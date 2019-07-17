|
Bancorpsouth Bank : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
07/17/2019 | 04:31pm EDT
TUPELO, Miss., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Highlights for the second quarter of 2019 included:
- Reported quarterly net income of $53.1 million, or $0.53 per diluted share.
- Completed the acquisitions of Casey Bancorp, Inc. and Merchants Trust, Inc. effective April 1, 2019; recorded merger-related expenses of $3.1 million for the second quarter.
- Earnings were impacted by a negative pre-tax mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation adjustment of $8.8 million.
- Record net operating income – excluding MSR – of $62.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, which represents an increase of 8.9 percent on a per share basis, compared with both the second quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019.
- Generated net organic loan growth for the quarter totaling approximately $170 million, or 5.2 percent on an annualized basis.
- Net interest margin – excluding accretable yield – increased to 3.79 percent, compared with 3.74 percent for the first quarter of 2019.
- Continued strong credit quality reflected by provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the quarter; improvement in non-performing and classified asset levels.
- Repurchased 611,821 shares of outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $28.21 per share.
The Company reported net income of $53.1 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $54.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018 and net income of $51.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. The Company reported net operating income – excluding MSR – of $62.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $55.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018 and $55.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.
Net operating income – excluding MSR – is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management to assess the core operating performance of the Company. This measure excludes items such as recognized securities gains and losses, MSR valuation adjustments, restructuring charges, merger-related expenses, and certain other charges.
"We are pleased to report record net operating income – excluding MSR – for the second quarter of 2019," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While the negative MSR asset valuation adjustment adversely impacted our GAAP earnings, strong organic balance sheet results contributed to record net operating income – excluding MSR – of $62.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the second quarter. We are particularly proud of the efforts of our bankers on both sides of the balance sheet. We reported organic loan growth of approximately $170 million, or 5.2 percent annualized, while deposits were essentially flat on an organic basis in a quarter that typically experiences significant runoff of public fund balances. Despite the MSR headwind, our mortgage team had a great quarter as well. The current rate environment as well as seasonal increases in home purchase activity contributed to mortgage production and servicing revenue of $9.2 million for the quarter."
"We continue to see quality performance in other areas as well. Our credit quality remains strong, reflected by the provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the quarter. We saw continued improvement in our net interest margin – excluding accretable yield – which increased to 3.79 percent for the quarter. Finally, we continue to deploy capital as we successfully completed the acquisitions of Grand Bank of Texas and Merchants Bank in Alabama during the quarter while also repurchasing approximately 612,000 shares of our common stock."
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $160.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 12.6 percent from $142.1 million for the second quarter of 2018 and an increase of 4.9 percent from $152.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.87 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 3.71 percent for the second quarter of 2018 and 3.86 percent for the first quarter of 2019. Yields on net loans and leases were 5.12 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 4.67 percent for the second quarter of 2018 and 5.09 percent for the first quarter of 2019, while yields on total interest earning assets were 4.61 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 4.15 percent for the second quarter of 2018 and 4.57 percent for the first quarter of 2019. The net interest margin, excluding accretable yield, was 3.79 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 3.63 percent for the second quarter of 2018 and 3.74 percent for the first quarter of 2019 while yields on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, were 5.02 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 4.57 percent for the second quarter of 2018 and 4.95 percent for the first quarter of 2019. The average cost of deposits was 0.68 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 0.34 percent for the second quarter of 2018 and 0.63 percent for the first quarter of 2019.
Balance Sheet Activity
Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $587.5 million during the second quarter of 2019. This includes loans totaling $415.0 million acquired as a part of the Grand Bank and Merchants Bank mergers on April 1, 2019. Excluding acquired loans, total loans increased approximately $170.0 million during the second quarter or, 5.2% on an annualized basis.
Deposits increased $444.0 million during the second quarter of 2019. This includes deposits totaling $529.0 million acquired as a part of the Grand Bank and Merchants Bank mergers on April 1, 2019. Excluding acquired deposits, total deposits declined approximately $85.0 million during the quarter. Deposits have increased $1.07 billion since December 31, 2018. Excluding acquired deposits, total deposits increased approximately $540.0 million during the first six months of the year, or, 7.7% on an annualized basis.
Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses
Earnings for the second quarter of 2019 reflect a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million, compared with a provision of $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2019 were $1.3 million, compared with net charge-offs of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 and net charge-offs of $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. The allowance for credit losses was $115.7 million, or 0.85 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2019, compared with $119.9 million, or 0.97 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2018 and $116.5 million, or 0.89 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses coverage metrics were impacted by loans acquired in the acquisitions that closed during the fourth quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2019.
Total non-performing assets were $96.0 million, or 0.70 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2019, compared with $81.2 million, or 0.65 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2018, and $97.0 million, or 0.74 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2019. Other real estate owned was $6.2 million at June 30, 2019, compared with $7.8 million at June 30, 2018 and $9.7 million at March 31, 2019.
Noninterest Revenue
Noninterest revenue was $66.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $72.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $64.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. These results include a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2018 and a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. Valuation adjustments in the MSR asset are driven primarily by fluctuations in interest rates period over period.
Excluding the MSR valuation adjustment, mortgage banking revenue was $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. Mortgage origination volume for the second quarter of 2019 was $495.5 million, compared with $523.7 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $291.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. Of the total mortgage origination volume for the second quarter of 2019, $153.7 million was portfolio loans, compared with $209.3 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $54.1 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Credit card, debit card, and merchant fee revenue was $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $8.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. Deposit service charge revenue was $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $10.8 million for both the second quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. Wealth management revenue was $5.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. Other noninterest revenue was $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. Insurance commission revenue was $34.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $33.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $30.2 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $157.7 million, compared with $145.2 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $150.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $101.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $91.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $97.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. Occupancy expense was $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. Other noninterest expense was $38.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $35.7 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $34.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, merger-related expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.1 million, compared with merger-related expense of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Capital Management
The Company's equity capitalization is comprised entirely of common stock. The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 12.29 percent at June 30, 2019, compared with 12.03 percent at June 30, 2018 and 12.16 percent at March 31, 2019. The ratio of tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 8.42 percent at June 30, 2019, compared with 8.71 percent at June 30, 2018 and 8.41 percent at March 31, 2019.
During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 611,821 shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $28.21 per share pursuant to its share repurchase program, which is intended to comply with Rules 10b-18 and 10b5-1 promulgated under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). During the first quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 1,000,000 shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $27.60 per share. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had 1,388,179 remaining shares available for repurchase under its current share repurchase authorization, which expires on December 31, 2019.
Estimated regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2019 were calculated in accordance with the Basel III capital framework. The Company is a "well capitalized" bank, as defined by federal regulations, at June 30, 2019, with Tier 1 risk-based capital of 10.52 percent and total risk-based capital of 11.28 percent, compared with required minimum levels of 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in order to qualify for "well capitalized" classification.
Summary
Rollins concluded, "We are very pleased with our second quarter financial results. We reported meaningful organic loan growth while our deposit results were better than anticipated given the normal second quarter seasonal headwind for deposits. We also reported growth in many of our other product offerings as well. Our mortgage production benefitted from the rate environment while our insurance and wealth management teams also reported revenue growth on both a sequential and comparable quarter basis. This balance sheet and revenue growth, combined with continued disciplined expense management, resulted in our operating efficiency ratio – excluding MSR – declining to its lowest level in several years. Finally, we are pleased to have closed the transactions with Grand Bank and Merchants Bank. The operational integrations for these two banks were completed late in the second quarter."
