BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 18.41

11 FEBRUARY 2019

TRANSLATION

Bang & Olufsen A/S - share buyback programme

On 3 September 2018, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 3 September 2018 and will end no later than 31 December 2019, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 485 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 04 February 2019 - 08 February 2019:

No. of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total previous announcement 1,670,449 124.27 207,587,832 04 February 2019 18,000 95.75 1,723,500 05 February 2019 16,000 99.10 1,585,600 06 February 2019 20,000 95.92 1,918,400 07 February 2019 22,000 93.33 2,053,260 08 February 2019 22,000 91.72 2,017,840 Total this period 98,000 94.88 9,298,600 Accumulated under the programme 1,768,449 122.64 216,886,432

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 1,878,439 own shares corresponding to 4.3 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance & SDO, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.

Information about the individual trades under the program in the period 04 February - 8 February 2019:

