
(2,326)
354
(276)
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax
1,056
897
1,137
4,335
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
7,119
$
(12,435)
$
88,677
$
21,673
Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations - basic
$
0.11
$
(0.24)
$
1.55
$
0.31
Net income per share from discontinued operations - basic
$
0.02
$
0.02
$
0.02
$
0.08
Net income (loss) per share - basic
$
0.13
$
(0.22)
$
1.57
$
0.39
Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations - diluted
$
0.11
$
(0.24)
$
1.53
$
0.31
Net income per share from discontinued operations - diluted
$
0.02
$
0.02
$
0.02
$
0.08
Net income (loss) per share - diluted
$
0.13
$
(0.22)
$
1.55
$
0.39
Weighted average shares - basic
56,446,088
55,759,372
56,343,845
55,686,507
Weighted average shares - diluted
56,964,074
56,656,710
57,068,306
56,176,269
Balance sheet
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2017
(dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
2,440
$
2,245
$
3,052
$
3,152
Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank
551,862
710,816
373,782
841,471
Securities sold under agreements to resell
-
64,518
64,216
64,312
Total cash and cash equivalents
554,302
777,579
441,050
908,935
Investment securities, available-for-sale, at fair value
1,236,324
1,274,417
1,305,494
1,294,484
Investment securities, held-to-maturity
84,432
84,433
86,354
86,380
Commercial loans held for sale, at fair value
688,471
308,470
447,997
503,316
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
1,504,777
1,496,773
1,506,812
1,392,228
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(8,653)
(8,092)
(8,014)
(7,096)
Loans, net
1,496,124
1,488,681
1,498,798
1,385,132
Federal Home Loan Bank & Atlantic Community Bancshares stock
1,113
1,113
1,113
991
Premises and equipment, net
18,895
17,686
18,275
20,051
Accrued interest receivable
12,753
11,621
11,810
10,900
Intangible assets, net
3,846
4,229
4,612
5,377
Other real estate owned
-
405
405
450
Deferred tax asset, net
38,272
40,991
39,779
34,802
Investment in unconsolidated entity
59,273
64,212
67,994
74,473
Assets held for sale from discontinued operations
197,831
226,026
241,694
304,313
Other assets
62,925
60,337
56,499
78,543
Total assets
$
4,454,561
$
4,360,200
$
4,221,874
$
4,708,147
Liabilities:
Deposits
Demand and interest checking
$
3,904,638
$
3,540,605
$
3,287,682
$
3,806,965
Savings and money market
31,076
317,453
511,598
453,877
Total deposits
3,935,714
3,858,058
3,799,280
4,260,842
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
93
158
161
217
Subordinated debenture
13,401
13,401
13,401
13,401
Long-term borrowings
41,674
41,841
42,000
42,323
Other liabilities
56,903
54,868
34,485
67,215
Total liabilities
$
4,047,785
$
3,968,326
$
3,889,327
$
4,383,998
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock - authorized, 75,000,000 shares of $1.00 par value;
56,446,088 and 55,861,150 shares issued and outstanding at December
31, 2018 and 2017, respectively
56,446
56,446
56,411
55,861
Treasury stock (100,000 shares)
(866)
(866)
(866)
(866)
Additional paid-in capital
366,181
365,749
364,460
363,196
Accumulated deficit
(817)
(7,936)
(69,213)
(89,485)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(14,168)
(21,519)
(18,245)
(4,557)
Total shareholders' equity
406,776
391,874
332,547
324,149
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,454,561
$
4,360,200
$
4,221,874
$
4,708,147
Average balance sheet and net interest income
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Three months ended December 31, 2017
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets:
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest earning assets:
Loans net of deferred fees and costs **
$
1,905,089
$
24,782
5.20%
$
1,749,644
$
19,764
4.52%
Leases - bank qualified*
19,531
353
7.23%
19,510
383
7.85%
Investment securities-taxable
1,329,249
10,619
3.20%
1,329,508
9,132
2.75%
Investment securities-nontaxable*
7,814
60
3.07%
13,119
119
3.63%
Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank
436,501
2,571
2.36%
386,796
1,241
1.28%
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreement to