TRANSACTIONS
Van Alstyne Financial Corporation & Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc.
On March 5, 2019, the Company announced the signing of definitive merger agreements with Van Alstyne Financial Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Star Bank, (collectively referred to as "Texas Star"), pursuant to which Texas Star agreed to be merged with and into the Company and with Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Summit Bank, (collectively referred to as "Summit"), pursuant to which Summit agreed to be merged with and into the Company. Texas Star operates 7 full-service banking offices in Collin and Grayson counties in Texas, and one loan production office in Durant, Oklahoma, while Summit operates 4 offices located in Panama City, Panama City Beach, Fort Walton Beach, and Pensacola, Florida. As of June 30, 2019, Texas Star and Summit collectively reported total assets of $905.6 million, total loans of $610.7 million and total deposits of $799.8 million. Under the collective terms of the agreements, the Company expects to issue approximately 4,600,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $40.5 million in cash for all outstanding shares of each institution. For more information regarding these transactions, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") on March 5, 2019. Subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions, including the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, these mergers are expected to be completed during the second half of 2019, although the Company can provide no assurance that the mergers will close during this time period or at all.
Casey Bancorp, Inc. & Merchants Trust, Inc.
On April 1, 2019, the Company completed the merger with Casey Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Grand Bank of Texas, (collectively referred to as "Grand Bank"), pursuant to which Grand Bank was merged with and into the Company and with Merchants Trust, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Merchants Bank (collectively referred to as "Merchants"), pursuant to which Merchants was merged with and into the Company. Grand Bank operated 4 full-service banking offices in the cities of Dallas, Grand Prairie, Horseshoe Bay and Marble Falls, all in Texas, while Merchants, which was based in Jackson, Alabama, operated 6 full-service banking offices in Clarke and Mobile counties in Alabama. As of April 1, 2019, Grand Bank and Merchants collectively reported total assets of $566.0 million, total loans of $415.0 million and total deposits of $529.0 million. Under the collective terms of agreements, the Company issued approximately 2,225,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $24.2 million in cash for all outstanding shares of each institution. For more information regarding these transactions, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on April 1, 2019. The purchase accounting for these transactions is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.
Icon Capital Corporation
Effective October 1, 2018, the Company completed the merger with Icon Capital Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Icon Bank of Texas, National Association (collectively referred to as "Icon"), pursuant to which Icon was merged with and into the Company (the "Icon Merger"). Icon was headquartered in Houston, Texas and operated 7 full-service banking offices in the Houston, Texas metropolitan area. As of October 1, 2018, Icon, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $760.4 million, total loans of $650.4 million and total deposits of $675.8 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 4,125,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $17.5 million in cash, $7 million of which was placed in a separate non-interest bearing escrow account that is to be paid if certain conditions are met, as described in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the FDIC on October 1, 2018, for all outstanding shares of Icon Capital Corporation's capital stock. For more information regarding the Icon Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on October 1, 2018. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.
Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios
This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 21 of this news release.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results on July 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing www.BancorpSouth.investorroom.com/Webcasts. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.
About BancorpSouth Bank
BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $19 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 295 full service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com. Like us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release may not be based upon historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "hope," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "will," or "would" or future or conditional verb tenses and variations or negatives of such terms. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational impact of the Icon, Grand Bank, Merchants, Texas Star and Summit Mergers (referred to collectively as the "Mergers") on the Company, the acceptance by customers of Icon, Grand Bank, Merchants, Texas Star and Summit of the Company's products and services after the closing of the Mergers, the opportunities to enhance market share in certain markets and market acceptance of the Company generally in new markets, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") and anti-money laundering ("AML") compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the Company's compliance with the consent order it entered into with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the United States Department of Justice related to the Company's fair lending practices (the "Consent Order"), the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 on the Company and its operations and financial performance, amortization expense for intangible assets, goodwill impairments, loan impairment, utilization of appraisals and inspections for real estate loans, maturity, renewal or extension of construction, acquisition and development loans, net interest revenue, fair value determinations, the amount of the Company's non-performing loans and leases, credit quality, credit losses, liquidity, off-balance sheet commitments and arrangements, valuation of mortgage servicing rights, allowance and provision for credit losses, early identification and resolution of credit issues, utilization of non-GAAP financial measures, the ability of the Company to collect all amounts due according to the contractual terms of loan agreements, the Company's reserve for losses from representation and warranty obligations, the Company's foreclosure process related to mortgage loans, the resolution of non-performing loans that are collaterally dependent, real estate values, fully-indexed interest rates, interest rate risk, interest rate sensitivity, the impact of interest rates on loan yields, calculation of economic value of equity, impaired loan charge-offs, diversification of the Company's revenue stream, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's customer base and loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, liquidity needs and strategies, sources of funding, net interest margin, declaration and payment of dividends, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, improvement in the Company's efficiencies, operating expense trends, future acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives and the impact of certain claims and ongoing, pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters.
