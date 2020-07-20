|
BancorpSouth Bank : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
07/20/2020 | 04:31pm EDT
TUPELO, Miss., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Highlights for the second quarter of 2020 included:
- Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $58.8 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share, and net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $60.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share.
- Recorded provision for credit losses of $20.0 million primarily as a result of the continued deterioration in certain economic factors included in the Company's allowance for credit losses methodology resulting from the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic.
- Generated $102.1 million in pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, or 1.81 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, which represents an increase from 1.73 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and an increase from 1.74 percent for the first quarter of 2020.
- Originated and funded approximately 14,500 loans totaling approximately $1.2 billion under the U.S. Small Business Association ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program (the "PPP").
- Generated total deposit growth of $2.3 billion for the quarter; excluding the estimated impact of additional customer liquidity associated with the PPP loans and government stimulus payments, deposit growth totaled approximately $1.0 billion, or 24 percent on an annualized basis.
- Record mortgage production volume of $989.0 million contributed to mortgage production and servicing revenue of $31.9 million; earnings were negatively impacted by a pre-tax mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation adjustment of $2.4 million.
- Maintained strong regulatory capital metrics; estimated total risk-based capital of 13.79 percent at June 30, 2020 compared to 11.28 percent at June 30, 2019.
"We are very pleased with our second quarter financial results, particularly in light of the economic and industry headwinds associated with the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We had hoped to be taking steps toward a return to normal operations by now but COVID-19 case counts have continued to rise across our footprint. Protecting the health of both our teammates and customers has been, and will continue to be, our top priority. While we have not yet seen increases in charge-offs or significant deterioration in other credit quality metrics, we did record a provision for credit losses of $20.0 million as a result of the deterioration of certain economic data points within our reserve methodology compared to March 31, 2020. Outside of the additional provisioning, our Company continues to perform at a very high level. We generated $102.1 million in pre-tax pre-provision net revenue for the quarter, or 1.81 percent of average assets on an annualized basis."
"As we look more specifically at our second quarter performance, our efforts were largely focused on assisting our customers with the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program. A tremendous effort was required of all of our teammates to originate and fund approximately 14,500 loans totaling $1.2 billion in a very short period of time. The additional customer liquidity created as a result of the PPP and other government stimulus programs contributed to tremendous deposit growth this quarter. Excluding the estimated impact of these programs, deposit growth was very strong totaling approximately $1.0 billion, or 24 percent on an annualized basis. Finally, our mortgage operation had a record quarter. Production volume totaled almost $1 billion, which contributed to total production and servicing revenue of $31.9 million. While elevated refinance activity has certainly benefitted our mortgage production, new purchase money volume continues to hold strong."
Earnings Summary
The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $58.8 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $53.1 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019 and net income available to common shareholders of $21.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020. The Company reported net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $60.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $62.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $34.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020.
The Company reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue of $102.1 million, or 1.81 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, compared to $80.6 million, or 1.73 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2019 and $91.7 million, or 1.74 percent of average assets, for the first quarter of 2020.
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $170.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 6.6 percent from $160.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of 1.8 percent from $167.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.35 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 3.87 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 3.54 percent for the first quarter of 2020. Yields on net loans and leases were 4.59 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 5.12 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 5.00 percent for the first quarter of 2020, while yields on total interest earning assets were 3.87 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 4.61 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 4.27 percent for the first quarter of 2020. The net interest margin, excluding accretable yield, was 3.30 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 3.79 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 3.48 percent for the first quarter of 2020, while yields on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, were 4.53 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 5.02 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 4.93 percent for the first quarter of 2020.
The $1.2 billion in PPP loans that closed during the quarter had an adverse impact of approximately 14 basis points on the yield on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, and 5 basis points on the net interest margin, excluding accretable yield, for the second quarter of 2020. In addition, the earning asset mix shift resulting from the deposit growth above and beyond the PPP loan growth was responsible for approximately 10 basis points of margin decline compared to the first quarter. The average cost of deposits was 0.50 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 0.68 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 0.67 percent for the first quarter of 2020.
Balance Sheet Activity
Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $1.2 billion during the second quarter of 2020. Deposits increased $2.3 billion during the second quarter of 2020. There were no acquisitions during the second quarter of 2020. The loan growth for the quarter was primarily attributable to the closing of $1.2 billion in PPP loans. Otherwise, loans and leases were essentially flat on an organic basis for the quarter. The additional customer liquidity created by the PPP and other government stimulus programs, also aided in the deposit growth total for the quarter. Excluding the impact of these programs, organic deposit growth for the quarter totaled approximately $1.0 billion, or 24.0 percent on an annualized basis. The elevated deposit growth resulted in an increase of approximately $800 million in additional securities and lower yielding assets for the quarter.
Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses
Earnings for the second quarter of 2020 reflect a provision for credit losses of $20.0 million, compared with a provision of $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 and a provision of $46.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 were $1.2 million, compared with net charge-offs of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and net charge-offs of $13.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 consisted primarily of acquired loans. Of the $13.7 million in net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020, $12.7 million were acquired loans that were previously recorded as purchased credit impaired prior to the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses Methodology ("CECL") and were subsequently classified as purchased credit deteriorated loans. The allowance for credit losses was $237.0 million, or 1.54 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2020, compared with $115.7 million, or 0.85 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2019, and $218.2 million, or 1.53 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses coverage, excluding the impact of PPP loans, was 1.67 percent at June 30, 2020.
The Company implemented CECL effective January 1, 2020. The increase in the allowance for credit losses resulting from this implementation was $62.6 million. Of this increase, $22.6 million was a result of the reclassification of non-accretable difference on previously purchased credit impaired loans that are now considered purchased credit deteriorated loans, while $40.0 million was the result primarily of the requirement of estimating credits losses over the life of the loan portfolio. The adoption of this standard impacted the comparability of credit quality and coverage metrics to all periods preceding January 1, 2020.
Total non-performing assets were $155.4 million, or 1.01 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2020, compared with $96.0 million, or 0.70 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2019, and $137.8 million, or 0.97 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2020. Other real estate owned was $7.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared with $6.2 million at June 30, 2019 and $9.2 million at March 31, 2020.
Noninterest Revenue
Noninterest revenue was $91.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $66.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $76.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. These results include a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 and a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $11.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. Valuation adjustments in the MSR asset are driven primarily by fluctuations in interest rates period over period.
Mortgage production and servicing revenue was $31.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $20.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. Mortgage origination volume for the second quarter of 2020 was $989.0 million, compared with $495.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $477.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. Home purchase money volume was $522.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $285.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $397.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. Of the total mortgage origination volume for the second quarter of 2020, $251.7 million was portfolio loans, compared with $153.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $85.6 million for the first quarter of 2020.
Credit card, debit card, and merchant fee revenue was $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. Deposit service charge revenue, was $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $11.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. Credit card, debit card, and merchant fee revenue as well as deposit service charge revenue for the second quarter of 2020 were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wealth management revenue was $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $5.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. Insurance commission revenue was $33.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $34.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $29.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. Other noninterest revenue was $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $10.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. Other noninterest revenue for the first quarter of 2020 included a $4.2 million gain associated with the sale of a book of business within the Company's insurance agency.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $162.5 million, compared with $157.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $168.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $108.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $101.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $108.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. Occupancy expense was $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. Other noninterest expense was $34.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $38.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $40.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, merger-related expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.5 million, compared with merger-related expense of $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.
Capital Management
The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 11.76 percent at June 30, 2020, compared with 12.29 percent at June 30, 2019 and 12.75 percent at March 31, 2020. The ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 7.44 percent at June 30, 2020, compared with 8.42 percent at June 30, 2019 and 7.99 percent at March 31, 2020. The $1.2 billion in PPP loans had an adverse impact of approximately 44 basis points on tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets at June 30, 2020.
In November 2019, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125 percent Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029 (the "Notes") and an underwritten public offering of $172.5 million of its 5.50 percent Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock"). For additional details regarding the terms of the Notes, including those related to interest rates and interest payment dates, redemption, seniority, and maturity, and the terms of the Series A Preferred Stock, including those related to dividends and dividend payment dates, redemption, seniority, and maturity, please refer to the offering circulars related to each offering that the Company filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") on November 15, 2019.
During the second quarter of 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock pursuant to its share repurchase program. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 4,700,000 remaining shares available for repurchase under its current share repurchase authorization which expires on December 31, 2020.
Estimated regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2020 were calculated in accordance with the Basel III capital framework as well as the interagency interim final rule published on March 31, 2020 entitled "Revised Transition of the Current Expected Credit Losses Methodology for Allowances". The Company is a "well capitalized" bank, as defined by federal regulations, at June 30, 2020, with Tier 1 risk-based capital of 11.22 percent and total risk-based capital of 13.79 percent, compared with required minimum levels of 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in order to qualify for "well capitalized" classification.
