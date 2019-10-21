|
BancorpSouth Bank : Announces Record Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
10/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT
TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Highlights for the third quarter of 2019 included:
- Reported quarterly net income of $63.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share.
- Completed the acquisitions of Van Alstyne Financial Corporation and Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc. effective September 1, 2019; recorded merger-related expenses of $4.1 million for the third quarter.
- Although earnings were impacted by a negative pre-tax mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation adjustment of $4.0 million, strong mortgage production volume totaling $536.1 million contributed to an increase in mortgage production and servicing revenue to $11.3 million for the third quarter.
- Record net operating income – excluding MSR – of $69.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, which represents increases of 13.1 percent on a per share basis compared with the second quarter of 2019 and 23.2 percent compared with the third quarter of 2018.
- Generated organic deposit and customer repo growth for the quarter totaling approximately $160.0 million, or 4.1 percent on an annualized basis.
- Net interest margin – excluding accretable yield – remained relatively stable at 3.76 percent.
- Continued strong credit quality reflected by net recoveries of $0.7 million and a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the quarter; non-performing and classified asset levels remained stable excluding the impact of acquired loans.
- Operating efficiency ratio – excluding MSR – improved to 63.0 percent for the quarter.
- Announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Texas First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Texas First State Bank, which is expected to add approximately $390 million in assets to the Company's Central Texas presence.
- Repurchased 561,260 shares of outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $27.04 per share.
The Company reported net income of $63.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $66.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018 and net income of $53.1 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. The Company reported net operating income – excluding MSR – of $69.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $55.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018 and $62.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.
Net operating income – excluding MSR – is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management to assess the core operating performance of the Company. This measure excludes items such as recognized securities gains and losses, MSR valuation adjustments, restructuring charges, merger-related expenses, and certain other charges.
"Our third quarter results reflect yet another quarter of record financial performance," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to report record net operating income – excluding MSR – of $69.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the third quarter. This success was driven by our ability to maintain a relatively stable net interest margin in a challenging rate environment while our credit quality metrics remain strong. In addition, we continue to leverage our cost structure and improve efficiency, which is reflected in the decline in our operating efficiency ratio – excluding MSR – to 63.0 percent for the quarter. Finally, our mortgage team had an outstanding quarter as $536.1 million in total mortgage production volume contributed to production and service revenue of over $11 million."
"We are pleased to have recently completed our mergers with Summit Bank and Texas Star Bank. Andy Stein, Frank Hall, and the Summit team will provide us with a more meaningful presence in the Florida Panhandle while Randle Jones and the Texas Star team will enhance our market share in the Dallas MSA and surrounding markets. We anticipate completing the operational integration of these banks during the fourth quarter of this year."
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $166.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 17.2 percent from $142.1 million for the third quarter of 2018 and an increase of 4.1 percent from $160.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.88 percent for the third quarter of 2019, compared with 3.67 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and 3.87 percent for the second quarter of 2019. Yields on net loans and leases were 5.16 percent for the third quarter of 2019, compared with 4.72 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and 5.12 percent for the second quarter of 2019, while yields on total interest earning assets were 4.63 percent for the third quarter of 2019, compared with 4.21 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and 4.61 percent for the second quarter of 2019. The net interest margin, excluding accretable yield, was 3.76 percent for the third quarter of 2019, compared with 3.62 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and 3.79 percent for the second quarter of 2019 while yields on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, were 5.02 percent for the third quarter of 2019, compared with 4.64 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and 5.02 percent for the second quarter of 2019. The average cost of deposits was 0.71 percent for the third quarter of 2019, compared with 0.43 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and 0.68 percent for the second quarter of 2019.
Balance Sheet Activity
Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $462.3 million during the third quarter of 2019. This includes loans totaling $610.2 million acquired as a part of the Summit and Texas Star mergers on September 1, 2019. Excluding acquired loans, total loans decreased approximately $105.0 million during the third quarter.
Deposits increased $889.1 million during the third quarter of 2019. This includes deposits totaling $794.2 million acquired as a part of the Summit and Texas Star mergers on September 1, 2019. Excluding acquired deposits, total deposits increased approximately $94.9 million during the quarter. Deposits have increased $1.96 billion since December 31, 2018. Excluding acquired deposits, total deposits increased approximately $632.6 million during the first nine months of the year, or 6.0% on an annualized basis.
Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses
Earnings for the third quarter of 2019 reflect a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million, compared with no provision for the third quarter of 2018 and $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net recoveries for the third quarter of 2019 were $0.7 million, compared with net recoveries of $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2018 and net charge-offs of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. The allowance for credit losses was $116.9 million, or 0.83 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2019, compared with $121.0 million, or 0.97 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2018 and $115.7 million, or 0.85 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2019. The allowance for credit losses coverage metrics were impacted by loans acquired in the acquisitions that closed during the fourth quarter of 2018, the second quarter of 2019, and the third quarter of 2019.
Total non-performing assets were $116.0 million, or 0.82 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2019, compared with $70.3 million, or 0.56 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2018, and $96.0 million, or 0.70 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2019. Other real estate owned was $7.9 million at September 30, 2019, compared with $4.3 million at September 30, 2018 and $6.2 million at June 30, 2019.
Noninterest Revenue
Noninterest revenue was $75.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $71.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $66.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. These results include a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with a positive MSR valuation adjustment of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2018 and a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Valuation adjustments in the MSR asset are driven primarily by fluctuations in interest rates period over period.
Mortgage production and servicing revenue was $11.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Mortgage origination volume for the third quarter of 2019 was $536.1 million, compared with $384.8 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $495.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. Of the total mortgage origination volume for the third quarter of 2019, $112.1 million was portfolio loans, compared with $95.4 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $153.7 million for the second quarter of 2019.
Credit card, debit card, and merchant fee revenue was $9.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Deposit service charge revenue was $11.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $11.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Wealth management revenue was $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $5.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. Other noninterest revenue was $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Insurance commission revenue was $31.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $31.7 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $34.0 million for the second quarter of 2019.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $159.6 million, compared with $142.4 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $157.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $101.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $89.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $101.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. Occupancy expense was $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. Other noninterest expense was $39.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $34.1 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $38.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Additionally, merger-related expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $4.1 million, compared with merger-related expense of $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019.
Capital Management
The Company's equity capitalization is comprised entirely of common stock. The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 12.54 percent at September 30, 2019, compared with 12.27 percent at September 30, 2018 and 12.29 percent at June 30, 2019. The ratio of tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 8.47 percent at September 30, 2019, compared with 8.96 percent at September 30, 2018 and 8.42 percent at June 30, 2019.
During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 561,260 shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $27.04 per share pursuant to its share repurchase program, which is intended to comply with Rules 10b-18 and 10b5-1 promulgated under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 611,821 shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $28.21 per share. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had 826,919 remaining shares available for repurchase under its current share repurchase authorization, which expires on December 31, 2019.
Estimated regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2019 were calculated in accordance with the Basel III capital framework. The Company is a "well capitalized" bank, as defined by federal regulations, at September 30, 2019, with Tier 1 risk-based capital of 10.54 percent and total risk-based capital of 11.28 percent, compared with required minimum levels of 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in order to qualify for "well capitalized" classification.
Summary
Rollins concluded, "We are very pleased with our results through the first three quarters of 2019 and are optimistic about our ability to finish the year strong. In addition to the achievements reflected in our financial results, we continue to execute on other strategic initiatives as well. We have recently added several experienced lenders to our team in certain of our higher growth markets. We also continue to evaluate our product offerings and implement technology enhancements as we strive to improve the customer experience. Finally, we are excited about the recent merger announcement with Texas First State Bank. This transaction will provide us an entry point into the Waco, Texas market while also improving our existing market share in other parts of central Texas. We look forward to Rodney Kroll and the Texas First team officially joining our Company."
TRANSACTIONS
Texas First Bancshares, Inc.
On September 23, 2019, the Company announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement (the "Texas First Merger Agreement") with Texas First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Texas First State Bank, (collectively referred to as "Texas First"), pursuant to which Texas First will be merged with and into the Company (the "Texas First Merger"). Texas First operates 6 full-service banking offices in the Waco, Texas and Killeen-Temple, Texas metropolitan statistical areas ("MSA"). As of September 30, 2019, Texas First collectively reported total assets of $398.1 million, total loans of $175.6 million and total deposits of $362.7 million. Under the terms of the Texas First Merger Agreement, the Company will issue approximately 1,065,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $13.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Texas First. For more information regarding Texas First Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") on September 23, 2019. The Texas First Merger Agreement has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of the Company and Texas First. Texas First has agreed to convene a meeting of its shareholders to vote upon the approval of the Texas First Merger Agreement. Subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions, including the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, the Texas First Merger is expected to be completed during the first half of 2020, although the Company can provide no assurance that the Texas First Merger will close during this time period or at all.
Van Alstyne Financial Corporation & Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc.
On September 1, 2019, the Company completed the merger with Van Alstyne Financial Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Star Bank, (collectively referred to as "Texas Star"), pursuant to which Texas Star was merged with and into the Company, and with Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Summit Bank, (collectively referred to as "Summit"), pursuant to which Summit was merged with and into the Company. Texas Star operated 7 full-service banking offices in Collin and Grayson counties in Texas, and one loan production office in Durant, Oklahoma, while Summit operated 4 offices located in Panama City, Panama City Beach, Fort Walton Beach, and Pensacola, Florida. As of September 1, 2019, Texas Star and Summit collectively reported total assets of $805.2 million, total loans of $610.2 million and total deposits of $794.2 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreements, the Company issued approximately 4,600,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $48.2 million in cash for all outstanding shares of both institutions. For more information regarding these transactions, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") on September 3, 2019. The purchase accounting for these transactions is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.
Casey Bancorp, Inc. & Merchants Trust, Inc.
On April 1, 2019, the Company completed the merger with Casey Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Grand Bank of Texas, (collectively referred to as "Grand Bank"), pursuant to which Grand Bank was merged with and into the Company, and with Merchants Trust, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Merchants Bank (collectively referred to as "Merchants"), pursuant to which Merchants was merged with and into the Company. Grand Bank operated 4 full-service banking offices in the cities of Dallas, Grand Prairie, Horseshoe Bay and Marble Falls, all in Texas, while Merchants, which was based in Jackson, Alabama, operated 6 full-service banking offices in Clarke and Mobile counties in Alabama. As of April 1, 2019, Grand Bank and Merchants collectively reported total assets of $566.0 million, total loans of $415.0 million and total deposits of $529.0 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreements, the Company issued approximately 2,225,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $24.2 million in cash for all outstanding shares of both institutions. For more information regarding these transactions, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on April 1, 2019. The purchase accounting for these transactions is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.
Icon Capital Corporation
Effective October 1, 2018, the Company completed the merger with Icon Capital Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Icon Bank of Texas, National Association (collectively referred to as "Icon"), pursuant to which Icon was merged with and into the Company (the "Icon Merger"). Icon was headquartered in Houston, Texas and operated 7 full-service banking offices in the Houston, Texas metropolitan area. As of October 1, 2018, Icon, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $760.4 million, total loans of $650.4 million and total deposits of $675.8 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 4,125,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $17.5 million in cash, $7 million of which was placed in a separate non-interest bearing escrow account that is to be paid if certain conditions are met, for all outstanding shares of Icon Capital Corporation's capital stock. For more information regarding the Icon Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on October 1, 2018.
Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios
This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 22 of this news release.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results on October 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing www.BancorpSouth.investorroom.com/Webcasts. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.
About BancorpSouth Bank
BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $20 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates more than 300 full service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com. Like us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release may not be based upon historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "hope," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "will," or "would" or future or conditional verb tenses and variations or negatives of such terms. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational impact of the Icon, Grand Bank, Merchants, Texas Star, Summit and Texas First Mergers (referred to collectively as the "Mergers") on the Company, the acceptance by customers of Icon, Grand Bank, Merchants, Texas Star, Summit and Texas First of the Company's products and services after the closing of the Mergers, the opportunities to enhance market share in certain markets and market acceptance of the Company generally in new markets, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") and anti-money laundering ("AML") compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the Company's compliance with the consent order it entered into with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the United States Department of Justice related to the Company's fair lending practices (the "Consent Order"), the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 on the Company and its operations and financial performance, amortization expense for intangible assets, goodwill impairments, loan impairments, utilization of appraisals and inspections for real estate loans, maturity, renewal or extension of construction, acquisition and development loans, net interest revenue, fair value determinations, the amount of the Company's non-performing loans and leases, credit quality, credit losses, liquidity, off-balance sheet commitments and arrangements, valuation of mortgage servicing rights, allowance and provision for credit losses, early identification and resolution of credit issues, utilization of non-GAAP financial measures, the ability of the Company to collect all amounts due according to the contractual terms of loan agreements, the Company's reserve for losses from representation and warranty obligations, the Company's foreclosure process related to mortgage loans, the resolution of non-performing loans that are collaterally dependent, real estate values, fully-indexed interest rates, interest rate risk, interest rate sensitivity, the impact of interest rates on loan yields, calculation of economic value of equity, impaired loan charge-offs, diversification of the Company's revenue stream, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's customer base and loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, liquidity needs and strategies, the ability of the Company to access successfully the capital and credit markets when needed or as desired, sources of funding, net interest margin, declaration and payment of dividends, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, improvement in the Company's efficiencies, operating expense trends, future acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives and the impact of certain claims and ongoing, pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters.
