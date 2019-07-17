MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Bancorpsouth Bank BXS BANCORPSOUTH BANK (BXS) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/17 04:00:11 pm 28.13 USD -1.23% 04:31p BANCORPSOUTH BANK : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results PR 07/01 BANCORPSOUTH BANK : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Webcast Schedule PR 06/13 BANCORPSOUTH BANK : Ex-dividend day for FA Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Bancorpsouth Bank : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 07/17/2019 | 04:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TUPELO, Miss., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Highlights for the second quarter of 2019 included: Reported quarterly net income of $53.1 million , or $0.53 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Completed the acquisitions of Casey Bancorp, Inc. and Merchants Trust, Inc. effective April 1, 2019 ; recorded merger-related expenses of $3.1 million for the second quarter.

; recorded merger-related expenses of for the second quarter. Earnings were impacted by a negative pre-tax mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation adjustment of $8.8 million .

. Record net operating income – excluding MSR – of $62.0 million , or $0.61 per diluted share, which represents an increase of 8.9 percent on a per share basis, compared with both the second quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019.

, or per diluted share, which represents an increase of 8.9 percent on a per share basis, compared with both the second quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. Generated net organic loan growth for the quarter totaling approximately $170 million , or 5.2 percent on an annualized basis.

, or 5.2 percent on an annualized basis. Net interest margin – excluding accretable yield – increased to 3.79 percent, compared with 3.74 percent for the first quarter of 2019.

Continued strong credit quality reflected by provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the quarter; improvement in non-performing and classified asset levels.

for the quarter; improvement in non-performing and classified asset levels. Repurchased 611,821 shares of outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $28.21 per share. The Company reported net income of $53.1 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $54.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018 and net income of $51.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. The Company reported net operating income – excluding MSR – of $62.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $55.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018 and $55.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. Net operating income – excluding MSR – is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management to assess the core operating performance of the Company. This measure excludes items such as recognized securities gains and losses, MSR valuation adjustments, restructuring charges, merger-related expenses, and certain other charges. "We are pleased to report record net operating income – excluding MSR – for the second quarter of 2019," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While the negative MSR asset valuation adjustment adversely impacted our GAAP earnings, strong organic balance sheet results contributed to record net operating income – excluding MSR – of $62.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the second quarter. We are particularly proud of the efforts of our bankers on both sides of the balance sheet. We reported organic loan growth of approximately $170 million, or 5.2 percent annualized, while deposits were essentially flat on an organic basis in a quarter that typically experiences significant runoff of public fund balances. Despite the MSR headwind, our mortgage team had a great quarter as well. The current rate environment as well as seasonal increases in home purchase activity contributed to mortgage production and servicing revenue of $9.2 million for the quarter." "We continue to see quality performance in other areas as well. Our credit quality remains strong, reflected by the provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the quarter. We saw continued improvement in our net interest margin – excluding accretable yield – which increased to 3.79 percent for the quarter. Finally, we continue to deploy capital as we successfully completed the acquisitions of Grand Bank of Texas and Merchants Bank in Alabama during the quarter while also repurchasing approximately 612,000 shares of our common stock." Net Interest Revenue Net interest revenue was $160.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 12.6 percent from $142.1 million for the second quarter of 2018 and an increase of 4.9 percent from $152.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.87 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 3.71 percent for the second quarter of 2018 and 3.86 percent for the first quarter of 2019. Yields on net loans and leases were 5.12 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 4.67 percent for the second quarter of 2018 and 5.09 percent for the first quarter of 2019, while yields on total interest earning assets were 4.61 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 4.15 percent for the second quarter of 2018 and 4.57 percent for the first quarter of 2019. The net interest margin, excluding accretable yield, was 3.79 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 3.63 percent for the second quarter of 2018 and 3.74 percent for the first quarter of 2019 while yields on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, were 5.02 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 4.57 percent for the second quarter of 2018 and 4.95 percent for the first quarter of 2019. The average cost of deposits was 0.68 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 0.34 percent for the second quarter of 2018 and 0.63 percent for the first quarter of 2019. Balance Sheet Activity Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $587.5 million during the second quarter of 2019. This includes loans totaling $415.0 million acquired as a part of the Grand Bank and Merchants Bank mergers on April 1, 2019. Excluding acquired loans, total loans increased approximately $170.0 million during the second quarter or, 5.2% on an annualized basis. Deposits increased $444.0 million during the second quarter of 2019. This includes deposits totaling $529.0 million acquired as a part of the Grand Bank and Merchants Bank mergers on April 1, 2019. Excluding acquired deposits, total deposits declined approximately $85.0 million during the quarter. Deposits have increased $1.07 billion since December 31, 2018. Excluding acquired deposits, total deposits increased approximately $540.0 million during the first six months of the year, or, 7.7% on an annualized basis. Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses Earnings for the second quarter of 2019 reflect a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million, compared with a provision of $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2019 were $1.3 million, compared with net charge-offs of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 and net charge-offs of $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. The allowance for credit losses was $115.7 million, or 0.85 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2019, compared with $119.9 million, or 0.97 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2018 and $116.5 million, or 0.89 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses coverage metrics were impacted by loans acquired in the acquisitions that closed during the fourth quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2019. Total non-performing assets were $96.0 million, or 0.70 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2019, compared with $81.2 million, or 0.65 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2018, and $97.0 million, or 0.74 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2019. Other real estate owned was $6.2 million at June 30, 2019, compared with $7.8 million at June 30, 2018 and $9.7 million at March 31, 2019. Noninterest Revenue Noninterest revenue was $66.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $72.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $64.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. These results include a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2018 and a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. Valuation adjustments in the MSR asset are driven primarily by fluctuations in interest rates period over period. Excluding the MSR valuation adjustment, mortgage banking revenue was $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. Mortgage origination volume for the second quarter of 2019 was $495.5 million, compared with $523.7 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $291.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. Of the total mortgage origination volume for the second quarter of 2019, $153.7 million was portfolio loans, compared with $209.3 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $54.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. Credit card, debit card, and merchant fee revenue was $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $8.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. Deposit service charge revenue was $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $10.8 million for both the second quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. Wealth management revenue was $5.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. Other noninterest revenue was $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. Insurance commission revenue was $34.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $33.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $30.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $157.7 million, compared with $145.2 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $150.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $101.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $91.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $97.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. Occupancy expense was $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. Other noninterest expense was $38.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $35.7 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $34.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, merger-related expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.1 million, compared with merger-related expense of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. Capital Management The Company's equity capitalization is comprised entirely of common stock. The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 12.29 percent at June 30, 2019, compared with 12.03 percent at June 30, 2018 and 12.16 percent at March 31, 2019. The ratio of tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 8.42 percent at June 30, 2019, compared with 8.71 percent at June 30, 2018 and 8.41 percent at March 31, 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 611,821 shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $28.21 per share pursuant to its share repurchase program, which is intended to comply with Rules 10b-18 and 10b5-1 promulgated under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). During the first quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 1,000,000 shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $27.60 per share. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had 1,388,179 remaining shares available for repurchase under its current share repurchase authorization, which expires on December 31, 2019. Estimated regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2019 were calculated in accordance with the Basel III capital framework. The Company is a "well capitalized" bank, as defined by federal regulations, at June 30, 2019, with Tier 1 risk-based capital of 10.52 percent and total risk-based capital of 11.28 percent, compared with required minimum levels of 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in order to qualify for "well capitalized" classification. Summary Rollins concluded, "We are very pleased with our second quarter financial results. We reported meaningful organic loan growth while our deposit results were better than anticipated given the normal second quarter seasonal headwind for deposits. We also reported growth in many of our other product offerings as well. Our mortgage production benefitted from the rate environment while our insurance and wealth management teams also reported revenue growth on both a sequential and comparable quarter basis. This balance sheet and revenue growth, combined with continued disciplined expense management, resulted in our operating efficiency ratio – excluding MSR – declining to its lowest level in several years. Finally, we are pleased to have closed the transactions with Grand Bank and Merchants Bank. The operational integrations for these two banks were completed late in the second quarter." TRANSACTIONS Van Alstyne Financial Corporation & Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc. On March 5, 2019, the Company announced the signing of definitive merger agreements with Van Alstyne Financial Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Star Bank, (collectively referred to as "Texas Star"), pursuant to which Texas Star agreed to be merged with and into the Company and with Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Summit Bank, (collectively referred to as "Summit"), pursuant to which Summit agreed to be merged with and into the Company. Texas Star operates 7 full-service banking offices in Collin and Grayson counties in Texas, and one loan production office in Durant, Oklahoma, while Summit operates 4 offices located in Panama City, Panama City Beach, Fort Walton Beach, and Pensacola, Florida. As of June 30, 2019, Texas Star and Summit collectively reported total assets of $905.6 million, total loans of $610.7 million and total deposits of $799.8 million. Under the collective terms of the agreements, the Company expects to issue approximately 4,600,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $40.5 million in cash for all outstanding shares of each institution. For more information regarding these transactions, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") on March 5, 2019. Subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions, including the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, these mergers are expected to be completed during the second half of 2019, although the Company can provide no assurance that the mergers will close during this time period or at all. Casey Bancorp, Inc. & Merchants Trust, Inc. On April 1, 2019, the Company completed the merger with Casey Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Grand Bank of Texas, (collectively referred to as "Grand Bank"), pursuant to which Grand Bank was merged with and into the Company and with Merchants Trust, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Merchants Bank (collectively referred to as "Merchants"), pursuant to which Merchants was merged with and into the Company. Grand Bank operated 4 full-service banking offices in the cities of Dallas, Grand Prairie, Horseshoe Bay and Marble Falls, all in Texas, while Merchants, which was based in Jackson, Alabama, operated 6 full-service banking offices in Clarke and Mobile counties in Alabama. As of April 1, 2019, Grand Bank and Merchants collectively reported total assets of $566.0 million, total loans of $415.0 million and total deposits of $529.0 million. Under the collective terms of agreements, the Company issued approximately 2,225,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $24.2 million in cash for all outstanding shares of each institution. For more information regarding these transactions, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on April 1, 2019. The purchase accounting for these transactions is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies. Icon Capital Corporation Effective October 1, 2018, the Company completed the merger with Icon Capital Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Icon Bank of Texas, National Association (collectively referred to as "Icon"), pursuant to which Icon was merged with and into the Company (the "Icon Merger"). Icon was headquartered in Houston, Texas and operated 7 full-service banking offices in the Houston, Texas metropolitan area. As of October 1, 2018, Icon, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $760.4 million, total loans of $650.4 million and total deposits of $675.8 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 4,125,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $17.5 million in cash, $7 million of which was placed in a separate non-interest bearing escrow account that is to be paid if certain conditions are met, as described in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the FDIC on October 1, 2018, for all outstanding shares of Icon Capital Corporation's capital stock. For more information regarding the Icon Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on October 1, 2018. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies. Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 21 of this news release. Conference Call and Webcast The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results on July 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing www.BancorpSouth.investorroom.com/Webcasts. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address. About BancorpSouth Bank BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $19 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 295 full service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com. Like us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this news release may not be based upon historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "hope," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "will," or "would" or future or conditional verb tenses and variations or negatives of such terms. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational impact of the Icon, Grand Bank, Merchants, Texas Star and Summit Mergers (referred to collectively as the "Mergers") on the Company, the acceptance by customers of Icon, Grand Bank, Merchants, Texas Star and Summit of the Company's products and services after the closing of the Mergers, the opportunities to enhance market share in certain markets and market acceptance of the Company generally in new markets, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") and anti-money laundering ("AML") compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the Company's compliance with the consent order it entered into with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the United States Department of Justice related to the Company's fair lending practices (the "Consent Order"), the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 on the Company and its operations and financial performance, amortization expense for intangible assets, goodwill impairments, loan impairment, utilization of appraisals and inspections for real estate loans, maturity, renewal or extension of construction, acquisition and development loans, net interest revenue, fair value determinations, the amount of the Company's non-performing loans and leases, credit quality, credit losses, liquidity, off-balance sheet commitments and arrangements, valuation of mortgage servicing rights, allowance and provision for credit losses, early identification and resolution of credit issues, utilization of non-GAAP financial measures, the ability of the Company to collect all amounts due according to the contractual terms of loan agreements, the Company's reserve for losses from representation and warranty obligations, the Company's foreclosure process related to mortgage loans, the resolution of non-performing loans that are collaterally dependent, real estate values, fully-indexed interest rates, interest rate risk, interest rate sensitivity, the impact of interest rates on loan yields, calculation of economic value of equity, impaired loan charge-offs, diversification of the Company's revenue stream, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's customer base and loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, liquidity needs and strategies, sources of funding, net interest margin, declaration and payment of dividends, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, improvement in the Company's efficiencies, operating expense trends, future acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives and the impact of certain claims and ongoing, pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors may include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its BSA/AML compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the Company's ability to successfully implement and comply with the Consent Order, the ability of the Company to meet expectations regarding the benefits, costs, synergies, and financial and operational impact of the Mergers, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational improvements of the Mergers will not be realized or will not be realized as expected, the ability of the Company and Texas Star and Summit to complete the Texas Star Merger and Summit Merger, the ability of the Company and Texas Star and Summit to satisfy the conditions to the completion of the Texas Star Merger and Summit Merger, including the receipt of all regulatory approvals required for the Texas Star Merger and Summit Merger on the terms expected in the Texas Star Merger Agreement and the Summit Merger Agreement, the ability of the Company and Texas Star and Summit to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the Texas Star Merger and Summit Merger, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Texas Star Merger and Summit Merger will not be realized or will not be realized as expected, the failure of the Texas Star Merger or Summit Merger to close for any other reason, the effect of any announcements regarding the Texas Star Merger or Summit Merger on the Company's operating results, the possibility that the Texas Star Merger and Summit Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, the lack of availability of the Company's filings mandated by the Exchange Act from the Securities and Exchange Commission's publicly available website after November 1, 2017, the impact of any ongoing pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters involving the Company, conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally, the adequacy of the Company's provision and allowance for credit losses to cover actual credit losses, the credit risk associated with real estate construction, acquisition and development loans, limitations on the Company's ability to declare and pay dividends, the availability of capital on favorable terms if and when needed, liquidity risk, governmental regulation, including the Dodd-Frank Act, and supervision of the Company's operations, the short-term and long-term impact of changes to banking capital standards on the Company's regulatory capital and liquidity, the impact of regulations on service charges on the Company's core deposit accounts, the susceptibility of the Company's business to local economic and environmental conditions, the soundness of other financial institutions, changes in interest rates, the impact of monetary policies and economic factors on the Company's ability to attract deposits or make loans, volatility in capital and credit markets, reputational risk, the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 on the Company and its operations and financial performance, the impact of the loss of any key Company personnel, the impact of hurricanes or other adverse weather events, any requirement that the Company write down goodwill or other intangible assets, diversification in the types of financial services the Company offers, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, the Company's ability to adapt its products and services to evolving industry standards and consumer preferences, competition with other financial services companies, risks in connection with completed or potential acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives, the Company's growth strategy, interruptions or breaches in the Company's information system security, the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform, unfavorable ratings by rating agencies, dilution caused by the Company's issuance of any additional shares of its common stock to raise capital or acquire other banks, bank holding companies, financial holding companies and insurance agencies, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, other factors generally understood to affect the assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and/or results of operations of financial services companies and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, reports and other filings with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they were made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. BancorpSouth Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year to Date Year to Date

6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Earnings Summary:













Interest revenue $ 191,063 $ 181,133 $ 178,850 $ 163,158 $ 159,290 $ 372,196 $ 311,485 Interest expense 31,046 28,579 25,969 21,023 17,162 59,625 31,279 Net interest revenue 160,017 152,554 152,881 142,135 142,128 312,571 280,206 Provision for credit losses 500 500 1,000 - 2,500 1,000 3,500 Net interest revenue, after provision













for credit losses 159,517 152,054 151,881 142,135 139,628 311,571 276,706 Noninterest revenue 66,332 64,220 59,031 71,616 72,456 130,552 151,390 Noninterest expense 157,674 149,968 152,342 142,409 145,182 307,642 292,883 Income before income taxes 68,175 66,306 58,570 71,342 66,902 134,481 135,213 Income tax expense 15,118 14,708 11,473 4,659 12,856 29,826 27,676 Net income $ 53,057 $ 51,598 $ 47,097 $ 66,683 $ 54,046 $ 104,655 $ 107,537















Balance Sheet - Period End Balances













Total assets $ 18,936,814 $ 18,314,183 $ 18,001,540 $ 17,249,175 $ 17,222,491 $ 18,936,814 $ 17,222,491 Total earning assets 16,948,009 16,426,872 16,144,098 15,594,549 15,600,037 16,948,009 15,600,037 Total securities 2,760,732 2,692,499 2,749,188 2,826,359 2,828,754 2,760,732 2,828,754 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 13,658,527 13,071,059 13,112,149 12,449,995 12,418,114 13,658,527 12,418,114 Allowance for credit losses 115,691 116,499 120,070 121,019 119,920 115,691 119,920 Net book value of acquired loans (included in loans and leases above) 1,421,303 1,191,673 1,310,089 835,939 926,996 1,421,303 926,996 Remaining loan mark on acquired loans 38,408 30,782 37,366 13,368 14,485 38,408 14,485 Total deposits 15,136,648 14,692,609 14,069,966 13,347,193 13,476,558 15,136,648 13,476,558 Long-term debt 5,271 5,503 6,213 33,182 33,214 5,271 33,214 Total shareholders' equity 2,327,120 2,226,585 2,205,737 2,116,375 2,072,083 2,327,120 2,072,083















Balance Sheet - Average Balances













Total assets $ 18,637,258 $ 18,033,513 $ 17,879,081 $ 17,059,865 $ 17,094,283 $ 18,337,053 $ 17,006,910 Total earning assets 16,693,115 16,156,235 16,056,656 15,465,260 15,496,007 16,426,158 15,435,507 Total securities 2,733,335 2,704,383 2,784,437 2,814,751 2,906,235 2,718,939 2,936,408 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 13,549,591 13,078,221 13,063,422 12,433,701 12,334,756 13,315,208 12,210,081 Total deposits 15,080,885 14,445,834 14,072,416 13,387,849 13,539,324 14,765,114 13,551,350 Long-term debt 5,403 5,826 17,403 33,196 33,147 5,613 33,787 Total shareholders' equity 2,298,512 2,212,748 2,191,852 2,089,746 2,051,452 2,255,866 2,032,153















Nonperforming Assets:













Non-accrual loans and leases $ 71,076 $ 68,949 $ 70,555 $ 55,532 $ 60,045 $ 71,076 $ 60,045 Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing 8,053 8,471 18,695 2,934 6,335 8,053 6,335 Restructured loans and leases, still accruing 10,676 9,874 7,498 7,564 6,982 10,676 6,982 Non-performing loans (NPLs) 89,805 87,294 96,748 66,030 73,362 89,805 73,362 Other real estate owned 6,179 9,686 9,276 4,301 7,828 6,179 7,828 Non-performing assets (NPAs) $ 95,984 $ 96,980 $ 106,024 $ 70,331 $ 81,190 $ 95,984 $ 81,190















Financial Ratios and Other Data:













Return on average assets 1.14% 1.16% 1.05% 1.55% 1.27% 1.15% 1.28% Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR* 1.33% 1.26% 1.25% 1.28% 1.31% 1.30% 1.30% Return on average shareholders' equity 9.26% 9.46% 8.52% 12.66% 10.57% 9.36% 10.67% Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR* 10.82% 10.24% 10.20% 10.45% 10.88% 10.54% 10.84% Return on tangible equity* 13.94% 14.16% 12.81% 17.76% 15.00% 13.82% 15.01% Operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR* 16.28% 15.34% 15.33% 14.66% 15.44% 15.57% 15.25% Noninterest income to average assets 1.43% 1.44% 1.31% 1.67% 1.70% 1.44% 1.80% Noninterest expense to average assets 3.39% 3.37% 3.38% 3.31% 3.41% 3.38% 3.47% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 3.87% 3.86% 3.80% 3.67% 3.71% 3.86% 3.69% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent, excluding net accretion













on acquired loans and leases 3.79% 3.74% 3.71% 3.62% 3.63% 3.77% 3.62% Net interest rate spread 3.56% 3.56% 3.53% 3.43% 3.52% 3.56% 3.52% Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)* 69.36% 68.85% 71.52% 66.29% 67.31% 69.11% 67.48% Operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent)* 65.46% 66.89% 66.86% 66.34% 66.36% 66.19% 66.57% Loan/deposit ratio 90.23% 88.96% 93.19% 93.28% 92.15% 90.23% 92.15% Price to earnings multiple (avg) 13.26 16.60 11.67 15.07 17.07 13.26 17.07 Market value to book value 125.60% 125.56% 118.27% 152.23% 156.95% 125.60% 156.95% Market value to book value (avg) 125.47% 132.05% 131.34% 158.19% 159.33% 126.90% 158.10% Market value to tangible book value 191.45% 189.14% 178.79% 216.28% 225.06% 191.45% 225.06% Market value to tangible book value (avg) 191.25% 198.92% 198.55% 224.75% 228.47% 193.43% 226.70% Employee FTE 4,581 4,370 4,445 4,270 4,366 4,581 4,366















*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 and 22.