resell
44,093
340
3.08%
64,839
379
2.34%
Net interest earning assets
3,742,277
38,725
4.14%
3,563,416
31,018
3.48%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(7,973)
(7,079)
Assets held for sale from discontinued operations
204,354
1,921
3.76%
311,005
3,062
3.94%
Other assets
178,770
190,465
$
4,117,428
$
4,057,807
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Demand and interest checking
$
3,602,089
$
7,522
0.84%
$
3,205,273
$
3,319
0.41%
Savings and money market
44,029
127
1.15%
454,038
545
0.48%
Total deposits
3,646,118
7,649
0.84%
3,659,311
3,864
0.42%
Short-term borrowings
29,184
190
2.60%
38,250
138
1.44%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
156
-
0.00%
219
-
0.00%
Subordinated debentures
13,401
190
5.67%
13,401
153
4.57%
Total deposits and liabilities
3,688,859
8,029
0.87%
3,711,181
4,155
0.45%
Other liabilities
29,244
14,820
Total liabilities
3,718,103
3,726,001
Shareholders' equity
399,325
331,806
$
4,117,428
$
4,057,807
Net interest income on tax equivalent basis*
$
32,617
$
29,925
Tax equivalent adjustment
87
176
Net interest income
$
32,530
$
29,749
Net interest margin *
3.32%
3.11%
* Full taxable equivalent basis, using a statutory rate of 21% for
2018 and 35% for 2017.
** Includes loans held for sale.
Average balance sheet and net interest income
Year ended December 31, 2018
Year ended December 31, 2017
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets:
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest earning assets:
Loans net of deferred fees and costs **
$
1,915,456
$
94,232
4.92%
$
1,763,392
$
78,033
4.43%
Leases - bank qualified*
20,025
1,370
6.84%
20,750
1,613
7.77%
Investment securities-taxable
1,375,566
41,994
3.05%
1,284,941
36,121
2.81%
Investment securities-nontaxable*
8,631
262
3.04%
14,094
470
3.33%
Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank
460,577
8,737
1.90%
495,568
5,202
1.05%
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreement to
resell
59,157
1,708
2.89%
61,309
1,310
2.14%
Net interest earning assets
3,839,412
148,303
3.86%
3,640,054
122,749
3.37%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(7,528)
(6,865)
Assets held for sale from discontinued operations
253,348
8,810
3.48%
310,058
12,655
4.08%
Other assets
190,252
221,096
$
4,275,484
$
4,164,343
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Demand and interest checking
$
3,499,288
$
23,068
0.66%
$
3,371,969
$
12,155
0.36%
Savings and money market
362,267
2,878
0.79%
439,625
2,263
0.51%
Total deposits
3,861,555
25,946
0.67%
3,811,594
14,418
0.38%
Short-term borrowings
20,346
451
2.22%
24,224
336
1.39%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
173
-
0.00%
239
-
0.00%
Subordinated debentures
13,401
714
5.33%
13,401
586
4.37%
Total deposits and liabilities
3,895,475
27,111
0.70%
3,849,458
15,340
0.40%
Other liabilities
14,546
3,329
Total liabilities
3,910,021
3,852,787
Shareholders' equity
365,463
311,556
$
4,275,484
$
4,164,343
Net interest income on tax equivalent basis*
$
130,002
$
120,064
Tax equivalent adjustment
343
729
Net interest income
$
129,659
$
119,335
Net interest margin *
3.19%
3.04%
* Full taxable equivalent basis, using a statutory rate of 21% for
2018 and 35% for 2017.
** Includes loans held for sale.
Allowance for loan and lease losses:
Year ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
(dollars in thousands)
Balance in the allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of
period (1)
$
7,096
$
6,332
Loans charged-off:
SBA non-real estate
1,349
1,171
SBA commercial mortgage
157
-
Direct lease financing
637
927
Other consumer loans
20
109
Total
2,163
2,207
Recoveries:
SBA non-real estate
57
19
SBA commercial mortgage
13
-
Direct lease financing
64
8
Other consumer loans
1
24
Total
135
51
Net charge-offs
2,028
2,156
Provision charged to operations
3,585
2,920
Balance in allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$
8,653
$
7,096
Net charge-offs/average loans
0.10%
0.12%
Net charge-offs/average assets
0.05%
0.05%
(1) Excludes activity from assets held for sale from discontinued
operations.