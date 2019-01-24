The Bancorp, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results 0 01/24/2019 | 04:32pm EST Send by mail :

The Bancorp, Inc. ("The Bancorp") (NASDAQ: TBBK), a financial holding company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. Highlights Net interest income increased 15% to $30.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $26.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Interest income on security backed lines of credit (“SBLOC”) loans increased 40% to $8.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $5.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Net interest margin increased to 3.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to 3.11% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

ACH (Automated Clearing House), card and other payment processing fees increased to $2.4 million, or 38% compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Loans increased 8% to $1.50 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $1.39 billion at December 31, 2017.

Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans increased 17% to $470.8 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $401.9 million at December 31, 2017.

SBLOC loans increased 8% to $785.3 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $730.5 million at December 31, 2017.

The rate on $3.70 billion of average deposits and interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 0.87% with a rate of 1.10% for $2.20 billion of average prepaid card deposits.

The Bancorp benefited from the lower federal tax rate in 2018, as the lower federal statutory rate of 21% (compared to 34% in 2017) was applied to the $65 million gain on sale of IRA portfolio in the third quarter of 2018.

Consolidated leverage ratio exceeded 10% at December 31, 2018. The Bancorp and its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, remain well capitalized.

Book value per common share at December 31, 2018 was $7.22 per share. Damian Kozlowski, The Bancorp’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “This quarter capped a very important year for the Bancorp. We moved the institution ahead on many fronts and created an environment to significantly increase our efforts to innovate and create expanded client opportunities through new and enhanced products and services.” The Bancorp reported net income of $7.1 million, or $0.13 income per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to net loss of $12.4 million, or $0.22 loss per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The quarter was impacted by several items which decreased pretax and after tax income. The largest item was $1.3 million of legal and document production expenses related to the Company’s continued cooperation with an SEC investigation related to the restatement of the Company’s financial statement in 2014. Also, in the quarter, the prepaid division incurred $672,000 of expenses related to the exit of one relationship, and atypically wrote off $739,000 of its receivables. Additionally, a valuation charge of $708,000 resulted from a single loan in the Company’s investment in a securitization of loans from its discontinued operations. The 2017 loss resulted from legislation which reduced the federal tax rate to 21% from 35%, thereby reducing the value of deferred tax assets booked at previous higher rate. Income from continuing operations does not include any income which may result from the reinvestment of the proceeds from sales or repayment of the remaining assets in The Bancorp’s discontinued operations. Tier one capital to assets (leverage), tier one capital to risk-weighted assets, total capital to risk-weighted assets and common equity-tier 1 to risk-weighted assets ratios were 10.11%, 20.64%, 21.07% and 20.64%, respectively, compared to well-capitalized minimums of 5%, 8%, 10% and 6.5%, respectively. Conference Call Webcast You may access the LIVE webcast of The Bancorp's Quarterly Earnings Conference Call at 8:00 AM ET Friday, January 25, 2019 by clicking on the webcast link on The Bancorp's homepage at www.thebancorp.com. Or, you may dial 844.775.2543, access code 1896377. You may listen to the replay of the webcast following the live call on The Bancorp's investor relations website or telephonically until Friday, February 1, 2019 by dialing 855.859.2056, access code 1896377. About The Bancorp The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is dedicated to serving the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The company’s only subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH originator. Specialized lending distinctions include National Preferred SBA Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the nation. For more information please visit www.thebancorp.com. Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this earnings release regarding The Bancorp’s business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including but not limited to the words “may,” “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “look,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or similar words. For further discussion of the risks and uncertainties to which these forward-looking statements may be subject, see The Bancorp’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of those filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Bancorp does not undertake to publicly revise or update forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this presentation, except as may be required under applicable law. The Bancorp, Inc. Financial highlights (unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, Condensed income statement 2018 2017 2018 2017 (dollars in thousands except per share data) Net interest income $ 30,609 $ 26,687 $ 120,849 $ 106,680 Provision for loan and lease losses 925 770 3,585 2,920 Non-interest income Service fees on deposit accounts - 1,893 3,622 6,788 ACH, card and other payment processing fees 2,378 1,722 8,653 6,318 Prepaid card fees 13,068 14,095 54,627 53,367 Net realized and unrealized gains on commercial loans originated for sale 224 384 20,498 17,919 Gain on sale of investment securities - 636 41 2,231 Change in value of investment in unconsolidated entity (708) - (3,689) (20) Leasing income 718 575 3,071 2,663 Affinity fees 10 100 281 1,545 Gain on sale of IRA portfolio - - 65,000 - Gain on sale of health savings accounts - - - 2,538 Loss from sale of European prepaid card operations - - - (3,437) Other non-interest income 1,000 744 1,691 1,636 Total non-interest income 16,690 20,149 153,795 91,548 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 20,603 17,930 79,816 75,832 Data processing expense 1,446 2,112 6,187 10,159 One-time fee to exit data processing contract - - - 1,136 Legal expense 2,034 2,163 7,845 8,072 FDIC Insurance 1,430 2,511 8,819 10,097 Software 3,425 3,269 13,304 12,597 Losses and write downs on other real estate owned (45) (19) - - Civil money penalty - (210) (290) 2,290 Prepaid relationship exit expense 672 - 672 - Lease termination expense - - 395 - Other non-interest expense 8,055 8,129 34,530 34,731 Total non-interest expense 37,620 35,885 151,278 154,914 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 8,754 10,181 119,781 40,394 Income tax expense 2,691 23,513 32,241 23,056 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 6,063 (13,332) 87,540 17,338 Discontinued operations Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes 1,755 (1,429) 1,491 4,059 Income tax expense (benefit) 699 (2,326) 354 (276) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,056 897 1,137 4,335 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 7,119 $ (12,435) $ 88,677 $ 21,673 Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.11 $ (0.24) $ 1.55 $ 0.31 Net income per share from discontinued operations - basic $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.13 $ (0.22) $ 1.57 $ 0.39 Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.11 $ (0.24) $ 1.53 $ 0.31 Net income per share from discontinued operations - diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.22) $ 1.55 $ 0.39 Weighted average shares - basic 56,446,088 55,759,372 56,343,845 55,686,507 Weighted average shares - diluted 56,964,074 56,656,710 57,068,306 56,176,269 Balance sheet December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2017 (dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 2,440 $ 2,245 $ 3,052 $ 3,152 Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 551,862 710,816 373,782 841,471 Securities sold under agreements to resell - 64,518 64,216 64,312 Total cash and cash equivalents 554,302 777,579 441,050 908,935 Investment securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 1,236,324 1,274,417 1,305,494 1,294,484 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 84,432 84,433 86,354 86,380 Commercial loans held for sale, at fair value 688,471 308,470 447,997 503,316 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,504,777 1,496,773 1,506,812 1,392,228 Allowance