The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors may include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its BSA/AML compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the Company's ability to successfully implement and comply with the Consent Order, the ability of the Company to meet expectations regarding the benefits, costs, synergies, and financial and operational impact of the Mergers, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational improvements of the Mergers will not be realized or will not be realized as expected, the ability of the Company and Texas First to complete the Texas First Merger, the ability of the Company and Texas First to satisfy the conditions to the completion of the Texas First Merger, including the receipt of all regulatory approvals required for the Texas First Merger on the terms expected in the Texas First Merger Agreement, the ability of the Company and Texas First to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the Texas First Merger, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Texas First Merger will not be realized or will not be realized as expected, the failure of the Texas First Merger to close for any other reason, the effect of any announcements regarding the Texas First Merger on the Company's operating results, the possibility that the Texas First Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, the lack of availability of the Company's filings mandated by the Exchange Act from the Securities and Exchange Commission's publicly available website after November 1, 2017, the impact of any ongoing pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters involving the Company, conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally, the adequacy of the Company's provision and allowance for credit losses to cover actual credit losses, the credit risk associated with real estate construction, acquisition and development loans, limitations on the Company's ability to declare and pay dividends, the availability of capital on favorable terms if and when needed, liquidity risk, governmental regulation, including the Dodd-Frank Act, and supervision of the Company's operations, the short-term and long-term impact of changes to banking capital standards on the Company's regulatory capital and liquidity, the impact of regulations on service charges on the Company's core deposit accounts, the susceptibility of the Company's business to local economic and environmental conditions, the soundness of other financial institutions, changes in interest rates, the impact of monetary policies and economic factors on the Company's ability to attract deposits or make loans, volatility in capital and credit markets, reputational risk, the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 on the Company and its operations and financial performance, the impact of the loss of any key Company personnel, the impact of hurricanes or other adverse weather events, any requirement that the Company write down goodwill or other intangible assets, diversification in the types of financial services the Company offers, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, the Company's ability to adapt its products and services to evolving industry standards and consumer preferences, competition with other financial services companies, risks in connection with completed or potential acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives, the Company's growth strategy, interruptions or breaches in the Company's information system security, the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform, unfavorable ratings by rating agencies, dilution caused by the Company's issuance of any additional shares of its common stock to raise capital or acquire other banks, bank holding companies, financial holding companies and insurance agencies, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, other factors generally understood to affect the assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and/or results of operations of financial services companies and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, reports and other filings with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they were made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Year to Date
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
Earnings Summary:
Interest revenue
$ 199,004
$ 191,063
$ 181,133
$ 178,850
$ 163,158
$ 571,200
$ 474,643
Interest expense
32,405
31,046
28,579
25,969
21,023
92,030
52,302
Net interest revenue
166,599
160,017
152,554
152,881
142,135
479,170
422,341
Provision for credit losses
500
500
500
1,000
-
1,500
3,500
Net interest revenue, after provision
for credit losses
166,099
159,517
152,054
151,881
142,135
477,670
418,841
Noninterest revenue
75,432
66,332
64,220
59,031
71,616
205,984
223,006
Noninterest expense
159,614
157,674
149,968
152,342
142,409
467,256
435,292
Income before income taxes
81,917
68,175
66,306
58,570
71,342
216,398
206,555
Income tax expense
18,160
15,118
14,708
11,473
4,659
47,986
32,335
Net income
$ 63,757
$ 53,057
$ 51,598
$ 47,097
$ 66,683
$ 168,412
$ 174,220
Balance Sheet - Period End Balances
Total assets
$ 19,850,225
$ 18,936,814
$ 18,314,183
$ 18,001,540
$ 17,249,175
$ 19,850,225
$ 17,249,175
Total earning assets
17,619,053
16,948,009
16,426,872
16,144,098
15,594,549
17,619,053
15,594,549
Total securities
2,766,446
2,760,732
2,692,499
2,749,188
2,826,359
2,766,446
2,826,359
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
14,120,783
13,658,527
13,071,059
13,112,149
12,449,995
14,120,783
12,449,995
Allowance for credit losses
116,908
115,691
116,499
120,070
121,019
116,908
121,019
Net book value of acquired loans (included in loans and leases above)
1,844,245
1,421,303
1,191,673
1,310,089
835,939
1,844,245
835,939
Remaining loan mark on acquired loans
53,948
38,408
30,782
37,366
13,368
53,948
13,368
Total deposits
16,025,756
15,136,648
14,692,609
14,069,966
13,347,193
16,025,756
13,347,193
Long-term debt
5,161
5,271
5,503
6,213
33,182
5,161
33,182
Total shareholders' equity
2,489,427
2,327,120
2,226,585
2,205,737
2,116,375
2,489,427
2,116,375
Balance Sheet - Average Balances
Total assets
$ 19,170,926
$ 18,637,258
$ 18,033,513
$ 17,879,081
$ 17,059,865
$ 18,618,066
$ 17,024,756
Total earning assets
17,148,574
16,693,115
16,156,235
16,056,656
15,465,260
16,669,610
15,445,534
Total securities
2,738,691
2,733,335
2,704,383
2,784,437
2,814,751
2,725,595
2,895,410
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
13,726,755
13,549,591
13,078,221
13,063,422
12,433,701
13,453,898
12,285,440
Total deposits
15,509,511
15,080,885
14,445,834
14,072,416
13,387,849
15,015,973
13,496,251
Long-term debt
5,303
5,403
5,826
17,403
33,196
5,509
33,588
Total shareholders' equity
2,378,882
2,298,512
2,212,748
2,191,852
2,089,746
2,297,322
2,051,561
Nonperforming Assets:
Non-accrual loans and leases
$ 76,383
$ 71,076
$ 68,949
$ 70,555
$ 55,532
$ 76,383
$ 55,532
Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing
16,659
8,053
8,471
18,695
2,934
16,659
2,934
Restructured loans and leases, still accruing
15,033
10,676
9,874
7,498
7,564
15,033
7,564
Non-performing loans (NPLs)
108,075
89,805
87,294
96,748
66,030
108,075
66,030
Other real estate owned
7,929
6,179
9,686
9,276
4,301
7,929
4,301
Non-performing assets (NPAs)
$ 116,004
$ 95,984
$ 96,980
$ 106,024
$ 70,331
$ 116,004
$ 70,331
Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Return on average assets
1.32%
1.14%
1.16%
1.05%
1.55%
1.21%
1.37%
Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR*
1.44%
1.33%
1.26%
1.25%
1.28%
1.35%
1.29%
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.63%
9.26%
9.46%
8.52%
12.66%
9.80%
11.35%
Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR*
11.63%
10.82%
10.24%
10.20%
10.45%
10.92%
10.71%
Return on tangible equity*
15.75%
13.94%
14.16%
12.81%
17.76%
14.02%
15.64%
Operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR*
17.22%
16.28%
15.34%
15.33%
14.66%
15.61%
14.75%
Noninterest income to average assets
1.56%
1.43%
1.44%
1.31%
1.67%
1.48%
1.75%
Noninterest expense to average assets
3.30%
3.39%
3.37%
3.38%
3.31%
3.36%
3.42%
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent
3.88%
3.87%
3.86%
3.80%
3.67%
3.87%
3.68%
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent, excluding net accretion
on acquired loans and leases
3.76%
3.79%
3.74%
3.71%
3.62%
3.76%
3.62%
Net interest rate spread
3.56%
3.56%
3.56%
3.53%
3.43%
3.56%
3.49%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)*
65.68%
69.36%
68.85%
71.52%
66.29%
67.90%
67.11%
Operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent)*
63.01%
65.46%
66.89%
66.86%
66.34%
65.07%
66.52%
Loan/deposit ratio
88.11%
90.23%
88.96%
93.19%
93.28%
88.11%
93.28%
Price to earnings multiple (avg)
13.77
13.26
16.60
11.67
15.07
13.77
15.07
Market value to book value
124.62%
125.60%
125.56%
118.27%
152.23%
124.62%
152.23%
Market value to book value (avg)
120.12%
125.47%
132.05%
131.34%
158.19%
122.35%
155.72%
Market value to tangible book value
193.15%
191.45%
189.14%
178.79%
216.28%
193.15%
216.28%
Market value to tangible book value (avg)
186.17%
191.25%
198.92%
198.55%
224.75%
189.63%
221.24%
Employee FTE
4,674
4,581
4,370
4,445
4,270
4,674
4,270
*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 and 23.
