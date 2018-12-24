BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 18.33

24 DECEMBER 2018

TRANSLATION

Bang & Olufsen A/S - share buyback programme

On 3 September 2018, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 3 September 2018 and will end no later than 31 December 2019, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 485 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 17 December 2018 - 21 December 2018:

No. of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total previous announcement 1,071,949 139.05 149,055,900 17 December 2018 10,000 139.87 1,398,700 18 December 2018 11,000 136.62 1,502,820 19 December 2018 10,000 137.70 1,377,000 20 December 2018 13,500 95.06 1,283,310 21 December 2018 27,000 89.42 2,414,340 Total this period 71,500 111.55 7,976,170 Accumulated under the programme 1,143,449 137.33 157,032,070

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 1,253,439 own shares corresponding to 2.9 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance & SDO, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.

Information about the individual trades under the program in the period 17 December - 21 December 2018:

Volume Price Venue Time CET 250 140 XCSE 20181217 9:12:16.163028 185 139.6 XCSE 20181217 9:12:26.458775 65 139.6 XCSE 20181217 9:12:29.163571 200 140.6 XCSE 20181217 11:04:01.529784 120 140.6 XCSE 20181217 11:04:01.529929 80 140.6 XCSE 20181217 11:04:01.539500 200 140.6 XCSE 20181217 11:04:01.541802 197 140.6 XCSE 20181217 11:04:01.550043 3 140.6 XCSE 20181217 11:04:01.559221 25 140.6 XCSE 20181217 11:04:01.580016 6 140.6 XCSE 20181217 11:04:01.593980 500 140.8 XCSE 20181217 11:36:40.193557 169 140.6 XCSE 20181217 11:38:24.987271 300 140.2 XCSE 20181217 12:52:57.520552 104 140.2 XCSE 20181217 12:52:57.520552 15 140.2 XCSE 20181217 12:52:57.520552 208 140.2 XCSE 20181217 12:52:57.520552 1168 140.6 XCSE 20181217 13:42:23.855314 250 140.6 XCSE 20181217 13:42:23.855314 250 140.6 XCSE 20181217 13:46:00.123230 94 140.6 XCSE 20181217 13:46:00.125870 4 140.6 XCSE 20181217 13:46:00.158077 5 140.6 XCSE 20181217 13:46:00.175213 65 140.6 XCSE 20181217 13:46:00.181508 37 140.6 XCSE 20181217 13:46:00.227132 100 140.6 XCSE 20181217 14:36:17.823053 55 140.6 XCSE 20181217 14:37:17.220316 45 140.6 XCSE 20181217 14:37:17.220365 45 140.6 XCSE 20181217 14:37:17.220366 300 140.6 XCSE 20181217 14:37:17.220406 45 140.6 XCSE 20181217 14:37:17.220442 100 140.6 XCSE 20181217 14:37:17.226403 55 140.6 XCSE 20181217 14:37:17.239845 90 140.6 XCSE 20181217 14:37:17.239845 165 140.6 XCSE 20181217 14:37:17.239908 270 140.4 XCSE 20181217 15:20:33.021752 230 140.4 XCSE 20181217 15:20:33.022198 88 140 XCSE 20181217 15:20:42.024004 173 140 XCSE 20181217 15:21:20.884435 239 140 XCSE 20181217 15:21:20.884484 90 139.6 XCSE 20181217 15:23:16.291670 110 139.6 XCSE 20181217 15:23:20.861956 200 139.6 XCSE 20181217 15:23:20.866507 300 139.6 XCSE 20181217 15:23:20.866543 103 139.6 XCSE 20181217 15:30:38.518557 - 2 -