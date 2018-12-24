Log in
Bang & Olufsen A/S : Share buyback programme

12/24/2018

BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 18.33

24 DECEMBER 2018

TRANSLATION

Bang & Olufsen A/S - share buyback programme

On 3 September 2018, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 3 September 2018 and will end no later than 31 December 2019, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 485 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 17 December 2018 - 21 December 2018:

No. of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Transaction value

(DKK)

Total previous announcement

1,071,949

139.05

149,055,900

17 December 2018

10,000

139.87

1,398,700

18 December 2018

11,000

136.62

1,502,820

19 December 2018

10,000

137.70

1,377,000

20 December 2018

13,500

95.06

1,283,310

21 December 2018

27,000

89.42

2,414,340

Total this period

71,500

111.55

7,976,170

Accumulated under the programme

1,143,449

137.33

157,032,070

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 1,253,439 own shares corresponding to 2.9 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance & SDO, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.

Information about the individual trades under the program in the period 17 December - 21 December 2018:

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

250

140

XCSE

20181217 9:12:16.163028

185

139.6

XCSE

20181217 9:12:26.458775

65

139.6

XCSE

20181217 9:12:29.163571

200

140.6

XCSE

20181217 11:04:01.529784

120

140.6

XCSE

20181217 11:04:01.529929

80

140.6

XCSE

20181217 11:04:01.539500

200

140.6

XCSE

20181217 11:04:01.541802

197

140.6

XCSE

20181217 11:04:01.550043

3

140.6

XCSE

20181217 11:04:01.559221

25

140.6

XCSE

20181217 11:04:01.580016

6

140.6

XCSE

20181217 11:04:01.593980

500

140.8

XCSE

20181217 11:36:40.193557

169

140.6

XCSE

20181217 11:38:24.987271

300

140.2

XCSE

20181217 12:52:57.520552

104

140.2

XCSE

20181217 12:52:57.520552

15

140.2

XCSE

20181217 12:52:57.520552

208

140.2

XCSE

20181217 12:52:57.520552

1168

140.6

XCSE

20181217 13:42:23.855314

250

140.6

XCSE

20181217 13:42:23.855314

250

140.6

XCSE

20181217 13:46:00.123230

94

140.6

XCSE

20181217 13:46:00.125870

4

140.6

XCSE

20181217 13:46:00.158077

5

140.6

XCSE

20181217 13:46:00.175213

65

140.6

XCSE

20181217 13:46:00.181508

37

140.6

XCSE

20181217 13:46:00.227132

100

140.6

XCSE

20181217 14:36:17.823053

55

140.6

XCSE

20181217 14:37:17.220316

45

140.6

XCSE

20181217 14:37:17.220365

45

140.6

XCSE

20181217 14:37:17.220366

300

140.6

XCSE

20181217 14:37:17.220406

45

140.6

XCSE

20181217 14:37:17.220442

100

140.6

XCSE

20181217 14:37:17.226403

55

140.6

XCSE

20181217 14:37:17.239845

90

140.6

XCSE

20181217 14:37:17.239845

165

140.6

XCSE

20181217 14:37:17.239908

270

140.4

XCSE

20181217 15:20:33.021752

230

140.4

XCSE

20181217 15:20:33.022198

88

140

XCSE

20181217 15:20:42.024004

173

140

XCSE

20181217 15:21:20.884435

239

140

XCSE

20181217 15:21:20.884484

90

139.6

XCSE

20181217 15:23:16.291670

110

139.6

XCSE

20181217 15:23:20.861956

200

139.6

XCSE

20181217 15:23:20.866507

300

139.6

XCSE

20181217 15:23:20.866543

103

139.6

XCSE

20181217 15:30:38.518557

69

139.6

XCSE

20181217 15:30:41.809047

100

139.6

XCSE

20181217 15:36:48.908392

28

139.6

XCSE

20181217 15:36:48.908392

37

138.8

XCSE

20181217 16:13:13.688864

103

138.8

XCSE

20181217 16:13:13.722419

105

138.8

XCSE

20181217 16:16:39.517113

20

139

XCSE

20181217 16:19:30.437754

22

139

XCSE

20181217 16:19:30.437754

118

139

XCSE

20181217 16:19:30.437754

8

139

XCSE

20181217 16:19:30.437754

88

139

XCSE

20181217 16:19:30.437754

244

139

XCSE

20181217 16:19:30.437754

124

138.8

XCSE

20181217 16:23:59.516582

52

138.8

XCSE

20181217 16:23:59.516652

79

138.8

XCSE

20181217 16:23:59.516725

497

138.6

XCSE

20181217 16:23:59.685111

3

138.6

XCSE

20181217 16:23:59.685149

111

138

XCSE

20181217 16:25:39.516235

63

138

XCSE

20181217 16:29:33.731277

3

138

XCSE

20181217 16:29:49.008645

60

138

XCSE

20181217 16:31:03.731641

61

138

XCSE

20181217 16:34:03.731761

104

138

XCSE

20181217 16:35:39.516626

98

138

XCSE

20181217 16:35:49.402654

500

138

XCSE

20181217 16:43:32.736858

250

137.6

XCSE

20181218 9:46:53.207987

102

137.4

XCSE

20181218 10:38:06.941921

102

137.4

XCSE

20181218 10:39:30.483559

40

137.4

XCSE

20181218 10:58:46.941901

46

137.4

XCSE

20181218 10:58:46.941901

481

137.8

XCSE

20181218 11:13:23.519808

200

137.8

XCSE

20181218 11:13:23.519808

11

137.8

XCSE

20181218 11:13:23.544231

133

137.8

XCSE

20181218 11:14:32.483179

56

137.8

XCSE

20181218 11:16:12.484070

119

137.8

XCSE

20181218 11:21:04.822221

248

137.4

XCSE

20181218 11:36:12.509786

2

137.4

XCSE

20181218 11:36:12.509827

210

137.4

XCSE

20181218 11:36:12.509835

115

137

XCSE

20181218 11:36:26.490263

192

137

XCSE

20181218 11:36:55.895716

133

137

XCSE

20181218 11:36:55.895799

60

137

XCSE

20181218 11:36:55.961451

500

136

XCSE

20181218 12:14:49.659904

500

136.4

XCSE

20181218 12:14:49.659904

45

136

XCSE

20181218 12:33:03.826515

94

136

XCSE

20181218 12:33:03.826515

121

136

XCSE

20181218 12:33:03.826515

240

136

XCSE

20181218 12:33:03.826515

108

