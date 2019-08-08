Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Bandai Namco Holdings Inc    7832   JP3778630008

BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC

(7832)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bandai Namco : Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 197.4 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 02:30am EDT

August 8, 2019

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.: Consolidated Financial Results

Summary of Income Statement

(millions of yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1Q

1st Half

Full Year Results

1Q

% vs.

1st Half

1st Half

Full Year

% vs

Results

Results

Results

Prior Year

Forecasts

New Forecasts

Plan

Prior Year

Net Sales

150,899

334,665

732,347

159,251

105.5%

340,000

340,000

720,000

98.3%

Gross Profit

55,695

124,615

262,555

63,198

113.5%

116,000

126,500

254,000

96.7%

Operating Profit

17,897

43,935

84,045

22,830

127.6%

31,000

40,000

70,000

83.3%

Recurring Profit

19,498

45,802

86,863

23,829

122.2%

31,500

41,000

71,000

81.7%

Profit Attributable to

14,637

34,188

63,383

16,924

115.6%

23,000

29,000

50,000

78.9%

Owners of Parent

Net Sales by Segment

(millions of yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1Q

1st Half

Full Year Results

1Q

% vs.

1st Half

1st Half

Full Year

% vs

Results

Results

Results

Prior Year

Forecasts

New Forecasts

Plan

Prior Year

Toys and Hobby

50,536

112,321

242,865

56,842

112.5%

120,000

120,000

250,000

102.9%

Network Entertainment

69,982

154,612

340,927

71,222

101.8%

150,000

150,000

320,000

93.9%

Real Entertainment

20,081

46,074

101,493

21,613

107.6%

50,000

50,000

110,000

108.4%

Visual and Music Production

9,581

20,551

45,518

9,191

95.9%

20,000

20,000

45,000

98.9%

IP Creation

3,655

9,364

22,464

3,263

89.3%

8,000

8,000

20,000

89.0%

Other

6,900

14,225

29,764

7,301

105.8%

14,000

14,000

30,000

100.8%

Elimination and Corporate

△ 9,838

△ 22,485

△ 50,687

△ 10,182

△ 22,000

△ 22,000

△ 55,000

-

Total

150,899

334,665

732,347

159,251

105.5%

340,000

340,000

720,000

98.3%

Operating Profit by Segment

(millions of yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1st Half

1st Half

Full Year

OP Margin

1Q

% vs.

1st Half

1st Half

Full Year

OP

% vs

Results

Results

Results

Results

Prior Year

Forecasts

New Forecasts

Plan

Margin

Prior Year

Toys and Hobby

5,296

12,842

21,710

8.9%

6,807

128.5%

10,000

14,000

21,000

8.4%

96.7%

Network Entertainment

10,207

23,414

47,534

13.9%

14,431

141.4%

16,000

21,000

36,000

11.3%

75.7%

Real Entertainment

△ 473

2,045

4,264

4.2%

△ 36

1,500

1,500

5,000

4.5%

117.3%

Visual and Music Production

2,679

4,740

8,797

19.3%

1,323

49.4%

3,500

3,500

8,000

17.8%

90.9%

IP Creation

1,200

2,514

5,020

22.3%

1,141

95.1%

2,500

2,500

5,000

25.0%

99.6%

Other

118

559

1,197

4.0%

307

259.0%

500

500

1,000

3.3%

83.5%

Elimination and Corporate

△ 1,131

△ 2,182

△ 4,480

-

△ 1,143

△ 3,000

△ 3,000

△ 6,000

-

-

Total

17,897

43,935

84,045

11.5%

22,830

127.6%

31,000

40,000

70,000

9.7%

83.3%

Reference: Net Sales by Region (External sales after elimination)

(millions of yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1Q

1st Half

Full Year Results

1Q

% vs.

1st Half

1st Half

Full Year

% vs

Results

Results

Results

Prior Year

Forecasts

New Forecasts

Plan

Prior Year

Japan

122,920

275,215

595,291

130,675

106.3%

275,500

275,500

569,500

95.7%

Americas

8,809

18,264

46,797

10,393

118.0%

21,000

21,000

50,500

107.9%

Europe

8,073

19,041

43,900

7,417

91.9%

17,500

17,500

43,000

97.9%

Asia

11,099

22,144

46,359

10,767

97.0%

26,000

26,000

57,000

123.0%

Elimination and Corporate

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

150,899

334,665

732,347

159,251

105.5%

340,000

340,000

720,000

98.3%

Reference: Operating Profit by Region

(millions of yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1st Half

1st Half

Full Year

OP Margin

1Q

% vs.