Summary
Rollins concluded, "As we move into the second half of the year, our management team will continue to prioritize the health and wellbeing of our teammates and customers while at the same time ensuring the resources are available to meet each and every customer need. Our relationship managers and credit administrators are working diligently to monitor the impact of the pandemic on our customers and on our loan portfolio. While we expect there will be challenges along the way, we remain optimistic about the strength and position of our Company and our ability to weather the resulting credit cycle. Despite elevated provision levels, our capital metrics have continued to improve, which better positions our Company for any potential stressed scenarios."
TRANSACTIONS
Texas First Bancshares, Inc.
On January 1, 2020, the Company completed the merger with Texas First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Texas First State Bank, (collectively referred to as "Texas First"), pursuant to which Texas First was merged with and into the Company. Texas First operated 6 full-service banking offices in the Waco, Texas and Killeen-Temple, Texas metropolitan statistical areas ("MSA"). As of January 1, 2020, Texas First collectively reported total assets of $396.9 million, total loans of $185.7 million and total deposits of $369.3 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 1,040,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $13.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Texas First. For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on January 2, 2020. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.
Van Alstyne Financial Corporation & Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc.
On September 1, 2019, the Company completed the mergers with Van Alstyne Financial Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Star Bank (collectively referred to as "Texas Star"), pursuant to which Texas Star was merged with and into the Company, and with Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Summit Bank (collectively referred to as "Summit"), pursuant to which Summit was merged with and into the Company. Texas Star operated 7 full-service banking offices in Collin and Grayson counties in Texas, and one loan production office in Durant, Oklahoma, while Summit operated 4 offices located in Panama City, Panama City Beach, Fort Walton Beach, and Pensacola, Florida. As of September 1, 2019, Texas Star and Summit collectively reported total assets of $805.2 million, total loans of $610.2 million and total deposits of $794.2 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreements, the Company issued approximately 4,600,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $48.2 million in cash for all outstanding shares of both institutions. For more information regarding these transactions, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on September 3, 2019. The purchase accounting for these transactions is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.
Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios
This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 24 of this news release.
Statement Regarding Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
The Company prioritizes the health and safety of its teammates and customers, and it will continue to do so throughout the duration of the pandemic. At the same time, the Company remains focused on improving shareholder value, managing credit exposure, challenging expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves. Lastly, as an SBA Preferred Lender, the Company is actively participating in the SBA's PPP for the betterment of its customers and the communities that it serves.
In the presentation that accompanies this news release and in its earnings conference call, the Company has sought and will seek to describe the historical and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, including the information and discussions regarding the increases in its provision and allowance for credit losses and the discussion regarding negative pressure to its net interest revenue and net interest margin. Although the Company believes that the statements that pertain to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business are reasonable at the present time, those statements are not historical facts and are based upon current assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections, many of which, by their nature, are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, all discussions regarding future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business, even in the near term, are necessarily uncertain given the fluid and evolving nature of the pandemic.
If the health, logistical or economic effects of the pandemic worsen, or if the assumptions, expectations, estimates or projections that underlie the Company's statements regarding future effects or trends prove to be incorrect, then the Company's actual assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations may be materially and adversely impacted in ways that the Company cannot reasonably forecast.
Accordingly, when reading this news release and the accompanying presentation and when listening to the earnings conference call, undue reliance should not be placed upon any statement pertaining to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business in future periods.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results on July 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing www.bancorpsouth.investorroom.com/webcasts. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.
About BancorpSouth Bank
BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $23 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com. Like us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this news release are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "aspire," "roadmap," "achieve," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "target," "would," and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, the opportunities to enhance market share in certain markets and market acceptance of the Company generally in new markets, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") and anti-money laundering ("AML") compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the Company's ability to pay dividends or coupons on Series A Preferred Stock or the Notes or its ability to ultimately repay the Notes or otherwise comply with the terms of such instruments, amortization expense for intangible assets, goodwill impairments, loan impairments, utilization of appraisals and inspections for real estate loans, maturity, renewal or extension of construction, acquisition and development loans, net interest revenue and net interest margin, fair value determinations, the amount of the Company's non-performing loans and leases, credit quality, credit losses, liquidity, off-balance sheet commitments and arrangements, valuation of mortgage servicing rights, allowance and provision for credit losses, early identification and resolution of credit issues, utilization of non-GAAP financial measures, the ability of the Company to collect all amounts due according to the contractual terms of loan agreements, the Company's reserve for losses from representation and warranty obligations, the Company's foreclosure process related to mortgage loans, the resolution of non-performing loans that are collaterally dependent, real estate values, fully-indexed interest rates, interest rate risk, interest rate sensitivity, the impact of interest rates on loan yields, calculation of economic value of equity, impaired loan charge-offs, diversification of the Company's revenue stream, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's customer base and loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, liquidity needs and strategies, the ability of the Company to access successfully the capital and credit markets when needed or as desired, sources of funding, declaration and payment of dividends, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, improvement in the Company's efficiencies, operating expense trends, and the impact of certain claims and ongoing, pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters.
These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain, involve risk and are beyond the Company's control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, the Company cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that are beyond the Company's control. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, increases in the provision and allowance for credit losses and interest rate pressure on net interest revenue and net interest margin, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its BSA/AML compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the lack of availability of the Company's filings mandated by the Exchange Act from the Securities and Exchange Commission's publicly available website after November 1, 2017, the impact of any ongoing pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters involving the Company, conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally, the adequacy of the Company's provision and allowance for credit losses to cover actual credit losses, the credit risk associated with real estate construction, acquisition and development loans, limitations on the Company's ability to declare and pay dividends, the availability of capital on favorable terms if and when needed, liquidity risk, governmental regulation, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform, Consumer Protection Act, and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and any similar or related rules and regulations, and supervision of the Company's operations, the short-term and long-term impact of changes to banking capital standards on the Company's regulatory capital and liquidity, the impact of regulations on service charges on the Company's core deposit accounts, the susceptibility of the Company's business to local economic and environmental conditions, the soundness of other financial institutions, changes in interest rates, the impact of monetary policies and economic factors on the Company's ability to attract deposits or make loans, volatility in capital and credit markets, reputational risk, the impact of the loss of any key Company personnel, the impact of hurricanes or other adverse weather events, any requirement that the Company write down goodwill or other intangible assets, diversification in the types of financial services the Company offers, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, the Company's ability to adapt its products and services to evolving industry standards and consumer preferences, competition with other financial services companies, risks in connection with completed or potential acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives, the Company's growth strategy, interruptions or breaches in the Company's information system security, the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform, unfavorable ratings by rating agencies, dilution caused by the Company's issuance of any additional shares of its capital stock to raise capital or acquire other banks, bank holding companies, financial holding companies and insurance agencies, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, other factors generally understood to affect the assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and/or results of operations of financial services companies, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, reports and other filings with the FDIC.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in our periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company.