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Year to Date
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
Credit Quality Ratios:
Net (recoveries)charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
(0.02%)
0.04%
0.12%
0.06%
(0.04%)
0.05%
0.01%
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.01%
0.01%
0.02%
0.03%
0.00%
0.01%
0.04%
Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases
0.83%
0.85%
0.89%
0.92%
0.97%
0.83%
0.97%
Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases, excluding acquired loans and leases
0.95%
0.95%
0.98%
1.02%
1.04%
0.95%
1.04%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases
108.17%
128.83%
133.46%
124.11%
183.28%
108.17%
183.28%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets
100.78%
120.53%
120.13%
113.25%
172.07%
100.78%
172.07%
Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases
0.77%
0.66%
0.67%
0.74%
0.53%
0.77%
0.53%
Non-performing assets to net loans and leases
0.82%
0.70%
0.74%
0.81%
0.56%
0.82%
0.56%
Equity Ratios:
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
12.54%
12.29%
12.16%
12.25%
12.27%
12.54%
12.27%
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets*
8.47%
8.42%
8.41%
8.46%
8.96%
8.47%
8.96%
Capital Adequacy:
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
10.54%
10.52%
10.75%
10.84%
11.71%
10.54%
11.71%
Tier 1 capital
10.54%
10.52%
10.75%
10.84%
11.71%
10.54%
11.71%
Total capital
11.28%
11.28%
11.55%
11.68%
12.60%
11.28%
12.60%
Tier 1 leverage capital
9.14%
8.96%
9.03%
9.06%
9.68%
9.14%
9.68%
Estimated for current quarter
Common Share Data:
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.63
$ 0.53
$ 0.52
$ 0.47
$ 0.68
1.68
$ 1.76
Diluted earnings per share
0.63
0.53
0.52
0.47
0.67
1.67
1.76
Operating earnings per share*
0.66
0.55
0.52
0.51
0.57
1.73
1.72
Operating earnings per share- excluding MSR*
0.69
0.61
0.56
0.57
0.56
1.86
1.67
Cash dividends per share
0.19
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.53
0.45
Book value per share
23.76
23.12
22.48
22.10
21.48
23.76
21.48
Tangible book value per share*
15.33
15.17
14.92
14.62
15.12
15.33
15.12
Market value per share (last)
29.61
29.04
28.22
26.14
32.70
29.61
32.70
Market value per share (high)
30.54
31.10
33.45
33.50
35.40
33.45
35.55
Market value per share (low)
26.47
26.92
25.76
24.31
32.45
25.76
30.60
Market value per share (avg)
28.54
29.01
29.68
29.03
33.98
29.07
33.45
Dividend payout ratio
29.36%
32.24%
32.78%
35.93%
25.15%
31.31%
25.51%
Total shares outstanding
104,775,876
100,651,798
99,066,856
99,797,271
98,525,516
104,775,876
98,525,516
Average shares outstanding - basic
101,168,730
100,610,746
99,506,952
99,541,965
98,646,087
100,428,809
98,772,832
Average shares outstanding - diluted
101,493,247
100,888,164
99,717,119
99,720,219
98,819,905
100,699,510
98,939,743
Yield/Rate:
(Taxable equivalent basis)
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income
5.16%
5.12%
5.09%
4.94%
4.72%
5.13%
4.66%
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income, excluding
net accretion on acquired loans and leases
5.02%
5.02%
4.95%
4.83%
4.64%
4.99%
4.58%
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
2.13%
2.10%
2.04%
1.92%
1.80%
2.09%
1.76%
Tax-exempt
5.56%
4.53%
4.63%
4.47%
4.40%
4.85%
4.36%
Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments
2.41%
2.52%
2.67%
2.84%
2.04%
2.50%
1.78%
Total interest earning assets and revenue
4.63%
4.61%
4.57%
4.45%
4.21%
4.61%
4.14%
Deposits
0.71%
0.68%
0.63%
0.52%
0.43%
0.68%
0.36%
Demand - interest bearing
0.94%
0.91%
0.85%
0.70%
0.59%
0.90%
0.46%
Savings
0.28%
0.29%
0.30%
0.30%
0.24%
0.29%
0.17%
Other time
1.67%
1.60%
1.46%
1.26%
1.06%
1.58%
0.97%
Short-term borrowings
1.90%
2.14%
2.16%
2.06%
1.79%
2.07%
1.58%
Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings
1.07%
1.06%
1.01%
0.91%
0.77%
1.04%
0.64%
Long-term debt
4.93%
4.87%
4.88%
4.12%
4.06%
4.89%
4.11%
Total interest bearing liabilities and expense
1.07%
1.06%
1.01%
0.92%
0.78%
1.05%
0.65%
Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets
70.15%
70.47%
71.15%
69.79%
69.12%
70.58%
70.09%
Net interest tax equivalent adjustment
$ 972
$ 974
$ 1,035
$ 1,088
$ 1,088
$ 2,982
$ 3,302
*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 and 23.
BancorpSouth Bank
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Sep-19
Jun-19
Mar-19
Dec-18
Sep-18
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 333,108
$ 212,080
$ 207,486
$ 239,960
$ 169,493
Interest bearing deposits with other banks
and Federal funds sold
466,650
314,172
490,667
92,476
138,677
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
2,766,446
2,760,732
2,692,499
2,749,188
2,826,359
Loans and leases
14,137,563
13,674,990
13,086,801
13,129,012
12,464,877
Less: Unearned income
16,780
16,463
15,742
16,863
14,882
Allowance for credit losses
116,908
115,691
116,499
120,070
121,019
Net loans and leases
14,003,875
13,542,836
12,954,560
12,992,079
12,328,976
Loans held for sale
229,514
175,898
138,379
140,300
132,080
Premises and equipment, net
480,819
447,564
432,540
361,859
342,947
Accrued interest receivable
62,818
60,598
59,038
57,054
56,369
Goodwill
822,093
734,473
699,073
695,720
590,292
Other identifiable intangibles
61,100
65,930
49,396
50,896
36,475
Bank owned life insurance
328,670
315,398
305,315
308,324
304,687
Other real estate owned
7,929
6,179
9,686
9,276
4,301
Other assets
287,203
300,954
275,544
304,408
318,519
Total Assets
$ 19,850,225
$ 18,936,814
$ 18,314,183
$ 18,001,540
$ 17,249,175
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 4,770,907
$ 4,329,172
$ 4,201,695
$ 4,124,744
$ 4,007,158
Interest bearing
6,745,329
6,511,332
6,353,731
5,898,851
5,535,689
Savings
1,898,813
1,861,247
1,855,024
1,836,167
1,783,602
Other time
2,610,707
2,434,897
2,282,159
2,210,204
2,020,744
Total deposits
16,025,756
15,136,648
14,692,609
14,069,966
13,347,193
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
529,788
439,541
481,567
416,008
403,724
Federal funds purchased
and other short-term borrowing
480,000
730,000
630,000
1,095,000
1,095,000
Accrued interest payable
13,120
12,225
9,718
8,543
7,330
Long-term debt
5,161
5,271
5,503
6,213
33,182
Other liabilities
306,973
286,009
268,201
200,073
246,371
Total Liabilities
17,360,798
16,609,694
16,087,598
15,795,803
15,132,800
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
261,940
251,629
247,667
249,493
246,314
Capital surplus
611,115
506,201
462,256
484,482
439,590
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(50,538)
(53,252)
(69,924)
(80,491)
(91,650)
Retained earnings
1,666,910
1,622,542
1,586,586
1,552,253
1,522,121
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,489,427
2,327,120
2,226,585
2,205,737
2,116,375
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 19,850,225
$ 18,936,814
$ 18,314,183
$ 18,001,540
$ 17,249,175
BancorpSouth Bank
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Sep-19
Jun-19
Mar-19
Dec-18
Sep-18
