BANG & OLUFSEN A/S
01/08 04:25:50 am
97.45 DKK   +4.56%
2018BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : quaterly earnings release
2018BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : annual earnings release
2018BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : quaterly earnings release
Bang & Olufsen A/S : 2018-19 - 2nd quarter presentation

01/08/2019

8 JANUARY 2019

DISCLAIMER

This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities issued by Bang & Olufsen a/s in any jurisdiction, including the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or the United Kingdom, or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction.

This presentation contains forward looking statements. Such statements concern management's current expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies relating to future events and hence involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and performance may differ materially from those contained in such statements. This presentation does not imply that Bang & Olufsen a/s has undertaken to revise these forward looking statements, except what is required under applicable law or stock exchange regulation.

No part of the information contained in this presentation should form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. Neither Bang & Olufsen a/s nor any of its affiliates, advisors or other representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents.

INTERIM REPORT Q2 2018/19

Q2 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

REVENUE

DKK 909m ‐9% growth (‐7% in local currencies)

  • Impacted by transformation of the sales and distribution network and challenges related to the new global monobrand logistics setup

EBIT margin

9.9% (Q2 2017/18: 8.3%)

1.6 percentage point improvement

  • Agile and asset‐light operating model ensured improved EBIT margin

2018/19 outlook

Revenue adjusted

REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018/19 ADJUSTED

>10%

Unforeseen implications in Q2

FY 2018/19 revenue growth (previous guidance)

Q2 2018/19

  • Roll‐out speed of the new multibrand retail setup was slower than anticipated and the ability to sustain momentum with key partners in the existing setup was weaker than expected

  • Outsourced monobrand logistics setup did not establish well‐functioning and stable operations, which resulted in delivery issues towards the end of the quarter

  • Change of distributor in Australia & New Zealand was more challenging than expected

H2 2018/19

  • The issues related to the transformation of the sales and distribution network are also expected to impact H2 - in particular Q3

Assessed implications for H2

FY 2018/19 revenue (adjusted)

Disclaimer

Bang & Olufsen A/S published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 09:08:03 UTC
