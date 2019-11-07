BANDAI NAMCO : Financial Highlights for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 381.6 KB

November 7, 2019 Financial Highlights for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.: Consolidated Financial Results Summary of Income Statement (millions of yen) FY2019.3 FY2020.3 1st Half Full Year Results 1st Half % vs. Full Year % vs Results Results Prior Year Plan Prior Year Net Sales 334,665 732,347 349,327 104.4% 720,000 98.3% Gross Profit 124,615 262,555 133,889 107.4% 254,000 96.7% Operating Profit 43,935 84,045 47,941 109.1% 70,000 83.3% Recurring Profit 45,802 86,863 48,746 106.4% 71,000 81.7% Profit Attributable to 34,188 63,383 34,607 101.2% 50,000 78.9% Owners of Parent Net Sales by Segment (millions of yen) FY2019.3 FY2020.3 1st Half Full Year Results 1st Half % vs. Full Year % vs Results Results Prior Year Plan Prior Year Toys and Hobby 112,321 242,865 128,044 114.0% 250,000 102.9% Network Entertainment 154,612 340,927 153,036 99.0% 320,000 93.9% Real Entertainment 46,074 101,493 46,810 101.6% 110,000 108.4% Visual and Music Production 20,551 45,518 20,761 101.0% 45,000 98.9% IP Creation 9,364 22,464 7,850 83.8% 20,000 89.0% Other 14,225 29,764 15,342 107.8% 30,000 100.8% Elimination and Corporate △ 22,485 △ 50,687 △ 22,517 － △ 55,000 - Total 334,665 732,347 349,327 104.4% 720,000 98.3% Operating Profit by Segment (millions of yen) FY2019.3 FY2020.3 1st Half Full Year OP Margin 1st Half % vs. Full Year OP % vs Results Results Results Prior Year Plan Margin Prior Year Toys and Hobby 12,842 21,710 8.9% 17,620 137.2% 21,000 8.4% 96.7% Network Entertainment 23,414 47,534 13.9% 24,964 106.6% 36,000 11.3% 75.7% Real Entertainment 2,045 4,264 4.2% 1,526 74.6% 5,000 4.5% 117.3% Visual and Music Production 4,740 8,797 19.3% 3,837 80.9% 8,000 17.8% 90.9% IP Creation 2,514 5,020 22.3% 2,255 89.7% 5,000 25.0% 99.6% Other 559 1,197 4.0% 932 166.7% 1,000 3.3% 83.5% Elimination and Corporate △ 2,182 △ 4,480 - △ 3,194 － △ 6,000 - - Total 43,935 84,045 11.5% 47,941 109.1% 70,000 9.7% 83.3% Reference: Net Sales by Region (External sales after elimination) (millions of yen) FY2019.3 FY2020.3 1st Half Full Year Results 1st Half % vs. Full Year % vs Results Results Prior Year Plan Prior Year Japan 275,215 595,291 283,927 103.2% 569,500 95.7% Americas 18,264 46,797 22,762 124.6% 50,500 107.9% Europe 19,041 43,900 18,145 95.3% 43,000 97.9% Asia 22,144 46,359 24,494 110.6% 57,000 123.0% Elimination and Corporate - - - - - - Total 334,665 732,347 349,327 104.4% 720,000 98.3% Reference: Operating Profit by Region (millions of yen) FY2019.3 FY2020.3 1st Half Full Year OP Margin 1st Half % vs. Full Year OP % vs Results Results Results Prior Year Plan Margin Prior Year Japan 40,272 75,576 12.7% 45,399 112.7% 62,500 11.0% 82.7% Americas 994 4,866 10.4% 1,760 177.1% 5,500 10.9% 113.0% Europe 1,781 3,121 7.1% 838 47.1% 3,000 7.0% 96.1% Asia 4,087 7,046 15.2% 3,784 92.6% 6,000 10.5% 85.2% Elimination and Corporate △ 3,198 △ 6,564 - △ 3,839 - △ 7,000 - - Total 43,935 84,045 11.5% 47,942 109.1% 70,000 9.7% 83.3% Other Data (millions of yen) FY2019.3 FY2020.3 Full Year 1st Half Full Year Results 1st Half % vs. % vs Results Results Prior Year Plan Prior Year Capital Investments 10,704 22,083 13,308 124.3% 23,000 104.2% Depreciation 9,323 21,371 9,774 104.8% 23,000 107.6% Game Content R&D Investments 40,616 83,524 39,394 97.0% 95,000 113.7% Advertising Expenses 18,571 44,492 20,069 108.1% 49,000 110.1% Personnel Expenses 28,479 60,619 30,903 108.5% 59,000 97.3%

Forward-looking Statements: This document contains figures that are based on the information currently available to management and estimate involving uncertain factors thought likely to have an effect on future results.

Note: The figures of the full year plan of FY2020.3 are as of May 9, 2019.