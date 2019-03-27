BancorpSouth : Wins 2018 Greenwich Excellence Award

TUPELO, Miss., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) recently received a 2018 Greenwich Excellence Award in Small Business Banking for Overall Satisfaction in the South region.

The Greenwich Excellence Awards are provided by Greenwich Associates, a leading global provider of data, analytics and insights to the financial services industry. This year, Greenwich Associates evaluated small business banking for more than 600 banks in the U.S. for the year ending 2018, but only 34 banks had the distinctive quality required to win a Greenwich Excellence Award.

"It is a great honor to receive this recognition," said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. "Our mission is to exceed our customers' expectations, and this award is a true testament to our commitment. As we all know, small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. I want to thank our customers for selecting BancorpSouth's financial solutions to help them manage and grow their businesses.

"I'd also like to thank our Corporate Community Advisory Council and local advisory councils, which are comprised of key community stakeholders, influencers and organizations, for the guidance they provide to the bank. Their support provides insight into the unique credit and banking needs of our communities, thereby allowing us to better serve small businesses."

The Greenwich Excellence Awards are based on interviews with more than 14,400 small business banking customers with sales of $1–10 million across the country. The awards cover a range of product and service categories, including overall satisfaction, likelihood to recommend, credit process and other important factors.

About BancorpSouth

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $18.6 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 295 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com ; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.



SOURCE BancorpSouth