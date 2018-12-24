Bang & Olufsen A/S : Share buyback programme
12/24/2018 | 08:16am CET
B ANG & O LUFSEN A/S
A NNOUNCEMENT NO . 18.33
24 D ECEMBER 2018
T RANSLATION
Bang & Olufsen A/S - share buyback programme
On 3 September 2018, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 3 September 2018 and will end no later than 31 December 2019, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 485 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 17 December 2018 - 21 December 2018:
No. of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value
(DKK)
Total previous announcement
1,071,949
139.05
149,055,900
17 December 2018
10,000
139.87
1,398,700
18 December 2018
11,000
136.62
1,502,820
19 December 2018
10,000
137.70
1,377,000
20 December 2018
13,500
95.06
1,283,310
21 December 2018
27,000
89.42
2,414,340
Total this period
71,500
111.55
7,976,170
Accumulated under the programme
1,143,449
137.33
157,032,070
Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 1,253,439 own shares corresponding to 2.9 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.
For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance & SDO, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.
Information about the individual trades under the program in the period 17 December - 21 December 2018:
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
250
140
XCSE
20181217 9:12:16.163028
185
139.6
XCSE
20181217 9:12:26.458775
65
139.6
XCSE
20181217 9:12:29.163571
200
140.6
XCSE
20181217 11:04:01.529784
120
140.6
XCSE
20181217 11:04:01.529929
80
140.6
XCSE
20181217 11:04:01.539500
200
140.6
XCSE
20181217 11:04:01.541802
197
140.6
XCSE
20181217 11:04:01.550043
3
140.6
XCSE
20181217 11:04:01.559221
25
140.6
XCSE
20181217 11:04:01.580016
6
140.6
XCSE
20181217 11:04:01.593980
500
140.8
XCSE
20181217 11:36:40.193557
169
140.6
XCSE
20181217 11:38:24.987271
300
140.2
XCSE
20181217 12:52:57.520552
104
140.2
XCSE
20181217 12:52:57.520552
15
140.2
XCSE
20181217 12:52:57.520552
208
140.2
XCSE
20181217 12:52:57.520552
1168
140.6
XCSE
20181217 13:42:23.855314
250
140.6
XCSE
20181217 13:42:23.855314
250
140.6
XCSE
20181217 13:46:00.123230
94
140.6
XCSE
20181217 13:46:00.125870
4
140.6
XCSE
20181217 13:46:00.158077
5
140.6
XCSE
20181217 13:46:00.175213
65
140.6
XCSE
20181217 13:46:00.181508
37
140.6
XCSE
20181217 13:46:00.227132
100
140.6
XCSE
20181217 14:36:17.823053
55
140.6
XCSE
20181217 14:37:17.220316
45
140.6
XCSE
20181217 14:37:17.220365
45
140.6
XCSE
20181217 14:37:17.220366
300
140.6
XCSE
20181217 14:37:17.220406
45
140.6
XCSE
20181217 14:37:17.220442
100
140.6
XCSE
20181217 14:37:17.226403
55
140.6
XCSE
20181217 14:37:17.239845
90
140.6
XCSE
20181217 14:37:17.239845
165
140.6
XCSE
20181217 14:37:17.239908
270
140.4
XCSE
20181217 15:20:33.021752
230
140.4
XCSE
20181217 15:20:33.022198
88
140
XCSE
20181217 15:20:42.024004
173
140
XCSE
20181217 15:21:20.884435
239
140
XCSE
20181217 15:21:20.884484
90
139.6
XCSE
20181217 15:23:16.291670
110
139.6
XCSE
20181217 15:23:20.861956
200
139.6
XCSE
20181217 15:23:20.866507
300
139.6
XCSE
20181217 15:23:20.866543
103
139.6
XCSE
20181217 15:30:38.518557
69
139.6
XCSE
20181217 15:30:41.809047
100
139.6
XCSE
20181217 15:36:48.908392
28
139.6
XCSE
20181217 15:36:48.908392
37
138.8
XCSE
20181217 16:13:13.688864
103
138.8
XCSE
20181217 16:13:13.722419
105
138.8
XCSE
20181217 16:16:39.517113
20
139
XCSE
20181217 16:19:30.437754
22
139
XCSE
20181217 16:19:30.437754
118
139
XCSE
20181217 16:19:30.437754
8
139
XCSE
20181217 16:19:30.437754
88
139
XCSE
20181217 16:19:30.437754
244
139
XCSE
20181217 16:19:30.437754
124
138.8
XCSE
20181217 16:23:59.516582
52
138.8
XCSE
20181217 16:23:59.516652
79
138.8
XCSE
20181217 16:23:59.516725
497
138.6
XCSE
20181217 16:23:59.685111
3
138.6
XCSE
20181217 16:23:59.685149
111
138
XCSE
20181217 16:25:39.516235
63
138
XCSE
20181217 16:29:33.731277
3
138
XCSE
20181217 16:29:49.008645
60
138
XCSE
20181217 16:31:03.731641
61
138
XCSE
20181217 16:34:03.731761
104
138
XCSE
20181217 16:35:39.516626
98
138
XCSE
20181217 16:35:49.402654
500
138
XCSE
20181217 16:43:32.736858
250
137.6
XCSE
20181218 9:46:53.207987
102
137.4
XCSE
20181218 10:38:06.941921
102
137.4
XCSE
20181218 10:39:30.483559
40
137.4
XCSE
20181218 10:58:46.941901
46
137.4
XCSE
20181218 10:58:46.941901
481
137.8
XCSE
20181218 11:13:23.519808
200
137.8
XCSE
20181218 11:13:23.519808
11
137.8
XCSE
20181218 11:13:23.544231
133
137.8
XCSE
20181218 11:14:32.483179
56
137.8
XCSE
20181218 11:16:12.484070
119
137.8
XCSE
20181218 11:21:04.822221
248
137.4
XCSE
20181218 11:36:12.509786
2
137.4
XCSE
20181218 11:36:12.509827
210
137.4
XCSE
20181218 11:36:12.509835
115
137
XCSE
20181218 11:36:26.490263
192
137
XCSE
20181218 11:36:55.895716
133
137
XCSE
20181218 11:36:55.895799
60
137
XCSE
20181218 11:36:55.961451
500
136
XCSE
20181218 12:14:49.659904
500
136.4
XCSE
20181218 12:14:49.659904
45
136
XCSE
20181218 12:33:03.826515
94
136
XCSE
20181218 12:33:03.826515
121
136
XCSE
20181218 12:33:03.826515
240
136
XCSE
20181218 12:33:03.826515
