Bandai Namco : Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 197.4 KB

August 8, 2019

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.: Consolidated Financial Results

Summary of Income Statement (millions of yen) FY2019.3 FY2020.3 1Q 1st Half Full Year Results 1Q % vs. 1st Half 1st Half Full Year % vs Results Results Results Prior Year Forecasts New Forecasts Plan Prior Year Net Sales 150,899 334,665 732,347 159,251 105.5% 340,000 340,000 720,000 98.3% Gross Profit 55,695 124,615 262,555 63,198 113.5% 116,000 126,500 254,000 96.7% Operating Profit 17,897 43,935 84,045 22,830 127.6% 31,000 40,000 70,000 83.3% Recurring Profit 19,498 45,802 86,863 23,829 122.2% 31,500 41,000 71,000 81.7% Profit Attributable to 14,637 34,188 63,383 16,924 115.6% 23,000 29,000 50,000 78.9% Owners of Parent Net Sales by Segment (millions of yen) FY2019.3 FY2020.3 1Q 1st Half Full Year Results 1Q % vs. 1st Half 1st Half Full Year % vs Results Results Results Prior Year Forecasts New Forecasts Plan Prior Year Toys and Hobby 50,536 112,321 242,865 56,842 112.5% 120,000 120,000 250,000 102.9% Network Entertainment 69,982 154,612 340,927 71,222 101.8% 150,000 150,000 320,000 93.9% Real Entertainment 20,081 46,074 101,493 21,613 107.6% 50,000 50,000 110,000 108.4% Visual and Music Production 9,581 20,551 45,518 9,191 95.9% 20,000 20,000 45,000 98.9% IP Creation 3,655 9,364 22,464 3,263 89.3% 8,000 8,000 20,000 89.0% Other 6,900 14,225 29,764 7,301 105.8% 14,000 14,000 30,000 100.8% Elimination and Corporate △ 9,838 △ 22,485 △ 50,687 △ 10,182 － △ 22,000 △ 22,000 △ 55,000 - Total 150,899 334,665 732,347 159,251 105.5% 340,000 340,000 720,000 98.3% Operating Profit by Segment (millions of yen) FY2019.3 FY2020.3 1st Half 1st Half Full Year OP Margin 1Q % vs. 1st Half 1st Half Full Year OP % vs Results Results Results Results Prior Year Forecasts New Forecasts Plan Margin Prior Year Toys and Hobby 5,296 12,842 21,710 8.9% 6,807 128.5% 10,000 14,000 21,000 8.4% 96.7% Network Entertainment 10,207 23,414 47,534 13.9% 14,431 141.4% 16,000 21,000 36,000 11.3% 75.7% Real Entertainment △ 473 2,045 4,264 4.2% △ 36 － 1,500 1,500 5,000 4.5% 117.3% Visual and Music Production 2,679 4,740 8,797 19.3% 1,323 49.4% 3,500 3,500 8,000 17.8% 90.9% IP Creation 1,200 2,514 5,020 22.3% 1,141 95.1% 2,500 2,500 5,000 25.0% 99.6% Other 118 559 1,197 4.0% 307 259.0% 500 500 1,000 3.3% 83.5% Elimination and Corporate △ 1,131 △ 2,182 △ 4,480 - △ 1,143 － △ 3,000 △ 3,000 △ 6,000 - - Total 17,897 43,935 84,045 11.5% 22,830 127.6% 31,000 40,000 70,000 9.7% 83.3% Reference: Net Sales by Region (External sales after elimination) (millions of yen) FY2019.3 FY2020.3 1Q 1st Half Full Year Results 1Q % vs. 1st Half 1st Half Full Year % vs Results Results Results Prior Year Forecasts New Forecasts Plan Prior Year Japan 122,920 275,215 595,291 130,675 106.3% 275,500 275,500 569,500 95.7% Americas 8,809 18,264 46,797 10,393 118.0% 21,000 21,000 50,500 107.9% Europe 8,073 19,041 43,900 7,417 91.9% 17,500 17,500 43,000 97.9% Asia 11,099 22,144 46,359 10,767 97.0% 26,000 26,000 57,000 123.0% Elimination and Corporate - - - - - - - - - Total 150,899 334,665 732,347 159,251 105.5% 340,000 340,000 720,000 98.3% Reference: Operating Profit by Region (millions of yen) FY2019.3 FY2020.3 1st Half 1st Half Full Year OP Margin 1Q % vs. 1st Half 1st Half Full Year OP % vs Results Results Results Results Prior Year Forecasts New Forecasts Plan Margin Prior Year Japan 16,556 40,272 75,576 12.7% 22,369 135.1% 30,500 39,500 62,500 11.0% 82.7% Americas 417 994 4,866 10.4% 498 119.4% 1,500 1,500 5,500 10.9% 113.0% Europe 781 1,781 3,121 7.1% 53 6.8% 0 0 3,000 7.0% 96.1% Asia 1,747 4,087 7,046 15.2% 1,426 81.6% 2,500 2,500 6,000 10.5% 85.2% Elimination and Corporate △ 1,605 △ 3,198 △ 6,564 - △ 1,515 - △ 3,500 △ 3,500 △ 7,000 - - Total 17,897 43,935 84,045 11.5% 22,830 127.6% 31,000 40,000 70,000 9.7% 83.3% Other Data (millions of yen) FY2019.3 FY2020.3 Full Year 1Q 1st Half Full Year Results 1Q % vs. 1st Half 1st Half % vs Results Results Results Prior Year Forecasts New Forecasts Plan Prior Year Capital Investments 3,832 10,704 22,083 5,399 140.9% 11,000 11,000 23,000 104.2% Depreciation 4,204 9,323 21,371 4,431 105.4% 10,000 10,000 23,000 107.6% Game Content R&D Investments 21,452 40,616 83,524 18,712 87.2% 45,000 45,000 95,000 113.7% Advertising Expenses 7,753 18,571 44,492 8,015 103.4% 21,000 21,000 49,000 110.1% Personnel Expenses 13,992 28,479 60,619 15,502 110.8% 28,000 29,500 59,000 97.3%