The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors may include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its BSA/AML compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the Company's ability to successfully implement and comply with the Consent Order, the ability of the Company to meet expectations regarding the benefits, costs, synergies, and financial and operational impact of the Mergers, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational improvements of the Mergers will not be realized or will not be realized as expected, the ability of the Company and Texas Star and Summit to complete the Texas Star Merger and Summit Merger, the ability of the Company and Texas Star and Summit to satisfy the conditions to the completion of the Texas Star Merger and Summit Merger, including the receipt of all regulatory approvals required for the Texas Star Merger and Summit Merger on the terms expected in the Texas Star Merger Agreement and the Summit Merger Agreement, the ability of the Company and Texas Star and Summit to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the Texas Star Merger and Summit Merger, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Texas Star Merger and Summit Merger will not be realized or will not be realized as expected, the failure of the Texas Star Merger or Summit Merger to close for any other reason, the effect of any announcements regarding the Texas Star Merger or Summit Merger on the Company's operating results, the possibility that the Texas Star Merger and Summit Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, the lack of availability of the Company's filings mandated by the Exchange Act from the Securities and Exchange Commission's publicly available website after November 1, 2017, the impact of any ongoing pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters involving the Company, conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally, the adequacy of the Company's provision and allowance for credit losses to cover actual credit losses, the credit risk associated with real estate construction, acquisition and development loans, limitations on the Company's ability to declare and pay dividends, the availability of capital on favorable terms if and when needed, liquidity risk, governmental regulation, including the Dodd-Frank Act, and supervision of the Company's operations, the short-term and long-term impact of changes to banking capital standards on the Company's regulatory capital and liquidity, the impact of regulations on service charges on the Company's core deposit accounts, the susceptibility of the Company's business to local economic and environmental conditions, the soundness of other financial institutions, changes in interest rates, the impact of monetary policies and economic factors on the Company's ability to attract deposits or make loans, volatility in capital and credit markets, reputational risk, the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 on the Company and its operations and financial performance, the impact of the loss of any key Company personnel, the impact of hurricanes or other adverse weather events, any requirement that the Company write down goodwill or other intangible assets, diversification in the types of financial services the Company offers, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, the Company's ability to adapt its products and services to evolving industry standards and consumer preferences, competition with other financial services companies, risks in connection with completed or potential acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives, the Company's growth strategy, interruptions or breaches in the Company's information system security, the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform, unfavorable ratings by rating agencies, dilution caused by the Company's issuance of any additional shares of its common stock to raise capital or acquire other banks, bank holding companies, financial holding companies and insurance agencies, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, other factors generally understood to affect the assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and/or results of operations of financial services companies and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, reports and other filings with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they were made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Year to Date
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
6/30/2019
6/30/2018
Earnings Summary:
Interest revenue
$ 191,063
$ 181,133
$ 178,850
$ 163,158
$ 159,290
$ 372,196
$ 311,485
Interest expense
31,046
28,579
25,969
21,023
17,162
59,625
31,279
Net interest revenue
160,017
152,554
152,881
142,135
142,128
312,571
280,206
Provision for credit losses
500
500
1,000
-
2,500
1,000
3,500
Net interest revenue, after provision
for credit losses
159,517
152,054
151,881
142,135
139,628
311,571
276,706
Noninterest revenue
66,332
64,220
59,031
71,616
72,456
130,552
151,390
Noninterest expense
157,674
149,968
152,342
142,409
145,182
307,642
292,883
Income before income taxes
68,175
66,306
58,570
71,342
66,902
134,481
135,213
Income tax expense
15,118
14,708
11,473
4,659
12,856
29,826
27,676
Net income
$ 53,057
$ 51,598
$ 47,097
$ 66,683
$ 54,046
$ 104,655
$ 107,537
Balance Sheet - Period End Balances
Total assets
$ 18,936,814
$ 18,314,183
$ 18,001,540
$ 17,249,175
$ 17,222,491
$ 18,936,814
$ 17,222,491
Total earning assets
16,948,009
16,426,872
16,144,098
15,594,549
15,600,037
16,948,009
15,600,037
Total securities
2,760,732
2,692,499
2,749,188
2,826,359
2,828,754
2,760,732
2,828,754
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
13,658,527
13,071,059
13,112,149
12,449,995
12,418,114
13,658,527
12,418,114
Allowance for credit losses
115,691
116,499
120,070
121,019
119,920
115,691
119,920
Net book value of acquired loans (included in loans and leases above)
1,421,303
1,191,673
1,310,089
835,939
926,996
1,421,303
926,996
Remaining loan mark on acquired loans
38,408
30,782
37,366
13,368
14,485
38,408
14,485
Total deposits
15,136,648
14,692,609
14,069,966
13,347,193
13,476,558
15,136,648
13,476,558
Long-term debt
5,271
5,503
6,213
33,182
33,214
5,271
33,214
Total shareholders' equity
2,327,120
2,226,585
2,205,737
2,116,375
2,072,083
2,327,120
2,072,083
Balance Sheet - Average Balances
Total assets
$ 18,637,258
$ 18,033,513
$ 17,879,081
$ 17,059,865
$ 17,094,283
$ 18,337,053
$ 17,006,910
Total earning assets
16,693,115
16,156,235
16,056,656
15,465,260
15,496,007
16,426,158
15,435,507
Total securities
2,733,335
2,704,383
2,784,437
2,814,751
2,906,235
2,718,939
2,936,408
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
13,549,591
13,078,221
13,063,422
12,433,701
12,334,756
13,315,208
12,210,081
Total deposits
15,080,885
14,445,834
14,072,416
13,387,849
13,539,324
14,765,114
13,551,350
Long-term debt
5,403
5,826
17,403
33,196
33,147
5,613
33,787
Total shareholders' equity
2,298,512
2,212,748
2,191,852
2,089,746
2,051,452
2,255,866
2,032,153
Nonperforming Assets:
Non-accrual loans and leases
$ 71,076
$ 68,949
$ 70,555
$ 55,532
$ 60,045
$ 71,076
$ 60,045
Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing
8,053
8,471
18,695
2,934
6,335
8,053
6,335
Restructured loans and leases, still accruing
10,676
9,874
7,498
7,564
6,982
10,676
6,982
Non-performing loans (NPLs)
89,805
87,294
96,748
66,030
73,362
89,805
73,362
Other real estate owned
6,179
9,686
9,276
4,301
7,828
6,179
7,828
Non-performing assets (NPAs)
$ 95,984
$ 96,980
$ 106,024
$ 70,331
$ 81,190
$ 95,984
$ 81,190
Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Return on average assets
1.14%
1.16%
1.05%
1.55%
1.27%
1.15%
1.28%
Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR*
1.33%
1.26%
1.25%
1.28%
1.31%
1.30%
1.30%
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.26%
9.46%
8.52%
12.66%
10.57%
9.36%
10.67%
Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR*
10.82%
10.24%
10.20%
10.45%
10.88%
10.54%
10.84%
Return on tangible equity*
13.94%
14.16%
12.81%
17.76%
15.00%
13.82%
15.01%
Operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR*
16.28%
15.34%
15.33%
14.66%
15.44%
15.57%
15.25%
Noninterest income to average assets
1.43%
1.44%
1.31%
1.67%
1.70%
1.44%
1.80%
Noninterest expense to average assets
3.39%
3.37%
3.38%
3.31%
3.41%
3.38%
3.47%
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent
3.87%
3.86%
3.80%
3.67%
3.71%
3.86%
3.69%
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent, excluding net accretion
on acquired loans and leases
3.79%
3.74%
3.71%
3.62%
3.63%
3.77%
3.62%
Net interest rate spread
3.56%
3.56%
3.53%
3.43%
3.52%
3.56%
3.52%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)*
69.36%
68.85%
71.52%
66.29%
67.31%
69.11%
67.48%
Operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent)*
65.46%
66.89%
66.86%
66.34%
66.36%
66.19%
66.57%
Loan/deposit ratio
90.23%
88.96%
93.19%
93.28%
92.15%
90.23%
92.15%
Price to earnings multiple (avg)
13.26
16.60
11.67
15.07
17.07
13.26
17.07
Market value to book value
125.60%
125.56%
118.27%
152.23%
156.95%
125.60%
156.95%
Market value to book value (avg)
125.47%
132.05%
131.34%
158.19%
159.33%
126.90%
158.10%
Market value to tangible book value
191.45%
189.14%
178.79%
216.28%
225.06%
191.45%
225.06%
Market value to tangible book value (avg)
191.25%
198.92%
198.55%
224.75%
228.47%
193.43%
226.70%
Employee FTE
4,581
4,370
4,445
4,270
4,366
4,581
4,366
*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 and 22.