BancorpSouth Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year to Date Year to Date

6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018















Credit Quality Ratios:













Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.04% 0.12% 0.06% (0.04%) 0.07% 0.08% 0.03% Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.01% 0.02% 0.03% 0.00% 0.08% 0.02% 0.06% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases 0.85% 0.89% 0.92% 0.97% 0.97% 0.85% 0.97% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases, excluding acquired loans and leases 0.95% 0.98% 1.02% 1.04% 1.05% 0.95% 1.05% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 128.83% 133.46% 124.11% 183.28% 163.46% 128.83% 163.46% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 120.53% 120.13% 113.25% 172.07% 147.70% 120.53% 147.70% Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases 0.66% 0.67% 0.74% 0.53% 0.59% 0.66% 0.59% Non-performing assets to net loans and leases 0.70% 0.74% 0.81% 0.56% 0.65% 0.70% 0.65%















Equity Ratios:













Total shareholders' equity to total assets 12.29% 12.16% 12.25% 12.27% 12.03% 12.29% 12.03% Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets* 8.42% 8.41% 8.46% 8.96% 8.71% 8.42% 8.71%































Capital Adequacy:













Common Equity Tier 1 capital 10.52% 10.75% 10.84% 11.71% 11.42% 10.52% 11.42% Tier 1 capital 10.52% 10.75% 10.84% 11.71% 11.42% 10.52% 11.42% Total capital 11.28% 11.55% 11.68% 12.60% 12.30% 11.28% 12.30% Tier 1 leverage capital 8.96% 9.03% 9.06% 9.68% 9.38% 8.96% 9.38% Estimated for current quarter





























Common Share Data:













Basic earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 0.47 $ 0.68 $ 0.55 1.05 $ 1.09 Diluted earnings per share 0.53 0.52 0.47 0.67 0.55 1.04 1.09 Operating earnings per share* 0.55 0.52 0.51 0.57 0.56 1.07 1.14 Operating earnings per share- excluding MSR* 0.61 0.56 0.57 0.56 0.56 1.18 1.10 Cash dividends per share 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.14 0.34 0.28 Book value per share 23.12 22.48 22.10 21.48 20.99 23.12 20.99 Tangible book value per share* 15.17 14.92 14.62 15.12 14.64 15.17 14.64 Market value per share (last) 29.04 28.22 26.14 32.70 32.95 29.04 32.95 Market value per share (high) 31.10 33.45 33.50 35.40 35.45 33.45 35.55 Market value per share (low) 26.92 25.76 24.31 32.45 30.60 25.76 30.60 Market value per share (avg) 29.01 29.68 29.03 33.98 33.45 29.34 33.19 Dividend payout ratio 32.24% 32.78% 35.93% 25.15% 25.62% 32.51% 25.73% Total shares outstanding 100,651,798 99,066,856 99,797,271 98,525,516 98,700,509 100,651,798 98,700,509 Average shares outstanding - basic 100,610,746 99,506,952 99,541,965 98,646,087 98,906,619 100,058,849 98,836,204 Average shares outstanding - diluted 100,888,164 99,717,119 99,720,219 98,819,905 99,057,054 100,302,641 98,999,661































Yield/Rate:













(Taxable equivalent basis)













Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income 5.12% 5.09% 4.94% 4.72% 4.67% 5.11% 4.63% Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income, excluding













net accretion on acquired loans and leases 5.02% 4.95% 4.83% 4.64% 4.57% 4.98% 4.54% Available-for-sale securities:













Taxable 2.10% 2.04% 1.92% 1.80% 1.77% 2.07% 1.74% Tax-exempt 4.53% 4.63% 4.47% 4.40% 4.39% 4.58% 4.34% Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments 2.52% 2.67% 2.84% 2.04% 2.02% 2.59% 1.70% Total interest earning assets and revenue 4.61% 4.57% 4.45% 4.21% 4.15% 4.59% 4.10% Deposits 0.68% 0.63% 0.52% 0.43% 0.34% 0.66% 0.33% Demand - interest bearing 0.91% 0.85% 0.70% 0.59% 0.43% 0.88% 0.39% Savings 0.29% 0.30% 0.30% 0.24% 0.15% 0.29% 0.14% Other time 1.60% 1.46% 1.26% 1.06% 0.95% 1.53% 0.92% Short-term borrowings 2.14% 2.16% 2.06% 1.79% 1.62% 2.15% 1.45% Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings 1.06% 1.01% 0.91% 0.77% 0.62% 1.03% 0.57% Long-term debt 4.87% 4.88% 4.12% 4.06% 4.11% 4.88% 4.14% Total interest bearing liabilities and expense 1.06% 1.01% 0.92% 0.78% 0.63% 1.03% 0.58% Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets 70.47% 71.15% 69.79% 69.12% 70.27% 70.80% 70.59% Net interest tax equivalent adjustment $ 974 $ 1,035 $ 1,088 $ 1,088 $ 1,119 $ 2,009 $ 2,444















*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 and 22.











BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Jun-19 Mar-19 Dec-18 Sep-18 Jun-18

(Dollars in thousands) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 212,080 $ 207,486 $ 239,960 $ 169,493 $ 198,374 Interest bearing deposits with other banks









and Federal funds sold 314,172 490,667 92,476 138,677 152,566 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,760,732 2,692,499 2,749,188 2,826,359 2,828,754 Loans and leases 13,674,990 13,086,801 13,129,012 12,464,877 12,433,152 Less: Unearned income 16,463 15,742 16,863 14,882 15,038 Allowance for credit losses 115,691 116,499 120,070 121,019 119,920 Net loans and leases 13,542,836 12,954,560 12,992,079 12,328,976 12,298,194 Loans held for sale 175,898 138,379 140,300 132,080 153,396 Premises and equipment, net 447,564 432,540 361,859 342,947 339,372 Accrued interest receivable 60,598 59,038 57,054 56,369 51,921 Goodwill 734,473 699,073 695,720 590,292 588,004 Other identifiable intangibles 65,930 49,396 50,896 36,475 39,031 Bank owned life insurance 315,398 305,315 308,324 304,687 306,116 Other real estate owned 6,179 9,686 9,276 4,301 7,828 Other assets 300,954 275,544 304,408 318,519 258,935 Total Assets $ 18,936,814 $ 18,314,183 $ 18,001,540 $ 17,249,175 $ 17,222,491 Liabilities









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 4,329,172 $ 4,201,695 $ 4,124,744 $ 4,007,158 $ 4,135,322 Interest bearing 6,511,332 6,353,731 5,898,851 5,535,689 5,509,901 Savings 1,861,247 1,855,024 1,836,167 1,783,602 1,810,149 Other time 2,434,897 2,282,159 2,210,204 2,020,744 2,021,186 Total deposits 15,136,648 14,692,609 14,069,966 13,347,193 13,476,558 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 439,541 481,567 416,008 403,724 407,704 Federal funds purchased









and other short-term borrowing 730,000 630,000 1,095,000 1,095,000 1,025,022 Accrued interest payable 12,225 9,718 8,543 7,330 5,961 Long-term debt 5,271 5,503 6,213 33,182 33,214 Other liabilities 286,009 268,201 200,073 246,371 201,949 Total Liabilities 16,609,694 16,087,598 15,795,803 15,132,800 15,150,408 Shareholders' Equity









Common stock 251,629 247,667 249,493 246,314 246,751 Capital surplus 506,201 462,256 484,482 439,590 441,950 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (53,252) (69,924) (80,491) (91,650) (88,751) Retained earnings 1,622,542 1,586,586 1,552,253 1,522,121 1,472,133 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,327,120 2,226,585 2,205,737 2,116,375 2,072,083 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 18,936,814 $ 18,314,183 $ 18,001,540 $ 17,249,175 $ 17,222,491 BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Jun-19 Mar-19 Dec-18 Sep-18 Jun-18

(Dollars in thousands) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 202,564 $ 213,415 $ 218,553 $ 179,098 $ 203,220 Interest bearing deposits with other banks









and Federal funds sold 254,951 238,194 62,516 57,204 66,035 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,733,335 2,704,383 2,784,437 2,814,751 2,906,235 Loans and leases 13,565,632 13,094,817 13,079,321 12,448,814 12,350,226 Less: Unearned income 16,041 16,596 15,899 15,113 15,470 Allowance for credit losses 116,339 118,352 120,426 120,678 119,622 Net loans and leases 13,433,252 12,959,869 12,942,996 12,313,023 12,215,134 Loans held for sale 117,995 86,294 96,588 112,387 144,400 Premises and equipment, net 453,239 430,675 372,488 340,456 342,395 Accrued interest receivable 54,977 54,296 54,156 50,437 48,767 Goodwill 735,540 695,787 668,544 588,777 583,188 Other identifiable intangibles 49,058 50,115 47,567 37,529 39,752 Bank owned life insurance 313,550 306,134 305,888 305,476 305,016 Other real estate owned 7,313 9,555 15,048 6,245 8,997 Other assets 281,484 284,796 310,300 254,482 231,144 Total Assets $ 18,637,258 $ 18,033,513 $ 17,879,081 $ 17,059,865 $ 17,094,283 Liabilities









