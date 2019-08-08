Bandai Namco : Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Projections 88.4 KB

August 8, 2019

Name of listed company:

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. Name of representative:

Mitsuaki Taguchi,

President and Representative Director (Code Number: 7832 TSE 1st section) Contact: Yuji Asako,

Director, Division General Manager

of the Corporate Planning Division

Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Projections

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces the decision, made at a Board of Directors meeting held today, to revise the consolidated projections for the second quarter (six months) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019), which were announced on May 9, 2019 as described below.

1. Revisions to consolidated projections for the second quarter (six months) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

Operating Recurring Profit Basic Net sales attributable to earnings per profit profit owners of share parent (¥ million) (¥ million) (¥ million) (¥ million) Previous projections (A) 340,000 31,000 31,500 23,000 ¥104.65 Revised projections (B) 340,000 40,000 41,000 29,000 ¥131.94 Change in amount (B-A) 0 9,000 9,500 6,000 - Change (%) 0.0 29.0 30.2 26.1 - (Reference) Results for the same period of the previous fiscal year 334,665 43,935 45,802 34,188 ¥155.56 (The second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019)

2. Reasons for revisions

For the consolidated projections for the second quarter (six months) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the consolidated projections announced on May 9, 2019 have been revised as stated in the table above in light of the actual results for the first quarter (three months) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the marketing plans of the products and services scheduled in the second quarter, etc.

The consolidated projections for the full fiscal year are not revised in light of factors that include the continuation of dramatic changes in the market environment both in Japan and overseas and the coming Christmas and New Year selling season.