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 229,814
$ 202,564
$ 213,415
$ 218,553
$ 179,098
Interest bearing deposits with other banks
and Federal funds sold
486,716
254,951
238,194
62,516
57,204
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
2,738,691
2,733,335
2,704,383
2,784,437
2,814,751
Loans and leases
13,743,876
13,565,632
13,094,817
13,079,321
12,448,814
Less: Unearned income
17,121
16,041
16,596
15,899
15,113
Allowance for credit losses
116,232
116,339
118,352
120,426
120,678
Net loans and leases
13,610,523
13,433,252
12,959,869
12,942,996
12,313,023
Loans held for sale
157,691
117,995
86,294
96,588
112,387
Premises and equipment, net
458,758
453,239
430,675
372,488
340,456
Accrued interest receivable
57,941
54,977
54,296
54,156
50,437
Goodwill
761,084
735,540
695,787
668,544
588,777
Other identifiable intangibles
59,253
49,058
50,115
47,567
37,529
Bank owned life insurance
319,894
313,550
306,134
305,888
305,476
Other real estate owned
6,908
7,313
9,555
15,048
6,245
Other assets
283,653
281,484
284,796
310,300
254,482
Total Assets
$ 19,170,926
$ 18,637,258
$ 18,033,513
$ 17,879,081
$ 17,059,865
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 4,479,698
$ 4,307,570
$ 4,078,027
$ 4,284,521
$ 4,076,890
Interest bearing
6,655,962
6,485,523
6,283,089
5,753,655
5,495,517
Savings
1,869,045
1,872,552
1,837,197
1,836,148
1,794,229
Other time
2,504,806
2,415,240
2,247,521
2,198,092
2,021,213
Total deposits
15,509,511
15,080,885
14,445,834
14,072,416
13,387,849
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
507,558
484,950
457,875
447,727
427,583
Federal funds purchased
and other short-term borrowing
487,456
499,385
664,056
953,137
918,153
Accrued interest payable
13,756
12,239
9,998
8,305
6,617
Long-term debt
5,303
5,403
5,826
17,403
33,196
Other liabilities
268,460
255,884
237,176
188,241
196,721
Total Liabilities
16,792,044
16,338,746
15,820,765
15,687,229
14,970,119
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
254,881
252,351
248,810
250,752
246,635
Capital surplus
538,665
511,786
475,390
497,330
441,779
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(52,204)
(66,048)
(78,255)
(91,541)
(89,244)
Retained earnings
1,637,540
1,600,423
1,566,803
1,535,311
1,490,576
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,378,882
2,298,512
2,212,748
2,191,852
2,089,746
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 19,170,926
$ 18,637,258
$ 18,033,513
$ 17,879,081
$ 17,059,865
BancorpSouth Bank
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Sep-19
Jun-19
Mar-19
Dec-18
Sep-18
Sep-19
Sep-18
INTEREST REVENUE:
Loans and leases
$ 178,729
$ 172,748
$ 163,679
$ 162,237
$ 147,404
$ 515,156
$ 427,001
Deposits with other banks
2,456
1,292
1,516
457
243
5,264
1,238
Federal funds sold, securities purchased
under agreement to resell, FHLB and
other equity investments
735
542
374
344
295
1,651
712
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
13,759
13,223
12,437
12,208
11,529
39,419
34,396
Tax-exempt
1,883
1,890
2,121
2,308
2,394
5,894
7,333
Loans held for sale
1,442
1,368
1,006
1,296
1,293
3,816
3,963
Total interest revenue
199,004
191,063
181,133
178,850
163,158
571,200
474,643
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest bearing demand
15,689
14,741
13,139
10,191
8,113
43,569
19,466
Savings
1,341
1,348
1,338
1,367
1,087
4,027
2,338
Other time
10,546
9,635
8,065
6,967
5,399
28,246
14,718
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreement to repurchase
1,857
1,972
1,775
2,563
2,071
5,604
5,310
Short-term and long-term debt
2,971
3,349
4,262
4,880
4,353
10,582
10,468
Other
1
1
-
1
-
2
2
Total interest expense
32,405
31,046
28,579
25,969
21,023
92,030
52,302
Net interest revenue
166,599
160,017
152,554
152,881
142,135
479,170
422,341
Provision for credit losses
500
500
500
1,000
-
1,500
3,500
Net interest revenue, after provision for
credit losses
166,099
159,517
152,054
151,881
142,135
477,670
418,841
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking
7,289
351
2,040
(3,275)
6,517
9,680
26,686
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
9,778
10,168
8,874
9,941
9,857
28,820
29,951
Deposit service charges
11,939
11,117
10,766
11,699
11,278
33,822
32,946
Security gains(losses), net
117
59
39
162
(54)
215
(29)
Insurance commissions
31,512
33,951
30,180
27,981
31,705
95,643
93,800
Wealth management
6,651
5,906
5,635
5,534
6,016
18,192
17,458
Other
8,146
4,780
6,686
6,989
6,297
19,612
22,194
Total noninterest revenue
75,432
66,332
64,220
59,031
71,616
205,984
223,006
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
101,154
100,981
97,228
92,013
89,646
299,363
272,294
Occupancy, net of rental income
12,323
11,988
11,551
12,107
11,690
35,862
33,597
Equipment
4,676
4,423
3,888
3,837
3,994
12,987
11,552
Deposit insurance assessments
2,038
2,165
2,740
1,866
2,954
6,943
8,443
Other
39,423
38,117
34,561
42,519
34,125
112,101
109,406
Total noninterest expense
159,614
157,674
149,968
152,342
142,409
467,256
435,292
Income before income taxes
81,917
68,175
66,306
58,570
71,342
216,398
206,555
Income tax expense
18,160
15,118
14,708
11,473
4,659
47,986
32,335
Net income
$ 63,757
$ 53,057
$ 51,598
$ 47,097
$ 66,683
$ 168,412
$ 174,220
Net income per share: Basic
$ 0.63
$ 0.53
$ 0.52
$ 0.47
$ 0.68
$ 1.68
$ 1.76
Diluted
$ 0.63
$ 0.53
$ 0.52
$ 0.47
$ 0.67
$ 1.67
$ 1.76
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Sep-19
Jun-19
Mar-19
Dec-18
Sep-18
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
1,887,817
1,832,016
1,728,897
$ 1,766,515
$ 1,617,293
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
2,276,338
2,157,292
2,128,763
2,267,902
2,157,177
Total commercial and industrial
4,164,155
3,989,308
3,857,660
4,034,417
3,774,470
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
347,866
332,902
309,931
318,038
315,842
Construction, acquisition and development
1,538,073
1,441,269
1,322,671
1,286,786
1,103,532
Commercial real estate
3,345,166
3,287,453
3,169,117
3,026,214
2,923,791
Total commercial real estate
5,231,105
5,061,624
4,801,719
4,631,038
4,343,165
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
3,519,449
3,422,661
3,242,769
3,259,390
3,184,674
Home equity
678,294
670,352
663,120
663,572
655,213
Credit cards
101,213
101,024
99,260
105,569
102,353
Total consumer
4,298,956
4,194,037
4,005,149
4,028,531
3,942,240
All other
426,567
413,558
406,531
418,163
390,120
Total loans
$ 14,120,783
$ 13,658,527
$ 13,071,059
$ 13,112,149
$ 12,449,995
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 115,691
$ 116,499
$ 120,070
$ 121,019
$ 119,920
Loans and leases charged-off:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
(218)
(866)
(819)
(1,042)
(322)
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
(65)
-
-
(237)
(315)
Total commercial and industrial
(283)
(866)
(819)
(1,279)
(637)
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
-
-
-
(6)
(6)
Construction, acquisition and development
-
(45)
-
(142)
(41)