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 4,307,570 $ 4,078,027 $ 4,284,521 $ 4,076,890 $ 3,976,039 Interest bearing 6,485,523 6,283,089 5,753,655 5,495,517 5,697,444 Savings 1,872,552 1,837,197 1,836,148 1,794,229 1,820,013 Other time 2,415,240 2,247,521 2,198,092 2,021,213 2,045,828 Total deposits 15,080,885 14,445,834 14,072,416 13,387,849 13,539,324 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 484,950 457,875 447,727 427,583 416,839 Federal funds purchased









and other short-term borrowing 499,385 664,056 953,137 918,153 875,641 Accrued interest payable 12,239 9,998 8,305 6,617 5,600 Long-term debt 5,403 5,826 17,403 33,196 33,147 Other liabilities 255,884 237,176 188,241 196,721 172,280 Total Liabilities 16,338,746 15,820,765 15,687,229 14,970,119 15,042,831 Shareholders' Equity









Common stock 252,351 248,810 250,752 246,635 247,120 Capital surplus 511,786 475,390 497,330 441,779 444,379 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (66,048) (78,255) (91,541) (89,244) (88,962) Retained earnings 1,600,423 1,566,803 1,535,311 1,490,576 1,448,915 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,298,512 2,212,748 2,191,852 2,089,746 2,051,452 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 18,637,258 $ 18,033,513 $ 17,879,081 $ 17,059,865 $ 17,094,283 BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Quarter Ended

Year to Date

Jun-19

Mar-19

Dec-18

Sep-18

Jun-18

Jun-19

Jun-18 INTEREST REVENUE:

























Loans and leases $ 172,748

$ 163,679

$ 162,237

$ 147,404

$ 143,029

$ 336,427

$ 279,597 Deposits with other banks 1,292

1,516

457

243

331

2,808

995 Federal funds sold, securities purchased

























under agreement to resell, FHLB and

























other equity investments 542

374

344

295

226

916

417 Available-for-sale securities:

























Taxable 13,223

12,437

12,208

11,529

11,554

25,660

22,867 Tax-exempt 1,890

2,121

2,308

2,394

2,435

4,011

4,939 Loans held for sale 1,368

1,006

1,296

1,293

1,715

2,374

2,670 Total interest revenue 191,063

181,133

178,850

163,158

159,290

372,196

311,485



























INTEREST EXPENSE:

























Interest bearing demand 14,741

13,139

10,191

8,113

6,075

27,880

11,353 Savings 1,348

1,338

1,367

1,087

667

2,686

1,251 Other time 9,635

8,065

6,967

5,399

4,862

17,700

9,319 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreement to repurchase 1,972

1,775

2,563

2,071

1,898

3,747

3,239 Short-term and long-term debt 3,349

4,262

4,880

4,353

3,660

7,611

6,115 Other 1

-

1

-

-

1

2 Total interest expense 31,046

28,579

25,969

21,023

17,162

59,625

31,279



























Net interest revenue 160,017

152,554

152,881

142,135

142,128

312,571

280,206 Provision for credit losses 500

500

1,000

-

2,500

1,000

3,500 Net interest revenue, after provision for

























credit losses 159,517

152,054

151,881

142,135

139,628

311,571

276,706



























NONINTEREST REVENUE:

























Mortgage banking 351

2,040

(3,275)

6,517

6,904

2,391

20,169 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 10,168

8,874

9,941

9,857

10,530

19,042

20,094 Deposit service charges 11,117

10,766

11,699

11,278

10,767

21,883

21,668 Security gains(losses), net 59

39

162

(54)

(2)

98

25 Insurance commissions 33,951

30,180

27,981

31,705

32,965

64,131

62,095 Wealth management 5,906

5,635

5,534

6,016

5,745

11,541

11,442 Other 4,780

6,686

6,989

6,297

5,547

11,466

15,897 Total noninterest revenue 66,332

64,220

59,031

71,616

72,456

130,552

151,390



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

























Salaries and employee benefits 100,981

97,228

92,013

89,646

91,451

198,209

182,648 Occupancy, net of rental income 11,988

11,551

12,107

11,690

11,103

23,539

21,907 Equipment 4,423

3,888

3,837

3,994

3,804

8,311

7,558 Deposit insurance assessments 2,165

2,740

1,866

2,954

3,129

4,905

5,489 Other 38,117

34,561

42,519

34,125

35,695

72,678

75,281 Total noninterest expense 157,674

149,968

152,342

142,409

145,182

307,642

292,883 Income before income taxes 68,175

66,306

58,570

71,342

66,902

134,481

135,213 Income tax expense 15,118

14,708

11,473

4,659

12,856

29,826

27,676 Net income $ 53,057

$ 51,598

$ 47,097

$ 66,683

$ 54,046

$ 104,655

$ 107,537



























Net income per share: Basic $ 0.53

$ 0.52

$ 0.47

$ 0.68

$ 0.55

$ 1.05

$ 1.09 Diluted $ 0.53

$ 0.52

$ 0.47

$ 0.67

$ 0.55

$ 1.04

$ 1.09 BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Jun-19

Mar-19

Dec-18

Sep-18

Jun-18 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial 1,832,016

1,728,897

$ 1,766,515

$ 1,617,293

$ 1,668,174 Real estate

















Consumer mortgages 3,422,661

3,242,769

3,259,390

3,184,674

3,143,215 Home equity 670,352

663,120

663,572

655,213

653,450 Agricultural 332,902

309,931

318,038

315,842

315,828 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,157,292

2,128,763

2,267,902

2,157,177

2,147,176 Construction, acquisition and development 1,441,269

1,322,671

1,286,786

1,103,532

1,346,370 Commercial real estate 3,287,453

3,169,117

3,026,214

2,923,791

2,636,533 Credit cards 101,024

99,260

105,569

102,353

102,790 All other 413,558

406,531

418,163

390,120

404,578 Total loans $ 13,658,527

$ 13,071,059

$ 13,112,149

$ 12,449,995

$ 12,418,114



















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:

















Balance, beginning of period $ 116,499

$ 120,070

$ 121,019

$ 119,920

$ 119,434



















Loans and leases charged-off:

















Commercial and industrial (866)

(819)

(1,042)

(322)

(1,057) Real estate

















Consumer mortgages (237)

(185)

(298)

(210)

(366) Home equity (124)

(353)

(237)

(227)

(107) Agricultural -

-

(6)

(6)

(6) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied -

-

(237)

(315)

(279) Construction, acquisition and development (45)

-

(142)

(41)

(66) Commercial real estate (250)

(3,815)

(594)

-

(946) Credit cards (922)

(955)

(816)

(596)

(830) All other (912)

(831)

(761)

(941)

(551) Total loans charged-off (3,356)

(6,958)

(4,133)

(2,658)

(4,208)



















Recoveries:

















