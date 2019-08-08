Bandai Namco : Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Projections 88.4 KB

August 8, 2019
Name of listed company:
BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. Name of representative:
Mitsuaki Taguchi,
President and Representative Director (Code Number: 7832 TSE 1st section) Contact: Yuji Asako,
Director, Division General Manager
of the Corporate Planning Division
Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Projections
BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces the decision, made at a Board of Directors meeting held today, to revise the consolidated projections for the second quarter (six months) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019), which were announced on May 9, 2019 as described below.
1. Revisions to consolidated projections for the second quarter (six months) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
|
|
|
Operating
|
Recurring
|
Profit
|
Basic
|
|
Net sales
|
attributable to
|
|
earnings per
|
|
profit
|
profit
|
owners of
|
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(¥ million)
|
(¥ million)
|
(¥ million)
|
(¥ million)
|
|
Previous projections (A)
|
340,000
|
31,000
|
31,500
|
23,000
|
¥104.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revised projections (B)
|
340,000
|
40,000
|
41,000
|
29,000
|
¥131.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in amount (B-A)
|
0
|
9,000
|
9,500
|
6,000
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
0.0
|
29.0
|
30.2
|
26.1
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results for the same
|
|
|
|
|
|
period of the previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
fiscal year
|
334,665
|
43,935
|
45,802
|
34,188
|
¥155.56
|
(The second quarter of
|
|
|
|
|
|
the fiscal year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
2. Reasons for revisions
For the consolidated projections for the second quarter (six months) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the consolidated projections announced on May 9, 2019 have been revised as stated in the table above in light of the actual results for the first quarter (three months) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the marketing plans of the products and services scheduled in the second quarter, etc.
The consolidated projections for the full fiscal year are not revised in light of factors that include the continuation of dramatic changes in the market environment both in Japan and overseas and the coming Christmas and New Year selling season.
-
The above forward-looking statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.
