Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Bancorp of New Jersey Inc    BKJ

BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY INC

(BKJ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE: BKJ) on Behalf of Bancorp of New Jersey Shareholders and Encourages Bancorp of New Jersey Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 07:45pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE: BKJ) on behalf of Bancorp of New Jersey shareholders concerning the proposed merger with ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 16, 2019 and valued at $113 million, Bancorp of New Jersey shareholders will have the choice to receive either $16.25 in cash, 0.78 shares of ConnectOne common stock, or a combination of cash and stock subject to customary pro-ration procedures for each share of Bancorp of New Jersey common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Bancorp of New Jersey and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Bancorp of New Jersey shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Bancorp of New Jersey please go to https://bespc.com/bkj/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-the-board-of-directors-of-bancorp-of-new-jersey-inc-nyse-bkj-on-behalf-of-bancorp-of-new-jersey-shareholders-and-encourages-bancorp-of-new-jersey-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300904790.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY INC
08/19CONNECTONE BANCORP : Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Bancorp of New Jersey..
AQ
08/16BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other ..
AQ
08/12BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
08/07Bancorp of New Jersey Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results
GL
07/01BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/29BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
05/10BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
05/09BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY : Reports 2019 First Quarter Financial Results
AQ
03/18BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
03/18BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group