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Year to Date
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
Earnings Summary:
Interest revenue
$ 197,472
$ 202,064
$ 203,812
$ 199,004
$ 191,063
$ 399,536
$ 372,196
Interest expense
26,902
34,534
33,038
32,405
31,046
61,436
59,625
Net interest revenue
170,570
167,530
170,774
166,599
160,017
338,100
312,571
Provision for credit losses
20,000
46,000
-
500
500
66,000
1,000
Net interest revenue, after provision
for credit losses
150,570
121,530
170,774
166,099
159,517
272,100
311,571
Noninterest revenue
91,258
76,496
74,697
75,432
66,332
167,754
130,552
Noninterest expense
162,504
168,006
162,351
159,614
157,674
330,510
307,642
Income before income taxes
79,324
30,020
83,120
81,917
68,175
109,344
134,481
Income tax expense
18,164
5,759
17,271
18,160
15,118
23,923
29,826
Net income
$ 61,160
$ 24,261
$ 65,849
$ 63,757
$ 53,057
$ 85,421
$ 104,655
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
-
-
-
4,744
-
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 58,788
$ 21,889
$ 65,849
$ 63,757
$ 53,057
$ 80,677
$ 104,655
Balance Sheet - Period End Balances
Total assets
$ 23,236,176
$ 21,032,524
$ 21,052,576
$ 19,850,225
$ 18,936,814
$ 23,236,176
$ 18,936,814
Total earning assets
21,119,073
18,939,750
18,891,021
17,619,053
16,948,009
21,119,073
16,948,009
Total securities
4,973,171
4,468,340
4,481,974
2,766,446
2,760,732
4,973,171
2,760,732
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
15,427,421
14,224,645
14,089,683
14,120,783
13,658,527
15,427,421
13,658,527
Allowance for credit losses
237,025
218,199
119,066
116,908
115,691
237,025
115,691
Net book value of acquired loans (included in loans and leases above)
1,510,008
1,661,329
1,628,265
1,845,056
1,421,303
1,510,008
1,421,303
Paycheck protection program (PPP) loans (included in loans and leases above)
1,192,715
-
-
-
-
1,192,715
-
Remaining loan mark on acquired loans
19,977
22,286
46,240
53,137
38,408
19,977
38,408
Total deposits
19,179,486
16,887,916
16,410,699
16,025,756
15,136,648
19,179,486
15,136,648
Long-term debt
4,615
4,721
5,053
5,161
5,271
4,615
5,271
Junior subordinated debt securities
296,898
296,723
296,547
-
-
296,898
-
Total shareholders' equity
2,732,687
2,681,904
2,685,017
2,489,427
2,327,120
2,732,687
2,327,120
Common shareholders' equity
2,565,694
2,514,911
2,517,996
2,489,427
2,327,120
2,565,694
2,327,120
Balance Sheet - Average Balances
Total assets
$ 22,707,686
$ 21,189,637
$ 20,243,023
$ 19,170,926
$ 18,637,258
$ 21,948,661
$ 18,337,053
Total earning assets
20,594,889
19,113,449
18,125,676
17,148,574
16,693,115
19,854,169
16,426,158
Total securities
4,437,614
4,461,298
3,555,014
2,738,691
2,733,335
4,449,456
2,718,939
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
15,114,732
14,226,788
14,061,118
13,726,755
13,549,591
14,670,759
13,315,208
PPP loans (included in loans and leases above)
975,029
-
-
-
-
487,515
-
Total deposits
18,454,472
16,905,229
16,218,715
15,509,511
15,080,885
17,679,851
14,765,114
Long-term debt
4,699
4,800
5,138
5,303
5,403
4,750
5,613
Junior subordinated debt securities
296,793
296,617
135,535
-
-
296,705
-
Total shareholders' equity
2,738,434
2,658,699
2,572,750
2,378,882
2,298,512
2,698,567
2,255,866
Common shareholders' equity
2,571,441
2,491,678
2,498,033
2,378,882
2,298,512
2,531,560
2,255,866
Nonperforming Assets:
Non-accrual loans and leases
$ 126,753
$ 110,074
$ 78,796
$ 76,383
$ 71,076
$ 126,753
$ 71,076
Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing
9,877
7,272
17,531
16,659
8,053
9,877
8,053
Restructured loans and leases, still accruing
11,575
11,284
15,184
15,033
10,676
11,575
10,676
Non-performing loans (NPLs)
148,205
128,630
111,511
108,075
89,805
148,205
89,805
Other real estate owned
7,164
9,200
6,746
7,929
6,179
7,164
6,179
Non-performing assets (NPAs)
$ 155,369
$ 137,830
$ 118,257
$ 116,004
$ 95,984
$ 155,369
$ 95,984
Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Return on average assets
1.08%
0.46%
1.29%
1.32%
1.14%
0.78%
1.15%
Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR*
1.12%
0.70%
1.33%
1.44%
1.33%
0.92%
1.30%
Return on average shareholders' equity
8.98%
3.67%
10.15%
10.63%
9.26%
6.37%
9.36%
Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR*
9.29%
5.56%
10.46%
11.63%
10.82%
7.46%
10.54%
Return on average common shareholders' equity
9.19%
3.53%
10.46%
10.63%
9.26%
6.41%
9.36%
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR*
9.53%
5.55%
10.78%
11.63%
10.82%
7.57%
10.54%
Return on average tangible equity*
13.43%
5.56%
15.47%
16.23%
14.06%
9.58%
14.16%
Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR*
13.89%
8.42%
15.94%
17.75%
16.42%
11.22%
15.95%
Return on average tangible common equity*
14.20%
5.54%
16.19%
16.23%
14.06%
9.97%
14.16%
Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR*
14.71%
8.71%
16.68%
17.75%
16.42%
11.78%
15.95%
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets*
1.81%
1.74%
1.68%
1.87%
1.73%
1.78%
1.68%
Noninterest income to average assets
1.62%
1.45%
1.46%
1.56%
1.43%
1.54%
1.44%
Noninterest expense to average assets
2.88%
3.19%
3.18%
3.30%
3.39%
3.03%
3.38%
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent
3.35%
3.54%
3.76%
3.88%
3.87%
3.44%
3.86%
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent, excluding net accretion
on acquired loans and leases
3.30%
3.48%
3.61%
3.76%
3.79%
3.38%
3.77%
Net interest rate spread
3.08%
3.24%
3.44%
3.56%
3.56%
3.15%
3.56%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)*
61.89%
68.65%
65.92%
65.68%
69.36%
65.15%
69.11%
Operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent)*
61.16%
63.89%
64.39%
63.01%
65.46%
62.50%
66.19%
Loan/deposit ratio
80.44%
84.23%
85.86%
88.11%
90.23%
80.44%
90.23%
Price to earnings multiple (close)
11.15
9.46
13.60
13.77
13.26
11.15
13.26
Market value to common book value
90.91%
77.21%
130.38%
124.62%
125.60%
90.91%
125.60%
Market value to common book value (avg)
84.79%
107.86%
128.18%
120.12%
125.47%
95.14%
126.90%
Market value to common tangible book value
140.44%
120.81%
201.13%
193.15%
191.45%
140.44%
191.45%
Market value to common tangible book value (avg)
130.99%
168.76%
197.74%
186.17%
191.25%
146.99%
193.43%
Employee FTE
4,792
4,737
4,693
4,674
4,581
4,792
4,581
*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 24 and 25.
Credit Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.03%
0.39%
(0.06%)
(0.02%)
0.04%
0.20%
0.08%
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.53%
1.30%
0.00%
0.01%
0.01%
0.90%
0.02%
Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases
1.54%
1.53%
0.85%
0.83%
0.85%
1.54%
0.85%
Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases, excluding PPP loans
1.67%
1.53%
0.85%
0.83%
0.85%
1.67%
0.85%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases
159.93%
169.63%
106.78%
108.17%
128.83%
159.93%
128.83%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets
152.56%
158.31%
100.68%
100.78%
120.53%
152.56%
120.53%
Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases
0.96%
0.90%
0.79%
0.77%
0.66%
0.96%
0.66%
Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases, excluding
acquired loans and leases
0.63%
0.64%
0.65%
0.66%
0.61%
0.63%
0.61%
Non-performing assets to net loans and leases
1.01%
0.97%
0.84%
0.82%
0.70%
1.01%
0.70%
Non-performing assets to net loans and leases, excluding
acquired loans and leases
0.68%
0.68%
0.68%
0.69%
0.63%
0.68%
0.63%
Equity Ratios:
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
11.76%
12.75%
12.75%
12.54%
12.29%
11.76%
12.29%
Total common shareholders' equity to total assets
11.04%
11.96%
11.96%
12.54%
12.29%
11.04%
12.29%
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets*
8.18%
8.82%
8.92%
8.47%
8.42%
8.18%
8.42%
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans*
8.65%
8.82%
8.92%
8.47%
8.42%
8.65%
8.42%
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets*
7.44%
7.99%
8.09%
8.47%
8.42%
7.44%
8.42%
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans*
7.86%
7.99%
8.09%
8.47%
8.42%
7.86%
8.42%
Capital Adequacy:
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
10.21%
10.11%
10.57%
10.54%
10.52%
10.21%
10.52%
Tier 1 capital
11.22%
11.13%
11.60%
10.54%
10.52%
11.22%
10.52%
Total capital
13.79%
13.75%
14.17%
11.28%
11.28%
13.79%
11.28%
Tier 1 leverage capital
8.54%
8.90%
9.69%
9.14%
8.96%
8.54%
8.96%
Estimated for current quarter
Common Share Data:
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.57
$ 0.21
$ 0.63
$ 0.63
$ 0.53
0.78
$ 1.05
Diluted earnings per share
0.57
0.21
0.63
0.63
0.53
0.78
1.04
Operating earnings per share*
0.57
0.25
0.67
0.66
0.55
0.82
1.07
Operating earnings per share- excluding MSR*
0.59
0.33
0.65
0.69
0.61
0.92
1.18
Cash dividends per share
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.17
0.37
0.34
Book value per share
25.01
24.50
24.09
23.76
23.12
25.01
23.12
Tangible book value per share*
16.19
15.66
15.62
15.33
15.17
16.19
15.17
Market value per share (last)
22.74
18.92
31.41
29.61
29.04
22.74
29.04
Market value per share (high)
25.93
31.61
32.97
30.54
31.10
31.61
33.45
Market value per share (low)
17.21
17.24
28.13
26.47
26.92
17.21
25.76
Market value per share (avg)
21.21
26.43
30.88
28.54
29.01
23.80
29.34
Dividend payout ratio
32.29%
88.20%
29.43%
29.36%
32.24%
47.46%
32.51%
Total shares outstanding
102,566,301
102,632,484
104,522,804
104,775,876
100,651,798
102,566,301
100,651,798
Average shares outstanding - basic
102,603,525
104,354,328
104,739,906
101,168,730
100,610,746
103,478,927
100,058,849
Average shares outstanding - diluted
102,827,225
104,733,897
105,144,032
101,493,247
100,888,164
103,780,561
100,302,641
Yield/Rate:
(Taxable equivalent basis)
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income
4.59%
5.00%
5.13%
5.16%
5.12%
4.79%
5.11%
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income, excluding
net accretion on acquired loans and leases
4.53%
4.93%
4.95%
5.02%
5.02%
4.72%
4.98%
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income, excluding
net accretion on acquired loans and leases - excluding PPP loans
4.67%
4.93%
4.95%
5.02%
5.02%
4.80%
4.98%
PPP loans
2.50%
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
2.50%
N/A
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
1.95%
1.99%
2.00%
2.13%
2.10%
1.97%
2.07%
Tax-exempt
3.86%
4.44%
4.69%
5.56%
4.53%
4.12%
4.58%
Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments
0.20%
1.53%
1.95%
2.41%
2.52%
0.55%
2.59%
Total interest earning assets and revenue
3.87%
4.27%
4.48%
4.63%
4.61%
4.06%
4.59%
Deposits
0.50%
0.67%
0.68%
0.71%
0.68%
0.58%
0.66%
Demand - interest bearing
0.61%
0.84%
0.88%
0.94%
0.91%
0.72%
0.88%
Savings
0.18%
0.26%
0.28%
0.28%
0.29%
0.22%
0.29%
Other time
1.54%
1.64%
1.68%
1.67%
1.60%
1.59%
1.53%
Short-term borrowings
0.39%
1.25%
1.51%
1.90%
2.14%
0.81%
2.15%
Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings
0.71%
0.95%
1.01%
1.07%
1.06%
0.83%
1.03%
Junior subordinated debt
4.18%
4.42%
4.17%
N/A
N/A
4.42%
N/A
Long-term debt
4.81%
4.96%
4.83%
4.93%
4.87%
4.89%
4.88%
Total interest bearing liabilities and expense
0.79%
1.03%
1.04%
1.07%
1.06%
0.91%
1.03%
Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets
66.65%
70.81%
69.37%
70.15%
70.47%
68.65%
70.80%
Net interest tax equivalent adjustment
$ 725
$ 714
$ 800
$ 972
$ 974
$ 1,439
$ 2,009
*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 24 and 25.