1st Half

1st Half

Full Year

OP

% vs

Results

Results

Results

Results

Prior Year

Forecasts

New Forecasts

Plan

Margin

Prior Year

Japan

16,556

40,272

75,576

12.7%

22,369

135.1%

30,500

39,500

62,500

11.0%

82.7%

Americas

417

994

4,866

10.4%

498

119.4%

1,500

1,500

5,500

10.9%

113.0%

Europe

781

1,781

3,121

7.1%

53

6.8%

0

0

3,000

7.0%

96.1%

Asia

1,747

4,087

7,046

15.2%

1,426

81.6%

2,500

2,500

6,000

10.5%

85.2%

Elimination and Corporate

△ 1,605

△ 3,198

△ 6,564

-

△ 1,515

-

△ 3,500

△ 3,500

△ 7,000

-

-

Total

17,897

43,935

84,045

11.5%

22,830

127.6%

31,000

40,000

70,000

9.7%

83.3%

Other Data

(millions of yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

Full Year

1Q

1st Half

Full Year Results

1Q

% vs.

1st Half

1st Half

% vs

Results

Results

Results

Prior Year

Forecasts

New Forecasts

Plan

Prior Year

Capital Investments

3,832

10,704

22,083

5,399

140.9%

11,000

11,000

23,000

104.2%

Depreciation

4,204

9,323

21,371

4,431

105.4%

10,000

10,000

23,000

107.6%

Game Content R&D Investments

21,452

40,616

83,524

18,712

87.2%

45,000

45,000

95,000

113.7%

Advertising Expenses

7,753

18,571

44,492

8,015

103.4%

21,000

21,000

49,000

110.1%

Personnel Expenses

13,992

28,479

60,619

15,502

110.8%

28,000

29,500

59,000

97.3%

Forward-looking Statements: This document contains figures that are based on the information currently available to management and estimate involving uncertain factors thought likely to have an effect on future results.

Note: The figures of the full year plan of FY2020.3 are as of May 9, 2019.

Sales of IPs (Groupwide)

(billion yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1Q

1st Half

Full Year

1Q

1st Half New

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Results

Forecasts

Plan

Aikatsu!

0.8

1.6

3.0

0.7

1.5

3.0

Anpanman

2.0

4.9

12.0

2.0

4.5

11.0

Ultraman

1.2

3.6

6.9

1.4

5.0

9.3

KAMEN RIDER

4.3

11.4

29.3

5.1

10.5

26.5

Mobile Suit Gundam

18.2

36.1

79.3

18.3

34.7

70.5

Super Sentai (Power Rangers)

2.6

5.4

10.2

2.4

4.7

9.0

DRAGON BALL

25.6

58.6

129.0

28.4

52.1

115.0

NARUTO

3.3

7.9

15.8

3.1

4.5

10.0

Pretty Cure

2.5

5.2

10.3

2.3

4.5

9.5

ONE PIECE

7.6

14.8

30.4

8.7

15.7

34.0

*Figures are calculated based on sales before elimination of inter-segment transactions.

Sales of IPs (Toys and Hobby Business, Japan)

(billion yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1Q

1st Half

Full Year

1Q

1st Half New

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Results

Forecasts

Plan

Aikatsu!

0.5

1.0

1.9

0.4

1.0

2.0

Anpanman

2.0

4.6

11.5

1.9

4.5

11.0

Ultraman

0.7

2.2

4.4

1.0

3.0

6.0

KAMEN RIDER

4.0

10.8

27.3

4.7

10.0

25.0

Mobile Suit Gundam

7.6

15.5

32.5

9.4

17.0

33.0

Super Sentai (Power Rangers)

1.4

3.0

6.0

2.1

4.0

8.0

DRAGON BALL

4.5

9.9

20.4

5.3

11.0

20.0

Pretty Cure

2.5

5.1

10.1

2.3

4.5

9.5

Pokémon

0.9

2.0

3.5

1.7

3.0

4.0

ONE PIECE

1.1

2.9

5.6

1.7

3.0

6.0

*Figures are calculated based on sales before elimination of inter-segment transactions.

Digital Card Sales (Units sold)

(million pieces)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1Q

1st Half

Full Year

1Q

1st Half New

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Results

Forecasts

Plan

Digital card sales

55

107

202

44

104

204

Network Entertainment Business (Sales by major category)

(billion yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1Q

1st Half

Full Year

1Q

1st Half New

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Results

Forecasts

Plan

Network content

47.4

102.3

211.1

47.6

100.0

205.0

Home video game

16.5

39.7

102.1

17.9

40.0

96.0

Home Video Game (Number of titles and unit sales)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1Q Results

1st Half Results

Full Year Results

1Q Results

1st Half New Forecasts

Full Year Plan

# of

Units Sold

# of

Units Sold

# of

Units Sold

# of

Units Sold

# of

Units Sold

# of

Units Sold

New Titles

(thousand)

New Titles

(thousand)

New Titles

(thousand)

New Titles

(thousand)

New Titles

(thousand)

New Titles

(thousand)

Japan

9

683

25

1,969

66

4,651

4

710

14

1,400

33

4,500

Americas

11

1,849

22

3,724

57

10,249

2

1,978

19

4,000

46

9,500

Europe

11

1,499

22

4,536

57

12,711

3

1,659

16

3,500

61

12,000

Group Total

31

4,031

69

10,229

180

27,611

9

4,347

49

8,900

140

26,000

Localized versions

9

-

26

-

89

-

2

-

20

-

72

-

After elimination of localized versions

Group Total

22

4,031

43

10,229

91

27,611

7

4,347

29

8,900

68

26,000

*Figures are estimates based on management accounting.