for loan and lease losses (8,653) (8,092) (8,014) (7,096) Loans, net 1,496,124 1,488,681 1,498,798 1,385,132 Federal Home Loan Bank & Atlantic Community Bancshares stock 1,113 1,113 1,113 991 Premises and equipment, net 18,895 17,686 18,275 20,051 Accrued interest receivable 12,753 11,621 11,810 10,900 Intangible assets, net 3,846 4,229 4,612 5,377 Other real estate owned - 405 405 450 Deferred tax asset, net 38,272 40,991 39,779 34,802 Investment in unconsolidated entity 59,273 64,212 67,994 74,473 Assets held for sale from discontinued operations 197,831 226,026 241,694 304,313 Other assets 62,925 60,337 56,499 78,543 Total assets $ 4,454,561 $ 4,360,200 $ 4,221,874 $ 4,708,147 Liabilities: Deposits Demand and interest checking $ 3,904,638 $ 3,540,605 $ 3,287,682 $ 3,806,965 Savings and money market 31,076 317,453 511,598 453,877 Total deposits 3,935,714 3,858,058 3,799,280 4,260,842 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 93 158 161 217 Subordinated debenture 13,401 13,401 13,401 13,401 Long-term borrowings 41,674 41,841 42,000 42,323 Other liabilities 56,903 54,868 34,485 67,215 Total liabilities $ 4,047,785 $ 3,968,326 $ 3,889,327 $ 4,383,998 Shareholders' equity: Common stock - authorized, 75,000,000 shares of $1.00 par value; 56,446,088 and 55,861,150 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 56,446 56,446 56,411 55,861 Treasury stock (100,000 shares) (866) (866) (866) (866) Additional paid-in capital 366,181 365,749 364,460 363,196 Accumulated deficit (817) (7,936) (69,213) (89,485) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,168) (21,519) (18,245) (4,557) Total shareholders' equity 406,776 391,874 332,547 324,149 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,454,561 $ 4,360,200 $ 4,221,874 $ 4,708,147 Average balance sheet and net interest income Three months ended December 31, 2018 Three months ended December 31, 2017 (dollars in thousands) Average Average Average Average Assets: Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Loans net of deferred fees and costs ** $ 1,905,089 $ 24,782 5.20% $ 1,749,644 $ 19,764 4.52% Leases - bank qualified* 19,531 353 7.23% 19,510 383 7.85% Investment securities-taxable 1,329,249 10,619 3.20% 1,329,508 9,132 2.75% Investment securities-nontaxable* 7,814 60 3.07% 13,119 119 3.63% Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 436,501 2,571 2.36% 386,796 1,241 1.28% Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreement to resell 44,093 340 3.08% 64,839 379 2.34% Net interest earning assets 3,742,277 38,725 4.14% 3,563,416 31,018 3.48% Allowance for loan and lease losses (7,973) (7,079) Assets held for sale from discontinued operations 204,354 1,921 3.76% 311,005 3,062 3.94% Other assets 178,770 190,465 $ 4,117,428 $ 4,057,807 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand and interest checking $ 3,602,089 $ 7,522 0.84% $ 3,205,273 $ 3,319 0.41% Savings and money market 44,029 127 1.15% 454,038 545 0.48% Total deposits 3,646,118 7,649 0.84% 3,659,311 3,864 0.42% Short-term borrowings 29,184 190 2.60% 38,250 138 1.44% Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 156 - 0.00% 219 - 0.00% Subordinated debentures 13,401 190 5.67% 13,401 153 4.57% Total deposits and liabilities 3,688,859 8,029 0.87% 3,711,181 4,155 0.45% Other liabilities 29,244 14,820 Total liabilities 3,718,103 3,726,001 Shareholders' equity 399,325 331,806 $ 4,117,428 $ 4,057,807 Net interest income on tax equivalent basis* $ 32,617 $ 29,925 Tax equivalent adjustment 87 176 Net interest income $ 32,530 $ 29,749 Net interest margin * 3.32% 3.11% * Full taxable equivalent basis, using a statutory rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017. ** Includes loans held for sale. Average balance sheet and net interest income Year ended December 31, 2018 Year ended December 31, 2017 (dollars in thousands) Average Average Average Average Assets: Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Loans net of deferred fees and costs ** $ 1,915,456 $ 94,232 4.92% $ 1,763,392 $ 78,033 4.43% Leases - bank qualified* 20,025 1,370 6.84% 20,750 1,613 7.77% Investment securities-taxable 1,375,566 41,994 3.05% 1,284,941 36,121 2.81% Investment securities-nontaxable* 8,631 262 3.04% 14,094 470 3.33% Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 460,577 8,737 1.90% 495,568 5,202 1.05% Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreement to resell 59,157 1,708 2.89% 61,309 1,310 2.14% Net interest earning assets 3,839,412 148,303 3.86% 3,640,054 122,749 3.37% Allowance for loan and lease losses (7,528) (6,865) Assets