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Year to Date
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
6/30/2019
6/30/2018
Credit Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.04%
0.12%
0.06%
(0.04%)
0.07%
0.08%
0.03%
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.01%
0.02%
0.03%
0.00%
0.08%
0.02%
0.06%
Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases
0.85%
0.89%
0.92%
0.97%
0.97%
0.85%
0.97%
Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases, excluding acquired loans and leases
0.95%
0.98%
1.02%
1.04%
1.05%
0.95%
1.05%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases
128.83%
133.46%
124.11%
183.28%
163.46%
128.83%
163.46%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets
120.53%
120.13%
113.25%
172.07%
147.70%
120.53%
147.70%
Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases
0.66%
0.67%
0.74%
0.53%
0.59%
0.66%
0.59%
Non-performing assets to net loans and leases
0.70%
0.74%
0.81%
0.56%
0.65%
0.70%
0.65%
Equity Ratios:
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
12.29%
12.16%
12.25%
12.27%
12.03%
12.29%
12.03%
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets*
8.42%
8.41%
8.46%
8.96%
8.71%
8.42%
8.71%
Capital Adequacy:
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
10.52%
10.75%
10.84%
11.71%
11.42%
10.52%
11.42%
Tier 1 capital
10.52%
10.75%
10.84%
11.71%
11.42%
10.52%
11.42%
Total capital
11.28%
11.55%
11.68%
12.60%
12.30%
11.28%
12.30%
Tier 1 leverage capital
8.96%
9.03%
9.06%
9.68%
9.38%
8.96%
9.38%
Estimated for current quarter
Common Share Data:
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.53
$ 0.52
$ 0.47
$ 0.68
$ 0.55
1.05
$ 1.09
Diluted earnings per share
0.53
0.52
0.47
0.67
0.55
1.04
1.09
Operating earnings per share*
0.55
0.52
0.51
0.57
0.56
1.07
1.14
Operating earnings per share- excluding MSR*
0.61
0.56
0.57
0.56
0.56
1.18
1.10
Cash dividends per share
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.14
0.34
0.28
Book value per share
23.12
22.48
22.10
21.48
20.99
23.12
20.99
Tangible book value per share*
15.17
14.92
14.62
15.12
14.64
15.17
14.64
Market value per share (last)
29.04
28.22
26.14
32.70
32.95
29.04
32.95
Market value per share (high)
31.10
33.45
33.50
35.40
35.45
33.45
35.55
Market value per share (low)
26.92
25.76
24.31
32.45
30.60
25.76
30.60
Market value per share (avg)
29.01
29.68
29.03
33.98
33.45
29.34
33.19
Dividend payout ratio
32.24%
32.78%
35.93%
25.15%
25.62%
32.51%
25.73%
Total shares outstanding
100,651,798
99,066,856
99,797,271
98,525,516
98,700,509
100,651,798
98,700,509
Average shares outstanding - basic
100,610,746
99,506,952
99,541,965
98,646,087
98,906,619
100,058,849
98,836,204
Average shares outstanding - diluted
100,888,164
99,717,119
99,720,219
98,819,905
99,057,054
100,302,641
98,999,661
Yield/Rate:
(Taxable equivalent basis)
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income
5.12%
5.09%
4.94%
4.72%
4.67%
5.11%
4.63%
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income, excluding
net accretion on acquired loans and leases
5.02%
4.95%
4.83%
4.64%
4.57%
4.98%
4.54%
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
2.10%
2.04%
1.92%
1.80%
1.77%
2.07%
1.74%
Tax-exempt
4.53%
4.63%
4.47%
4.40%
4.39%
4.58%
4.34%
Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments
2.52%
2.67%
2.84%
2.04%
2.02%
2.59%
1.70%
Total interest earning assets and revenue
4.61%
4.57%
4.45%
4.21%
4.15%
4.59%
4.10%
Deposits
0.68%
0.63%
0.52%
0.43%
0.34%
0.66%
0.33%
Demand - interest bearing
0.91%
0.85%
0.70%
0.59%
0.43%
0.88%
0.39%
Savings
0.29%
0.30%
0.30%
0.24%
0.15%
0.29%
0.14%
Other time
1.60%
1.46%
1.26%
1.06%
0.95%
1.53%
0.92%
Short-term borrowings
2.14%
2.16%
2.06%
1.79%
1.62%
2.15%
1.45%
Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings
1.06%
1.01%
0.91%
0.77%
0.62%
1.03%
0.57%
Long-term debt
4.87%
4.88%
4.12%
4.06%
4.11%
4.88%
4.14%
Total interest bearing liabilities and expense
1.06%
1.01%
0.92%
0.78%
0.63%
1.03%
0.58%
Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets
70.47%
71.15%
69.79%
69.12%
70.27%
70.80%
70.59%
Net interest tax equivalent adjustment
$ 974
$ 1,035
$ 1,088
$ 1,088
$ 1,119
$ 2,009
$ 2,444
*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 and 22.
BancorpSouth Bank
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Jun-19
Mar-19
Dec-18
Sep-18
Jun-18
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 212,080
$ 207,486
$ 239,960
$ 169,493
$ 198,374
Interest bearing deposits with other banks
and Federal funds sold
314,172
490,667
92,476
138,677
152,566
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
2,760,732
2,692,499
2,749,188
2,826,359
2,828,754
Loans and leases
13,674,990
13,086,801
13,129,012
12,464,877
12,433,152
Less: Unearned income
16,463
15,742
16,863
14,882
15,038
Allowance for credit losses
115,691
116,499
120,070
121,019
119,920
Net loans and leases
13,542,836
12,954,560
12,992,079
12,328,976
12,298,194
Loans held for sale
175,898
138,379
140,300
132,080
153,396
Premises and equipment, net
447,564
432,540
361,859
342,947
339,372
Accrued interest receivable
60,598
59,038
57,054
56,369
51,921
Goodwill
734,473
699,073
695,720
590,292
588,004
Other identifiable intangibles
65,930
49,396
50,896
36,475
39,031
Bank owned life insurance
315,398
305,315
308,324
304,687
306,116
Other real estate owned
6,179
9,686
9,276
4,301
7,828
Other assets
300,954
275,544
304,408
318,519
258,935
Total Assets
$ 18,936,814
$ 18,314,183
$ 18,001,540
$ 17,249,175
$ 17,222,491
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 4,329,172
$ 4,201,695
$ 4,124,744
$ 4,007,158
$ 4,135,322
Interest bearing
6,511,332
6,353,731
5,898,851
5,535,689
5,509,901
Savings
1,861,247
1,855,024
1,836,167
1,783,602
1,810,149
Other time
2,434,897
2,282,159
2,210,204
2,020,744
2,021,186
Total deposits
15,136,648
14,692,609
14,069,966
13,347,193
13,476,558
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
439,541
481,567
416,008
403,724
407,704
Federal funds purchased
and other short-term borrowing
730,000
630,000
1,095,000
1,095,000
1,025,022
Accrued interest payable
12,225
9,718
8,543
7,330
5,961
Long-term debt
5,271
5,503
6,213
33,182
33,214
Other liabilities
286,009
268,201
200,073
246,371
201,949
Total Liabilities
16,609,694
16,087,598
15,795,803
15,132,800
15,150,408
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
251,629
247,667
249,493
246,314
246,751
Capital surplus
506,201
462,256
484,482
439,590
441,950
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(53,252)
(69,924)
(80,491)
(91,650)
(88,751)
Retained earnings
1,622,542
1,586,586
1,552,253
1,522,121
1,472,133
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,327,120
2,226,585
2,205,737
2,116,375
2,072,083
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 18,936,814
$ 18,314,183
$ 18,001,540
$ 17,249,175
$ 17,222,491
BancorpSouth Bank
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Jun-19
Mar-19
Dec-18
Sep-18
Jun-18
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 202,564
$ 213,415
$ 218,553
$ 179,098
$ 203,220
Interest bearing deposits with other banks
and Federal funds sold
254,951
238,194
62,516
57,204
66,035
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
2,733,335
2,704,383
2,784,437
2,814,751
2,906,235
Loans and leases
13,565,632
13,094,817
13,079,321
12,448,814
