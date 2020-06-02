Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.    7832   JP3778630008

BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.

(7832)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK households rush to repay debt, mortgage approvals slump - BoE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 05:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Terraced houses are seen in Primrose Hill, London

By William Schomberg

British consumers ramped up repayment of their debts and mortgage approvals slumped to the lowest on record in April as the country spent the month in the coronavirus lockdown, Bank of England data showed on Tuesday.

Consumer credit figures showed a net repayment of 7.399 billion pounds ($9.28 billion), the biggest such repayment on record, as households worked off their credit card debts.

The BoE data showed consumer credit lending fell by 0.4% in the 12 months to April, the biggest drop since August 2012.

At the same time, the number of mortgage approvals fell to the lowest since comparable records began in October 1997 - 15,848, down from 56,136 in March which was already sharply lower than in previous months.

Earlier on Tuesday, mortgage lender Nationwide said Britain's house prices fell by the most in more than 11 years in May.

"Given that the lockdown was only partially eased in May, we think that households probably continued to save and businesses borrowed more last month," Thomas Pugh, an economist with Capital Economics, said.

"Admittedly, stronger household balance sheets should mean that consumers are in a good position to start spending again once the lockdowns are lifted. But we think that households savings will remain elevated for a while yet."

The BoE data also showed net lending to businesses fell to 13.238 billion pounds in April, down by almost 20 billion pounds from March when companies rushed to get loans to see them through the pandemic crisis but still above average.

Britain's government has promised 330 billion pounds' worth of state guarantees for bank loans to businesses as part of its attempts to stave off a wave of bankruptcies.

Data published by the finance ministry on Tuesday showed small businesses have borrowed more than 21 billion pounds under a government-guaranteed coronavirus programme in May, well ahead of other lending support schemes.

The Treasury also said its wage subsidy scheme to soften a surge in unemployment now covered more than 8.7 million jobs and claims had passed 17.5 billion pounds.

A similar scheme for self-employed people had seen 2.5 million claims worth 7.2 billion pounds.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.
02:54aFrench economy will contract 11% in 2020, more hard days ahead - minister
RE
05/26WEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT : Good prospects
05/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Better-than-expected results for Lowe’s and Target
05/20BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. : Annual results
CO
05/15BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. : annual earnings release
03/30BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/10'DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ' : Ultra Instinct Goku joins the game in new trailer
AQ
02/06BANDAI NAMCO : Notice Regarding Revision to Projection of Cash Dividend for the ..
PU
02/06BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. : 3rd quarter results
CO
02/04WEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT : Investors remain cautious
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 732 B 6 791 M 6 791 M
Net income 2020 58 499 M 543 M 543 M
Net cash 2020 220 B 2 041 M 2 041 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
Yield 2020 2,26%
Capitalization 1 330 B 12 359 M 12 337 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 8 360
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 7 132,00 JPY
Last Close Price 6 055,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 81,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitsuaki Taguchi President & Representative Director
Shuji Ohtsu Director & General Manager-Group Administration
Yuji Asako Director & General Manager-Corporate Planning
Hitoshi Hagiwara Non-Executive Director & Head-Real Entertainment
Yuzuru Matsuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-8.69%12 359
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.11.26%14 764
HASBRO, INC.-31.20%9 955
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT14.42%9 423
MATTEL-28.93%3 341
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC27.76%3 177
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group