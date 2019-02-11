Log in
BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Share buyback programme
PU
02:07aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : – share buyback programme
AQ
01/28BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : – share buyback programme
AQ
Bang & Olufsen A/S : Share buyback programme

02/11/2019

BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 18.41

11 FEBRUARY 2019

TRANSLATION

Bang & Olufsen A/S - share buyback programme

On 3 September 2018, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 3 September 2018 and will end no later than 31 December 2019, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 485 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 04 February 2019 - 08 February 2019:

No. of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Transaction value

(DKK)

Total previous announcement

1,670,449

124.27

207,587,832

04 February 2019

18,000

95.75

1,723,500

05 February 2019

16,000

99.10

1,585,600

06 February 2019

20,000

95.92

1,918,400

07 February 2019

22,000

93.33

2,053,260

08 February 2019

22,000

91.72

2,017,840

Total this period

98,000

94.88

9,298,600

Accumulated under the programme

1,768,449

122.64

216,886,432

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 1,878,439 own shares corresponding to 4.3 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance & SDO, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.

Information about the individual trades under the program in the period 04 February - 8 February 2019:

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

336

93.5

XCSE

20190204 9:57:34.130639

164

93.5

XCSE

20190204 9:57:34.130769

291

93.4

XCSE

20190204 10:03:40.188621

209

93.4

XCSE

20190204 10:03:40.238902

57

93.3

XCSE

20190204 10:10:30.742133

443

93.3

XCSE

20190204 10:10:30.742186

270

93.9

XCSE

20190204 10:55:54.807161

230

93.9

XCSE

20190204 10:55:54.807204

159

93.7

XCSE

20190204 11:50:01.265890

31

93.7

XCSE

20190204 11:58:03.345754

41

93.7

XCSE

20190204 11:58:03.345754

460

93.9

XCSE

20190204 12:24:42.136762

40

93.9

XCSE

20190204 12:24:42.138972

200

93.7

XCSE

20190204 13:00:15.527788

81

93.7

XCSE

20190204 13:06:00.508114

200

93.7

XCSE

20190204 13:06:00.508114

18

93.7

XCSE

20190204 13:07:45.552435

88

93.7

XCSE

20190204 13:11:12.746239

182

93.7

XCSE

20190204 13:11:12.746239

350

94.3

XCSE

20190204 13:43:58.794029

145

94.3

XCSE

20190204 13:43:58.794029

5

94.3

XCSE

20190204 13:43:58.794093

91

94.2

XCSE

20190204 14:34:54.361516

87

94.2

XCSE

20190204 14:34:54.361568

131

94.2

XCSE

20190204 14:35:18.103576

191

94.2

XCSE

20190204 14:35:18.103627

230

94.3

XCSE

20190204 14:46:35.076196

20

94.3

XCSE

20190204 14:46:35.155904

1250

95

XCSE

20190204 15:30:53.733158

250

95

XCSE

20190204 15:30:53.733158

250

95

XCSE

20190204 15:40:14.553753

250

95

XCSE

20190204 15:40:14.553849

39

95

XCSE

20190204 15:40:14.553849

211

95

XCSE

20190204 15:40:14.553885

219

95

XCSE

20190204 15:40:14.553912

31

95

XCSE

20190204 15:40:14.573377

500

95

XCSE

20190204 15:50:59.902229

792

95

XCSE

20190204 15:50:59.902229

74