BancorpSouth Bank
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Jun-20
Mar-20
Dec-19
Sep-19
Jun-19
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 240,354
$ 253,495
$ 261,773
$ 333,108
$ 212,080
Interest bearing deposits with other banks
and Federal funds sold
318,615
29,490
71,233
466,650
314,172
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
4,973,171
4,468,340
4,481,974
2,766,446
2,760,732
Loans and leases*
15,444,794
14,241,912
14,107,743
14,137,563
13,674,990
Less: Unearned income
17,373
17,267
18,060
16,780
16,463
Allowance for credit losses
237,025
218,199
119,066
116,908
115,691
Net loans and leases
15,190,396
14,006,446
13,970,617
14,003,875
13,542,836
Loans held for sale
391,051
194,321
210,361
229,514
175,898
Premises and equipment, net
504,748
497,669
480,901
480,819
447,564
Accrued interest receivable
101,321
70,463
65,173
62,818
60,598
Goodwill
847,984
848,242
825,679
822,093
734,473
Other identifiable intangibles
56,989
59,345
60,008
61,100
65,930
Bank owned life insurance
329,167
327,312
326,417
328,670
315,398
Other real estate owned
7,164
9,200
6,746
7,929
6,179
Other assets
275,216
268,201
291,694
287,203
300,954
Total Assets
$ 23,236,176
$ 21,032,524
$ 21,052,576
$ 19,850,225
$ 18,936,814
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 6,385,370
$ 4,861,155
$ 4,661,821
$ 4,770,907
$ 4,329,172
Interest bearing
7,907,637
7,268,053
7,176,934
6,745,329
6,511,332
Savings
2,234,853
2,013,343
1,937,985
1,898,813
1,861,247
Other time
2,651,626
2,745,365
2,633,959
2,610,707
2,434,897
Total deposits
19,179,486
16,887,916
16,410,699
16,025,756
15,136,648
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
670,016
538,962
513,422
529,788
439,541
Federal funds purchased
and other short-term borrowing
220
290,224
725,000
480,000
730,000
Accrued interest payable
13,476
17,482
15,124
13,120
12,225
Junior subordinated debt securities
296,898
296,723
296,547
-
-
Long-term debt
4,615
4,721
5,053
5,161
5,271
Other liabilities
338,778
314,592
401,714
306,973
286,009
Total Liabilities
20,503,489
18,350,620
18,367,559
17,360,798
16,609,694
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
167,021
-
-
Common stock
256,416
256,581
261,307
261,940
251,629
Capital surplus
561,541
558,114
605,976
611,115
506,201
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
25,191
17,849
(62,663)
(50,538)
(53,252)
Retained earnings
1,722,546
1,682,367
1,713,376
1,666,910
1,622,542
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,732,687
2,681,904
2,685,017
2,489,427
2,327,120
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 23,236,176
$ 21,032,524
$ 21,052,576
$ 19,850,225
$ 18,936,814
*Includes $1.193 billion in PPP loans at June 30, 2020.
BancorpSouth Bank
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Jun-20
Mar-20
Dec-19
Sep-19
Jun-19
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 229,334
$ 246,860
$ 244,444
$ 229,814
$ 202,564
Interest bearing deposits with other banks
and Federal funds sold
760,789
239,766
300,495
486,716
254,951
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
4,437,614
4,461,298
3,555,014
2,738,691
2,733,335
Loans and leases*
15,132,600
14,244,649
14,078,793
13,743,876
13,565,632
Less: Unearned income
17,868
17,861
17,675
17,121
16,041
Allowance for credit losses
217,508
193,796
117,668
116,232
116,339
Net loans and leases
14,897,224
14,032,992
13,943,450
13,610,523
13,433,252
Loans held for sale
261,377
147,798
173,649
157,691
117,995
Premises and equipment, net
499,767
494,413
481,623
458,758
453,239
Accrued interest receivable
137,456
64,010
60,678
57,941
54,977
Goodwill
848,160
844,635
823,812
761,084
735,540
Other identifiable intangibles
58,280
58,805
60,559
59,253
49,058
Bank owned life insurance
328,037
326,808
328,567
319,894
313,550
Other real estate owned
8,410
8,151
7,820
6,908
7,313
Other assets
241,238
264,101
262,912
283,653
281,484
Total Assets
$ 22,707,686
$ 21,189,637
$ 20,243,023
$ 19,170,926
$ 18,637,258
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 5,942,570
$ 4,717,202
$ 4,803,104
$ 4,479,698
$ 4,307,570
Interest bearing
7,674,479
7,466,674
6,872,921
6,655,962
6,485,523
Savings
2,152,092
1,975,690
1,913,650
1,869,045
1,872,552
Other time
2,685,331
2,745,663
2,629,040
2,504,806
2,415,240
Total deposits
18,454,472
16,905,229
16,218,715
15,509,511
15,080,885
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
644,127
541,707
530,217
507,558
484,950
Federal funds purchased
and other short-term borrowing
269,121
502,257
487,272
487,456
499,385
Accrued interest payable
16,268
19,205
14,942
13,756
12,239
Junior subordinated debt securities
296,793
296,617
135,535
-
-
Long-term debt
4,699
4,800
5,138
5,303
5,403
Other liabilities
283,772
261,123
278,454
268,460
255,884
Total Liabilities
19,969,252
18,530,938
17,670,273
16,792,044
16,338,746
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
166,993
167,021
74,717
-
-
Common stock
256,515
261,065
261,905
254,881
252,351
Capital surplus
559,737
600,880
611,667
538,665
511,786
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
23,016
(36,367)
(53,111)
(52,204)
(66,048)
Retained earnings
1,732,173
1,666,100
1,677,572
1,637,540
1,600,423
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,738,434
2,658,699
2,572,750
2,378,882
2,298,512
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 22,707,686
$ 21,189,637
$ 20,243,023
$ 19,170,926
$ 18,637,258
*Includes $975.0 million in PPP loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
BancorpSouth Bank
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Jun-20
Mar-20
Dec-19
Sep-19
Jun-19
Jun-20
Jul-19
INTEREST REVENUE:
Loans and leases
$ 173,164
$ 177,019
$ 182,269
$ 178,729
$ 172,748
$ 350,183
$ 336,427
Deposits with other banks
207
739
1,225
2,456
1,292
946
2,808
Federal funds sold, securities purchased
under agreement to resell, FHLB and
other equity investments
178
315
426
735
542
493
916
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
20,783
21,508
17,241
13,759
13,223
42,291
25,660
Tax-exempt
1,178
1,060
1,266
1,883
1,890
2,238
4,011
Loans held for sale
1,962
1,423
1,385
1,442
1,368
3,385
2,374
Total interest revenue
197,472
202,064
203,812
199,004
191,063
399,536
372,196
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest bearing demand
11,631
15,522
15,202
15,689
14,741
27,153
27,880
Savings
943
1,290
1,334
1,341
1,348
2,233
2,686
Other time
10,296
11,168
11,134
10,546
9,635
21,464
17,700
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreement to repurchase
291
1,436
1,591
1,857
1,972
1,727
3,747
Short-term and long-term debt
477
1,857
2,293
2,971
3,349
2,334
7,611
Junior subordinated debt
3,263
3,261
1,482
-
-
6,524
-
Other
1
-
2
1
1
1
1
Total interest expense
26,902
34,534
33,038
32,405
31,046
61,436
59,625
Net interest revenue
170,570
167,530
170,774
166,599
160,017
338,100
312,571
Provision for credit losses
20,000
46,000
-
500
500
66,000
1,000
Net interest revenue, after provision for
credit losses
150,570
121,530
170,774
166,099
159,517
272,100
311,571
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking
29,557
9,470
10,102
7,289
351
39,027
2,391
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
9,080
9,176
9,836
9,778
10,168
18,256
19,042
Deposit service charges
7,647
11,682
12,193
11,939
11,117
19,329
21,883
Security gains(losses), net
62
(85)
(41)
117
59
(23)
98
Insurance commissions
33,118
29,603
27,648
31,512
33,951
62,721
64,131
Wealth management
6,421
6,570
6,617
6,651
5,906
12,991
11,541
Other
5,373
10,080
8,342
8,146
4,780
15,453
11,466
Total noninterest revenue
91,258
76,496
74,697
75,432
66,332
167,754
130,552
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
108,103
108,272
97,137
101,154
100,981
216,375
198,209
Occupancy, net of rental income
12,890
12,708
12,267
12,323
11,988
25,598
23,539
Equipment
4,762
4,649
4,725
4,676
4,423
9,411
8,311
Deposit insurance assessments
1,962
1,546
2,200
2,038
2,165
3,508
4,905
Other
34,787
40,831