Commercial real estate
(49)
(250)
(3,815)
(594)
-
Total commercial real estate
(49)
(295)
(3,815)
(742)
(47)
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
(255)
(237)
(185)
(298)
(210)
Home equity
(39)
(124)
(353)
(237)
(227)
Credit cards
(631)
(922)
(955)
(816)
(596)
Total consumer
(925)
(1,283)
(1,493)
(1,351)
(1,033)
All other
(895)
(912)
(831)
(761)
(941)
Total loans charged-off
(2,152)
(3,356)
(6,958)
(4,133)
(2,658)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
835
747
360
504
1,558
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
49
71
100
40
413
Total commercial and industrial
884
818
460
544
1,971
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
3
10
4
304
20
Construction, acquisition and development
480
63
714
197
564
Commercial real estate
29
218
78
139
200
Total commercial real estate
512
291
796
640
784
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
278
244
1,081
419
522
Home equity
731
179
75
86
58
Credit cards
224
223
218
245
198
Total consumer
1,233
646
1,374
750
778
All other
240
293
257
250
224
Total recoveries
2,869
2,048
2,887
2,184
3,757
Net recoveries(charge-offs)
717
(1,308)
(4,071)
(1,949)
1,099
Provision charged to operating expense
500
500
500
1,000
-
Balance, end of period
$ 116,908
$ 115,691
$ 116,499
$ 120,070
$ 121,019
Average loans for period
$ 13,726,755
$ 13,549,591
$ 13,078,221
$ 13,063,422
$ 12,433,701
Ratio:
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
(0.02%)
0.04%
0.12%
0.06%
(0.04%)
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Sep-19
Jun-19
Mar-19
Dec-18
Sep-18
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:
Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
$ 10,430
$ 9,456
$ 10,431
$ 10,537
$ 11,158
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
7,446
8,648
8,782
8,637
7,927
Total commercial and industrial
17,876
18,104
19,213
19,174
19,085
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
4,423
6,115
6,263
4,617
1,603
Construction, acquisition and development
2,231
2,071
2,710
3,124
1,410
Commercial real estate
16,823
13,064
12,283
16,590
7,787
Total commercial real estate
23,477
21,250
21,256
24,331
10,800
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
31,744
28,779
25,680
23,932
23,015
Home equity
2,767
2,432
2,259
2,686
2,349
Credit cards
85
86
160
173
120
Total consumer
34,596
31,297
28,099
26,791
25,484
All other
434
425
381
259
163
Total nonaccrual loans and leases
$ 76,383
$ 71,076
$ 68,949
$ 70,555
$ 55,532
Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing:
16,659
8,053
8,471
18,695
2,934
Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing
15,033
10,676
9,874
7,498
7,564
Total non-performing loans and leases
$ 108,075
$ 89,805
$ 87,294
$ 96,748
$ 66,030
OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED:
7,929
6,179
9,686
9,276
4,301
Total Non-performing Assets
$ 116,004
$ 95,984
$ 96,980
$ 106,024
$ 70,331
BXS originated assets
$ 84,413
$ 76,816
$ 77,110
$ 72,527
$ 66,062
Acquired assets
31,591
19,168
19,870
33,497
4,269
Total Non-performing Assets
$ 116,004
$ 95,984
$ 96,980
$ 106,024
$ 70,331
Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases During the Quarter
$ 26,331
$ 22,002
$ 15,419
$ 28,572
$ 12,217
Loans and Leases 30-89 Days Past Due, Still Accruing:
BXS originated loans
$ 40,668
$ 42,968
$ 34,591
$ 43,922
$ 33,093
Acquired loans
16,741
14,042
10,840
9,769
11,294
Total Loans and Leases 30-89 days past due, still accruing
$ 57,409
$ 57,010
$ 45,431
$ 53,691
$ 44,387
Credit Quality Ratios:
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.01%
0.01%
0.02%
0.03%
0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases
0.83%
0.85%
0.89%
0.92%
0.97%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases
108.17%
128.83%
133.46%
124.11%
183.28%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets
100.78%
120.53%
120.13%
113.25%
172.07%
Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases
0.77%
0.66%
0.67%
0.74%
0.53%
Non-performing assets to net loans and leases
0.82%
0.70%
0.74%
0.81%
0.56%
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2019
Special
Purchased
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Impaired
Credit Impaired
Total
LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
$ 1,820,611
$ 500
$ 52,338
$ 194
$ -
$ 1,653
$ 12,521
$ 1,887,817
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
2,224,622
-
41,503
-
-
4,211
6,002
2,276,338
Total commercial and industrial
4,045,233
500
93,841
194
-
5,864
18,523
4,164,155
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
337,586
-
8,876
-
-
-
1,404
347,866
Construction, acquisition and development
1,518,970
-
13,298
-
-
-
5,805
1,538,073
Commercial real estate
3,256,932
-
70,072
-
-
14,244
3,918
3,345,166
Total commercial real estate
5,113,488
-
92,246
-
-
14,244
11,127
5,231,105
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
3,436,136
-
77,677
-
-
4,840
796
3,519,449
Home equity
671,520
-
6,774
-
-
-
-
678,294
Credit cards
101,213
-
-
-
-
-
-
101,213
Total consumer
4,208,869
-
84,451
-
-
4,840
796
4,298,956
All other
414,994
2,030
9,521
-
-
-
22
426,567
Total loans
$ 13,782,584
$ 2,530
$ 280,059
$ 194
$ -
$ 24,948
$ 30,468
$ 14,120,783
BXS originated loans
$ 11,901,311
$ -
$ 192,133
$ 194
$ -
$ 24,379
$ -
$ 12,118,017
Acquired loans*
1,881,273
2,530
87,926
-
-
569
30,468
2,002,766
Total Loans
$ 13,782,584
$ 2,530
$ 280,059
$ 194
$ -
$ 24,948
$ 30,468
$ 14,120,783
June 30, 2019
Special
Purchased
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Impaired
Credit Impaired
Total
LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
$ 1,779,607
$ 490
$ 38,074
$ 218
$ -
$ 3,320
$ 10,307
$ 1,832,016
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
2,108,890
-
38,077
-
-
4,075
6,250
2,157,292
Total commercial and industrial
3,888,497
490
76,151
218
-
7,395
16,557
3,989,308
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
319,673
-
9,558
-
-
1,409
2,262
332,902
Construction, acquisition and development
1,417,312
-
18,140
-
-
-
5,817
1,441,269
Commercial real estate
3,203,433
-
72,798
-
-
10,400
822
3,287,453
Total commercial real estate
4,940,418
-
100,496
-
-
11,809
8,901
5,061,624
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
3,363,963
-
53,149
-
-
4,844
705
3,422,661
Home equity
663,978
-
6,374
-
-
-
-
670,352
Credit cards
101,024
-
-
-
-
-
-
101,024
Total consumer
4,128,965
-
59,523
-
-
4,844
705
4,194,037
All other
405,143
-
8,415
-
-
-
-
413,558
Total loans
$ 13,363,023
$ 490
$ 244,585
$ 218
$ -
$ 24,048
$ 26,163
$ 13,658,527
BXS originated loans
$ 11,876,557
$ -
$ 181,045
$ 218
$ -
$ 22,821
$ -
$ 12,080,641
Acquired loans*
1,486,466
490
63,540
-
-
1,227
26,163
1,577,886
Total Loans
$ 13,363,023
$ 490
$ 244,585
$ 218
$ -
$ 24,048
$ 26,163
$ 13,658,527
* Includes certain loans that are no longer included in acquired loans in the purchase accounting disclosures on page 19 as a result of a maturity, refinance, or other triggering event.