108
135.8
XCSE
20181218 13:23:53.483878
1
135.8
XCSE
20181218 13:35:02.338659
266
136.2
XCSE
20181218 14:13:56.407917
120
136.2
XCSE
20181218 14:13:56.407917
114
136.2
XCSE
20181218 14:16:42.484375
194
135.8
XCSE
20181218 14:21:36.326275
185
135.8
XCSE
20181218 14:24:25.895431
12
135.8
XCSE
20181218 14:26:02.484155
102
135.6
XCSE
20181218 14:27:30.483667
200
135.8
XCSE
20181218 14:42:23.133743
92
135.8
XCSE
20181218 14:42:23.133882
108
135.8
XCSE
20181218 14:43:22.483142
100
136
XCSE
20181218 14:45:44.659794
193
136
XCSE
20181218 14:45:44.659794
121
136
XCSE
20181218 14:45:44.659794
86
136
XCSE
20181218 14:46:00.640767
103
135.8
XCSE
20181218 14:47:43.483592
97
135.8
XCSE
20181218 14:49:23.483529
200
135.8
XCSE
20181218 14:58:32.129045
262
136.2
XCSE
20181218 15:39:45.492409
183
136.2
XCSE
20181218 15:39:45.492409
23
136.2
XCSE
20181218 15:39:45.492409
120
136.2
XCSE
20181218 15:39:45.492409
219
136.2
XCSE
20181218 15:39:45.492409
100
136.2
XCSE
20181218 15:39:45.492409
500
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:10:31.384926
15
136.4
XCSE
20181218 16:21:00.902634
112
136.4
XCSE
20181218 16:21:00.902634
120
136.4
XCSE
20181218 16:21:00.902634
23
136.4
XCSE
20181218 16:21:00.902634
156
136.4
XCSE
20181218 16:21:01.483491
260
136.4
XCSE
20181218 16:22:55.192610
23
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:36:39.908961
166
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:36:40.485182
5
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:36:58.374705
4
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:37:14.376501
4
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:37:29.377181
4
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:37:45.377213
4
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:38:03.379115
4
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:38:19.379178
4
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:38:35.381235
100
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:38:35.401661
4
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:38:50.381601
4
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:39:06.382261
57
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:39:12.885665
32
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:39:14.129489
4
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:40:13.336853
4
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:40:29.337534
4
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:40:45.338677
4
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:40:58.339913
4
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:41:14.341102
5
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:41:30.342869
4
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:41:46.343908
61
137.2
XCSE
20181218 16:41:55.003968
18
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:42:12.916703
232
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:43:01.007201
53
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:43:01.009606
52
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:43:01.027634
68
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:43:01.029931
77
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:43:01.031484
300
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:43:01.031519
53
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:43:01.033285
127
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:43:01.033602
53
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:43:01.035967
17
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:43:01.048422
300
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:43:01.048454
53
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:43:01.049451
197
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:43:01.483614
123
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:43:01.483614
53
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:43:01.485767
53
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:43:01.488180
144
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:44:47.498102
27
136.8
XCSE
20181218 16:44:47.498102
206
136.8
XCSE
20181219 9:32:39.605873
294
136.8
XCSE
20181219 9:32:39.607484
750
136
XCSE
20181219 9:41:09.402185
250
136
XCSE
20181219 9:41:09.402185
500
137.4
XCSE
20181219 11:25:57.435375
302
137.2
XCSE
20181219 11:34:45.166379
198
137.2
XCSE
20181219 11:34:50.892756
800
137
XCSE
20181219 12:30:00.765830
200
137
XCSE
20181219 12:30:00.765830
49
136.8
XCSE
20181219 12:35:16.013771
129
136.8
XCSE
20181219 12:35:16.013832
322
136.8
XCSE
20181219 12:35:24.699985
121
136.6
XCSE
20181219 12:37:28.421129
79
136.6
XCSE
20181219 12:37:28.421259
290
136.6
XCSE
20181219 12:37:28.421298
310
136.6
XCSE
20181219 12:57:26.222107
200
136.6
XCSE
20181219 12:57:26.222107
236
138.8
XCSE
20181219 14:46:24.713066
118
138.8
XCSE
20181219 14:46:24.713066
500
139
XCSE
20181219 15:06:17.527796
146
138.8
XCSE
20181219 15:06:17.527862
208
138.8
XCSE
20181219 15:55:16.726749
241
138.8
XCSE
20181219 15:59:58.661767
51
138.8
XCSE
20181219 15:59:58.661814
890
138.8
XCSE
20181219 16:07:47.520669
