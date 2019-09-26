Bancorpsouth Bank : Contributes $100,000 to Youth Villages

TUPELO, Miss., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) today announced a $100,000 contribution to support Youth Villages and its programs that impact the lives of young people in Tupelo, Mississippi and the surrounding areas.

The contribution underscores BancorpSouth's and BXS Insurance's unwavering dedication to making a difference in its communities and will assist Youth Villages with its efforts to help children and their families live successfully.

"We're proud to support Youth Villages' work to improve the outcomes for children struggling with trauma and serious emotional and behavioral problems," said Leighton Gibens, president - Tupelo, Mississippi market for BancorpSouth. "Its programs put youth on a path to healthier and happier lives."

Youth Villages provides services nationwide to young people with a wide range of emotional, mental and behavioral problems and are currently in or at risk of being placed in the foster care system. According to Youth Villages, 86 percent of the youth it serves are able to live at home with their families or independently a year later.

"We are so grateful that BancorpSouth chose to invest in the important work that we provide to communities in Mississippi," said Richard Shaw, chief development officer for Youth Villages. "The funds will be used to support the expansion of our mission to help families live successfully."

Youth Villages' Tupelo office offers the organization's MYPAC (Mississippi Youth Programs Around the Clock) and YVLifeSet programs for area families. MYPAC provides home-based, intensive services and assistance to children and their families. YVLifeSet helps young adults leaving foster care, juvenile and mental health systems successfully transition to adulthood. Since 1996, the organization has served more than 5,300 individuals in Mississippi.

The bank is participating in The Children's Promise Act, which offers a dollar-for-dollar Mississippi tax credit to individuals and businesses for donations to eligible charitable organizations.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $20 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates more than 300 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

About Youth Villages

Youth Villages is a national leader in children's mental and behavioral health. Founded in 1986, the organization helps tens of thousands of children annually through programs that involve intensive work with the child and family, as well as a focus on measuring outcomes; keeping children in the community whenever safely possible; and providing accountability to families and funders. With locations across the U.S., Youth Villages' continuum of programs includes intensive in-home services; residential treatment; foster care and adoption; YVLifeSetTM for transition-age youth; mentoring; and crisis services. The organization has been recognized by the Harvard Business School and U.S. News & World Report and was identified by The White House as one of the nation's most promising results-oriented nonprofit organizations. Learn more at www.youthvillages.org.