12,350,226
Less: Unearned income
16,041
16,596
15,899
15,113
15,470
Allowance for credit losses
116,339
118,352
120,426
120,678
119,622
Net loans and leases
13,433,252
12,959,869
12,942,996
12,313,023
12,215,134
Loans held for sale
117,995
86,294
96,588
112,387
144,400
Premises and equipment, net
453,239
430,675
372,488
340,456
342,395
Accrued interest receivable
54,977
54,296
54,156
50,437
48,767
Goodwill
735,540
695,787
668,544
588,777
583,188
Other identifiable intangibles
49,058
50,115
47,567
37,529
39,752
Bank owned life insurance
313,550
306,134
305,888
305,476
305,016
Other real estate owned
7,313
9,555
15,048
6,245
8,997
Other assets
281,484
284,796
310,300
254,482
231,144
Total Assets
$ 18,637,258
$ 18,033,513
$ 17,879,081
$ 17,059,865
$ 17,094,283
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 4,307,570
$ 4,078,027
$ 4,284,521
$ 4,076,890
$ 3,976,039
Interest bearing
6,485,523
6,283,089
5,753,655
5,495,517
5,697,444
Savings
1,872,552
1,837,197
1,836,148
1,794,229
1,820,013
Other time
2,415,240
2,247,521
2,198,092
2,021,213
2,045,828
Total deposits
15,080,885
14,445,834
14,072,416
13,387,849
13,539,324
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
484,950
457,875
447,727
427,583
416,839
Federal funds purchased
and other short-term borrowing
499,385
664,056
953,137
918,153
875,641
Accrued interest payable
12,239
9,998
8,305
6,617
5,600
Long-term debt
5,403
5,826
17,403
33,196
33,147
Other liabilities
255,884
237,176
188,241
196,721
172,280
Total Liabilities
16,338,746
15,820,765
15,687,229
14,970,119
15,042,831
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
252,351
248,810
250,752
246,635
247,120
Capital surplus
511,786
475,390
497,330
441,779
444,379
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(66,048)
(78,255)
(91,541)
(89,244)
(88,962)
Retained earnings
1,600,423
1,566,803
1,535,311
1,490,576
1,448,915
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,298,512
2,212,748
2,191,852
2,089,746
2,051,452
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 18,637,258
$ 18,033,513
$ 17,879,081
$ 17,059,865
$ 17,094,283
BancorpSouth Bank
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Jun-19
Mar-19
Dec-18
Sep-18
Jun-18
Jun-19
Jun-18
INTEREST REVENUE:
Loans and leases
$ 172,748
$ 163,679
$ 162,237
$ 147,404
$ 143,029
$ 336,427
$ 279,597
Deposits with other banks
1,292
1,516
457
243
331
2,808
995
Federal funds sold, securities purchased
under agreement to resell, FHLB and
other equity investments
542
374
344
295
226
916
417
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
13,223
12,437
12,208
11,529
11,554
25,660
22,867
Tax-exempt
1,890
2,121
2,308
2,394
2,435
4,011
4,939
Loans held for sale
1,368
1,006
1,296
1,293
1,715
2,374
2,670
Total interest revenue
191,063
181,133
178,850
163,158
159,290
372,196
311,485
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest bearing demand
14,741
13,139
10,191
8,113
6,075
27,880
11,353
Savings
1,348
1,338
1,367
1,087
667
2,686
1,251
Other time
9,635
8,065
6,967
5,399
4,862
17,700
9,319
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreement to repurchase
1,972
1,775
2,563
2,071
1,898
3,747
3,239
Short-term and long-term debt
3,349
4,262
4,880
4,353
3,660
7,611
6,115
Other
1
-
1
-
-
1
2
Total interest expense
31,046
28,579
25,969
21,023
17,162
59,625
31,279
Net interest revenue
160,017
152,554
152,881
142,135
142,128
312,571
280,206
Provision for credit losses
500
500
1,000
-
2,500
1,000
3,500
Net interest revenue, after provision for
credit losses
159,517
152,054
151,881
142,135
139,628
311,571
276,706
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking
351
2,040
(3,275)
6,517
6,904
2,391
20,169
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
10,168
8,874
9,941
9,857
10,530
19,042
20,094
Deposit service charges
11,117
10,766
11,699
11,278
10,767
21,883
21,668
Security gains(losses), net
59
39
162
(54)
(2)
98
25
Insurance commissions
33,951
30,180
27,981
31,705
32,965
64,131
62,095
Wealth management
5,906
5,635
5,534
6,016
5,745
11,541
11,442
Other
4,780
6,686
6,989
6,297
5,547
11,466
15,897
Total noninterest revenue
66,332
64,220
59,031
71,616
72,456
130,552
151,390
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
100,981
97,228
92,013
89,646
91,451
198,209
182,648
Occupancy, net of rental income
11,988
11,551
12,107
11,690
11,103
23,539
21,907
Equipment
4,423
3,888
3,837
3,994
3,804
8,311
7,558
Deposit insurance assessments
2,165
2,740
1,866
2,954
3,129
4,905
5,489
Other
38,117
34,561
42,519
34,125
35,695
72,678
75,281
Total noninterest expense
157,674
149,968
152,342
142,409
145,182
307,642
292,883
Income before income taxes
68,175
66,306
58,570
71,342
66,902
134,481
135,213
Income tax expense
15,118
14,708
11,473
4,659
12,856
29,826
27,676
Net income
$ 53,057
$ 51,598
$ 47,097
$ 66,683
$ 54,046
$ 104,655
$ 107,537
Net income per share: Basic
$ 0.53
$ 0.52
$ 0.47
$ 0.68
$ 0.55
$ 1.05
$ 1.09
Diluted
$ 0.53
$ 0.52
$ 0.47
$ 0.67
$ 0.55
$ 1.04
$ 1.09
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Jun-19
Mar-19
Dec-18
Sep-18
Jun-18
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
1,832,016
1,728,897
$ 1,766,515
$ 1,617,293
$ 1,668,174
Real estate
Consumer mortgages
3,422,661
3,242,769
3,259,390
3,184,674
3,143,215
Home equity
670,352
663,120
663,572
655,213
653,450
Agricultural
332,902
309,931
318,038
315,842
315,828
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
2,157,292
2,128,763
2,267,902
2,157,177
2,147,176
Construction, acquisition and development
1,441,269
1,322,671
1,286,786
1,103,532
1,346,370
Commercial real estate
3,287,453
3,169,117
3,026,214
2,923,791
2,636,533
Credit cards
101,024
99,260
105,569
102,353
102,790
All other
413,558
406,531
418,163
390,120
404,578
Total loans
$ 13,658,527
$ 13,071,059
$ 13,112,149
$ 12,449,995
$ 12,418,114
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 116,499
$ 120,070
$ 121,019
$ 119,920
$ 119,434
Loans and leases charged-off:
Commercial and industrial
(866)
(819)
(1,042)
(322)
(1,057)
Real estate
Consumer mortgages
(237)
(185)
(298)
(210)
(366)
Home equity
(124)
(353)
(237)
(227)
(107)
Agricultural
-
-
(6)
(6)
(6)
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
-
-
(237)
(315)
(279)
Construction, acquisition and development
(45)
-
(142)
(41)
(66)
Commercial real estate
(250)
(3,815)
(594)
-
(946)
Credit cards
(922)
(955)
(816)
(596)
(830)
All other
(912)
(831)
(761)
(941)
(551)
Total loans charged-off
(3,356)
(6,958)
(4,133)
(2,658)
(4,208)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
747
360
504
1,558
684
Real estate
Consumer mortgages
244
1,081
419
522
361
Home equity
179
75
86
58
72
Agricultural
10
4
304
20
10
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
71
100
40
413
46
Construction, acquisition and development
63
714
197
564
308
Commercial real estate
218
78
139
200
149
Credit cards
223
218
245
198
367
All other
293
257
250
224
197
Total recoveries
2,048
2,887
2,184
3,757
2,194
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(1,308)
(4,071)
(1,949)
1,099
(2,014)
Provision charged to operating expense
500
500
1,000
-
2,500
Balance, end of period
$ 115,691
$ 116,499
$ 120,070
$ 121,019
$ 119,920
Average loans for period
$ 13,549,591
$ 13,078,221
$ 13,063,422
$ 12,433,701
$ 12,334,756
Ratio:
Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
