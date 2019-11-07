Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.    7832   JP3778630008

BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.

(7832)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BANDAI NAMCO : Financial Highlights for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 381.6 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 01:35am EST

November 7, 2019

Financial Highlights for the First Half

of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.: Consolidated Financial Results

Summary of Income Statement

(millions of yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1st Half

Full Year Results

1st Half

% vs.

Full Year

% vs

Results

Results

Prior Year

Plan

Prior Year

Net Sales

334,665

732,347

349,327

104.4%

720,000

98.3%

Gross Profit

124,615

262,555

133,889

107.4%

254,000

96.7%

Operating Profit

43,935

84,045

47,941

109.1%

70,000

83.3%

Recurring Profit

45,802

86,863

48,746

106.4%

71,000

81.7%

Profit Attributable to

34,188

63,383

34,607

101.2%

50,000

78.9%

Owners of Parent

Net Sales by Segment

(millions of yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1st Half

Full Year Results

1st Half

% vs.

Full Year

% vs

Results

Results

Prior Year

Plan

Prior Year

Toys and Hobby

112,321

242,865

128,044

114.0%

250,000

102.9%

Network Entertainment

154,612

340,927

153,036

99.0%

320,000

93.9%

Real Entertainment

46,074

101,493

46,810

101.6%

110,000

108.4%

Visual and Music Production

20,551

45,518

20,761

101.0%

45,000

98.9%

IP Creation

9,364

22,464

7,850

83.8%

20,000

89.0%

Other

14,225

29,764

15,342

107.8%

30,000

100.8%

Elimination and Corporate

△ 22,485

△ 50,687

△ 22,517

△ 55,000

-

Total

334,665

732,347

349,327

104.4%

720,000

98.3%

Operating Profit by Segment

(millions of yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1st Half

Full Year

OP Margin

1st Half

% vs.

Full Year

OP

% vs

Results

Results

Results

Prior Year

Plan

Margin

Prior Year

Toys and Hobby

12,842

21,710

8.9%

17,620

137.2%

21,000

8.4%

96.7%

Network Entertainment

23,414

47,534

13.9%

24,964

106.6%

36,000

11.3%

75.7%

Real Entertainment

2,045

4,264

4.2%

1,526

74.6%

5,000

4.5%

117.3%

Visual and Music Production

4,740

8,797

19.3%

3,837

80.9%

8,000

17.8%

90.9%

IP Creation

2,514

5,020

22.3%

2,255

89.7%

5,000

25.0%

99.6%

Other

559

1,197

4.0%

932

166.7%

1,000

3.3%

83.5%

Elimination and Corporate

△ 2,182

△ 4,480

-

△ 3,194

△ 6,000

-

-

Total

43,935

84,045

11.5%

47,941

109.1%

70,000

9.7%

83.3%

Reference: Net Sales by Region (External sales after elimination)

(millions of yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1st Half

Full Year Results

1st Half

% vs.

Full Year

% vs

Results

Results

Prior Year

Plan

Prior Year

Japan

275,215

595,291

283,927

103.2%

569,500

95.7%

Americas

18,264

46,797

22,762

124.6%

50,500

107.9%

Europe

19,041

43,900

18,145

95.3%

43,000

97.9%

Asia

22,144

46,359

24,494

110.6%

57,000

123.0%

Elimination and Corporate

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

334,665

732,347

349,327

104.4%

720,000

98.3%

Reference: Operating Profit by Region

(millions of yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1st Half

Full Year

OP Margin

1st Half

% vs.

Full Year

OP

% vs

Results

Results

Results

Prior Year

Plan

Margin

Prior Year

Japan

40,272

75,576

12.7%

45,399

112.7%

62,500

11.0%

82.7%

Americas

994

4,866

10.4%

1,760

177.1%

5,500

10.9%

113.0%

Europe

1,781

3,121

7.1%

838

47.1%

3,000

7.0%

96.1%

Asia

4,087

7,046

15.2%

3,784

92.6%

6,000

10.5%

85.2%

Elimination and Corporate

△ 3,198

△ 6,564

-

△ 3,839

-

△ 7,000

-

-

Total

43,935

84,045

11.5%

47,942

109.1%

70,000

9.7%

83.3%

Other Data

(millions of yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year Results

1st Half

% vs.

