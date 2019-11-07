BANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 135.3 KB

This document contains

Consolidated Financial Report for the Second Quarter of

Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code Number: 7832

(URL: https://www.bandainamco.co.jp/)

November 7, 2019

Consolidated Financial Report for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Japanese GAAP)

Representative: Mitsuaki Taguchi, President and Representative Director Contact: Yuji Asako, Director, Division General Manager of the Corporate Planning Division Scheduled filing date of the quarterly security report: November 12, 2019 Scheduled starting date for dividend payments: December 6, 2019

* Figures are in millions of yen, rounded down

1. Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales Operating profit Recurring profit ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year 349,327 4.4 47,941 9.1 48,746 6.4 Ending March 31, 2020 Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year 334,665 8.4 43,935 25.7 45,802 28.3 Ended March 31, 2019 Profit attributable to Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share owners of parent ¥ million % ¥ ¥ Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year 34,607 1.2 157.45 - Ending March 31, 2020 Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year 34,188 21.3 155.56 - Ended March 31, 2019 (Note) Comprehensive income: 30,236 million yen [(22.5)%] (FY2020.3 2Q), 39,034 million yen [4.5%] (FY2019.3 2Q) (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio ¥ million ¥ million % As of September 30, 2019 588,311 433,570 73.6 As of March 31, 2019 612,955 429,644 70.0

(Reference) Equity: 432,865 million yen (as of September 30, 2019), 429,031 million yen (as of March 31, 2019)