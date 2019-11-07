BANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 135.3 KB
Consolidated Financial Report for the Second Quarter of
the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
November 7, 2019
Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code Number: 7832
Consolidated Financial Report for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Japanese GAAP)
Representative:
Mitsuaki Taguchi, President and Representative Director
Contact:
Yuji Asako, Director, Division General Manager of the Corporate Planning Division
Scheduled filing date of the quarterly security report:
November 12, 2019
Scheduled starting date for dividend payments:
December 6, 2019
The Financial Highlights of the Financial Results for the Quarter: Yes
The information session of the Financial Results for the Quarter: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
* Figures are in millions of yen, rounded down
1. Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Recurring profit
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year
349,327
4.4
47,941
9.1
48,746
6.4
Ending March 31, 2020
Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year
334,665
8.4
43,935
25.7
45,802
28.3
Ended March 31, 2019
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
owners of parent
¥ million
%
¥
¥
Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year
34,607
1.2
157.45
-
Ending March 31, 2020
Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year
34,188
21.3
155.56
-
Ended March 31, 2019
(Note) Comprehensive income: 30,236
million yen [(22.5)%] (FY2020.3 2Q), 39,034 million yen [4.5%] (FY2019.3 2Q)
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
¥ million
¥ million
%
As of September 30, 2019
588,311
433,570
73.6
As of March 31, 2019
612,955
429,644
70.0
(Reference) Equity: 432,865 million yen (as of September 30, 2019), 429,031 million yen (as of March 31, 2019)
2. Cash Dividends
Annual cash dividends
End of
End of
End of
Fiscal
Total
first quarter
second quarter
third quarter
year-end
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019
-
¥18.00
-
¥127.00
¥145.00
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
-
¥20.00
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
-
¥20.00
¥40.00
(Projections)
(Note)
Revision to the projections of cash dividends for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020: No
Concerning the projected amount of the year-end cash dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the base dividend is
stated based on the Company's basic policy on the distribution of profits. The year-end cash dividend for the fiscal year ending
March 31, 2020, will be considered by the Company based on the basic policy on the distribution of profits.
3. Consolidated Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating
Recurring
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
profit
profit
to owners
per share
of parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥
Full Fiscal Year
720,000
(1.7)
70,000
(16.7)
71,000
(18.3)
50,000
(21.1)
227.46
(Note)
Revision to the projections: No
* Notes
Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period
(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries Resulting in the Change in Scope of Consolidation): No
Application of Special Accounting for Preparing the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: Yes
Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimation and Restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to other reasons: No
Changes in accounting estimation: No
Restatement: No
Number of Issued Shares (Common Stock)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of September 30, 2019
222,000,000 shares
As of March 31, 2019
222,000,000 shares
b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
2,169,621 shares
As of September 30, 2019
As of March 31, 2019
2,209,402 shares
c) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
For the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
219,807,530 shares
For the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019
219,773,204 shares
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Reports are not required to be subjected to quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Explanation on appropriate use of the projections of business results, etc.
Forward-LookingStatements:
This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication and those forward-looking statements do not purport to be a promise by the Company to achieve such results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.
To obtain Financial Highlights:
The Financial Highlights will be posted on the Company's website on November 7, 2019.