46,022
39,423
38,117
75,618
72,678
Total noninterest expense
162,504
168,006
162,351
159,614
157,674
330,510
307,642
Income before income taxes
79,324
30,020
83,120
81,917
68,175
109,344
134,481
Income tax expense
18,164
5,759
17,271
18,160
15,118
23,923
29,826
Net income
$ 61,160
$ 24,261
$ 65,849
$ 63,757
$ 53,057
$ 85,421
$ 104,655
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
-
-
-
4,744
-
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 58,788
$ 21,889
$ 65,849
$ 63,757
$ 53,057
$ 80,677
$ 104,655
Net income per common share: Basic
$ 0.57
$ 0.21
$ 0.63
$ 0.63
$ 0.53
$ 0.78
$ 1.05
Diluted
$ 0.57
$ 0.21
$ 0.63
$ 0.63
$ 0.53
$ 0.78
$ 1.04
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Jun-20
Mar-20
Dec-19
Sep-19
Jun-19
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
3,038,957
2,008,043
1,979,507
1,887,817
1,832,016
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
2,296,287
2,290,585
2,268,813
2,276,338
2,157,292
Total commercial and industrial
5,335,244
4,298,628
4,248,320
4,164,155
3,989,308
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
333,615
339,539
337,349
347,866
332,902
Construction, acquisition and development
1,658,678
1,582,039
1,577,342
1,538,073
1,441,269
Commercial real estate
3,323,744
3,303,537
3,220,914
3,345,166
3,287,453
Total commercial real estate
5,316,037
5,225,115
5,135,605
5,231,105
5,061,624
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
3,646,168
3,572,277
3,543,075
3,519,449
3,422,661
Home equity
655,543
686,202
683,515
678,294
670,352
Credit cards
86,592
93,896
102,559
101,213
101,024
Total consumer
4,388,303
4,352,375
4,329,149
4,298,956
4,194,037
All other
387,837
348,527
376,609
426,567
413,558
Total loans
$ 15,427,421
$ 14,224,645
$ 14,089,683
$ 14,120,783
$ 13,658,527
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 218,199
$ 119,066
$ 116,908
$ 115,691
$ 116,499
Impact of adopting ASC 326 - cumulative effect adjustment
-
40,000
-
-
-
Impact of adopting ASC 326 - purchased loans with credit
deterioration
-
22,634
-
-
-
Loans and leases charged-off:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
(1,506)
(10,792)
(1,273)
(218)
(866)
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
(13)
(184)
(192)
(65)
-
Total commercial and industrial
(1,519)
(10,976)
(1,465)
(283)
(866)
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
(21)
(65)
(11)
-
-
Construction, acquisition and development
(9)
(3,173)
(26)
-
(45)
Commercial real estate
-
(67)
-
(49)
(250)
Total commercial real estate
(30)
(3,305)
(37)
(49)
(295)
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
(124)
(524)
(687)
(255)
(237)
Home equity
(162)
(236)
(173)
(39)
(124)
Credit cards
(703)
(798)
(797)
(631)
(922)
Total consumer
(989)
(1,558)
(1,657)
(925)
(1,283)
All other
(396)
(914)
(965)
(895)
(912)
Total loans charged-off
(2,934)
(16,753)
(4,124)
(2,152)
(3,356)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
277
355
353
835
747
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
136
1,179
30
49
71
Total commercial and industrial
413
1,534
383
884
818
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
6
6
4
3
10
Construction, acquisition and development
172
245
584
480
63
Commercial real estate
50
135
4,212
29
218
Total commercial real estate
228
386
4,800
512
291
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
345
397
407
278
244
Home equity
259
80
216
731
179
Credit cards
195
285
218
224
223
Total consumer
799
762
841
1,233
646
All other
320
344
258
240
293
Total recoveries
1,760
3,026
6,282
2,869
2,048
Net (charge-offs)recoveries
(1,174)
(13,727)
2,158
717
(1,308)
Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration
-
4,226
-
-
-
Provision:
Initial provision for loans acquired during the quarter
-
1,000
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases
20,000
45,000
-
500
500
Total provision
20,000
46,000
-
500
500
Balance, end of period
$ 237,025
$ 218,199
$ 119,066
$ 116,908
$ 115,691
Average loans for period
$ 15,114,732
$ 14,226,788
$ 14,061,118
$ 13,726,755
$ 13,549,591
Ratio:
Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
0.03%
0.39%
(0.06%)
(0.02%)
0.04%
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Jun-20
Mar-20
Dec-19
Sep-19
Jun-19
BXS ORIGINATED LOANS AND LEASES:
Loans and leases charged off:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
$ (420)
$ (230)
$ (844)
$ (185)
$ (773)
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
(13)
(19)
(184)
(65)
-
Total commercial and industrial
(433)
(249)
(1,028)
(250)
(773)
Commercial Real estate
Agricultural
-
(65)
(6)
-
-
Construction, acquisition and development
-
(121)
(26)
-
(45)
Commercial real estate
-
(67)
-
(49)
(250)
Total real estate
-
(253)
(32)
(49)
(295)
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
(113)
(357)
(648)
(255)
(237)
Home equity
(162)
(236)
(173)
(39)
(124)
Credit cards
(703)
(798)
(797)
(631)
(922)
Total consumer
(978)
(1,391)
(1,618)
(925)
(1,283)
All other
(288)
(704)
(782)
(848)
(832)
Total loans charged off
(1,699)
(2,597)
(3,460)
(2,072)
(3,183)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
210
325
277
833
720
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
136
1,177
30
49
41
Total commercial and industrial
346
1,502
307
882
761
Commercial Real estate
Agricultural
5
4
4
3
10
Construction, acquisition and development
170
244
583
480
63
Commercial real estate
50
135
4,212
29
218
Total real estate
225
383
4,799
512
291
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
343
395
405
275
241
Home equity
258
79
215
729
177
Credit cards
195
285
218
224
223
Total consumer
796
759
838
1,228
641
All other
275
316
245
226
291
Total recoveries
1,642
2,960
6,189
2,848
1,984
Net (charge-offs)/recoveries
$ (57)
$ 363
$ 2,729
$ 776
$ (1,199)
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Jun-20
Mar-20
Dec-19
Sep-19
Jun-19
ACQUIRED LOANS AND LEASES:
Loans and leases charged off:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
$ (1,086)
$ (10,562)
$ (429)
$ (33)
$ (93)
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
-
(165)
(8)
-
-
Total commercial and industrial
(1,086)
(10,727)
(437)
(33)
(93)
Commercial Real estate
Agricultural
(21)
-
(5)
-
-
Construction, acquisition and development
(9)
(3,052)
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
-
-
Total real estate
(30)
(3,052)
(5)
-
-
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
(11)
(167)
(39)
-
-
Home equity
-
-
-
-
-
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
-
Total consumer
(11)
(167)
(39)
-
-
All other
(108)
(210)
(183)
(47)
(80)
Total loans charged off
(1,235)
(14,156)
(664)
(80)
(173)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
67
30
76
2
27
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
-
2
-
-
30
Total commercial and industrial
67
32
76
2
57
Commercial Real estate
Agricultural
1
2
-
-
-
Construction, acquisition and development
2
1
1
-
-
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
-
-
Total real estate
3
3
1
-
-
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
2
2
2
3
3
Home equity
1
1
1
2
2
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
-
Total consumer
3
3
3
5
5
All other
45
28
13
14
2
Total recoveries
118
66
93
21
64
Net (charge-offs)/recoveries
$ (1,117)
$ (14,090)
$ (571)
$ (59)
$ (109)
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Jun-20
Mar-20
Dec-19
Sep-19
Jun-19
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:
Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
$ 16,124
$ 16,589
$ 11,105
$ 10,430
$ 9,456
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
16,745
11,212
7,838
7,446
8,648
Total commercial and industrial
32,869
27,801
18,943
17,876
18,104
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
5,244
5,454
4,772
4,423
6,115
Construction, acquisition and development
9,715
13,899
6,225
2,231
2,071
Commercial real estate
45,047
29,697
16,199
16,823
13,064
Total commercial real estate
60,006
49,050
27,196
23,477
21,250