0.04%
0.12%
0.06%
(0.04%)
0.07%
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Jun-19
Mar-19
Dec-18
Sep-18
Jun-18
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:
Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
$9,456
$ 10,431
$ 10,537
$ 11,158
$ 11,090
Real estate
Consumer mortgages
28,779
25,680
23,932
23,015
22,588
Home equity
2,432
2,259
2,686
2,349
2,446
Agricultural
6,115
6,263
4,617
1,603
1,536
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
8,648
8,782
8,637
7,927
12,275
Construction, acquisition and development
2,071
2,710
3,124
1,410
1,563
Commercial real estate
13,064
12,283
16,590
7,787
8,265
Credit cards
86
160
173
120
104
All other
425
381
259
163
178
Total nonaccrual loans and leases
$ 71,076
$ 68,949
$ 70,555
$ 55,532
$ 60,045
Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing:
8,053
8,471
18,695
2,934
6,335
Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing
10,676
9,874
7,498
7,564
6,982
Total non-performing loans and leases
$ 89,805
$ 87,294
$ 96,748
$ 66,030
$ 73,362
OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED:
6,179
9,686
9,276
4,301
7,828
Total Non-performing Assets
$ 95,984
$ 96,980
$ 106,024
$ 70,331
$ 81,190
BXS originated assets
$ 76,816
$ 77,110
$ 72,527
$ 66,062
$ 75,980
Acquired assets
19,168
19,870
33,497
4,269
5,210
Total Non-performing Assets
$ 95,984
$ 96,980
$ 106,024
$ 70,331
$ 81,190
Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases During the Quarter
$ 22,002
$ 15,419
$ 28,572
$ 12,217
$ 16,902
Loans and Leases 30-89 Days Past Due, Still Accruing:
BXS originated loans
$ 42,968
$ 34,591
$ 43,922
$ 33,093
$ 27,225
Acquired loans
14,042
10,840
9,769
11,294
11,810
Total Loans and Leases 30-89 days past due, still accruing
$ 57,010
$ 45,431
$ 53,691
$ 44,387
$ 39,035
Credit Quality Ratios:
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.01%
0.02%
0.03%
0.00%
0.08%
Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases
0.85%
0.89%
0.92%
0.97%
0.97%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases
128.83%
133.46%
124.11%
183.28%
163.46%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets
120.53%
120.13%
113.25%
172.07%
147.70%
Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases
0.66%
0.67%
0.74%
0.53%
0.59%
Non-performing assets to net loans and leases
0.70%
0.74%
0.81%
0.56%
0.65%
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2019
Special
Purchased
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Impaired
Credit Impaired
Total
LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:
Commercial and industrial
$ 1,779,607
$ 490
$ 38,074
$ 218
$ -
$ 3,320
$ 10,307
$ 1,832,016
Real estate
Consumer mortgages
3,363,963
-
53,149
-
-
4,844
705
3,422,661
Home equity
663,978
-
6,374
-
-
-
-
670,352
Agricultural
319,673
-
9,558
-
-
1,409
2,262
332,902
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
2,108,890
-
38,077
-
-
4,075
6,250
2,157,292
Construction, acquisition and development
1,417,312
-
18,140
-
-
-
5,817
1,441,269
Commercial real estate
3,203,433
-
72,798
-
-
10,400
822
3,287,453
Credit cards
101,024
-
-
-
-
-
-
101,024
All other
405,143
-
8,415
-
-
-
-
413,558
Total loans
$ 13,363,023
$ 490
$ 244,585
$ 218
$ -
$ 24,048
$ 26,163
$ 13,658,527
BXS originated loans
$ 11,876,557
$ -
$ 181,045
$ 218
$ -
$ 22,821
$ -
$ 12,080,641
Acquired loans
1,486,466
490
63,540
-
-
1,227
26,163
1,577,886
Total Loans
$ 13,363,023
$ 490
$ 244,585
$ 218
$ -
$ 24,048
$ 26,163
$ 13,658,527
March 31, 2019
Special
Purchased
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Impaired
Credit Impaired
Total
LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:
Commercial and industrial
$ 1,667,040
$ -
$ 45,639
$ 407
$ -
$ 5,598
$ 10,213
$ 1,728,897
Real estate
Consumer mortgages
3,183,452
-
54,091
379
-
4,847
-
3,242,769
Home equity
655,726
-
7,171
-
-
223
-
663,120
Agricultural
296,177
-
9,806
-
-
1,594
2,354
309,931
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
2,067,541
-
53,467
-
-
3,422
4,333
2,128,763
Construction, acquisition and development
1,292,434
534
23,889
-
-
-
5,814
1,322,671
Commercial real estate
3,096,319
-
62,937
-
-
9,861
-
3,169,117
Credit cards
99,260
-
-
-
-
-
-
99,260
All other
399,393
-
7,138
-
-
-
-
406,531
Total loans
$ 12,757,342
$ 534
$ 264,138
$ 786
$ -
$ 25,545
$ 22,714
$ 13,071,059
BXS originated loans
$ 11,537,493
$ 534
$ 205,512
$ 786
$ -
$ 25,545
$ -
$ 11,769,870
Acquired loans
1,219,849
-
58,626
-
-
-
22,714
1,301,189
Total Loans
$ 12,757,342
$ 534
$ 264,138
$ 786
$ -
$ 25,545
$ 22,714
$ 13,071,059
BancorpSouth Bank
Geographical Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2019
Alabama
and Florida
Panhandle
Arkansas
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
$ 112,980
$ 143,521
$ 284,816
$ 556,062
$ 74,847
$ 98,559
$ 530,335
$ 30,896
$ 1,832,016
Real estate
Consumer mortgages
498,395
335,700
340,948
874,321
92,474
324,804
847,393
108,626
3,422,661
Home equity
104,129
48,650
90,385
237,924
18,746
142,862
27,656
-
670,352
Agricultural
27,411
80,452
33,657
70,741
6,030
11,250
103,361
-
332,902
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
230,972
198,336
278,965
664,008
52,893
137,048
595,070
-
2,157,292
Construction, acquisition and development
140,034
61,897
84,435
277,541
25,554
160,048
691,760
-
1,441,269
Commercial real estate
290,573
376,969
359,875
722,238
205,919
213,976
1,117,903
-
3,287,453
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
101,024
101,024
All other
53,561
38,307
25,609
186,420
4,187
17,585
82,333
5,556
413,558
Total loans
$ 1,458,055
$ 1,283,832
$ 1,498,690
$ 3,589,255
$ 480,650
$ 1,106,132
$ 3,995,811
$ 246,102
$ 13,658,527
NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:
Commercial and industrial
$ 37
$ 362
626
$ 1,115
$ 681
$ 1,375
$ 5,969
$ 234
$ 10,399
Real estate
Consumer mortgages
3,606
2,959
5,661
11,657
234
1,996
6,677
544
33,334
Home equity
253
196
441
1,244
30
763
46
-
2,973
Agricultural
291
930
2
1,522
-
-
3,679
-
6,424
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
395
418
1,573
4,597
132
826
8,831
-
16,772
Construction, acquisition and development
268
272
79
344
-
221
974
-
2,158
Commercial real estate
351
112
3,392
829
-
-
11,602
-
16,286
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
961
961
All other
65
135
9
35
-
24
223
7
498
Total loans
$ 5,266
$ 5,384
$ 11,783
$ 21,343
$ 1,077
$ 5,205
$ 38,001
$ 1,746
$ 89,805
NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES
AS A PERCENTAGE OF OUTSTANDING:
Commercial and industrial
0.03%
0.25%
0.22%
0.20%
0.91%
1.40%
1.13%
0.76%
0.57%
Real estate
Consumer mortgages
0.72%
0.88%
1.66%
1.33%
0.25%
0.61%
0.79%
0.50%
0.97%
Home equity
0.24%
0.40%
0.49%
0.52%
0.16%
0.53%
0.17%
N/A
0.44%
Agricultural
1.06%
1.16%
0.01%
2.15%
0.00%
0.00%
3.56%
N/A
1.93%
Commercial and industrial-owner occupied
0.17%
0.21%
0.56%
0.69%
0.25%
0.60%
1.48%
N/A
0.78%
Construction, acquisition and development
0.19%
0.44%
0.09%
0.12%
0.00%
0.14%
0.14%
N/A
0.15%
Commercial real estate
0.12%
0.03%
0.94%
0.11%
0.00%
0.00%
1.04%
N/A
0.50%
Credit cards
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.95%
0.95%
All other
0.12%
0.35%
0.04%
0.02%
0.00%
0.14%
0.27%
0.13%
0.12%
Total loans
0.36%
0.42%
0.79%
0.59%
0.22%
0.47%
0.95%
0.71%
0.66%
BancorpSouth Bank