BancorpSouth Bank
Geographical Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2019
Alabama
and Florida
Panhandle
Arkansas
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
$ 159,553
$ 153,197
$ 279,842
$ 526,954
$ 67,661
$ 99,249
$ 571,837
$ 29,524
$ 1,887,817
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
281,681
193,300
279,545
658,567
59,574
153,855
649,816
-
2,276,338
Total commercial and industrial
441,234
346,497
559,387
1,185,521
127,235
253,104
1,221,653
29,524
4,164,155
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
31,795
79,092
30,686
73,615
6,980
12,240
113,458
-
347,866
Construction, acquisition and development
182,975
65,305
78,585
283,648
22,626
131,172
773,722
40
1,538,073
Commercial real estate
358,594
385,389
355,399
696,494
212,924
211,392
1,124,974
-
3,345,166
Total commercial real estate
573,364
529,786
464,670
1,053,757
242,530
354,804
2,012,154
40
5,231,105
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
566,804
336,089
351,829
868,647
93,331
325,707
903,613
73,429
3,519,449
Home equity
110,966
49,348
90,504
243,012
17,559
138,934
27,971
-
678,294
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
101,213
101,213
Total consumer
677,770
385,437
442,333
1,111,659
110,890
464,641
931,584
174,642
4,298,956
All other
59,471
37,364
25,241
183,953
2,859
18,041
94,421
5,217
426,567
Total loans
$ 1,751,839
$ 1,299,084
$ 1,491,631
$ 3,534,890
$ 483,514
$ 1,090,590
$ 4,259,812
$ 209,423
$ 14,120,783
Loan growth, excluding loans acquired during
the quarter (annualized)
5.00%
4.71%
(1.87%)
(6.01%)
2.36%
(5.57%)
(3.49%)
(59.13%)
(3.26%)
NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
$ 43
$ 529
$ 1,586
$ 938
$ 672
$ 1,273
$ 7,105
$ 1,289
$ 13,435
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
1,057
1,400
1,445
4,270
-
157
8,965
-
17,294
Total commercial and industrial
1,100
1,929
3,031
5,208
672
1,430
16,070
1,289
30,729
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
327
626
122
109
-
-
3,550
-
4,734
Construction, acquisition and development
330
413
548
426
-
250
6,713
-
8,680
Commercial real estate
424
801
3,307
1,487
-
-
16,587
-
22,606
Total commercial real estate
1,081
1,840
3,977
2,022
-
250
26,850
-
36,020
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
3,542
3,237
5,364
12,272
135
2,236
9,312
125
36,223
Home equity
343
213
442
1,210
164
919
119
-
3,410
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,155
1,155
Total consumer
3,885
3,450
5,806
13,482
299
3,155
9,431
1,280
40,788
All other
91
-
9
45
-
73
317
3
538
Total loans
$ 6,157
$ 7,219
$ 12,823
$ 20,757
$ 971
$ 4,908
$ 52,668
$ 2,572
$ 108,075
NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES
AS A PERCENTAGE OF OUTSTANDING:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
0.03%
0.35%
0.57%
0.18%
0.99%
1.28%
1.24%
4.37%
0.71%
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
0.38%
0.72%
0.52%
0.65%
0.00%
0.10%
1.38%
N/A
0.76%
Total commercial and industrial
0.25%
0.56%
0.54%
0.44%
0.53%
0.56%
1.32%
4.37%
0.74%
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
1.03%
0.79%
0.40%
0.15%
0.00%
0.00%
3.13%
N/A
1.36%
Construction, acquisition and development
0.18%
0.63%
0.70%
0.15%
0.00%
0.19%
0.87%
0.00%
0.56%
Commercial real estate
0.12%
0.21%
0.93%
0.21%
0.00%
0.00%
1.47%
N/A
0.68%
Total commercial real estate
0.19%
0.35%
0.86%
0.19%
0.00%
0.07%
1.33%
0.00%
0.69%
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
0.62%
0.96%
1.52%
1.41%
0.14%
0.69%
1.03%
0.17%
1.03%
Home equity
0.31%
0.43%
0.49%
0.50%
0.93%
0.66%
0.43%
N/A
0.50%
Credit cards
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
1.14%
1.14%
Total consumer
0.57%
0.90%
1.31%
1.21%
0.27%
0.68%
1.01%
0.73%
0.95%
All other
0.15%
0.00%
0.04%
0.02%
0.00%
0.40%
0.34%
0.06%
0.13%
Total loans
0.35%
0.56%
0.86%
0.59%
0.20%
0.45%
1.24%
1.23%
0.77%
BancorpSouth Bank
Acquired Loan Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
Acquired Loans
Accounted for Under
ASC 310-20
Acquired Loans
Accounted for Under
ASC 310-30
Total Acquired
Loans
Net book value of acquired loans at beginning of period
$ 1,395,140
$ 26,163
$ 1,421,303
Fair value of loans acquired during the period
582,969
6,253
589,222
Changes in acquired loans
(164,332)
(1,948)
(166,280)
Net book value of acquired loans at end of period
$ 1,813,777
$ 30,468
$ 1,844,245
Loan mark on acquired loans at beginning of period
$ (15,493)
$ (22,915)
$ (38,408)
Loan mark recorded on loans acquired during the period
(15,637)
(5,327)
(20,964)
Change in remaining nonaccretable difference (for ASC 310-30 loans only)
-
315
315
Net accretion recognized on acquired loans
2,775
2,334
5,109
Remaining loan mark on acquired loans*
$ (28,355)
$ (25,593)
$ (53,948)
Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
Acquired Loans
Accounted for Under
ASC 310-20
Acquired Loans
Accounted for Under
ASC 310-30
Total Acquired
Loans
Net book value of acquired loans at beginning of period
$ 1,168,959
$ 22,714
$ 1,191,673
Fair value of loans acquired during the period
400,571
3,895
404,466
Changes in acquired loans
(174,390)
(446)
(174,836)
Net book value of acquired loans at end of period
$ 1,395,140
$ 26,163
$ 1,421,303
Loan mark on acquired loans at beginning of period
$ (11,249)
$ (19,533)
$ (30,782)
Loan mark recorded on loans acquired during the period
(6,857)
(4,634)
(11,491)
Change in remaining nonaccretable difference (for ASC 310-30 loans only)
-
298
298
Net accretion recognized on acquired loans
2,613
954
3,567
Remaining loan mark on acquired loans
$ (15,493)
$ (22,915)
$ (38,408)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
Loan yield, as reported
5.16%
5.12%
5.09%
Loan yield, excluding net accretion on acquired loans
5.02%
5.02%
4.95%
Net interest margin, as reported
3.88%
3.87%
3.86%
Net interest margin, excluding net accretion on acquired loans
3.76%
3.79%
3.74%
Certain balances within the Acquired Loan Information have been adjusted for prior periods to reflect changes made to loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 during the measurement period. These changes may result in certain balances not agreeing to other prior period information presented within this news release.
* The remaining loan mark shown above for loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 includes approximately $865,000 in accretable yield as of September 30, 2019 compared to $1.0 million in accretable yield as of June 30, 2019. In addition, the same loans include $24.7 million in nonaccretable difference as of September 30, 2019 compared to $21.9 million as of June 30, 2019.
BancorpSouth Bank
Noninterest Revenue and Expense
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Sep-19
Jun-19
Mar-19
Dec-18
Sep-18
Sep-19
Sep-18
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR Hedge market value adj
$ 11,283
$ 9,167
$ 6,909
$ 4,789
$ 5,045
$ 27,359
$ 19,882
MSR and MSR Hedge market value adjustment
(3,994)
(8,816)
(4,869)
(8,064)
1,472
(17,679)
6,804
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
9,778
10,168
8,874
9,941
9,857
28,820
29,951
Deposit service charges
11,939
11,117
10,766
11,699
11,278
33,822
32,946
Securities gains (losses), net
117
59
39
162
(54)
215
(29)
Insurance commissions
31,512
33,951
30,180
27,981
31,705
95,643
93,800
Trust income
4,488
3,815
3,788
3,681
3,742
12,091
11,440
Annuity fees
184
245
265
218
276
694
930
Brokerage commissions and fees
1,979
1,846
1,582
1,635
1,998
5,407
5,088
Bank-owned life insurance
2,529
1,854
1,822
3,636
2,842
6,205
8,048
Other miscellaneous income
5,617
2,926
4,864
3,353
3,455
13,407
14,146
Total noninterest revenue
$ 75,432
$ 66,332
$ 64,220
$ 59,031
$ 71,616
$ 205,984
$ 223,006
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 101,154
$ 100,981
$ 97,228
$ 92,013
$ 89,646
$ 299,363
$ 272,294
Occupancy, net of rental income
12,323
11,988
11,551
12,107
11,690
35,862
33,597
Equipment
4,676
4,423
3,888
3,837
3,994
12,987
11,552
Deposit insurance assessments
2,038
2,165
2,740
1,866
2,954
6,943
8,443
Advertising
1,382
1,427
947
1,440
1,522
3,756
3,603
Foreclosed property expense
870
519
624
1,113
920
2,013
2,283
Telecommunications
1,400
1,419
1,340
1,364
1,318
4,159
3,862
Public relations
1,069
934
765
834
795
2,768
2,418
