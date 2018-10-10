Bang & Olufsen A/S : Director's transaction in Bang & Olufsen shares - Henrik Clausen

BANG & OLUFSEN A/S
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 18.15
10 OCTOBER 2018
Reporting of Manager's transaction in Bang & Olufsen shares
Bang & Olufsen A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transaction related to shares in Bang & Olufsen A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Bang & Olufsen A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/their related persons
a) Name
Henrik Clausen
Reason for the notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
-
a) Name
Bang & Olufsen A/S
-
b) LEI
52990018KGR3ILFDNJ20
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
|
Shares
|
instrument / Identification code
|
b) Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
ISIN: DK0010218429
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
VolumeDKK 124.7
655
DKK 124.7
39
DKK 124.6
48
DKK 124.6
48
DKK 124.8
80
DKK 124.8
375
DKK 124.8
157
DKK 124.8
118
DKK 124.7
411
DKK 124.7
133
DKK 124.0
535
DKK 124.0
51
|
d)
|
Aggregated information/ Aggregated volume/Price
|
Price: 124.57
Volume: 2,650
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
10/10-2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.