95.1

XCSE

20190204 16:01:37.131462

200

95.2

XCSE

20190204 16:03:51.730326

111

95.2

XCSE

20190204 16:03:52.094106

89

95.2

XCSE

20190204 16:03:57.251620

911

95.2

XCSE

20190204 16:03:57.251620

73

95.3

XCSE

20190204 16:04:17.748107

200

96.4

XCSE

20190204 16:20:22.379421

200

96.4

XCSE

20190204 16:20:26.704359

1600

96.4

XCSE

20190204 16:20:26.704359

1500

97.5

XCSE

20190204 16:26:16.029948

500

97.5

XCSE

20190204 16:26:16.029948

500

97.5

XCSE

20190204 16:27:12.574976

500

97.5

XCSE

20190204 16:27:12.574976

321

98

XCSE

20190204 16:29:19.014444

679

98

XCSE

20190204 16:29:19.014444

1000

97.8

XCSE

20190204 16:33:08.945575

1000

97.8

XCSE

20190204 16:36:03.052151

67

98.3

XCSE

20190205 9:59:56.108869

933

98.3

XCSE

20190205 10:01:57.238747

16

98

XCSE

20190205 10:19:53.347780

234

98

XCSE

20190205 10:19:53.946172

46

98

XCSE

20190205 10:19:53.972472

204

98

XCSE

20190205 10:20:20.887570

120

99.8

XCSE

20190205 10:49:53.085980

380

99.8

XCSE

20190205 10:51:27.917385

500

100.2

XCSE

20190205 11:19:02.933480

47

100

XCSE

20190205 11:20:15.206030

913

100

XCSE

20190205 11:20:15.206078

40

100

XCSE

20190205 11:20:15.206117

130

99.8

XCSE

20190205 11:49:29.598741

120

99.8

XCSE

20190205 11:49:29.598922

13

99.6

XCSE

20190205 11:51:34.550531

237

99.6

XCSE

20190205 11:51:34.550730

89

99

XCSE

20190205 12:11:12.178567

309

99

XCSE

20190205 12:11:12.223117

102

99

XCSE

20190205 12:11:12.223228

291

98.8

XCSE

20190205 12:15:21.179229

65

98.8

XCSE

20190205 12:23:20.913946

144

98.8

XCSE

20190205 12:23:40.887776

148

99.2

XCSE

20190205 12:53:04.283935

209

99.2

XCSE

20190205 12:53:05.243461

143

99.2

XCSE

20190205 12:57:25.367540

251

99

XCSE

20190205 12:59:21.180027

80

99

XCSE

20190205 12:59:30.390614

169

99

XCSE

20190205 13:01:15.321770

312

98.9

XCSE

20190205 13:01:19.318805

188

98.9

XCSE

20190205 13:01:19.318848

250

98.4

XCSE

20190205 13:18:15.397215

71

98.4

XCSE

20190205 13:18:20.922762

179

98.4

XCSE

20190205 13:22:21.185358

1

98.2

XCSE

20190205 13:35:04.603728

132

98.6

XCSE

20190205 14:23:28.523780

207

98.6

XCSE

20190205 14:23:28.523780

87

98.6

XCSE

20190205 14:23:28.525797

74

98.6

XCSE

20190205 14:25:01.930146

404

98.5

XCSE

20190205 14:30:12.129231

42

98.8

XCSE

20190205 14:44:21.551120

458

98.8

XCSE

20190205 14:44:21.551351

436

99

XCSE

20190205 15:26:05.141668

64

99

XCSE

20190205 15:26:20.886956

107

98.9

XCSE

20190205 15:41:50.909547

340

99.1

XCSE

20190205 15:48:26.839539

152

99.1

XCSE

20190205 15:48:26.864756

8

99.1

XCSE

20190205 15:48:26.864955

6

99

XCSE

20190205 15:53:37.270231

184

99

XCSE

20190205 15:53:44.950787

310

99

XCSE

20190205 15:53:44.950834

316

98.9

XCSE

20190205 15:56:35.130202

77

98.9

XCSE

20190205 15:56:35.130256

500

98.9

XCSE

20190205 16:02:57.707815

199

98.9

XCSE

20190205 16:05:41.910973

7

98.9

XCSE

20190205 16:13:46.123255

294

98.9

XCSE

20190205 16:14:13.006133

1550

99.2

XCSE

20190205 16:31:15.051244

314

99.2

XCSE

20190205 16:31:15.051244

588

99.2

XCSE

20190205 16:31:15.051244

48

99.2

XCSE

20190205 16:31:15.051244

95

99.4

XCSE

20190205 16:37:56.027072

200

99.4

XCSE

