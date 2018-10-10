Bang & Olufsen A/S : Director's transaction in Bang & Olufsen shares - Henrik Clausen

BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 18.15

10 OCTOBER 2018

TRANSLATION

Reporting of Manager's transaction in Bang & Olufsen shares

Bang & Olufsen A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transaction related to shares in Bang & Olufsen A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Bang & Olufsen A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/their related persons

a) Name

Henrik Clausen

2

Reason for the notification

a) Position/status CEO

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Bang & Olufsen A/S

b) LEI

52990018KGR3ILFDNJ20

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares instrument / Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares ISIN: DK0010218429

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price VolumeDKK 124.7 655 DKK 124.7 39 DKK 124.6 48 DKK 124.6 48 DKK 124.8 80 DKK 124.8 375 DKK 124.8 157 DKK 124.8 118 DKK 124.7 411 DKK 124.7 133 DKK 124.0 535 DKK 124.0 51 d) Aggregated information/ Aggregated volume/Price Price: 124.57 Volume: 2,650 e) Date of the transaction 10/10-2018 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.