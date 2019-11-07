BANDAI NAMCO : Financial Highlights for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 381.6 KB

Reference: Net Sales by Region (External sales after elimination)
(millions of yen)
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
1st Half
Full Year Results
1st Half
% vs.
Full Year
% vs
Results
Results
Prior Year
Plan
Prior Year
Japan
275,215
595,291
283,927
103.2%
569,500
95.7%
Americas
18,264
46,797
22,762
124.6%
50,500
107.9%
Europe
19,041
43,900
18,145
95.3%
43,000
97.9%
Asia
22,144
46,359
24,494
110.6%
57,000
123.0%
Elimination and Corporate
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
334,665
732,347
349,327
104.4%
720,000
98.3%
Reference: Operating Profit by Region
(millions of yen)
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
1st Half
Full Year
OP Margin
1st Half
% vs.
Full Year
OP
% vs
Results
Results
Results
Prior Year
Plan
Margin
Prior Year
Japan
40,272
75,576
12.7%
45,399
112.7%
62,500
11.0%
82.7%
Americas
994
4,866
10.4%
1,760
177.1%
5,500
10.9%
113.0%
Europe
1,781
3,121
7.1%
838
47.1%
3,000
7.0%
96.1%
Asia
4,087
7,046
15.2%
3,784
92.6%
6,000
10.5%
85.2%
Elimination and Corporate
△ 3,198
△ 6,564
-
△ 3,839
-
△ 7,000
-
-
Total
43,935
84,045
11.5%
47,942
109.1%
70,000
9.7%
83.3%
Other Data
(millions of yen)
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year Results
1st Half
% vs.
% vs
Results
Results
Prior Year
Plan
Prior Year
Capital Investments
10,704
22,083
13,308
124.3%
23,000
104.2%
Depreciation
9,323
21,371
9,774
104.8%
23,000
107.6%
Game Content R&D Investments
40,616
83,524
39,394
97.0%
95,000
113.7%
Advertising Expenses
18,571
44,492
20,069
108.1%
49,000
110.1%
Personnel Expenses
28,479
60,619
30,903
108.5%
59,000
97.3%
Forward-looking Statements: This document contains figures that are based on the information currently available to management and estimate involving uncertain factors thought likely to have an effect on future results.
Note: The figures of the full year plan of FY2020.3 are as of May 9, 2019.
【Sales of IPs (Groupwide)】
(billion yen)
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
1st Half
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
Results
Results
Results
Plan
Aikatsu!
1.6
3.0
1.5
3.0
Anpanman
4.9
12.0
4.7
11.0
Ultraman
3.6
6.9
4.4
9.3
KAMEN RIDER
11.4
29.3
15.0
26.5
Mobile Suit Gundam
35.5
78.1
37.9
70.5
Super Sentai (Power Rangers)
5.4
10.2
4.3
9.0
DRAGON BALL
58.6
129.0
61.3
115.0
NARUTO
7.9
15.8
6.0
10.0
Pretty Cure
5.2
10.3
4.6
9.5
ONE PIECE
14.8
30.4
18.0
34.0
*Figures are calculated based on sales before elimination of inter-segment transactions.
*Due to the change in the method of calculating sales of Mobile Suit Gundam in Asia from this fiscal year, previous year's figures have been revised.
【Sales of IPs (Toys and Hobby Business, Japan)】
(billion yen)
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
1st Half
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
Results
Results
Results
Plan
Aikatsu!
1.0
1.9
0.8
2.0
Anpanman
4.6
11.5
4.4
11.0
Ultraman
2.2
4.4
2.5
6.0
KAMEN RIDER
10.8
27.3
13.7
25.0
Mobile Suit Gundam
15.5
32.5
18.3
33.0
Super Sentai
3.0
6.0
3.7
8.0
DRAGON BALL
9.9
20.4
11.6
20.0
Pretty Cure
5.1
10.1
4.5
9.5
Pokémon
2.0
3.5
3.2
4.0
ONE PIECE
2.9
5.6
4.8
6.0
*Figures are calculated based on sales before elimination of inter-segment transactions.
【Digital Card Sales (Units sold)】
(million pieces)
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
1st Half
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
Results
Results
Results
Plan
Digital card sales
107
202
91
204
【Network Entertainment Business (Sales by major category)】
(billion yen)
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
1st Half
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
Results
Results
Results
Plan
Network content
102.3
211.1
100.8
205.0
Home video game
39.7
102.1
40.7
96.0
【Home Video Game (Number of titles and unit sales)】
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
1st Half Results
Full Year Results
1st Half Results
Full Year Plan
# of
Units Sold
# of
Units Sold
# of
Units Sold
# of
Units Sold
New Titles
(thousand)
New Titles
(thousand)
New Titles
(thousand)
New Titles
(thousand)
Japan
25
1,969
66
4,651
13
1,524
33
4,500
Americas
22
3,724
57
10,249
15
4,377
46
9,500
Europe
22
4,536
57
12,711
18
4,285
61
12,000
Group Total
69
10,229
180
27,611
46
10,186
140
26,000
Localized versions
26
-
89
-
20
-
72
-
After elimination of localized versions
Group Total
43
10,229
91
27,611
26
10,186
68
26,000
*Figures are estimates based on management accounting.
【Real Entertainment Business (Sales by major category)】
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 06:34:05 UTC