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
30,672
29,834
28,879
31,744
28,779
Home equity
2,584
2,597
2,993
2,767
2,432
Credit cards
90
122
63
85
86
Total consumer
33,346
32,553
31,935
34,596
31,297
All other
532
670
722
434
425
Total nonaccrual loans and leases
$ 126,753
$ 110,074
$ 78,796
$ 76,383
$ 71,076
Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing:
9,877
7,272
17,531
16,659
8,053
Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing
11,575
11,284
15,184
15,033
10,676
Total non-performing loans and leases
$ 148,205
$ 128,630
$ 111,511
$ 108,075
$ 89,805
OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED:
7,164
9,200
6,746
7,929
6,179
Total Non-performing Assets
$ 155,369
$ 137,830
$ 118,257
$ 116,004
$ 95,984
BXS originated assets
$ 94,155
$ 85,908
$ 78,295
$ 84,413
$ 76,816
Acquired assets
61,214
51,922
39,962
31,591
19,168
Total Non-performing Assets
$ 155,369
$ 137,830
$ 118,257
$ 116,004
$ 95,984
Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases During the Quarter
$ 36,619
$ 47,523
$ 25,147
$ 26,331
$ 22,002
Loans and Leases 30-89 Days Past Due, Still Accruing:
BXS originated loans
$ 35,002
$ 54,315
$ 44,559
$ 40,668
$ 42,968
Acquired loans
10,450
14,405
23,054
16,741
14,042
Total Loans and Leases 30-89 days past due, still accruing
$ 45,452
$ 68,720
$ 67,613
$ 57,409
$ 57,010
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2020
Purchased
Special
Credit
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Impaired
Deteriorated (Loss)
Total
LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
$ 2,980,373
$ -
$ 43,368
$ 179
$ -
$ 3,789
$ 11,248
$ 3,038,957
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
2,222,454
-
61,204
-
-
8,515
4,114
2,296,287
Total commercial and industrial
5,202,827
-
104,572
179
-
12,304
15,362
5,335,244
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
316,390
-
14,159
-
-
714
2,352
333,615
Construction, acquisition and development
1,626,162
2,741
20,890
-
-
3,122
5,763
1,658,678
Commercial real estate
3,164,522
-
113,206
-
-
40,672
5,344
3,323,744
Total commercial real estate
5,107,074
2,741
148,255
-
-
44,508
13,459
5,316,037
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
3,560,630
-
84,207
-
-
594
737
3,646,168
Home equity
648,891
-
6,652
-
-
-
-
655,543
Credit cards
86,592
-
-
-
-
-
-
86,592
Total consumer
4,296,113
-
90,859
-
-
594
737
4,388,303
All other
379,659
1,523
6,578
-
-
-
77
387,837
Total loans
$ 14,985,673
$ 4,264
$ 350,264
$ 179
$ -
$ 57,406
$ 29,635
$ 15,427,421
BXS originated loans
$ 13,516,292
$ 2,741
$ 231,687
$ 179
$ -
$ 28,288
$ -
$ 13,779,187
Acquired loans*
1,469,381
1,523
118,577
-
-
29,118
29,635
1,648,234
Total Loans
$ 14,985,673
$ 4,264
$ 350,264
$ 179
$ -
$ 57,406
$ 29,635
$ 15,427,421
March 31, 2020
Purchased
Special
Credit
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Impaired
Deteriorated (Loss)
Total
LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
$ 1,936,032
$ 3,424
$ 53,713
$ 191
$ 667
$ 1,769
$ 12,247
$ 2,008,043
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
2,224,075
-
56,824
-
-
5,568
4,118
2,290,585
Total commercial and industrial
4,160,107
3,424
110,537
191
667
7,337
16,365
4,298,628
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
324,412
-
12,006
-
-
711
2,410
339,539
Construction, acquisition and development
1,551,667
2,045
14,739
-
-
7,778
5,810
1,582,039
Commercial real estate
3,199,726
-
74,263
-
-
24,205
5,343
3,303,537
Total commercial real estate
5,075,805
2,045
101,008
-
-
32,694
13,563
5,225,115
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
3,476,631
-
94,324
-
-
596
726
3,572,277
Home equity
679,135
-
7,067
-
-
-
-
686,202
Credit cards
93,896
-
-
-
-
-
-
93,896
Total consumer
4,249,662
-
101,391
-
-
596
726
4,352,375
All other
336,028
1,660
10,761
-
-
-
78
348,527
Total loans
$ 13,821,602
$ 7,129
$ 323,697
$ 191
$ 667
$ 40,627
$ 30,732
$ 14,224,645
BXS originated loans
$ 12,150,616
$ 2,045
$ 225,506
$ 191
$ -
$ 22,356
$ -
$ 12,400,714
Acquired loans*
1,670,986
5,084
98,191
-
667
18,271
30,732
1,823,931
Total Loans
$ 13,821,602
$ 7,129
$ 323,697
$ 191
$ 667
$ 40,627
$ 30,732
$ 14,224,645
*Includes certain loans that are no longer included in the "Net book value of acquired loans" on page 10 as a result of maturity, refinance, or other triggering event.
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Jun-20
Mar-20
Dec-19
Sep-19
Jun-19
LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:
Pass
$ 14,985,673
$ 13,821,602
$ 13,738,979
$ 13,782,584
$ 13,363,023
Special Mention
4,264
7,129
2,240
2,530
490
Substandard
350,264
323,697
298,491
280,059
244,585
Doubtful
179
191
194
194
218
Loss
-
667
-
-
-
Impaired
57,406
40,627
24,094
24,948
24,048
Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss)
29,635
30,732
-
-
-
Purchased Credit Impaired
-
-
25,685
30,468
26,163
Total
$ 15,427,421
$ 14,224,645
$ 14,089,683
$ 14,120,783
$ 13,658,527
BXS ORIGINATED LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY
ASSIGNED GRADE:
Pass
$ 13,516,292
$ 12,150,616
$ 12,080,336
$ 11,901,311
$ 11,876,557
Special Mention
2,741
2,045
-
-
-
Substandard
231,687
225,506
202,017
192,133
181,045
Doubtful
179
191
194
194
218
Loss
-
-
-
-
-
Impaired
28,288
22,356
17,110
24,379
22,821
Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss)
-
-
-
-
-
Purchased Credit Impaired
-
-
-
-
-
Total
$ 13,779,187
$ 12,400,714
$ 12,299,657
$ 12,118,017
$ 12,080,641
ACQUIRED LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY
ASSIGNED GRADE:
Pass
$ 1,469,381
$ 1,670,986
$ 1,658,643
$ 1,881,273
$ 1,486,466
Special Mention
1,523
5,084
2,240
2,530
490
Substandard
118,577
98,191
96,474
87,926
63,540
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Loss
-
667
-
-
-
Impaired
29,118
18,271
6,984
569
1,227
Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss)
29,635
30,732
-
-
-
Purchased Credit Impaired
-
-
25,685
30,468
26,163
Total
$ 1,648,234
$ 1,823,931
$ 1,790,026
$ 2,002,766
$ 1,577,886
BancorpSouth Bank
Geographical Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2020
Alabama
and Florida
Panhandle
Arkansas
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
$ 277,855
$ 232,865
$ 363,059
$ 813,505
$ 95,316
$ 191,870
$ 1,058,622
$ 5,865
$ 3,038,957
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
270,088
187,072
256,107
639,818
64,171
135,193
743,838
-
2,296,287
Total commercial and industrial
547,943
419,937
619,166
1,453,323
159,487
327,063
1,802,460
5,865
5,335,244
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
26,828
71,146
26,722
66,207
7,190
11,125
123,797
600
333,615
Construction, acquisition and development
158,608
48,414
79,285
323,112
19,204
122,846
907,209
-
1,658,678
Commercial real estate
355,893
353,641
316,082
676,399
230,650
224,551
1,164,087
2,441
3,323,744
Total commercial real estate
541,329
473,201
422,089
1,065,718
257,044
358,522
2,195,093
3,041
5,316,037
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
583,468
345,831
342,423
843,050
105,036
322,052
1,031,117
73,191
3,646,168
Home equity
104,309
46,520
85,555
234,473
16,229
131,247
36,890
320
655,543
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
86,592
86,592
Total consumer
687,777
392,351
427,978
1,077,523
121,265
453,299
1,068,007
160,103
4,388,303
All other
66,043
43,392
33,804
113,763
3,628
18,373
99,599
9,235
387,837
Total loans
$ 1,843,092
$ 1,328,881
$ 1,503,037
$ 3,710,327
$ 541,424
$ 1,157,257
$ 5,165,159
$ 178,244
$ 15,427,421
Loan growth, excluding loans acquired during
the quarter (annualized)
28.32%
32.98%
34.25%
27.87%
24.31%
42.95%
40.77%
10.58%
34.01%
Loan growth, excluding PPP loans (annualized)
(6.46%)
2.87%
(10.34%)
(1.16%)
3.26%
(1.99%)
8.17%
(45.62%)
0.28%
NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
$ 594
$ 1,569
$ 1,193
$ 1,787
$ 1,457
$ 433
$ 10,311
$ 201
$ 17,545
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
3,278
2,444
622
3,375
163
94
12,661
-
22,637
Total commercial and industrial