135.8

XCSE

20181218 13:23:53.483878

1

135.8

XCSE

20181218 13:35:02.338659

266

136.2

XCSE

20181218 14:13:56.407917

120

136.2

XCSE

20181218 14:13:56.407917

114

136.2

XCSE

20181218 14:16:42.484375

194

135.8

XCSE

20181218 14:21:36.326275

185

135.8

XCSE

20181218 14:24:25.895431

12

135.8

XCSE

20181218 14:26:02.484155

102

135.6

XCSE

20181218 14:27:30.483667

200

135.8

XCSE

20181218 14:42:23.133743

92

135.8

XCSE

20181218 14:42:23.133882

108

135.8

XCSE

20181218 14:43:22.483142

100

136

XCSE

20181218 14:45:44.659794

193

136

XCSE

20181218 14:45:44.659794

121

136

XCSE

20181218 14:45:44.659794

86

136

XCSE

20181218 14:46:00.640767

103

135.8

XCSE

20181218 14:47:43.483592

97

135.8

XCSE

20181218 14:49:23.483529

200

135.8

XCSE

20181218 14:58:32.129045

262

136.2

XCSE

20181218 15:39:45.492409

183

136.2

XCSE

20181218 15:39:45.492409

23

136.2

XCSE

20181218 15:39:45.492409

120

136.2

XCSE

20181218 15:39:45.492409

219

136.2

XCSE

20181218 15:39:45.492409

100

136.2

XCSE

20181218 15:39:45.492409

500

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:10:31.384926

15

136.4

XCSE

20181218 16:21:00.902634

112

136.4

XCSE

20181218 16:21:00.902634

120

136.4

XCSE

20181218 16:21:00.902634

23

136.4

XCSE

20181218 16:21:00.902634

156

136.4

XCSE

20181218 16:21:01.483491

260

136.4

XCSE

20181218 16:22:55.192610

23

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:36:39.908961

166

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:36:40.485182

5

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:36:58.374705

4

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:37:14.376501

4

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:37:29.377181

4

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:37:45.377213

4

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:38:03.379115

4

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:38:19.379178

4

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:38:35.381235

100

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:38:35.401661

4

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:38:50.381601

4

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:39:06.382261

57

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:39:12.885665

32

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:39:14.129489

4

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:40:13.336853

4

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:40:29.337534

4

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:40:45.338677

4

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:40:58.339913

4

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:41:14.341102

5

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:41:30.342869

4

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:41:46.343908

61

137.2

XCSE

20181218 16:41:55.003968

18

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:42:12.916703

232

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:43:01.007201

53

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:43:01.009606

52

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:43:01.027634

68

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:43:01.029931

77

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:43:01.031484

300

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:43:01.031519

53

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:43:01.033285

127

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:43:01.033602

53

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:43:01.035967

17

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:43:01.048422

300

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:43:01.048454

53

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:43:01.049451

197

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:43:01.483614

123

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:43:01.483614

53

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:43:01.485767

53

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:43:01.488180

144

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:44:47.498102

27

136.8

XCSE

20181218 16:44:47.498102

206

136.8

XCSE

20181219 9:32:39.605873

294

136.8

XCSE

20181219 9:32:39.607484

750

136

XCSE

20181219 9:41:09.402185

250

136

XCSE

20181219 9:41:09.402185

500

137.4

XCSE

20181219 11:25:57.435375

302

137.2

XCSE

20181219 11:34:45.166379

198

137.2

XCSE

20181219 11:34:50.892756

800

137

XCSE

20181219 12:30:00.765830

200

137

XCSE

20181219 12:30:00.765830

49

136.8

XCSE

20181219 12:35:16.013771

129

136.8

XCSE

20181219 12:35:16.013832

322

136.8

XCSE

20181219 12:35:24.699985

121

136.6

XCSE

20181219 12:37:28.421129

79

136.6

XCSE

20181219 12:37:28.421259

290

136.6

XCSE

20181219 12:37:28.421298

310

136.6

XCSE

20181219 12:57:26.222107

200

136.6

XCSE

20181219 12:57:26.222107

236

138.8

XCSE

20181219 14:46:24.713066

118

138.8

XCSE

20181219 14:46:24.713066

500

139

XCSE

20181219 15:06:17.527796

146

138.8

XCSE

20181219 15:06:17.527862

208

138.8

XCSE

20181219 15:55:16.726749

241

138.8

XCSE

20181219 15:59:58.661767

51

138.8

XCSE

20181219 15:59:58.661814

890

138.8

XCSE

20181219 16:07:47.520669

Disclaimer

Bang & Olufsen A/S published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