Data processing
9,066
7,968
8,442
8,231
8,113
25,476
23,443
Computer software
3,825
3,835
3,699
3,840
3,652
11,359
10,612
Amortization of intangibles
2,117
2,508
1,985
2,040
1,438
6,610
4,599
Legal
786
1,310
605
1,082
657
2,701
2,916
Merger expense
4,062
3,136
891
4,456
942
8,089
8,580
Postage and shipping
1,281
1,217
1,412
1,214
1,238
3,910
3,626
Other miscellaneous expense
13,565
13,844
13,851
16,905
13,530
41,260
43,464
Total noninterest expense
$ 159,614
$ 157,674
$ 149,968
$ 152,342
$ 142,409
$ 467,256
$ 435,292
INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:
Property and casualty commissions
$ 22,643
$ 23,429
$ 21,238
$ 19,242
$ 21,907
$ 67,310
$ 65,048
Life and health commissions
6,116
7,355
5,982
5,892
6,162
19,453
18,858
Risk management income
564
622
587
558
635
1,773
1,990
Other
2,189
2,545
2,373
2,289
3,001
7,107
7,904
Total insurance commissions
$ 31,512
$ 33,951
$ 30,180
$ 27,981
$ 31,705
$ 95,643
$ 93,800
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Additional Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Sep-19
Jun-19
Mar-19
Dec-18
Sep-18
MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS:
Fair value, beginning of period
$ 55,294
$ 64,643
$ 69,822
$ 77,796
$ 75,614
Additions to mortgage servicing rights:
Originations of servicing assets
3,410
2,790
1,976
2,840
3,520
Changes in fair value:
Due to payoffs/paydowns
(2,542)
(2,739)
(2,052)
(2,465)
(2,984)
Due to change in valuation inputs or
assumptions used in the valuation model
(4,669)
(9,399)
(5,103)
(8,348)
1,646
Other changes in fair value
(1)
(1)
-
(1)
-
Fair value, end of period
$ 51,492
$ 55,294
$ 64,643
$ 69,822
$ 77,796
MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:
Production revenue:
Origination
$ 8,922
$ 7,016
$ 4,068
$ 2,207
$ 3,161
Servicing
4,903
4,890
4,893
5,047
4,868
Payoffs/Paydowns
(2,542)
(2,739)
(2,052)
(2,465)
(2,984)
Total production revenue
11,283
9,167
6,909
4,789
5,045
Market value adjustment on MSR
(4,669)
(9,399)
(5,103)
(8,348)
1,646
Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge
675
583
234
284
(174)
Total mortgage banking revenue
$ 7,289
$ 351
$ 2,040
$ (3,275)
$ 6,517
Mortgage loans serviced
$ 6,799,186
$ 6,749,416
$ 6,718,236
$ 6,686,475
$ 6,628,445
MSR/mtg loans serviced
0.76%
0.82%
0.96%
1.04%
1.17%
AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value
U.S. Government agencies
2,323,159
$ 2,283,899
$ 2,179,699
$ 2,200,158
$ 2,260,949
U.S. Government agency issued residential
mortgage-back securities
128,677
134,648
141,542
136,846
138,624
U.S. Government agency issued commercial
mortgage-back securities
115,228
94,878
98,941
107,841
107,506
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
199,382
247,307
272,317
304,343
319,280
Total available-for-sale securities
$ 2,766,446
$ 2,760,732
$ 2,692,499
$ 2,749,188
$ 2,826,359
BancorpSouth Bank
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Management evaluates the Company's capital position and operating performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including net operating income, net operating income-excluding MSR, total operating expense, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets, return on tangible equity, operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average assets-excluding MSR, operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, tangible book value per share, operating earnings per share, operating earnings per share-excluding MSR, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent). The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this news release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and operating performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Reconciliation of Net Operating Income and Net Operating Income-Excluding MSR to Net Income:
Quarter ended
Year to Date
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
Net income
$ 63,757
$ 53,057
$ 51,598
$ 47,097
$ 66,683
$ 168,412
$ 174,220
Plus:
Merger expense, net of tax
3,049
2,354
669
3,345
707
6,072
6,439
Less:
Security gains(losses), net of tax
88
45
29
122
(40)
162
(22)
Tax-related matters
-
-
-
-
11,288
-
11,288
Net operating income
$ 66,718
$ 55,366
$ 52,238
$ 50,320
$ 56,142
$ 174,322
$ 169,393
Less:
MSR market value adjustment, net of tax
(2,998)
(6,616)
(3,654)
(6,052)
1,103
(13,268)
5,106
Net operating income-excluding MSR
$ 69,716
$ 61,982
$ 55,892
$ 56,372
$ 55,039
$ 187,590
$ 164,287
Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Total Noninterest Expense:
Total noninterest expense
$ 159,614
$ 157,674
$ 149,968
$ 152,342
$ 142,409
$ 467,256
$ 435,292
Less:
Merger expense
4,062
3,136
891
4,456
942
8,089
8,580
Total operating expense
$ 155,552
$ 154,538
$ 149,077
$ 147,886
$ 141,467
$ 459,167
$ 426,712
BancorpSouth Bank
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to
Total Assets and Total Shareholders' Equity:
Quarter ended
Year to Date
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
Tangible assets
Total assets
$ 19,850,225
$ 18,936,814
$ 18,314,183
$ 18,001,540
$ 17,249,175
$ 19,850,225
$ 17,249,175
Less:
Goodwill
822,093
734,473
699,073
695,720
590,292
822,093
590,292
Other identifiable intangible assets
61,100
65,930
49,396
50,896
36,475
61,100
36,475
Total tangible assets
$ 18,967,032
$ 18,136,411
$ 17,565,714
$ 17,254,924
$ 16,622,408
$ 18,967,032
$ 16,622,408
Tangible shareholders' equity
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,489,427
$ 2,327,120
$ 2,226,585
$ 2,205,737
$ 2,116,375
$ 2,489,427
$ 2,116,375
Less:
Goodwill
822,093
734,473
699,073
695,720
590,292
822,093
590,292
Other identifiable intangible assets
61,100
65,930
49,396
50,896
36,475
61,100
36,475
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$ 1,606,234
$ 1,526,717
$ 1,478,116
$ 1,459,121
$ 1,489,608
$ 1,606,234
$ 1,489,608
Total average assets
$ 19,170,926
$ 18,637,258
$ 18,033,513
$ 17,879,081
$ 17,059,865
$ 18,618,066
$ 17,024,756
Total shares of common stock outstanding
104,775,876
100,651,798
99,066,856
99,797,271
98,525,516
104,775,876
98,525,516
Average shares outstanding-diluted
101,493,247
100,888,164
99,717,119
99,720,219
98,819,905
100,699,510
98,939,743
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
8.47%
8.42%
8.41%
8.46%
8.96%
8.47%
8.96%
Return on tangible equity (2)
15.75%
13.94%
14.16%
12.81%
17.76%
14.02%
15.64%
Operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR (3)
17.22%
16.28%
15.34%
15.33%
14.66%
15.61%
14.75%
Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR (4)
1.44%
1.33%
1.26%
1.25%
1.28%
1.35%
1.29%
Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (5)
11.63%
10.82%
10.24%
10.20%
10.45%
10.92%
10.71%
Tangible book value per share (6)
$ 15.33
$ 15.17
$ 14.92
$ 14.62
$ 15.12
$ 15.33
$ 15.12
Operating earnings per share (7)
$ 0.66
$ 0.55
$ 0.52
$ 0.51
$ 0.57
$ 1.73
$ 1.72
Operating earnings per share-excluding MSR (8)
$ 0.69
$ 0.61
$ 0.56
$ 0.57
$ 0.56
$ 1.86
$ 1.67
(1)
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.
(2)
Return on tangible equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income divided by tangible shareholders' equity.
(3)
Operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by tangible shareholders' equity.
(4)
Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by total average assets.
(5)
Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average shareholders' equity.
(6)
Tangible book value per share is defined by the Company as tangible shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(7)
Operating earnings per share is defined by the Company as net operating income divided by average shares outstanding-diluted.
(8)
Operating earnings per share-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average shares outstanding-diluted.
Efficiency Ratio (tax equivalent) and Operating Efficiency Ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) Definitions
The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and the operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) excludes expense items otherwise disclosed as non-operating from total noninterest expense. In addition, the MSR valuation adjustment as well as securities gains and losses are excluded from total revenue.