Commercial and industrial 747

360

504

1,558

684 Real estate

















Consumer mortgages 244

1,081

419

522

361 Home equity 179

75

86

58

72 Agricultural 10

4

304

20

10 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 71

100

40

413

46 Construction, acquisition and development 63

714

197

564

308 Commercial real estate 218

78

139

200

149 Credit cards 223

218

245

198

367 All other 293

257

250

224

197 Total recoveries 2,048

2,887

2,184

3,757

2,194



















Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,308)

(4,071)

(1,949)

1,099

(2,014)



















Provision charged to operating expense 500

500

1,000

-

2,500 Balance, end of period $ 115,691

$ 116,499

$ 120,070

$ 121,019

$ 119,920



















Average loans for period $ 13,549,591

$ 13,078,221

$ 13,063,422

$ 12,433,701

$ 12,334,756



















Ratio:

















Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.04%

0.12%

0.06%

(0.04%)

0.07% BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Jun-19

Mar-19

Dec-18

Sep-18

Jun-18 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:

















Nonaccrual Loans and Leases

















Commercial and industrial $9,456

$ 10,431

$ 10,537

$ 11,158

$ 11,090 Real estate

















Consumer mortgages 28,779

25,680

23,932

23,015

22,588 Home equity 2,432

2,259

2,686

2,349

2,446 Agricultural 6,115

6,263

4,617

1,603

1,536 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 8,648

8,782

8,637

7,927

12,275 Construction, acquisition and development 2,071

2,710

3,124

1,410

1,563 Commercial real estate 13,064

12,283

16,590

7,787

8,265 Credit cards 86

160

173

120

104 All other 425

381

259

163

178 Total nonaccrual loans and leases $ 71,076

$ 68,949

$ 70,555

$ 55,532

$ 60,045



















Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing: 8,053

8,471

18,695

2,934

6,335 Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing 10,676

9,874

7,498

7,564

6,982 Total non-performing loans and leases $ 89,805

$ 87,294

$ 96,748

$ 66,030

$ 73,362



















OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED: 6,179

9,686

9,276

4,301

7,828



















Total Non-performing Assets $ 95,984

$ 96,980

$ 106,024

$ 70,331

$ 81,190



















BXS originated assets $ 76,816

$ 77,110

$ 72,527

$ 66,062

$ 75,980 Acquired assets 19,168

19,870

33,497

4,269

5,210 Total Non-performing Assets $ 95,984

$ 96,980

$ 106,024

$ 70,331

$ 81,190



















Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases During the Quarter $ 22,002

$ 15,419

$ 28,572

$ 12,217

$ 16,902



















Loans and Leases 30-89 Days Past Due, Still Accruing:

















BXS originated loans $ 42,968

$ 34,591

$ 43,922

$ 33,093

$ 27,225 Acquired loans 14,042

10,840

9,769

11,294

11,810 Total Loans and Leases 30-89 days past due, still accruing $ 57,010

$ 45,431

$ 53,691

$ 44,387

$ 39,035



















Credit Quality Ratios:

















Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.01%

0.02%

0.03%

0.00%

0.08% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases 0.85%

0.89%

0.92%

0.97%

0.97% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 128.83%

133.46%

124.11%

183.28%

163.46% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 120.53%

120.13%

113.25%

172.07%

147.70% Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases 0.66%

0.67%

0.74%

0.53%

0.59% Non-performing assets to net loans and leases 0.70%

0.74%

0.81%

0.56%

0.65% BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















June 30, 2019



Special







Purchased





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Impaired Credit Impaired

Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Commercial and industrial $ 1,779,607 $ 490 $ 38,074 $ 218 $ - $ 3,320 $ 10,307

$ 1,832,016 Real estate

















Consumer mortgages 3,363,963 - 53,149 - - 4,844 705

3,422,661 Home equity 663,978 - 6,374 - - - -

670,352 Agricultural 319,673 - 9,558 - - 1,409 2,262

332,902 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,108,890 - 38,077 - - 4,075 6,250

2,157,292 Construction, acquisition and development 1,417,312 - 18,140 - - - 5,817

1,441,269 Commercial real estate 3,203,433 - 72,798 - - 10,400 822

3,287,453 Credit cards 101,024 - - - - - -

101,024 All other 405,143 - 8,415 - - - -

413,558 Total loans $ 13,363,023 $ 490 $ 244,585 $ 218 $ - $ 24,048 $ 26,163

$ 13,658,527



















BXS originated loans $ 11,876,557 $ - $ 181,045 $ 218 $ - $ 22,821 $ -

$ 12,080,641 Acquired loans 1,486,466 490 63,540 - - 1,227 26,163

1,577,886 Total Loans $ 13,363,023 $ 490 $ 244,585 $ 218 $ - $ 24,048 $ 26,163

$ 13,658,527





















March 31, 2019



Special







Purchased





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Impaired Credit Impaired

Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Commercial and industrial $ 1,667,040 $ - $ 45,639 $ 407 $ - $ 5,598 $ 10,213

$ 1,728,897 Real estate

















Consumer mortgages 3,183,452 - 54,091 379 - 4,847 -

3,242,769 Home equity 655,726 - 7,171 - - 223 -

663,120 Agricultural 296,177 - 9,806 - - 1,594 2,354

309,931 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,067,541 - 53,467 - - 3,422 4,333

2,128,763 Construction, acquisition and development 1,292,434 534 23,889 - - - 5,814

1,322,671 Commercial real estate 3,096,319 - 62,937 - - 9,861 -

3,169,117 Credit cards 99,260 - - - - - -

99,260 All other 399,393 - 7,138 - - - -

406,531 Total loans $ 12,757,342 $ 534 $ 264,138 $ 786 $ - $ 25,545 $ 22,714

$ 13,071,059



















BXS originated loans $ 11,537,493 $ 534 $ 205,512 $ 786 $ - $ 25,545 $ -

$ 11,769,870 Acquired loans 1,219,849 - 58,626 - - - 22,714

1,301,189 Total Loans $ 12,757,342 $ 534 $ 264,138 $ 786 $ - $ 25,545 $ 22,714

$ 13,071,059 BancorpSouth Bank Geographical Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















June 30, 2019

Alabama

















and Florida

















Panhandle Arkansas Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial $ 112,980 $ 143,521 $ 284,816 $ 556,062 $ 74,847 $ 98,559 $ 530,335 $ 30,896 $ 1,832,016 Real estate

















Consumer mortgages 498,395 335,700 340,948 874,321 92,474 324,804 847,393 108,626 3,422,661 Home equity 104,129 48,650 90,385 237,924 18,746 142,862 27,656 - 670,352 Agricultural 27,411 80,452 33,657 70,741 6,030 11,250 103,361 - 332,902 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 230,972 198,336 278,965 664,008 52,893 137,048 595,070 - 2,157,292 Construction, acquisition and development 140,034 61,897 84,435 277,541 25,554 160,048 691,760 - 1,441,269 Commercial real estate 290,573 376,969 359,875 722,238 205,919 213,976 1,117,903 - 3,287,453 Credit cards - - - - - - - 101,024 101,024 All other 53,561 38,307 25,609 186,420 4,187 17,585 82,333 5,556 413,558 Total loans $ 1,458,055 $ 1,283,832 $ 1,498,690 $ 3,589,255 $ 480,650 $ 1,106,132 $ 3,995,811 $ 246,102 $ 13,658,527



















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:

















Commercial and industrial $ 37 $ 362 626 $ 1,115 $ 681 $ 1,375 $ 5,969 $ 234 $ 10,399 Real estate

