3,872
4,013
1,815
5,162
1,620
527
22,972
201
40,182
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
410
727
223
251
-
-
4,128
-
5,739
Construction, acquisition and development
203
182
2,404
161
-
462
6,579
-
9,991
Commercial real estate
3,320
33
5,347
1,214
-
95
38,164
-
48,173
Total commercial real estate
3,933
942
7,974
1,626
-
557
48,871
-
63,903
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
8,065
3,756
2,579
14,124
149
3,010
6,400
1,273
39,356
Home equity
243
259
390
997
188
965
100
-
3,142
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,039
1,039
Total consumer
8,308
4,015
2,969
15,121
337
3,975
6,500
2,312
43,537
All other
204
3
2
108
-
16
247
3
583
Total loans
$ 16,317
$ 8,973
$ 12,760
$ 22,017
$ 1,957
$ 5,075
$ 78,590
$ 2,516
$ 148,205
NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES
AS A PERCENTAGE OF OUTSTANDING:
Commercial and industrial
Commercial and industrial-non real estate
0.21%
0.67%
0.33%
0.22%
1.53%
0.23%
0.97%
3.43%
0.58%
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
1.21%
1.31%
0.24%
0.53%
0.25%
0.07%
1.70%
N/A
0.99%
Total commercial and industrial
0.71%
0.96%
0.29%
0.36%
1.02%
0.16%
1.27%
3.43%
0.75%
Commercial real estate
Agricultural
1.53%
1.02%
0.83%
0.38%
0.00%
0.00%
3.33%
0.00%
1.72%
Construction, acquisition and development
0.13%
0.38%
3.03%
0.05%
0.00%
0.38%
0.73%
N/A
0.60%
Commercial real estate
0.93%
0.01%
1.69%
0.18%
0.00%
0.04%
3.28%
0.00%
1.45%
Total commercial real estate
0.73%
0.20%
1.89%
0.15%
0.00%
0.16%
2.23%
0.00%
1.20%
Consumer
Consumer mortgages
1.38%
1.09%
0.75%
1.68%
0.14%
0.93%
0.62%
1.74%
1.08%
Home equity
0.23%
0.56%
0.46%
0.43%
1.16%
0.74%
0.27%
0.00%
0.48%
Credit cards
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
1.20%
1.20%
Total consumer
1.21%
1.02%
0.69%
1.40%
0.28%
0.88%
0.61%
1.44%
0.99%
All other
0.31%
0.01%
0.01%
0.09%
0.00%
0.09%
0.25%
0.03%
0.15%
Total loans
0.89%
0.68%
0.85%
0.59%
0.36%
0.44%
1.52%
1.41%
0.96%
BancorpSouth Bank
Noninterest Revenue and Expense
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Jun-20
Mar-20
Dec-19
Sep-19
Jun-19
Jun-20
Jun-19
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR Hedge market value adj
$ 31,930
$ 20,553
$ 6,938
$ 11,283
$ 9,167
$ 52,483
$ 16,076
MSR and MSR Hedge market value adjustment
(2,373)
(11,083)
3,164
(3,994)
(8,816)
(13,456)
(13,685)
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
9,080
9,176
9,836
9,778
10,168
18,256
19,042
Deposit service charges
7,647
11,682
12,193
11,939
11,117
19,329
21,883
Securities gains (losses), net
62
(85)
(41)
117
59
(23)
98
Insurance commissions
33,118
29,603
27,648
31,512
33,951
62,721
64,131
Trust income
4,064
4,013
3,951
4,488
3,815
8,077
7,603
Annuity fees
54
55
136
184
245
109
510
Brokerage commissions and fees
2,303
2,502
2,530
1,979
1,846
4,805
3,428
Bank-owned life insurance
1,855
1,999
3,427
2,529
1,854
3,854
3,676
Other miscellaneous income
3,518
8,081
4,915
5,617
2,926
11,599
7,790
Total noninterest revenue
$ 91,258
$ 76,496
$ 74,697
$ 75,432
$ 66,332
$ 167,754
$ 130,552
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 108,103
$ 108,272
$ 97,137
$ 101,154
$ 100,981
$ 216,375
$ 198,209
Occupancy, net of rental income
12,890
12,708
12,267
12,323
11,988
25,598
23,539
Equipment
4,762
4,649
4,725
4,676
4,423
9,411
8,311
Deposit insurance assessments
1,962
1,546
2,200
2,038
2,165
3,508
4,905
Advertising
918
1,099
1,153
1,382
1,427
2,017
2,374
Foreclosed property expense
1,306
924
855
870
519
2,230
1,143
Telecommunications
1,512
1,461
1,504
1,400
1,419
2,973
2,759
Public relations
459
680
880
1,069
934
1,139
1,699
Data processing
9,693
9,646
10,041
9,066
7,968
19,339
16,410
Computer software
4,979
4,315
4,478
3,825
3,835
9,294
7,534
Amortization of intangibles
2,355
2,394
2,508
2,117
2,508
4,749
4,493
Legal
1,375
898
854
786
1,310
2,273
1,915
Merger expense
510
4,494
5,782
4,062
3,136
5,004
4,027
Postage and shipping
1,198
1,441
1,353
1,281
1,217
2,639
2,629
Other miscellaneous expense
10,482
13,479
16,614
13,565
13,844
23,961
27,695
Total noninterest expense
$ 162,504
$ 168,006
$ 162,351
$ 159,614
$ 157,674
$ 330,510
$ 307,642
INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:
Property and casualty commissions
$ 23,644
$ 21,246
$ 19,994
$ 22,643
$ 23,429
$ 44,890
$ 44,667
Life and health commissions
6,771
6,175
5,979
6,116
7,355
12,946
13,337
Risk management income
540
532
667
564
622
1,072
1,209
Other
2,163
1,650
1,008
2,189
2,545
3,813
4,918
Total insurance commissions
$ 33,118
$ 29,603
$ 27,648
$ 31,512
$ 33,951
$ 62,721
$ 64,131
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Additional Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Jun-20
Mar-20
Dec-19
Sep-19
Jun-19
MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS:
Fair value, beginning of period
$ 42,243
$ 57,109
$ 51,492
$ 55,294
$ 64,643
Additions to mortgage servicing rights:
Originations of servicing assets
4,297
3,079
4,025
3,410
2,790
Changes in fair value:
Due to payoffs/paydowns
(3,144)
(2,506)
(2,323)
(2,542)
(2,739)
Due to change in valuation inputs or
assumptions used in the valuation model
(2,575)
(15,438)
3,915
(4,669)
(9,399)
Other changes in fair value
-
(1)
-
(1)
(1)
Fair value, end of period
$ 40,821
$ 42,243
$ 57,109
$ 51,492
$ 55,294
MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:
Production revenue:
Origination
$ 30,194
$ 17,906
$ 4,326
$ 8,922
$ 7,016
Servicing
4,880
5,153
4,935
4,903
4,890
Payoffs/Paydowns
(3,144)
(2,506)
(2,323)
(2,542)
(2,739)
Total production revenue
31,930
20,553
6,938
11,283
9,167
Market value adjustment on MSR
(2,575)
(15,438)
3,915
(4,669)
(9,399)
Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge
202
4,355
(751)
675
583
Total mortgage banking revenue
$ 29,557
$ 9,470
$ 10,102
$ 7,289
$ 351
Mortgage loans serviced
$ 7,000,425
$ 6,999,383
$ 6,898,195
$ 6,799,186
$ 6,749,416
MSR/mtg loans serviced
0.58%
0.60%
0.83%
0.76%
0.82%
AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value
U.S. Government agencies
$ 3,348,206
$ 3,532,905
$ 3,599,317
$ 2,323,159
$ 2,283,899
U.S. Government agency issued residential
mortgage-back securities
699,864
132,902
133,375
128,677
134,648
U.S. Government agency issued commercial
mortgage-back securities
759,980
595,885
609,009
115,228
94,878
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
163,121
206,648
140,273
199,382
247,307
Corporate bonds
2,000
-
-
-
-
Total available-for-sale securities
$ 4,973,171
$ 4,468,340
$ 4,481,974
$ 2,766,446
$ 2,760,732
BancorpSouth Bank
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Management evaluates the Company's capital position and operating performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including net operating income, net operating income available to common shareholders, net operating income-excluding MSR, net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total operating expense, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans, return on tangible equity, return on tangible common equity, operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR, operating return on tangible common equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average assets-excluding MSR, operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, tangible book value per common share, operating earnings per common share, operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent). The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this news release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and operating performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Reconciliation of Net Operating Income, Net Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders, Net Operating Income-Excluding MSR, and Net Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders-excluding MSR to Net Income:
Quarter ended
Year to Date
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
Net income
$ 61,160
$ 24,261
$ 65,849
$ 63,757
$ 53,057
$ 85,421