% vs

Results

Results

Prior Year

Plan

Prior Year

Capital Investments

10,704

22,083

13,308

124.3%

23,000

104.2%

Depreciation

9,323

21,371

9,774

104.8%

23,000

107.6%

Game Content R&D Investments

40,616

83,524

39,394

97.0%

95,000

113.7%

Advertising Expenses

18,571

44,492

20,069

108.1%

49,000

110.1%

Personnel Expenses

28,479

60,619

30,903

108.5%

59,000

97.3%

Forward-looking Statements: This document contains figures that are based on the information currently available to management and estimate involving uncertain factors thought likely to have an effect on future results.

Note: The figures of the full year plan of FY2020.3 are as of May 9, 2019.

Sales of IPs (Groupwide)

(billion yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Plan

Aikatsu!

1.6

3.0

1.5

3.0

Anpanman

4.9

12.0

4.7

11.0

Ultraman

3.6

6.9

4.4

9.3

KAMEN RIDER

11.4

29.3

15.0

26.5

Mobile Suit Gundam

35.5

78.1

37.9

70.5

Super Sentai (Power Rangers)

5.4

10.2

4.3

9.0

DRAGON BALL

58.6

129.0

61.3

115.0

NARUTO

7.9

15.8

6.0

10.0

Pretty Cure

5.2

10.3

4.6

9.5

ONE PIECE

14.8

30.4

18.0

34.0

*Figures are calculated based on sales before elimination of inter-segment transactions.

*Due to the change in the method of calculating sales of Mobile Suit Gundam in Asia from this fiscal year, previous year's figures have been revised.

Sales of IPs (Toys and Hobby Business, Japan)

(billion yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Plan

Aikatsu!

1.0

1.9

0.8

2.0

Anpanman

4.6

11.5

4.4

11.0

Ultraman

2.2

4.4

2.5

6.0

KAMEN RIDER

10.8

27.3

13.7

25.0

Mobile Suit Gundam

15.5

32.5

18.3

33.0

Super Sentai

3.0

6.0

3.7

8.0

DRAGON BALL

9.9

20.4

11.6

20.0

Pretty Cure

5.1

10.1

4.5

9.5

Pokémon

2.0

3.5

3.2

4.0

ONE PIECE

2.9

5.6

4.8

6.0

*Figures are calculated based on sales before elimination of inter-segment transactions.

Digital Card Sales (Units sold)

(million pieces)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Plan

Digital card sales

107

202

91

204

Network Entertainment Business (Sales by major category)

(billion yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Plan

Network content

102.3

211.1

100.8

205.0

Home video game

39.7

102.1

40.7

96.0

Home Video Game (Number of titles and unit sales)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1st Half Results

Full Year Results

1st Half Results

Full Year Plan

# of

Units Sold

# of

Units Sold

# of

Units Sold

# of

Units Sold

New Titles

(thousand)

New Titles

(thousand)

New Titles

(thousand)

New Titles

(thousand)

Japan

25

1,969

66

4,651

13

1,524

33

4,500

Americas

22

3,724

57

10,249

15

4,377

46

9,500

Europe

22

4,536

57

12,711

18

4,285

61

12,000

Group Total

69

10,229

180

27,611

46

10,186

140

26,000

Localized versions

26

-

89

-

20

-

72

-

After elimination of localized versions

Group Total

43

10,229

91

27,611

26

10,186

68

26,000

*Figures are estimates based on management accounting.

