BANG & OLUFSEN A/S (BO)
Bang & Olufsen A/S : Director's transaction in Bang & Olufsen shares - Henrik Clausen

10/10/2018 | 05:53pm CEST

BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 18.15

10 OCTOBER 2018

TRANSLATION

Reporting of Manager's transaction in Bang & Olufsen shares

Bang & Olufsen A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transaction related to shares in Bang & Olufsen A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Bang & Olufsen A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/their related persons

a) Name

Henrik Clausen

2

Reason for the notification

  • a) Position/status

    CEO

  • b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

  • a) Name

    Bang & Olufsen A/S

  • b) LEI

52990018KGR3ILFDNJ20

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

Shares

instrument / Identification code

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

ISIN: DK0010218429

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

VolumeDKK 124.7

655

DKK 124.7

39

DKK 124.6

48

DKK 124.6

48

DKK 124.8

80

DKK 124.8

375

DKK 124.8

157

DKK 124.8

118

DKK 124.7

411

DKK 124.7

133

DKK 124.0

535

DKK 124.0

51

d)

Aggregated information/ Aggregated volume/Price

Price: 124.57

Volume: 2,650

e)

Date of the transaction

10/10-2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.

Disclaimer

Bang & Olufsen A/S published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 15:52:03 UTC