Acquired Loan Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
Acquired Loans
Accounted for Under
ASC 310-20
Acquired Loans
Accounted for
Under ASC 310-30
Total Acquired
Loans
Net book value of acquired loans at beginning of period
$ 1,168,959
$ 22,714
$ 1,191,673
Fair value of loans acquired during the period
401,801
3,895
405,696
Changes in acquired loans
(175,620)
(446)
(176,066)
Net book value of acquired loans at end of period
$ 1,395,140
$ 26,163
$ 1,421,303
Loan mark on acquired loans at beginning of period
$ (11,249)
$ (19,533)
$ (30,782)
Loan mark recorded on loans acquired during the period
(6,857)
(4,634)
(11,491)
Change in remaining nonaccretable difference (for ASC 310-30 loans only)
-
298
298
Net accretion recognized on acquired loans
2,613
954
3,567
Remaining loan mark on acquired loans*
$ (15,493)
$ (22,915)
$ (38,408)
Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
Acquired Loans
Accounted for Under
ASC 310-20
Acquired Loans
Accounted for
Under ASC 310-30
Total Acquired
Loans
Net book value of acquired loans at beginning of period
$ 1,279,296
$ 30,793
$ 1,310,089
Fair value of loans acquired during the period
-
-
-
Changes in acquired loans
(110,337)
(8,079)
(118,416)
Net book value of acquired loans at end of period
$ 1,168,959
$ 22,714
$ 1,191,673
Loan mark on acquired loans at beginning of period
$ (13,819)
$ (23,547)
$ (37,366)
Loan mark recorded on loans acquired during the period
-
-
-
Change in remaining nonaccretable difference (for ASC 310-30 loans only)
-
1,997
1,997
Net accretion recognized on acquired loans
2,570
2,017
4,587
Remaining loan mark on acquired loans
$ (11,249)
$ (19,533)
$ (30,782)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
Loan yield, as reported
5.12%
5.09%
4.94%
Loan yield, excluding net accretion on acquired loans
5.02%
4.95%
4.83%
Net interest margin, as reported
3.87%
3.86%
3.80%
Net interest margin, excluding net accretion on acquired loans
3.79%
3.74%
3.71%
Certain balances within the Acquired Loan Information have been adjusted for prior periods to reflect changes made to loans accounted for under ASC
310-30 during the measurement period. These changes may result in certain balances not agreeing to other prior period information presented within this
press release.
* The remaining loan mark shown above for loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 includes $1.0 million in accretable yield as of June 30, 2019
compared to $1.1 million in accretable yield as of March 31, 2019. In addition, the same loans include $21.9 million in nonaccretable difference as of
June 30, 2019 compared to $18.4 million as of March 31, 2019.
BancorpSouth Bank
Noninterest Revenue and Expense
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Jun-19
Mar-19
Dec-18
Sep-18
Jun-18
Jun-19
Jun-18
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR Hedge market value adj
$ 9,167
$ 6,909
$ 4,789
$ 5,045
$ 7,105
$ 16,076
$ 14,837
MSR and MSR Hedge market value adjustment
(8,816)
(4,869)
(8,064)
1,472
(201)
(13,685)
5,332
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
10,168
8,874
9,941
9,857
10,530
19,042
20,094
Deposit service charges
11,117
10,766
11,699
11,278
10,767
21,883
21,668
Securities gains (losses), net
59
39
162
(54)
(2)
98
25
Insurance commissions
33,951
30,180
27,981
31,705
32,965
64,131
62,095
Trust income
3,815
3,788
3,681
3,742
3,850
7,603
7,698
Annuity fees
245
265
218
276
357
510
654
Brokerage commissions and fees
1,846
1,582
1,635
1,998
1,538
3,428
3,090
Bank-owned life insurance
1,854
1,822
3,636
2,842
3,259
3,676
5,206
Other miscellaneous income
2,926
4,864
3,353
3,455
2,288
7,790
10,691
Total noninterest revenue
$ 66,332
$ 64,220
$ 59,031
$ 71,616
$ 72,456
$ 130,552
$ 151,390
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 100,981
$ 97,228
$ 92,013
$ 89,646
$ 91,451
$ 198,209
$ 182,648
Occupancy, net of rental income
11,988
11,551
12,107
11,690
11,103
23,539
21,907
Equipment
4,423
3,888
3,837
3,994
3,804
8,311
7,558
Deposit insurance assessments
2,165
2,740
1,866
2,954
3,129
4,905
5,489
Advertising
1,427
947
1,440
1,522
1,226
2,374
2,081
Foreclosed property expense
519
624
1,113
920
997
1,143
1,363
Telecommunications
1,419
1,340
1,364
1,318
1,327
2,759
2,544
Public relations
934
765
834
795
829
1,699
1,623
Data processing
7,968
8,442
8,231
8,113
7,970
16,410
15,330
Computer software
3,835
3,699
3,840
3,652
3,624
7,534
6,960
Amortization of intangibles
2,508
1,985
2,040
1,438
1,559
4,493
3,161
Legal
1,310
605
1,082
657
1,568
1,915
2,259
Merger expense
3,136
891
4,456
942
1,911
4,027
7,638
Postage and shipping
1,217
1,412
1,214
1,238
1,151
2,629
2,388
Other miscellaneous expense
13,844
13,851
16,905
13,530
13,533
27,695
29,934
Total noninterest expense
$ 157,674
$ 149,968
$ 152,342
$ 142,409
$ 145,182
$ 307,642
$ 292,883
INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:
Property and casualty commissions
$ 23,429
$ 21,238
$ 19,242
$ 21,907
$ 23,041
$ 44,667
$ 43,141
Life and health commissions
7,355
5,982
5,892
6,162
6,753
13,337
12,696
Risk management income
622
587
558
635
605
1,209
1,355
Other
2,545
2,373
2,289
3,001
2,566
4,918
4,903
Total insurance commissions
$ 33,951
$ 30,180
$ 27,981
$ 31,705
$ 32,965
$ 64,131
$ 62,095
BancorpSouth Bank
Selected Additional Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Jun-19
Mar-19
Dec-18
Sep-18
Jun-18
MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS:
Fair value, beginning of period
$ 64,643
$ 69,822
$ 77,796
$ 75,614
$ 75,206
Additions to mortgage servicing rights:
Originations of servicing assets
2,790
1,976
2,840
3,520
3,516
Changes in fair value:
Due to payoffs/paydowns
(2,739)
(2,052)
(2,465)
(2,984)
(2,916)
Due to change in valuation inputs or
assumptions used in the valuation model
(9,399)
(5,103)
(8,348)
1,646
(191)
Other changes in fair value
(1)
-
(1)
-
(1)
Fair value, end of period
$ 55,294
$ 64,643
$ 69,822
$ 77,796
$ 75,614
MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:
Production revenue:
Origination
$ 7,016
$ 4,068
$ 2,207
$ 3,161
$ 5,295
Servicing
4,890
4,893
5,047
4,868
4,726
Payoffs/Paydowns
(2,739)
(2,052)
(2,465)
(2,984)
(2,916)
Total production revenue
9,167
6,909
4,789
5,045
7,105
Market value adjustment on MSR
(9,399)
(5,103)
(8,348)
1,646
(191)
Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge
583
234
284
(174)
(10)
Total mortgage banking revenue
$ 351
$ 2,040
$ (3,275)
$ 6,517
$ 6,904
Mortgage loans serviced
$ 6,749,416
$ 6,718,236
$ 6,686,475
$ 6,628,445
$ 6,579,444
MSR/mtg loans serviced
0.82%
0.96%
1.04%
1.17%
1.15%
AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value
U.S. Government agencies
$ 2,283,899
$ 2,179,699
$ 2,200,158
$ 2,260,949
$ 2,235,238
U.S. Government agency issued residential
mortgage-back securities
134,648
141,542
136,846
138,624
141,443
U.S. Government agency issued commercial
mortgage-back securities
94,878
98,941
107,841
107,506
122,974
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
247,307
272,317
304,343
319,280
329,099
Total available-for-sale securities
$ 2,760,732
$ 2,692,499
$ 2,749,188
$ 2,826,359
$ 2,828,754
BancorpSouth Bank
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Management evaluates the Company's capital position and operating performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with U.S.
