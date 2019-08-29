Log in
BANCORPSOUTH BANK

(BXS)
Bancorpsouth Bank : Makes Contribution to Canopy Children's Solutions

08/29/2019

GULFPORT, Miss., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) announced today that it is increasing its 2019 contribution to $100,000 to Canopy Children's Solutions, to benefit Mississippi's children and families.

The contribution underscores BancorpSouth's and BXS Insurance's unwavering dedication to making a difference in its communities and will assist Canopy with its efforts to help children and families manage symptoms associated with mental and behavioral health.

"A part of our mission is to support the betterment of our communities, and this donation greatly speaks to that," said BancorpSouth President - Gulfport, Mississippi Market Walt Pannell. "By supporting Canopy, we hope to help with its efforts to transform the lives of many families as they face difficult times."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 children—131,000 children in Mississippi—struggle with a treatable behavioral, emotional or mental health challenges at some point during their lives.

"It is a magnificent day for the children and families of the Mississippi Gulf Coast thanks to the gracious support of BancorpSouth," said Canopy CEO John D. Damon, Ph.D. "This transformational gift buttresses the comprehensive array of behavioral health and social service solutions that we are honored to provide throughout the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The foster care and mental health crisis facing children and families of the Gulf Coast and throughout Mississippi can only be addressed by a comprehensive approach that involves community leaders like BancorpSouth. We are thrilled to partner together to help children thrive and families overcome extraordinary challenges."

The bank has donated a total of $100,000 this year to Canopy, as part of its continued support of the organization's initiatives. Canopy, formerly Mississippi Children's Home Services, is among the state's largest nonprofit providers of children's behavioral and mental health, educational and social service solutions. It serves more than 5,000 children each year in Mississippi's 82 counties.

"We're proud to support the tremendous efforts that Canopy is making. It has provided a way for children and families to get the services they need and have a better quality of life," said Brad Maley, president - Jackson, Mississippi market for BancorpSouth and a volunteer board member and treasurer for Canopy Children's Solutions.

The bank is participating in The Children's Promise Act, which offers a dollar-for-dollar Mississippi tax credit to individuals and businesses for donations to eligible charitable organizations.

About BancorpSouth Bank
BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $19 billion in assets.  BancorpSouth operates approximately 295 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois.  BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

About Canopy Children's Solution
Canopy Children's Solutions' mission is to help children thrive and families overcome extraordinary challenges. Canopy serves over 5,000 children and their families annually through an array of behavioral health, educational and social service throughout Mississippi. For more than 100 years, Canopy has provided innovative solutions to many of Mississippi's most vulnerable youth. Learn more at mycanopy.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancorpsouth-makes-contribution-to-canopy-childrens-solutions-300909402.html

SOURCE BancorpSouth Bank


© PRNewswire 2019
