Bandai Namco : Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 197.4 KB

Reference: Net Sales by Region (External sales after elimination)
(millions of yen)
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
1Q
1st Half
Full Year Results
1Q
% vs.
1st Half
1st Half
Full Year
% vs
Results
Results
Results
Prior Year
Forecasts
New Forecasts
Plan
Prior Year
Japan
122,920
275,215
595,291
130,675
106.3%
275,500
275,500
569,500
95.7%
Americas
8,809
18,264
46,797
10,393
118.0%
21,000
21,000
50,500
107.9%
Europe
8,073
19,041
43,900
7,417
91.9%
17,500
17,500
43,000
97.9%
Asia
11,099
22,144
46,359
10,767
97.0%
26,000
26,000
57,000
123.0%
Elimination and Corporate
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
150,899
334,665
732,347
159,251
105.5%
340,000
340,000
720,000
98.3%
Reference: Operating Profit by Region
(millions of yen)
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
1st Half
1st Half
Full Year
OP Margin
1Q
% vs.
1st Half
1st Half
Full Year
OP
% vs
Results
Results
Results
Results
Prior Year
Forecasts
New Forecasts
Plan
Margin
Prior Year
Japan
16,556
40,272
75,576
12.7%
22,369
135.1%
30,500
39,500
62,500
11.0%
82.7%
Americas
417
994
4,866
10.4%
498
119.4%
1,500
1,500
5,500
10.9%
113.0%
Europe
781
1,781
3,121
7.1%
53
6.8%
0
0
3,000
7.0%
96.1%
Asia
1,747
4,087
7,046
15.2%
1,426
81.6%
2,500
2,500
6,000
10.5%
85.2%
Elimination and Corporate
△ 1,605
△ 3,198
△ 6,564
-
△ 1,515
-
△ 3,500
△ 3,500
△ 7,000
-
-
Total
17,897
43,935
84,045
11.5%
22,830
127.6%
31,000
40,000
70,000
9.7%
83.3%
Other Data
(millions of yen)
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
Full Year
1Q
1st Half
Full Year Results
1Q
% vs.
1st Half
1st Half
% vs
Results
Results
Results
Prior Year
Forecasts
New Forecasts
Plan
Prior Year
Capital Investments
3,832
10,704
22,083
5,399
140.9%
11,000
11,000
23,000
104.2%
Depreciation
4,204
9,323
21,371
4,431
105.4%
10,000
10,000
23,000
107.6%
Game Content R&D Investments
21,452
40,616
83,524
18,712
87.2%
45,000
45,000
95,000
113.7%
Advertising Expenses
7,753
18,571
44,492
8,015
103.4%
21,000
21,000
49,000
110.1%
Personnel Expenses
13,992
28,479
60,619
15,502
110.8%
28,000
29,500
59,000
97.3%
Forward-looking Statements: This document contains figures that are based on the information currently available to management and estimate involving uncertain factors thought likely to have an effect on future results.
Note: The figures of the full year plan of FY2020.3 are as of May 9, 2019.
【Sales of IPs (Groupwide)】
(billion yen)
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
1Q
1st Half
Full Year
1Q
1st Half New
Full Year
Results
Results
Results
Results
Forecasts
Plan
Aikatsu!
0.8
1.6
3.0
0.7
1.5
3.0
Anpanman
2.0
4.9
12.0
2.0
4.5
11.0
Ultraman
1.2
3.6
6.9
1.4
5.0
9.3
KAMEN RIDER
4.3
11.4
29.3
5.1
10.5
26.5
Mobile Suit Gundam
18.2
36.1
79.3
18.3
34.7
70.5
Super Sentai (Power Rangers)
2.6
5.4
10.2
2.4
4.7
9.0
DRAGON BALL
25.6
58.6
129.0
28.4
52.1
115.0
NARUTO
3.3
7.9
15.8
3.1
4.5
10.0
Pretty Cure
2.5
5.2
10.3
2.3
4.5
9.5
ONE PIECE
7.6
14.8
30.4
8.7
15.7
34.0
*Figures are calculated based on sales before elimination of inter-segment transactions.
【Sales of IPs (Toys and Hobby Business, Japan)】
(billion yen)
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
1Q
1st Half
Full Year
1Q
1st Half New
Full Year
Results
Results
Results
Results
Forecasts
Plan
Aikatsu!
0.5
1.0
1.9
0.4
1.0
2.0
Anpanman
2.0
4.6
11.5
1.9
4.5
11.0
Ultraman
0.7
2.2
4.4
1.0
3.0
6.0
KAMEN RIDER
4.0
10.8
27.3
4.7
10.0
25.0
Mobile Suit Gundam
7.6
15.5
32.5
9.4
17.0
33.0
Super Sentai (Power Rangers)
1.4
3.0
6.0
2.1
4.0
8.0
DRAGON BALL
4.5
9.9
20.4
5.3
11.0
20.0
Pretty Cure
2.5
5.1
10.1
2.3
4.5
9.5
Pokémon
0.9
2.0
3.5
1.7
3.0
4.0
ONE PIECE
1.1
2.9
5.6
1.7
3.0
6.0
*Figures are calculated based on sales before elimination of inter-segment transactions.
【Digital Card Sales (Units sold)】
(million pieces)
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
1Q
1st Half
Full Year
1Q
1st Half New
Full Year
Results
Results
Results
Results
Forecasts
Plan
Digital card sales
55
107
202
44
104
204
【Network Entertainment Business (Sales by major category)】
(billion yen)
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
1Q
1st Half
Full Year
1Q
1st Half New
Full Year
Results
Results
Results
Results
Forecasts
Plan
Network content
47.4
102.3
211.1
47.6
100.0
205.0
Home video game
16.5
39.7
102.1
17.9
40.0
96.0
【Home Video Game (Number of titles and unit sales)】
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
1Q Results
1st Half Results
Full Year Results
1Q Results
1st Half New Forecasts
Full Year Plan
# of
Units Sold
# of
Units Sold
# of
Units Sold
# of
Units Sold
# of
Units Sold
# of
Units Sold
New Titles
(thousand)
New Titles
(thousand)
New Titles
(thousand)
New Titles
(thousand)
New Titles
(thousand)
New Titles
(thousand)
Japan
9
683
25
1,969
66
4,651
4
710
14
1,400
33
4,500
Americas
11
1,849
22
3,724
57
10,249
2
1,978
19
4,000
46
9,500
Europe
11
1,499
22
4,536
57
12,711
3
1,659
16
3,500
61
12,000
Group Total
31
4,031
69
10,229
180
27,611
9
4,347
49
8,900
140
26,000
Localized versions
9
-
26
-
89
-
2
-
20
-
72
-
After elimination of localized versions
Group Total
22
4,031
43
10,229
91
27,611
7
4,347
29
8,900
68
26,000
*Figures are estimates based on management accounting.
【Real Entertainment Business (Sales by major category)】
