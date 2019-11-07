Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.    7832   JP3778630008

BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.

(7832)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 135.3 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 01:35am EST

Consolidated Financial Report for the Second Quarter of

the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

November 7, 2019

DISCLAIMER

  • This document is a translation of the cover page of the original "Kessan Tanshin" in Japanese. It is an abridged document until the completed translated version is available via the Company's website.
  • BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. provides this translation for your reference and convenience only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy, the original "Kessan Tanshin" in Japanese shall prevail.
  • This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code Number: 7832

(URL: https://www.bandainamco.co.jp/)

November 7, 2019

Consolidated Financial Report for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Japanese GAAP)

Representative:

Mitsuaki Taguchi, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Yuji Asako, Director, Division General Manager of the Corporate Planning Division

Scheduled filing date of the quarterly security report:

November 12, 2019

Scheduled starting date for dividend payments:

December 6, 2019

The Financial Highlights of the Financial Results for the Quarter: Yes

The information session of the Financial Results for the Quarter: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

* Figures are in millions of yen, rounded down

1. Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Recurring profit

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year

349,327

4.4

47,941

9.1

48,746

6.4

Ending March 31, 2020

Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year

334,665

8.4

43,935

25.7

45,802

28.3

Ended March 31, 2019

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

owners of parent

¥ million

%

¥

¥

Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year

34,607

1.2

157.45

-

Ending March 31, 2020

Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year

34,188

21.3

155.56

-

Ended March 31, 2019

(Note) Comprehensive income: 30,236

million yen [(22.5)%] (FY2020.3 2Q), 39,034 million yen [4.5%] (FY2019.3 2Q)

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

¥ million

¥ million

%

As of September 30, 2019

588,311

433,570

73.6

As of March 31, 2019

612,955

429,644

70.0

(Reference) Equity: 432,865 million yen (as of September 30, 2019), 429,031 million yen (as of March 31, 2019)

2. Cash Dividends

Annual cash dividends

End of

End of

End of

Fiscal

Total

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

year-end

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

-

¥18.00

-

¥127.00

¥145.00

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

-

¥20.00

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

-

¥20.00

¥40.00

(Projections)

(Note)

Revision to the projections of cash dividends for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020: No

Concerning the projected amount of the year-end cash dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the base dividend is

stated based on the Company's basic policy on the distribution of profits. The year-end cash dividend for the fiscal year ending

March 31, 2020, will be considered by the Company based on the basic policy on the distribution of profits.

3. Consolidated Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating

Recurring

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

profit

profit

to owners

per share

of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥

Full Fiscal Year

720,000

(1.7)

70,000

(16.7)

71,000

(18.3)

50,000

(21.1)

227.46

(Note)

Revision to the projections: No

* Notes

  1. Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period
    (Changes in Specified Subsidiaries Resulting in the Change in Scope of Consolidation): No
  2. Application of Special Accounting for Preparing the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: Yes
  3. Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimation and Restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to other reasons: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimation: No
    4. Restatement: No
  5. Number of Issued Shares (Common Stock)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of September 30, 2019

222,000,000 shares

As of March 31, 2019

222,000,000 shares

b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

2,169,621 shares

As of September 30, 2019

As of March 31, 2019

2,209,402 shares

c) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

For the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

219,807,530 shares

For the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

219,773,204 shares

  • Quarterly Consolidated Financial Reports are not required to be subjected to quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation on appropriate use of the projections of business results, etc.
    • Forward-LookingStatements:
      This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication and those forward-looking statements do not purport to be a promise by the Company to achieve such results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.
    • To obtain Financial Highlights:
      The Financial Highlights will be posted on the Company's website on November 7, 2019.

Disclaimer

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 06:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.
01:35aBANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report for the Second Quarter of the Fisca..
PU
01:35aBANDAI NAMCO : Financial Highlights for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending..
PU
11/04BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. : half-yearly earnings release
10/09NOTICE REGARDING COMMENCEMENT OF TEN : 3711) 539.7 kb
PU
09/27BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/11Apple Arcade Set to Launch -- WSJ
DJ
08/29EXCLUSIVE : Valve to fight EU antitrust charges, five videogame publishers to se..
RE
08/08BANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal..
PU
08/08BANDAI NAMCO : Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Projections 88.4 KB
PU
08/08BANDAI NAMCO : Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year End..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 746 B
EBIT 2020 92 343 M
Net income 2020 65 902 M
Finance 2020 237 B
Yield 2020 2,25%
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
EV / Sales2021 1,53x
Capitalization 1 484 B
Technical analysis trends BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 6 592,00  JPY
Last Close Price 6 753,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitsuaki Taguchi President & Representative Director
Shuji Ohtsu Director & General Manager-Group Administration
Yuji Asako Director & General Manager-Corporate Planning
Hitoshi Hagiwara Director & Head-Real Entertainment Unit
Yuzuru Matsuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.41.13%13 611
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.13.90%12 559
HASBRO, INC.17.90%12 094
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-27.04%6 325
MATTEL23.42%4 260
SPIN MASTER CORP.0.39%2 988
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group