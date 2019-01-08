Bang & Olufsen A/S : 2018-19 - 2nd quarter

BANG & OLUFSEN A/S, COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 18.36 - 8 JANUARY 2019

INTERIM REPORT

2ND QUARTER 2018/19

1 SEPTEMBER 2018 - 30 NOVEMBER 2018

Q2 HIGHLIGHTS

"It was a challenging second quarter for Bang & Olufsen. Revenue declined 9 per cent and 7 per cent in local currencies, but proﬁtability improved thanks to our changed operating model. We are conﬁdent that we have the right strategy. The progress we are making on our key strategic initiatives will enable us to overcome the short-term challenges and reestablish the growth momentum towards the end of the ﬁnancial year," said CEO Henrik Clausen.

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Q2

(DKK million) 2017/18 Change % Revenue 1,591 (5) EMEA 866 (5) Americas 159 (30) Asia 439 6 Other 126 (12) Gross Margin, % 40.7 5.1 EMEA, % 36.4 6.2 Americas, % 37.5 8.6 Asia, % 37.8 2.6 Other, % 84.1 8.1 Capacity Costs 647 (4) EBIT 18 437 Free cash ﬂow (114) BANG & OLUFSEN

Q2 2018/19 YTD 2018/19 909 999 (9) 1,510 542 70 244 53 47.2 558 (3) 100 (30) 264 (7) 77 (32) 41.2 6.0 822 111 466 111 45.8 45.2 49.2 41.8 90.9 339 37.5 7.7 34.3 14.8 38.0 3.8 87.2 3.7 346 (2) 42.6 46.1 40.5 92.2 620 90 (84) 83 44 8 95 (189)

YTD

All numbers reﬂect change compared to the same period last year:

Second quarter 2018/19

• Overall, revenue declined by 9 per cent (7 per cent in local currencies).

• Second quarter revenue was adversely impacted by the transformation of the sales and distribution network, primarily in multibrand retail. The roll-out speed of the new retail setup, especially in department stores, airports and selected retailers, was slower than originally anticipated. Further, the ability to sustain momentum with key partners in the existing multibrand sales and distribution setup was weaker than expected, impacting revenue.

• At the beginning of the second quarter, the company transitioned to a new outsourced logistics setup for its monobrand distribution, which is located centrally in Europe and managed by a professional global logistics partner. Contrary to expectations, this new logistics setup did not establish well-functioning and stable operations during the quarter. This resulted in signiﬁcant deliveryissues especially towards the end of the quarter, impacting revenue.

• Revenue in the On-the-go category declined by 4 per cent, driven by the sales and distribution transformation issues. Revenue in the Flexible Living category grew by 27 per cent, positively impacted by new product launches as well as good performance of existing products. Revenue in the Staged category declined by 23 per cent. Despite the implications related to the logistics setup, performance of the existing Staged portfolio was on a par with last year. However, this was not enough to compensate for the decline in revenue related to products with older, unproﬁtable platforms that were discontinued in 2017/18.

• Revenue in EMEA declined by 3 per cent (3 per cent in local currencies) and in Americas revenue declined by 30 per cent (31 per cent in local currencies). EMEA and Americas were heavily impacted by the transition of the logistics setup and by the multibrand sales and distributiontransformation. In Asia, revenue declined by 7 per cent (6 per cent in local currencies). The decline in Asia primarily came from Australia and New Zealand where the Group changed distributor during the quarter. The Greater China Region and Japan both reported double-digit growth in the second quarter. Development plans for key mono-and multibrand partners have been established and will be rolled out during the second half of the ﬁnancial year.

• The gross margin increased to 47.2 per cent from 41.2 per cent last year, driven by improved product proﬁtability and positive changes in foreign exchange rates - primarily USD.

• Capacity costs decreased by 2 per cent compared to last year. The Group continued to invest in building brand awareness, and strengthening the mono-, multi- and ecom platforms. The transformed operating model enabled a signiﬁcant reduction indevelopment costs compared to the same quarter last year as the Group leveraged on the capabilities of leading technology partners to help drive innovation and achieve scale.

• As a result of the company's new operating model, proﬁtability improved in the quarter despite the revenue challenges. EBIT was DKK 90 million against DKK 83 million last year, corresponding to a 2-percentage-point improvement of the EBIT margin.

• The free cash ﬂow was negative at DKK 84 million against positive DKK 44 million last year. The decrease was due to higher trade receivables, primarily related to the short-term extension of credit terms to retailers due to the challenges experienced in the monobrand logistics setup, and the fact that revenue in the second quarter was more skewed towards the end of the quarter compared to last year.

• The Group acquired treasury shares corresponding to DKK 131 million in the second quarter, bringing total buybacks under the company's current share buyback programme to DKK 145 million. Bang & Olufsen held a total of 1,070,939 treasury shares corresponding to 3 per cent of the total share capital and total voting rights in the company at 30 November 2018.

• Based on the weaker than expected revenue in the second quarter and an assessment of the implications for the second half of the year, the Group revised the revenue outlook for 2018/19 on 19 December 2018. The Group now expects revenue for 2018/19 to be at the same level as in 2017/18 (revenue was previously expected to grow by more than 10 per cent). The outlook for an EBIT margin of 7-9 per cent and a free cash ﬂow above DKK 100 million is unchanged.

KEY FIGURES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS

BANG & OLUFSEN - GROUP

(DKK million)

Revenue 1,591 2018/19 2018/19 909 47.2 121 145 90 (6) 84 67 999 41.2 148 165 83 (6) 77 57 1,510 45.8 159 193 95 (17) 78 63 2,834 432 1,623 636 391 3,002 432 1,585 786 171 2,834 432 1,623 636 391

Income statement

Gross margin, % 40.7 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and

capitalisation (EBITDAC) 106 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation

(EBITDA) 188 Earnings before interest

and tax (EBIT) 18

Financial items, net (11)

Earnings before tax (EBT) 7

Earnings after tax 2

Financial position

2nd quarter

YTD

2017/18

Total assets 3,002

Share capital 432

Equity 1,585 Net interest-bearing deposit/

(debt) 786

Net working capital 171

* For deﬁnition of key ﬁgures and ﬁnancial ratios refer to the Annual report 2017/18

(DKK million)

Cash ﬂow - from operating activities

- from investment activities (117) 2018/19 2018/19 (37) (47) (84) (144) (228) 81 (37) 44 (2) 42 (126) (63) (189) (165) (355) 15.9 9.9 2.4 21.4 4.1 975 16.5 8.3 4.0 26.1 3.5 1,125 12.8 6.3 2.2 28.0 3.9 975 1.6 1.6 84.4 1.3 1.3 107.9 1.5 1.5 90.4

Free cash ﬂow (114)

- from ﬁnancing activities (5)

Cash ﬂow for the period (119)

Key ﬁgures

EBITDA-margin, % 11.8

EBIT-margin, % 1.1

Return on assets, % 0.9 Return on invested capital,

excl. goodwill, % 5.4

Return on equity, % 0.1 Headcounts at the end of the

period 1,125

Stock related key ﬁgures

2nd quarter

YTD

2017/18

2

Earnings per share (EPS), DKK 0.0 Earnings per share, diluted

(EPS-D), DKK 0.1

Price/Earnings

3,075.1