Consumer mortgages 3,606 2,959 5,661 11,657 234 1,996 6,677 544 33,334 Home equity 253 196 441 1,244 30 763 46 - 2,973 Agricultural 291 930 2 1,522 - - 3,679 - 6,424 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 395 418 1,573 4,597 132 826 8,831 - 16,772 Construction, acquisition and development 268 272 79 344 - 221 974 - 2,158 Commercial real estate 351 112 3,392 829 - - 11,602 - 16,286 Credit cards - - - - - - - 961 961 All other 65 135 9 35 - 24 223 7 498 Total loans $ 5,266 $ 5,384 $ 11,783 $ 21,343 $ 1,077 $ 5,205 $ 38,001 $ 1,746 $ 89,805



















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES

















AS A PERCENTAGE OF OUTSTANDING:

















Commercial and industrial 0.03% 0.25% 0.22% 0.20% 0.91% 1.40% 1.13% 0.76% 0.57% Real estate

















Consumer mortgages 0.72% 0.88% 1.66% 1.33% 0.25% 0.61% 0.79% 0.50% 0.97% Home equity 0.24% 0.40% 0.49% 0.52% 0.16% 0.53% 0.17% N/A 0.44% Agricultural 1.06% 1.16% 0.01% 2.15% 0.00% 0.00% 3.56% N/A 1.93% Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 0.17% 0.21% 0.56% 0.69% 0.25% 0.60% 1.48% N/A 0.78% Construction, acquisition and development 0.19% 0.44% 0.09% 0.12% 0.00% 0.14% 0.14% N/A 0.15% Commercial real estate 0.12% 0.03% 0.94% 0.11% 0.00% 0.00% 1.04% N/A 0.50% Credit cards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 0.95% 0.95% All other 0.12% 0.35% 0.04% 0.02% 0.00% 0.14% 0.27% 0.13% 0.12% Total loans 0.36% 0.42% 0.79% 0.59% 0.22% 0.47% 0.95% 0.71% 0.66% BancorpSouth Bank

Acquired Loan Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)























Quarter Ended June 30, 2019













Acquired Loans Accounted for Under ASC 310-20 Acquired Loans Accounted for Under ASC 310-30 Total Acquired Loans











Net book value of acquired loans at beginning of period $ 1,168,959 $ 22,714 $ 1,191,673

Fair value of loans acquired during the period 401,801 3,895 405,696

Changes in acquired loans (175,620) (446) (176,066)

Net book value of acquired loans at end of period $ 1,395,140 $ 26,163 $ 1,421,303





















Loan mark on acquired loans at beginning of period $ (11,249) $ (19,533) $ (30,782)

Loan mark recorded on loans acquired during the period (6,857) (4,634) (11,491)

Change in remaining nonaccretable difference (for ASC 310-30 loans only) - 298 298

Net accretion recognized on acquired loans 2,613 954 3,567

Remaining loan mark on acquired loans* $ (15,493) $ (22,915) $ (38,408)













Quarter Ended March 31, 2019













Acquired Loans Accounted for Under ASC 310-20 Acquired Loans Accounted for Under ASC 310-30 Total Acquired Loans











Net book value of acquired loans at beginning of period $ 1,279,296 $ 30,793 $ 1,310,089

Fair value of loans acquired during the period - - -

Changes in acquired loans (110,337) (8,079) (118,416)

Net book value of acquired loans at end of period $ 1,168,959 $ 22,714 $ 1,191,673





















Loan mark on acquired loans at beginning of period $ (13,819) $ (23,547) $ (37,366)

Loan mark recorded on loans acquired during the period - - -

Change in remaining nonaccretable difference (for ASC 310-30 loans only) - 1,997 1,997

Net accretion recognized on acquired loans 2,570 2,017 4,587

Remaining loan mark on acquired loans $ (11,249) $ (19,533) $ (30,782)























Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended



6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018

Loan yield, as reported 5.12% 5.09% 4.94%











Loan yield, excluding net accretion on acquired loans 5.02% 4.95% 4.83%











Net interest margin, as reported 3.87% 3.86% 3.80%











Net interest margin, excluding net accretion on acquired loans 3.79% 3.74% 3.71%





















Certain balances within the Acquired Loan Information have been adjusted for prior periods to reflect changes made to loans accounted for under ASC

310-30 during the measurement period. These changes may result in certain balances not agreeing to other prior period information presented within this

press release.



















* The remaining loan mark shown above for loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 includes $1.0 million in accretable yield as of June 30, 2019

compared to $1.1 million in accretable yield as of March 31, 2019. In addition, the same loans include $21.9 million in nonaccretable difference as of

June 30, 2019 compared to $18.4 million as of March 31, 2019. BancorpSouth Bank Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Quarter Ended

Year to Date

Jun-19

Mar-19

Dec-18

Sep-18

Jun-18

Jun-19

Jun-18 NONINTEREST REVENUE:

























Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR Hedge market value adj $ 9,167

$ 6,909

$ 4,789

$ 5,045

$ 7,105

$ 16,076

$ 14,837 MSR and MSR Hedge market value adjustment (8,816)

(4,869)

(8,064)

1,472

(201)

(13,685)

5,332 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 10,168

8,874

9,941

9,857

10,530

19,042

20,094 Deposit service charges 11,117

10,766

11,699

11,278

10,767

21,883

21,668 Securities gains (losses), net 59

39

162

(54)

(2)

98

25 Insurance commissions 33,951

30,180

27,981

31,705

32,965

64,131

62,095 Trust income 3,815

3,788

3,681

3,742

3,850

7,603

7,698 Annuity fees 245

265

218

276

357

510

654 Brokerage commissions and fees 1,846

1,582

1,635

1,998

1,538

3,428

3,090 Bank-owned life insurance 1,854

1,822

3,636

2,842

3,259

3,676

5,206 Other miscellaneous income 2,926

4,864

3,353

3,455

2,288

7,790

10,691 Total noninterest revenue $ 66,332

$ 64,220

$ 59,031

$ 71,616

$ 72,456

$ 130,552

$ 151,390



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

























Salaries and employee benefits $ 100,981

$ 97,228

$ 92,013

$ 89,646

$ 91,451

$ 198,209

$ 182,648 Occupancy, net of rental income 11,988

11,551

12,107

11,690

11,103

23,539

21,907 Equipment 4,423

3,888

3,837

3,994

3,804

8,311

7,558 Deposit insurance assessments 2,165

2,740

1,866

2,954

3,129

4,905

5,489 Advertising 1,427

947

1,440

1,522

1,226

2,374

2,081 Foreclosed property expense 519

624

1,113

920

997

1,143

1,363 Telecommunications 1,419

1,340

1,364

1,318

1,327

2,759

2,544 Public relations 934

765

834

795

829

1,699

1,623 Data processing 7,968

8,442

8,231

8,113

7,970

16,410

15,330 Computer software 3,835

3,699

3,840

3,652

3,624

7,534

6,960 Amortization of intangibles 2,508

1,985

2,040

1,438

1,559

4,493

3,161 Legal 1,310

605

1,082

657

1,568

1,915

2,259 Merger expense 3,136

891

4,456

942

1,911

4,027

7,638 Postage and shipping 1,217

1,412

1,214

1,238

1,151

2,629

2,388 Other miscellaneous expense 13,844

13,851

16,905

13,530

13,533

27,695

29,934 Total noninterest expense $ 157,674

$ 149,968

$ 152,342

$ 142,409

$ 145,182

$ 307,642

$ 292,883



























INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:

























