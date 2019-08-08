Bandai Namco : Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Projections 88.4 KB

Log in
Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Projections

08/08/2019 | 02:30am EDT

August 8, 2019

Name of listed company:

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. Name of representative:

Mitsuaki Taguchi,

President and Representative Director (Code Number: 7832 TSE 1st section) Contact: Yuji Asako,

Director, Division General Manager

of the Corporate Planning Division

Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Projections

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces the decision, made at a Board of Directors meeting held today, to revise the consolidated projections for the second quarter (six months) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019), which were announced on May 9, 2019 as described below.

1. Revisions to consolidated projections for the second quarter (six months) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

Operating

Recurring

Profit

Basic

Net sales

attributable to

earnings per

profit

profit

owners of

share

parent

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

Previous projections (A)

340,000

31,000

31,500

23,000

¥104.65

Revised projections (B)

340,000

40,000

41,000

29,000

¥131.94

Change in amount (B-A)

0

9,000

9,500

6,000

-

Change (%)

0.0

29.0

30.2

26.1

-

(Reference)

Results for the same

period of the previous

fiscal year

334,665

43,935

45,802

34,188

¥155.56

(The second quarter of

the fiscal year ended

March 31, 2019)

2. Reasons for revisions

For the consolidated projections for the second quarter (six months) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the consolidated projections announced on May 9, 2019 have been revised as stated in the table above in light of the actual results for the first quarter (three months) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the marketing plans of the products and services scheduled in the second quarter, etc.

The consolidated projections for the full fiscal year are not revised in light of factors that include the continuation of dramatic changes in the market environment both in Japan and overseas and the coming Christmas and New Year selling season.

  • The above forward-looking statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections at the time of publication. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

End of notice

Disclaimer

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 06:29:07 UTC