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including net operating income, net operating income-excluding MSR, total operating expense, tangible
shareholders' equity to tangible assets, return on tangible equity, operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average assets-excluding
MSR, operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, tangible book value per share, operating earnings per share, operating earnings per share-
excluding MSR, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent). The Company has included these non-GAAP
financial measures in this news release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i)
provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and operating performance, (ii) enables a
more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner
similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most
directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for
GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place
undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the
non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Reconciliation of Net Operating Income and Net Operating Income-Excluding MSR to Net Income:
Quarter ended
Year to Date
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
6/30/2019
6/30/2018
Net income
$ 53,057
$ 51,598
$ 47,097
$ 66,683
$ 54,046
$ 104,655
$ 107,537
Plus:
Merger expense, net of tax
2,354
669
3,345
707
1,434
3,023
5,732
Less:
Security gains(losses), net of tax
45
29
122
(40)
(2)
74
18
Tax-related matters
-
-
-
11,288
-
-
-
Net operating income
$ 55,366
$ 52,238
$ 50,320
$ 56,142
$ 55,482
$ 107,604
$ 113,251
Less:
MSR market value adjustment, net of tax
(6,616)
(3,654)
(6,052)
1,103
(151)
(10,270)
4,004
Net operating income-excluding MSR
$ 61,982
$ 55,892
$ 56,372
$ 55,039
$ 55,633
$ 117,874
$ 109,247
Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Total Noninterest Expense:
Total noninterest expense
$ 157,674
$ 149,968
$ 152,342
$ 142,409
$ 145,182
$ 307,642
$ 292,883
Less:
Merger expense
3,136
891
4,456
942
1,911
4,027
7,638
Total operating expense
$ 154,538
$ 149,077
$ 147,886
$ 141,467
$ 143,271
$ 303,615
$ 285,245
BancorpSouth Bank
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to
Total Assets and Total Shareholders' Equity:
Quarter ended
Year to Date
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
6/30/2019
6/30/2018
Tangible assets
Total assets
$ 18,936,814
$ 18,314,183
$ 18,001,540
$ 17,249,175
$ 17,222,491
$ 18,936,814
$ 17,222,491
Less:
Goodwill
734,473
699,073
695,720
590,292
588,004
734,473
588,004
Other identifiable intangible assets
65,930
49,396
50,896
36,475
39,031
65,930
39,031
Total tangible assets
$ 18,136,411
$ 17,565,714
$ 17,254,924
$ 16,622,408
$ 16,595,456
$ 18,136,411
$ 16,595,456
Tangible shareholders' equity
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,327,120
$ 2,226,585
$ 2,205,737
$ 2,116,375
$ 2,072,083
$ 2,327,120
$ 2,072,083
Less:
Goodwill
734,473
699,073
695,720
590,292
588,004
734,473
588,004
Other identifiable intangible assets
65,930
49,396
50,896
36,475
39,031
65,930
39,031
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$ 1,526,717
$ 1,478,116
$ 1,459,121
$ 1,489,608
$ 1,445,048
$ 1,526,717
$ 1,445,048
Total average assets
$ 18,637,258
$ 18,033,513
$ 17,879,081
$ 17,059,865
$ 17,094,283
$ 18,337,053
$ 17,006,910
Total shares of common stock outstanding
100,651,798
99,066,856
99,797,271
98,525,516
98,700,509
100,651,798
98,700,509
Average shares outstanding-diluted
100,888,164
99,717,119
99,720,219
98,819,905
99,057,054
100,302,641
98,999,661
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
8.42%
8.41%
8.46%
8.96%
8.71%
8.42%
8.71%
Return on tangible equity (2)
13.94%
14.16%
12.81%
17.76%
15.00%
13.82%
15.01%
Operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR (3)
16.28%
15.34%
15.33%
14.66%
15.44%
15.57%
15.25%
Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR (4)
1.33%
1.26%
1.25%
1.28%
1.31%
1.30%
1.30%
Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (5)
10.82%
10.24%
10.20%
10.45%
10.88%
10.54%
10.84%
Tangible book value per share (6)
$ 15.17
$ 14.92
$ 14.62
$ 15.12
$ 14.64
$ 15.17
$ 14.64
Operating earnings per share (7)
$ 0.55
$ 0.52
$ 0.51
$ 0.57
$ 0.56
$ 1.07
$ 1.14
Operating earnings per share-excluding MSR (8)
$ 0.61
$ 0.56
$ 0.57
$ 0.56
$ 0.56
$ 1.18
$ 1.10
(1)
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less
goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.
(2)
Return on tangible equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income divided by tangible shareholders' equity.
(3)
Operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by tangible shareholders' equity.
(4)
Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by total average assets.
(5)
Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average shareholders' equity.
(6)
Tangible book value per share is defined by the Company as tangible shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(7)
Operating earnings per share is defined by the Company as net operating income divided by average shares outstanding-diluted.
(8)
Operating earnings per share-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average shares outstanding-diluted.
Efficiency Ratio (tax equivalent) and Operating Efficiency Ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) Definitions
The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and the operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the
Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest
income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) excludes expense items otherwise disclosed as non-operating
from total noninterest expense. In addition, the MSR valuation adjustment as well as securities gains and losses are excluded from total revenue.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancorpsouth-announces-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-300886727.html
