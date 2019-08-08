Bandai Namco : Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 134.1 KB

This document contains

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. provides this translation for your reference and convenience only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy, the original "Kessan Tanshin" in Japanese shall prevail.

This document is a translation of the cover page of the original "Kessan Tanshin" in Japanese. It is an abridged document until the completed translated version is available via the Company's website.

Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of

Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code Number: 7832

(URL: https://www.bandainamco.co.jp/)

August 8, 2019

Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Japanese GAAP) Representative: Mitsuaki Taguchi, President and Representative Director Contact: Yuji Asako, Director, Division General Manager of the Corporate Planning Division Scheduled filing date of the quarterly security report: August 9, 2019 Scheduled starting date for dividend payments: -

The Financial Highlights of the Financial Results for the Quarter: Yes

The information session of the Financial Results for the Quarter: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

* Figures are in millions of yen, rounded down

1. Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales Operating profit Recurring profit ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 159,251 5.5 22,830 27.6 23,829 22.2 Ending March 31, 2020 First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 150,899 4.7 17,897 14.6 19,498 20.1 Ended March 31, 2019 Profit attributable to Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share owners of parent ¥ million % ¥ ¥ First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 16,924 15.6 77.00 - Ending March 31, 2020 First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 14,637 8.4 66.61 - Ended March 31, 2019 (Note) Comprehensive income: 13,732 million yen [(17.9)%] (FY2020.3 1Q), 16,731 million yen [2.7%] (FY2019.3 1Q) (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio ¥ million ¥ million % As of June 30, 2019 563,146 416,827 73.9 As of March 31, 2019 612,955 429,644 70.0

(Reference) Equity: 416,116 million yen (as of June 30, 2019), 429,031 million yen (as of March 31, 2019)