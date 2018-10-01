Nancy E. Graves, President & Chief Executive Officer, Bank of New Jersey Appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of New York today announced the appointment of Nancy E. Graves, President & Chief Executive Officer, Bank of New Jersey as a new member to the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC), effective immediately.



Council members are representatives from commercial banks, thrift institutions, and credit unions with assets under $10 billion and headquartered in the Second District (New York, Northern New Jersey, Fairfield County Connecticut, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands). The purpose of the council is to provide information and insight to the New York Fed from the perspective of community depository institutions.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York President meets with the council twice a year to discuss regional economic and financial conditions, and other issues confronting community depository institutions.

President & CEO Nancy E. Graves commented, “I am very honored to be selected for this very prestigious and relevant Council. Bank of New Jersey welcomes the opportunity to be represented and to bring our perspective to CDIAC.”

Bank of New Jersey, headquartered at 1365 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee, New Jersey, offers convenient hours and a high level of service for traditional consumer and commercial products and services. The Bank currently has 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee (3 locations), Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake.

For more information about Bank of New Jersey and its products and services, please visit http://www.bonj.net or call 201-720-3201.