$ 104,655
Plus:
Merger expense, net of tax
383
3,372
4,339
3,049
2,354
3,755
3,023
Initial provision for acquired loans,
net of tax
-
751
-
-
-
751
-
Less:
Security gains(losses), net of tax
47
(64)
(30)
88
45
(17)
74
Net operating income
$ 61,496
$ 28,448
$ 70,218
$ 66,718
$ 55,366
$ 89,944
$ 107,604
Less:
Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
-
-
-
4,744
-
Net operating income available to
common shareholders
$ 59,124
$ 26,076
$ 70,218
$ 66,718
$ 55,366
$ 85,200
$ 107,604
Net operating income
$ 61,496
$ 28,448
$ 70,218
$ 66,718
$ 55,366
$ 89,944
$ 107,604
Less:
MSR market value adjustment, net of tax
(1,781)
(8,318)
2,374
(2,998)
(6,616)
(10,099)
(10,270)
Net operating income-excluding MSR
$ 63,277
$ 36,766
$ 67,844
$ 69,716
$ 61,982
$ 100,043
$ 117,874
Less:
Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
-
-
-
4,744
-
Net operating income available to common
shareholders-excluding MSR
$ 60,905
$ 34,394
$ 67,844
$ 69,716
$ 61,982
$ 95,299
$ 117,874
Reconciliation of Net Income to Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Net income
$ 61,160
$ 24,261
$ 65,849
$ 63,757
$ 53,057
$ 85,421
$ 104,655
Plus:
Provision for credit losses
20,000
46,000
-
500
500
66,000
1,000
Merger expense
510
4,494
5,782
4,062
3,136
5,004
4,027
Income tax expense
18,164
5,759
17,271
18,160
15,118
23,923
29,826
Less:
Security gains(losses)
62
(85)
(41)
117
59
(23)
98
MSR market value adjustment
(2,373)
(11,083)
3,164
(3,994)
(8,816)
(13,456)
(13,685)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 102,145
$ 91,682
$ 85,779
$ 90,356
$ 80,568
$ 193,827
$ 153,095
Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Total Noninterest Expense:
Total noninterest expense
$ 162,504
$ 168,006
$ 162,351
$ 159,614
$ 157,674
$ 330,510
$ 307,642
Less:
Merger expense
510
4,494
5,782
4,062
3,136
5,004
4,027
Total operating expense
$ 161,994
$ 163,512
$ 156,569
$ 155,552
$ 154,538
$ 325,506
$ 303,615
BancorpSouth Bank
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to
Total Assets and Total Shareholders' Equity:
Quarter ended
Year to Date
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
Tangible assets
Total assets
$ 23,236,176
$ 21,032,524
$ 21,052,576
$ 19,850,225
$ 18,936,814
$ 23,236,176
$ 18,936,814
Less:
Goodwill
847,984
848,242
825,679
822,093
734,473
847,984
734,473
Other identifiable intangible assets
56,989
59,345
60,008
61,100
65,930
56,989
65,930
Total tangible assets
$ 22,331,203
$ 20,124,937
$ 20,166,889
$ 18,967,032
$ 18,136,411
$ 22,331,203
$ 18,136,411
Less:
PPP loans
1,192,715
-
-
-
-
1,192,715
-
Total tangible assets-excluding PPP loans
$ 21,138,488
$ 20,124,937
$ 20,166,889
$ 18,967,032
$ 18,136,411
$ 21,138,488
$ 18,136,411
PERIOD END BALANCES:
Tangible shareholders' equity
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,732,687
$ 2,681,904
$ 2,685,017
$ 2,489,427
$ 2,327,120
$ 2,732,687
$ 2,327,120
Less:
Goodwill
847,984
848,242
825,679
822,093
734,473
847,984
734,473
Other identifiable intangible assets
56,989
59,345
60,008
61,100
65,930
56,989
65,930
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$ 1,827,714
$ 1,774,317
$ 1,799,330
$ 1,606,234
$ 1,526,717
$ 1,827,714
$ 1,526,717
Less:
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
167,021
-
-
166,993
-
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 1,660,721
$ 1,607,324
$ 1,632,309
$ 1,606,234
$ 1,526,717
$ 1,660,721
$ 1,526,717
AVERAGE BALANCES:
Tangible shareholders' equity
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,738,434
$ 2,658,699
$ 2,572,750
$ 2,378,882
$ 2,298,512
$ 2,698,567
$ 2,255,866
Less:
Goodwill
848,160
844,635
823,812
761,084
735,540
846,398
715,773
Other identifiable intangible assets
58,280
58,805
60,559
59,253
49,058
58,542
49,583
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$ 1,831,994
$ 1,755,259
$ 1,688,379
$ 1,558,545
$ 1,513,914
$ 1,793,627
$ 1,490,510
Less:
Preferred stock
166,993
167,021
74,717
-
-
167,007
-
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 1,665,001
$ 1,588,238
$ 1,613,662
$ 1,558,545
$ 1,513,914
$ 1,626,620
$ 1,490,510
Total average assets
$ 22,707,686
$ 21,189,637
$ 20,243,023
$ 19,170,926
$ 18,637,258
$ 21,948,661
$ 18,337,053
Total shares of common stock outstanding
102,566,301
102,632,484
104,522,804
104,775,876
100,651,798
102,566,301
100,651,798
Average shares outstanding-diluted
102,827,225
104,733,897
105,144,032
101,493,247
100,888,164
103,780,561
100,302,641
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
8.18%
8.82%
8.92%
8.47%
8.42%
8.18%
8.42%
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans (2)
8.65%
8.82%
8.92%
8.47%
8.42%
8.65%
8.42%
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (3)
7.44%
7.99%
8.09%
8.47%
8.42%
7.44%
8.42%
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans (4)
7.86%
7.99%
8.09%
8.47%
8.42%
7.86%
8.42%
Return on average tangible equity (5)
13.43%
5.56%
15.47%
16.23%
14.06%
9.58%
14.16%
Return on average tangible common equity (6)
14.20%
5.54%
16.19%
16.23%
14.06%
9.97%
14.16%
Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR (7)
13.89%
8.42%
15.94%
17.75%
16.42%
11.22%
15.95%
Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR (8)
14.71%
8.71%
16.68%
17.75%
16.42%
11.78%
15.95%
Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR (9)
1.12%
0.70%
1.33%
1.44%
1.33%
0.92%
1.30%
Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (10)
9.29%
5.56%
10.46%
11.63%
10.82%
7.46%
10.54%
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (11)
9.53%
5.55%
10.78%
11.63%
10.82%
7.57%
10.54%
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (12)
1.81%
1.74%
1.68%
1.87%
1.73%
1.78%
1.68%
Tangible book value per common share (13)
$ 16.19
$ 15.66
$ 15.62
$ 15.33
$ 15.17
$ 16.19
$ 15.17
Operating earnings per common share (14)
$ 0.57
$ 0.25
$ 0.67
$ 0.66
$ 0.55
$ 0.82
$ 1.07
Operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR (15)
$ 0.59
$ 0.33
$ 0.65
$ 0.69
$ 0.61
$ 0.92
$ 1.18
(1)
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.
(2)
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets, and PPP loans.
(3)
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.
(4)
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets, and PPP loans.
(5)
Return on average tangible equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income divided by average tangible shareholders' equity.
(6)
Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.
(7)
Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average tangible shareholders' equity.
(8)
Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.
(9)
Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by total average assets.
(10)
Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average shareholders' equity.
(11)
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average common shareholders' equity.
(12)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for other non-operating items included in the definition and calculation of net operating income-excluding MSR.
(13)
Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(14)
Operating earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net operating income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.
(15)
Operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.
Efficiency Ratio (tax equivalent) and Operating Efficiency Ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) Definitions
The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and the operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) excludes expense items otherwise disclosed as non-operating from total noninterest expense. In addition, the MSR valuation adjustment as well as securities gains and losses are excluded from total revenue.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancorpsouth-announces-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-301096379.html
SOURCE BancorpSouth Bank
© PRNewswire 2020
|
|Latest news on BANCORPSOUTH BANK
|
|