Bandai Namco : Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 134.1 KB

BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC

(7832)
Bandai Namco : Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

08/08/2019 | 02:30am EDT

Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of

the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

August 8, 2019

DISCLAIMER

  • This document is a translation of the cover page of the original "Kessan Tanshin" in Japanese. It is an abridged document until the completed translated version is available via the Company's website.
  • BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. provides this translation for your reference and convenience only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy, the original "Kessan Tanshin" in Japanese shall prevail.
  • This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code Number: 7832

(URL: https://www.bandainamco.co.jp/)

August 8, 2019

Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of

the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Japanese GAAP)

Representative:

Mitsuaki Taguchi, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Yuji Asako, Director, Division General Manager of the Corporate Planning Division

Scheduled filing date of the quarterly security report:

August 9, 2019

Scheduled starting date for dividend payments:

-

The Financial Highlights of the Financial Results for the Quarter: Yes

The information session of the Financial Results for the Quarter: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

* Figures are in millions of yen, rounded down

1. Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Recurring profit

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

First Quarter of the Fiscal Year

159,251

5.5

22,830

27.6

23,829

22.2

Ending March 31, 2020

First Quarter of the Fiscal Year

150,899

4.7

17,897

14.6

19,498

20.1

Ended March 31, 2019

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

owners of parent

¥ million

%

¥

¥

First Quarter of the Fiscal Year

16,924

15.6

77.00

-

Ending March 31, 2020

First Quarter of the Fiscal Year

14,637

8.4

66.61

-

Ended March 31, 2019

(Note) Comprehensive income: 13,732

million yen [(17.9)%] (FY2020.3 1Q), 16,731 million yen [2.7%] (FY2019.3 1Q)

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

¥ million

¥ million

%

As of June 30, 2019

563,146

416,827

73.9

As of March 31, 2019

612,955

429,644

70.0

(Reference) Equity: 416,116 million yen (as of June 30, 2019), 429,031 million yen (as of March 31, 2019)

2. Cash Dividends

Annual cash dividends

End of

End of

End of

Fiscal

Total

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

year-end

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

-

¥18.00

-

¥127.00

¥145.00

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

-

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

¥20.00

-

¥20.00

¥40.00

(Projections)

(Note)

Revision to the projections of cash dividends for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020: No

Concerning the projected amounts of the end of second quarter and year-end cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31,

2020, the base dividend is stated based on the Company's basic policy on the distribution of profits. The year-end cash dividend

for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, will be considered by the Company based on the basic policy on the distribution of

profits.

3. Consolidated Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating

Recurring

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

profit

profit

to owners

per share

of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥

Six Months Ending

340,000

1.6

40,000

(9.0)

41,000

(10.5)

29,000

(15.2)

131.94

September 30, 2019

Full Fiscal Year

720,000

(1.7)

70,000

(16.7)

71,000

(18.3)

50,000

(21.1)

227.49

(Note)

Revision to the projections: Yes

Consolidated projections for the six months ending September 30, 2019 (announced on May 9, 2019) are revised in this document. For details of the revisions to the consolidated projections, please refer to "Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Projections" announced today (August 8, 2019).

* Notes

  1. Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period
    (Changes in Specified Subsidiaries Resulting in the Change in Scope of Consolidation): No
  2. Application of Special Accounting for Preparing the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: Yes
  3. Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimation and Restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to other reasons: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimation: No
    4. Restatement: No
  5. Number of Issued Shares (Common Stock)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of June 30, 2019

222,000,000 shares

As of March 31, 2019

222,000,000 shares

b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

2,209,688 shares

As of June 30, 2019

As of March 31, 2019

2,209,402 shares

c) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

For the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

219,790,383 shares

For the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

219,759,866 shares

  • Quarterly Consolidated Financial Reports are not required to be subjected to quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation on appropriate use of the projections of business results, etc.
    • Forward-LookingStatements:
      This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication and those forward-looking statements do not purport to be a promise by the Company to achieve such results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.
    • To obtain Financial Highlights:
      The Financial Highlights will be posted on the Company's website on August 8, 2019.

Disclaimer

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 06:29:07 UTC
