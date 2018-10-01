Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Bancorp of New Jersey Inc    BKJ

BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY INC (BKJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nancy E. Graves, President & Chief Executive Officer, Bank of New Jersey Appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 11:16pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of New York today announced the appointment of Nancy E. Graves, President & Chief Executive Officer, Bank of New Jersey as a new member to the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC), effective immediately.

Council members are representatives from commercial banks, thrift institutions, and credit unions with assets under $10 billion and headquartered in the Second District (New York, Northern New Jersey, Fairfield County Connecticut, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands). The purpose of the council is to provide information and insight to the New York Fed from the perspective of community depository institutions.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York President meets with the council twice a year to discuss regional economic and financial conditions, and other issues confronting community depository institutions.

President & CEO Nancy E. Graves commented, “I am very honored to be selected for this very prestigious and relevant Council. Bank of New Jersey welcomes the opportunity to be represented and to bring our perspective to CDIAC.”

Bank of New Jersey, headquartered at 1365 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee, New Jersey, offers convenient hours and a high level of service for traditional consumer and commercial products and services. The Bank currently has 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee (3 locations), Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake.

For more information about Bank of New Jersey and its products and services, please visit http://www.bonj.net or call 201-720-3201.

If you would like to receive future Bancorp of New Jersey announcements electronically, please email us at shareholder@bonj.net.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release and other statements made from time to time by Bancorp of New Jersey’s management contain express and implied statements relating to our future financial condition, results of operations, credit quality, corporate objectives, and other financial and business matters, which are considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from those expected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1a – Risk Factors and in the description of our business under Item 1. Any statements made that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to make any public announcement when we consider forward-looking statements to no longer be accurate, whether as a result of new information of future events, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY INC
10/01Nancy E. Graves, President & Chief Executive Officer, Bank of New Jersey Appo..
GL
09/21BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY : Man sentenced in fort lee bank robbery
AQ
09/05BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY : New York Man Sentenced to 44 Months in Prison for 2017 B..
AQ
08/09BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of
AQ
08/08BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
08/07Bancorp of New Jersey Reports 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results
GL
07/13BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY INC : 5% Stock Dividend
FA
07/03BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY : Announces a 5% Stock Dividend
AQ
07/03BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
07/02BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY : Announces a 5% Stock Dividend
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07Bancorp of New Jersey reports Q2 results 
07/03Bancorp of New Jersey announces a 5% stock dividend 
05/08Bancorp of New Jersey reports Q1 results 
03/14Bancorp of New Jersey reports Q4 results 
03/05FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (03/05/2018) 
Chart BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY INC
Duration : Period :
Bancorp of New Jersey Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Nancy E. Graves President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald A. Calabrese Chairman
Matthew Levinson CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Michael Bello Independent Director
Jay Blau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY INC-6.30%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.52%384 888
BANK OF AMERICA-0.20%299 048
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%290 222
WELLS FARGO-13.37%254 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%236 314
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.