Real Entertainment Business (Sales by major category)

(billion yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1Q

1st Half

Full Year

1Q

1st Half New

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Results

Forecasts

Plan

Amusement machines

5.5

13.2

35.6

5.6

13.5

42.5

Amusement facility

14.8

33.5

66.8

15.9

37.0

69.0

Number of Amusement Facilities

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1Q

1st Half New

Full Year

1Q

1st Half

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Results

Forecasts

Plan

Start of term

256

256

256

264

264

264

Openings

13

19

26

3

6

11

Japan

Closures

0

1

23

4

5

0

Increase/Decrease

13

18

3

1

1

11

End of term

269

274

259

263

265

275

Start of term

37

37

37

33

33

33

Directly

Openings

0

0

0

7

18

20

managed

Overseas

Closures

1

1

4

1

2

0

facilities

Increase/Decrease

1

1

4

6

16

20

End of term

36

36

33

39

49

53

Start of term

293

293

293

297

297

297

Openings

13

19

26

10

24

31

Total

Closures

1

2

27

5

7

0

Increase/Decrease

12

17

1

5

17

31

End of term

305

310

292

302

314

328

Revenue-

Japan

629

624

567

550

490

350

sharing

Overseas

954

932

906

870

871

888

facilities

Total

1,583

1,556

1,473

1,420

1,361

1,238

Others

Total

10

11

9

3

4

4

Facilities Total

1,898

1,877

1,774

1,725

1,679

1,570

Amusement Facilities (Existing-store sales, YOY, Japan)

Apr.

May

Jun.

1Q

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

2Q

1st Half

(3 mo.)

(3 mo.)

FY2020.3

106.0%

109.7%

114.5%

109.8%

FY2019.3

98.0%

95.6%

98.5%

97.3%

93.1%

92.8%

102.4%

95.5%

96.3%

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

3Q

3Q

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

4Q

2nd Half

Full Year

(3 mo.)

(9 mo.)

(3 mo.)

FY2020.3

FY2019.3

88.3%

96.5%

107.6%

97.9%

96.9%

101.0%

101.5%

105.0%

102.5%

100.1%

98.1%

Visual and Music Production Business & IP Creation Business (Sales by major category)

(billion yen)

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

1Q

1st Half New

Full Year

1Q

1st Half

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Results

Forecasts

Plan

Packages

4.6

7.7

17.0

3.4

7.5

17.0

Production,license,

distribution,events

8.6

22.2

50.9

9.0

20.5

48.0

and others

Total

13.2

29.9

67.9

12.4

28.0

65.0

Visual and Music Production Business & IP Creation Business (Number of copyrighted productions and running time)

Number of copyrighted productionsBANDAI NAMCO Arts

1,074

series

Total running time of all copyrighted productions (BANDAI NAMCO Arts)

4,124

hours

Number of copyrighted productionsSUNRISE and BANDAI NAMCO Pictures

334

series

Total running time of all copyrighted productions (SUNRISE and BANDAI NAMCO Pictures)

2,697

hours

As of June 30, 2019

*Figures are estimates based on management accounting.

Disclaimer

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 06:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC
08/08BANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal..
PU
08/08BANDAI NAMCO : Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Projections 88.4 KB
PU
08/08BANDAI NAMCO : Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year End..
PU
08/05BANDAI NAMCO : Holiday Notice 23.7 KB
PU
07/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, The Fed, Reckitt Swiss Re
06/28BANDAI NAMCO : Notice Regarding the Establishment of a New Joint Venture by BAND..
PU
06/27BANDAI NAMCO : Bluefin details exhibits & retail exclusives for anime expo 2019 ..
PU
06/24BANDAI NAMCO : Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Stock Compensation..
PU
06/18World electronic gaming revenues to grow 9.6% to $152.1 billion in 2019 - rep..
RE
05/29BANDAI NAMCO : partners ISKN
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 746 B
EBIT 2020 91 696 M
Net income 2020 65 408 M
Finance 2020 237 B
Yield 2020 2,49%
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
EV / Sales2021 1,33x
Capitalization 1 328 B
Chart BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6 320,00  JPY
Last Close Price 6 040,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 65,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitsuaki Taguchi President & Representative Director
Shuji Ohtsu Director & General Manager-Group Administration
Yuji Asako Director & General Manager-Corporate Planning
Satoshi Oshita Director & Head-Network Entertainment Unit
Hitoshi Hagiwara Director & Head-Real Entertainment Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC26.23%12 590
HASBRO43.56%14 720
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE27.64%14 073
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT2.95%9 006
MATTEL13.21%4 641
SPIN MASTER CORP8.36%3 206
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group