held for sale from discontinued operations 253,348 8,810 3.48% 310,058 12,655 4.08% Other assets 190,252 221,096 $ 4,275,484 $ 4,164,343 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand and interest checking $ 3,499,288 $ 23,068 0.66% $ 3,371,969 $ 12,155 0.36% Savings and money market 362,267 2,878 0.79% 439,625 2,263 0.51% Total deposits 3,861,555 25,946 0.67% 3,811,594 14,418 0.38% Short-term borrowings 20,346 451 2.22% 24,224 336 1.39% Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 173 - 0.00% 239 - 0.00% Subordinated debentures 13,401 714 5.33% 13,401 586 4.37% Total deposits and liabilities 3,895,475 27,111 0.70% 3,849,458 15,340 0.40% Other liabilities 14,546 3,329 Total liabilities 3,910,021 3,852,787 Shareholders' equity 365,463 311,556 $ 4,275,484 $ 4,164,343 Net interest income on tax equivalent basis* $ 130,002 $ 120,064 Tax equivalent adjustment 343 729 Net interest income $ 129,659 $ 119,335 Net interest margin * 3.19% 3.04% * Full taxable equivalent basis, using a statutory rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017. ** Includes loans held for sale. Allowance for loan and lease losses: Year ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 (dollars in thousands) Balance in the allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period (1) $ 7,096 $ 6,332 Loans charged-off: SBA non-real estate 1,349 1,171 SBA commercial mortgage 157 - Direct lease financing 637 927 Other consumer loans 20 109 Total 2,163 2,207 Recoveries: SBA non-real estate 57 19 SBA commercial mortgage 13 - Direct lease financing 64 8 Other consumer loans 1 24 Total 135 51 Net charge-offs 2,028 2,156 Provision charged to operations 3,585 2,920 Balance in allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 8,653 $ 7,096 Net charge-offs/average loans 0.10% 0.12% Net charge-offs/average assets 0.05% 0.05% (1) Excludes activity from assets held for sale from discontinued operations. Loan portfolio: December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2017 (in thousands) SBA non-real estate $ 76,340 $ 74,408 $ 75,141 $ 70,379 SBA commercial mortgage 165,406 166,432 156,268 142,086 SBA construction 21,636 17,978 17,781 16,740 Total SBA loans 263,382 258,818 249,190 229,205 Direct lease financing 397,571 395,976 389,387 377,660 SBLOC 785,303 778,552 795,823 730,462 Other specialty lending 31,836 40,799 48,253 30,720 Other consumer loans 16,302 12,172 13,174 14,133 1,494,394 1,486,317 1,495,827 1,382,180 Unamortized loan fees and costs 10,383 10,456 10,985 10,048 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs $ 1,504,777 $ 1,496,773 $ 1,506,812 $ 1,392,228 Small business lending portfolio: December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2017 (in thousands) SBA loans, including deferred fees and costs 270,860 266,433 257,412 236,724 SBA loans included in HFS 199,977 193,372 182,072 165,177 Total SBA loans $ 470,837 $ 459,805 $ 439,484 $ 401,901 Capital ratios: Tier 1 capital Tier 1 capital Total capital Common equity to average to risk-weighted to risk-weighted tier 1 to risk assets ratio assets ratio assets ratio weighted assets As of December 31, 2018 The Bancorp, Inc. 10.11% 20.64% 21.07% 20.64% The Bancorp Bank 9.67% 20.12% 20.55% 20.12% "Well capitalized" institution (under FDIC regulations) 5.00% 8.00% 10.00% 6.50% As of December 31, 2017 The Bancorp, Inc. 7.90% 16.73% 17.09% 16.73% The Bancorp Bank 7.61% 16.23% 16.59% 16.23% "Well capitalized" institution (under FDIC regulations) 5.00% 8.00% 10.00% 6.50% Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Selected operating ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.69 % nm 2.07 % 0.52 % Return on average equity (1) 7.07 % nm 24.26 % 6.96 % Net interest margin 3.32 % 3.11 % 3.19 % 3.04 % (1) Annualized Book value per share table: December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2017 Book value per share $ 7.22 $ 6.95 $ 5.91 $ 5.81 Loan quality table: December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2017 Nonperforming loans to total loans (2) 0.36 % 0.35 % 0.42 % 0.30 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.16 % 0.10 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 0.58 % 0.54 % 0.53 % 0.51 % Nonaccrual loans $ 4,516 $ 4,234 $ 4,915 $ 3,996 Other real estate owned - 405 405 450 Total nonperforming assets $ 4,516 $ 4,639 $ 5,320 $ 4,446 Loans 90 days past due still accruing interest $ 954 $ 1,015 $ 1,459 $ 227 (2) Nonperforming loan and asset ratios include nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due still accruing interest. 