20190205 16:39:06.860732

1800

99.4

XCSE

20190205 16:39:06.860732

500

98.6

XCSE

20190206 9:40:11.315595

250

98.5

XCSE

20190206 9:40:11.315752

35

98.3

XCSE

20190206 10:23:43.124732

215

98.3

XCSE

20190206 10:27:43.021923

290

98

XCSE

20190206 10:27:57.193145

100

98.1

XCSE

20190206 11:04:11.926609

103

98.1

XCSE

20190206 11:04:11.926609

21

98.1

XCSE

20190206 11:09:06.124328

46

98.2

XCSE

20190206 11:18:28.762711

274

98.2

XCSE

20190206 11:18:28.789353

180

98.2

XCSE

20190206 11:18:28.789791

9

98.1

XCSE

20190206 11:37:34.638615

70

98.1

XCSE

20190206 11:42:21.038100

280

98.1

XCSE

20190206 11:42:21.038100

100

98.1

XCSE

20190206 11:42:21.065209

168

98.1

XCSE

20190206 11:42:21.065209

100

98.1

XCSE

20190206 11:59:42.799106

100

98.1

XCSE

20190206 11:59:42.824105

4

98.1

XCSE

20190206 11:59:42.824105

10

98.1

XCSE

20190206 11:59:42.846407

158

98.1

XCSE

20190206 12:00:02.798524

90

98.1

XCSE

20190206 12:00:02.798524

121

98.1

XCSE

20190206 12:12:02.798568

100

98.1

XCSE

20190206 12:12:02.798568

153

98.1

XCSE

20190206 12:26:02.019000

100

98.1

XCSE

20190206 12:26:02.019332

24

98.1

XCSE

20190206 12:26:02.019332

100

98.1

XCSE

20190206 12:30:08.280915

185

98.1

XCSE

20190206 12:30:08.280915

57

98.1

XCSE

20190206 12:31:33.781734

158

98

XCSE

20190206 12:32:34.803000

210

98

XCSE

20190206 12:32:34.803889

242

97.8

XCSE

20190206 12:33:02.798195

258

97.8

XCSE

20190206 12:33:02.798271

200

97.5

XCSE

20190206 12:33:03.432080

55

97.5

XCSE

20190206 12:33:03.432123

11

97.5

XCSE

20190206 12:33:03.432129

234

97.5

XCSE

20190206 12:33:03.432192

33

97.4

XCSE

20190206 12:52:47.741000

54

97.4

XCSE

20190206 12:52:47.762000

68

97.4

XCSE

20190206 12:52:52.890000

279

97.1

XCSE

20190206 12:53:12.799000

158

96.9

XCSE

20190206 13:05:10.655000

157

96.6

XCSE

20190206 13:13:48.884000

1

96.5

XCSE

20190206 13:14:42.798000

156

96.5

XCSE

20190206 13:14:42.825000

34

96.3

XCSE

20190206 13:27:05.953000

133

96.3

XCSE

20190206 13:27:05.953000

177

96.2

XCSE

20190206 13:37:21.224000

62

96.2

XCSE

20190206 13:37:21.342000

152

96.2

XCSE

20190206 13:52:17.822000

139

96

XCSE

20190206 13:58:19.709097

249

96

XCSE

20190206 13:58:19.933765

337

96

XCSE

20190206 13:58:19.933812

46

95.7

XCSE

20190206 14:08:32.822180

263

95.7

XCSE

20190206 14:10:14.559429

191

95.7

XCSE

20190206 14:10:14.579625

251

95.6

XCSE

20190206 14:23:41.324325

249

95.6

XCSE

20190206 14:26:38.312471

266

95.5

XCSE

20190206 14:26:52.800708

234

95.5

XCSE

20190206 14:26:52.801134

387

95.2

XCSE

20190206 14:28:04.139363

113

95.2

XCSE

20190206 14:28:04.139413

262

95.4

XCSE

20190206 14:38:15.003803

238

95.4

XCSE

20190206 14:38:15.003847

250

95.3

XCSE

20190206 15:22:37.716716

250

95.3

XCSE

20190206 15:22:37.716761

352

95.2

XCSE

20190206 15:22:44.521395

148

95.2

XCSE

20190206 15:22:44.521439

200

95.2

XCSE

20190206 15:42:49.148219

135

95.2

XCSE

20190206 15:42:49.148219

200

95.2

XCSE

20190206 15:42:49.174637

59

95.2

XCSE

20190206 15:42:49.174637

200

95.2

XCSE

20190206 15:45:31.239921

Disclaimer

Bang & Olufsen A/S published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