Property and casualty commissions $ 23,429

$ 21,238

$ 19,242

$ 21,907

$ 23,041

$ 44,667

$ 43,141 Life and health commissions 7,355

5,982

5,892

6,162

6,753

13,337

12,696 Risk management income 622

587

558

635

605

1,209

1,355 Other 2,545

2,373

2,289

3,001

2,566

4,918

4,903 Total insurance commissions $ 33,951

$ 30,180

$ 27,981

$ 31,705

$ 32,965

$ 64,131

$ 62,095 BancorpSouth Bank Selected Additional Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarter Ended

Jun-19 Mar-19 Dec-18 Sep-18 Jun-18 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS:









Fair value, beginning of period $ 64,643 $ 69,822 $ 77,796 $ 75,614 $ 75,206 Additions to mortgage servicing rights:









Originations of servicing assets 2,790 1,976 2,840 3,520 3,516 Changes in fair value:









Due to payoffs/paydowns (2,739) (2,052) (2,465) (2,984) (2,916) Due to change in valuation inputs or









assumptions used in the valuation model (9,399) (5,103) (8,348) 1,646 (191) Other changes in fair value (1) - (1) - (1) Fair value, end of period $ 55,294 $ 64,643 $ 69,822 $ 77,796 $ 75,614











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Production revenue:









Origination $ 7,016 $ 4,068 $ 2,207 $ 3,161 $ 5,295 Servicing 4,890 4,893 5,047 4,868 4,726 Payoffs/Paydowns (2,739) (2,052) (2,465) (2,984) (2,916) Total production revenue 9,167 6,909 4,789 5,045 7,105 Market value adjustment on MSR (9,399) (5,103) (8,348) 1,646 (191) Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge 583 234 284 (174) (10) Total mortgage banking revenue $ 351 $ 2,040 $ (3,275) $ 6,517 $ 6,904



































Mortgage loans serviced $ 6,749,416 $ 6,718,236 $ 6,686,475 $ 6,628,445 $ 6,579,444 MSR/mtg loans serviced 0.82% 0.96% 1.04% 1.17% 1.15%











AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









U.S. Government agencies $ 2,283,899 $ 2,179,699 $ 2,200,158 $ 2,260,949 $ 2,235,238 U.S. Government agency issued residential









mortgage-back securities 134,648 141,542 136,846 138,624 141,443 U.S. Government agency issued commercial









mortgage-back securities 94,878 98,941 107,841 107,506 122,974 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 247,307 272,317 304,343 319,280 329,099 Total available-for-sale securities $ 2,760,732 $ 2,692,499 $ 2,749,188 $ 2,826,359 $ 2,828,754 BancorpSouth Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)































































Management evaluates the Company's capital position and operating performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including net operating income, net operating income-excluding MSR, total operating expense, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets, return on tangible equity, operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average assets-excluding MSR, operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, tangible book value per share, operating earnings per share, operating earnings per share- excluding MSR, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent). The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this news release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and operating performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.































Reconciliation of Net Operating Income and Net Operating Income-Excluding MSR to Net Income:





















































Quarter ended

Year to Date





6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

6/30/2019

6/30/2018































Net income

$ 53,057

$ 51,598

$ 47,097

$ 66,683

$ 54,046

$ 104,655

$ 107,537 Plus: Merger expense, net of tax

2,354

669

3,345

707

1,434

3,023

5,732 Less: Security gains(losses), net of tax

45

29

122

(40)

(2)

74

18

Tax-related matters

-

-

-

11,288

-

-

- Net operating income

$ 55,366

$ 52,238

$ 50,320

$ 56,142

$ 55,482

$ 107,604

$ 113,251































Less: MSR market value adjustment, net of tax

(6,616)

(3,654)

(6,052)

1,103

(151)

(10,270)

4,004 Net operating income-excluding MSR

$ 61,982

$ 55,892

$ 56,372

$ 55,039

$ 55,633

$ 117,874

$ 109,247































































Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Total Noninterest Expense:



















































Total noninterest expense

$ 157,674

$ 149,968

$ 152,342

$ 142,409

$ 145,182

$ 307,642

$ 292,883 Less: Merger expense

3,136

891

4,456

942

1,911

4,027

7,638 Total operating expense

$ 154,538

$ 149,077

$ 147,886

$ 141,467

$ 143,271

$ 303,615

$ 285,245 BancorpSouth Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)































































































Reconciliation of Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to



























Total Assets and Total Shareholders' Equity:

































































Quarter ended

Year to Date





6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

6/30/2019

6/30/2018 Tangible assets



























Total assets

$ 18,936,814

$ 18,314,183

$ 18,001,540

$ 17,249,175

$ 17,222,491

$ 18,936,814

$ 17,222,491 Less: Goodwill

734,473

699,073

695,720

590,292

588,004

734,473

588,004

Other identifiable intangible assets

65,930

49,396

50,896

36,475

39,031

65,930

39,031 Total tangible assets

$ 18,136,411

$ 17,565,714

$ 17,254,924

$ 16,622,408

$ 16,595,456

$ 18,136,411

$ 16,595,456































Tangible shareholders' equity



























Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,327,120

$ 2,226,585

$ 2,205,737

$ 2,116,375

$ 2,072,083

$ 2,327,120

$ 2,072,083 Less: Goodwill

734,473

699,073

695,720

590,292

588,004

734,473

588,004

Other identifiable intangible assets

65,930

49,396

50,896

36,475

39,031

65,930

39,031 Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 1,526,717

$ 1,478,116

$ 1,459,121

$ 1,489,608

$ 1,445,048

$ 1,526,717

$ 1,445,048































Total average assets

$ 18,637,258

$ 18,033,513

$ 17,879,081

$ 17,059,865

$ 17,094,283

$ 18,337,053

$ 17,006,910 Total shares of common stock outstanding

100,651,798

99,066,856

99,797,271

98,525,516

98,700,509

100,651,798

98,700,509 Average shares outstanding-diluted

100,888,164

99,717,119

99,720,219

98,819,905

99,057,054

100,302,641

98,999,661































Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

8.42%

8.41%

8.46%

8.96%

8.71%

8.42%

8.71% Return on tangible equity (2)

13.94%

14.16%

12.81%

17.76%

15.00%

13.82%

15.01% Operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR (3)

16.28%

15.34%

15.33%

14.66%

15.44%

15.57%

15.25% Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR (4)

1.33%

1.26%

1.25%

1.28%

1.31%

1.30%

1.30% Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (5)

10.82%

10.24%

10.20%

10.45%

10.88%

10.54%

10.84% Tangible book value per share (6)

$ 15.17

$ 14.92

$ 14.62

$ 15.12

$ 14.64

$ 15.17

$ 14.64 Operating earnings per share (7)

$ 0.55

$ 0.52

$ 0.51

$ 0.57

$ 0.56

$ 1.07

$ 1.14 Operating earnings per share-excluding MSR (8)

$ 0.61

$ 0.56

$ 0.57

$ 0.56

$ 0.56

$ 1.18

$ 1.10































































(1) Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.































(2) Return on tangible equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income divided by tangible shareholders' equity.































(3) Operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by tangible shareholders' equity.































(4) Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by total average assets.































(5) Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average shareholders' equity.































(6) Tangible book value per share is defined by the Company as tangible shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.































(7) Operating earnings per share is defined by the Company as net operating income divided by average shares outstanding-diluted.































(8) Operating earnings per share-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average shares outstanding-diluted.































Efficiency Ratio (tax equivalent) and Operating Efficiency Ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) Definitions















The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and the operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) excludes expense items otherwise disclosed as non-operating from total noninterest expense. In addition, the MSR valuation adjustment as well as securities gains and losses are excluded from total revenue. View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancorpsouth-announces-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-300886727.html SOURCE BancorpSouth Bank