Real Entertainment Business (Sales by major category)

(billion yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Plan

Amusement machines

13.2

35.6

11.6

42.5

Amusement facility

33.5

66.8

35.2

69.0

Number of Amusement Facilities

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Forecasts

Start of term

256

256

264

264

Openings

19

26

5

9

Japan

Closures

1

23

7

7

Increase/Decrease

18

3

2

2

End of term

274

259

262

266

Start of term

37

37

33

33

Directly

Openings

0

0

8

28

managed

Overseas

Closures

1

4

3

3

facilities

Increase/Decrease

1

4

5

25

End of term

36

33

38

58

Start of term

293

293

297

297

Openings

19

26

13

37

Total

Closures

2

27

10

10

Increase/Decrease

17

1

3

27

End of term

310

292

300

324

Revenue-

Japan

624

567

517

350

sharing

Overseas

932

906

854

863

facilities

Total

1,556

1,473

1,371

1,213

Others

Total

11

9

4

4

Facilities Total

1,877

1,774

1,675

1,541

Amusement Facilities (Existing-store sales, YOY, Japan)

Apr.

May

Jun.

1Q

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

2Q

1st Half

(3 mo.)

(3 mo.)

FY2020.3

106.0%

109.7%

114.5%

109.8%

105.4%

108.2%

102.6%

105.7%

107.5%

FY2019.3

98.0%

95.6%

98.5%

97.3%

93.1%

92.8%

102.4%

95.5%

96.3%

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

3Q

3Q

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

4Q

2nd Half

Full Year

(3 mo.)

(9 mo.)

(3 mo.)

FY2020.3

FY2019.3

88.3%

96.5%

107.6%

97.9%

96.9%

101.0%

101.5%

105.0%

102.5%

100.1%

98.1%

Visual and Music Production Business & IP Creation Business (Sales by major category)

(billion yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Plan

Packages

7.7

17.0

6.5

17.0

Production,license,

distribution,events

22.2

50.9

22.1

48.0

and others

Total

29.9

67.9

28.6

65.0

Visual and Music Production Business & IP Creation Business (Number of copyrighted productions and running time)

Number of copyrighted productionsBANDAI NAMCO Arts

1,094

series

Total running time of all copyrighted productions (BANDAI NAMCO Arts)

4,175

hours

Number of copyrighted productionsSUNRISE and BANDAI NAMCO Pictures

335

series

Total running time of all copyrighted productions (SUNRISE and BANDAI NAMCO Pictures)

2,710

hours

As of September 30, 2019

*Figures are estimates based on management accounting.

Disclaimer

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 06:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.
01:35aBANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report for the Second Quarter of the Fisca..
PU
01:35aBANDAI NAMCO : Financial Highlights for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending..
PU
11/04BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. : half-yearly earnings release
10/09NOTICE REGARDING COMMENCEMENT OF TEN : 3711) 539.7 kb
PU
09/27BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/11Apple Arcade Set to Launch -- WSJ
DJ
08/29EXCLUSIVE : Valve to fight EU antitrust charges, five videogame publishers to se..
RE
08/08BANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal..
PU
08/08BANDAI NAMCO : Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Projections 88.4 KB
PU
08/08BANDAI NAMCO : Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year End..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 746 B
EBIT 2020 92 343 M
Net income 2020 65 902 M
Finance 2020 237 B
Yield 2020 2,25%
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
EV / Sales2021 1,53x
Capitalization 1 484 B
Technical analysis trends BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 6 592,00  JPY
Last Close Price 6 753,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitsuaki Taguchi President & Representative Director
Shuji Ohtsu Director & General Manager-Group Administration
Yuji Asako Director & General Manager-Corporate Planning
Hitoshi Hagiwara Director & Head-Real Entertainment Unit
Yuzuru Matsuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.41.13%13 611
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.13.90%12 559
HASBRO, INC.17.90%12 094
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-27.04%6 325
MATTEL23.42%4 260
SPIN MASTER CORP.0.39%2 988
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group