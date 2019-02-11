Bang & Olufsen A/S : Share buyback programme
02/11/2019 | 02:15am EST
B ANG & O LUFSEN A/S
A NNOUNCEMENT NO . 18.41
11 F EBRUARY 2019
T RANSLATION
Bang & Olufsen A/S - share buyback programme
On 3 September 2018, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 3 September 2018 and will end no later than 31 December 2019, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 485 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 04 February 2019 - 08 February 2019:
No. of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value
(DKK)
Total previous announcement
1,670,449
124.27
207,587,832
04 February 2019
18,000
95.75
1,723,500
05 February 2019
16,000
99.10
1,585,600
06 February 2019
20,000
95.92
1,918,400
07 February 2019
22,000
93.33
2,053,260
08 February 2019
22,000
91.72
2,017,840
Total this period
98,000
94.88
9,298,600
Accumulated under the programme
1,768,449
122.64
216,886,432
Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 1,878,439 own shares corresponding to 4.3 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.
For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance & SDO, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.
- 1 -
Information about the individual trades under the program in the period 04 February - 8 February 2019:
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
336
93.5
XCSE
20190204 9:57:34.130639
164
93.5
XCSE
20190204 9:57:34.130769
291
93.4
XCSE
20190204 10:03:40.188621
209
93.4
XCSE
20190204 10:03:40.238902
57
93.3
XCSE
20190204 10:10:30.742133
443
93.3
XCSE
20190204 10:10:30.742186
270
93.9
XCSE
20190204 10:55:54.807161
230
93.9
XCSE
20190204 10:55:54.807204
159
93.7
XCSE
20190204 11:50:01.265890
31
93.7
XCSE
20190204 11:58:03.345754
41
93.7
XCSE
20190204 11:58:03.345754
460
93.9
XCSE
20190204 12:24:42.136762
40
93.9
XCSE
20190204 12:24:42.138972
200
93.7
XCSE
20190204 13:00:15.527788
81
93.7
XCSE
20190204 13:06:00.508114
200
93.7
XCSE
20190204 13:06:00.508114
18
93.7
XCSE
20190204 13:07:45.552435
88
93.7
XCSE
20190204 13:11:12.746239
182
93.7
XCSE
20190204 13:11:12.746239
350
94.3
XCSE
20190204 13:43:58.794029
145
94.3
XCSE
20190204 13:43:58.794029
5
94.3
XCSE
20190204 13:43:58.794093
91
94.2
XCSE
20190204 14:34:54.361516
87
94.2
XCSE
20190204 14:34:54.361568
131
94.2
XCSE
20190204 14:35:18.103576
191
94.2
XCSE
20190204 14:35:18.103627
230
94.3
XCSE
20190204 14:46:35.076196
20
94.3
XCSE
20190204 14:46:35.155904
1250
95
XCSE
20190204 15:30:53.733158
250
95
XCSE
20190204 15:30:53.733158
250
95
XCSE
20190204 15:40:14.553753
250
95
XCSE
20190204 15:40:14.553849
39
95
XCSE
20190204 15:40:14.553849
211
95
XCSE
20190204 15:40:14.553885
219
95
XCSE
20190204 15:40:14.553912
31
95
XCSE
20190204 15:40:14.573377
500
95
XCSE
20190204 15:50:59.902229
792
95
XCSE
20190204 15:50:59.902229
74
95.1
XCSE
20190204 16:01:37.131462
200
95.2
XCSE
20190204 16:03:51.730326
111
95.2
XCSE
20190204 16:03:52.094106
89
95.2
XCSE
20190204 16:03:57.251620
911
95.2
XCSE
20190204 16:03:57.251620
73
95.3
XCSE
20190204 16:04:17.748107
200
96.4
XCSE
20190204 16:20:22.379421
200
96.4
XCSE
20190204 16:20:26.704359
1600
96.4
XCSE
20190204 16:20:26.704359
1500
97.5
XCSE
20190204 16:26:16.029948
500
97.5
XCSE
20190204 16:26:16.029948
500
97.5
XCSE
20190204 16:27:12.574976
500
97.5
XCSE
20190204 16:27:12.574976
321
98
XCSE
20190204 16:29:19.014444
679
98
XCSE
20190204 16:29:19.014444
1000
97.8
XCSE
20190204 16:33:08.945575
1000
97.8
XCSE
20190204 16:36:03.052151
67
98.3
XCSE
20190205 9:59:56.108869
933
98.3
XCSE
20190205 10:01:57.238747
16
98
XCSE
20190205 10:19:53.347780
234
98
XCSE
20190205 10:19:53.946172
46
98
XCSE
20190205 10:19:53.972472
204
98
XCSE
20190205 10:20:20.887570
120
99.8
XCSE
20190205 10:49:53.085980
380
99.8
XCSE
20190205 10:51:27.917385
500
100.2
XCSE
20190205 11:19:02.933480
47
100
XCSE
20190205 11:20:15.206030
913
100
XCSE
20190205 11:20:15.206078
40
100
XCSE
20190205 11:20:15.206117
130
99.8
XCSE
20190205 11:49:29.598741
120
99.8
XCSE
20190205 11:49:29.598922
13
99.6
XCSE
20190205 11:51:34.550531
237
99.6
XCSE
20190205 11:51:34.550730
89
99
XCSE
20190205 12:11:12.178567
309
99
XCSE
20190205 12:11:12.223117
102
99
XCSE
20190205 12:11:12.223228
291
98.8
XCSE
20190205 12:15:21.179229
65
98.8
XCSE
20190205 12:23:20.913946
144
98.8
XCSE
20190205 12:23:40.887776
148
99.2
XCSE
20190205 12:53:04.283935
209
99.2
XCSE
20190205 12:53:05.243461
143
99.2
XCSE
20190205 12:57:25.367540
251
99
XCSE
20190205 12:59:21.180027
80
99
XCSE
20190205 12:59:30.390614
169
99
XCSE
20190205 13:01:15.321770
312
98.9
XCSE
20190205 13:01:19.318805
188
98.9
XCSE
20190205 13:01:19.318848
250
98.4
XCSE
20190205 13:18:15.397215
71
98.4
XCSE
20190205 13:18:20.922762
179
98.4
XCSE
20190205 13:22:21.185358
1
98.2
XCSE
20190205 13:35:04.603728
132
98.6
XCSE
20190205 14:23:28.523780
207
98.6
XCSE
20190205 14:23:28.523780
87
98.6
XCSE
20190205 14:23:28.525797
74
98.6
XCSE
20190205 14:25:01.930146
404
98.5
XCSE
20190205 14:30:12.129231
42
98.8
XCSE
20190205 14:44:21.551120
458
98.8
XCSE
20190205 14:44:21.551351
436
99
XCSE
20190205 15:26:05.141668
64
99
XCSE
20190205 15:26:20.886956
107
98.9
XCSE
20190205 15:41:50.909547
340
99.1
XCSE
20190205 15:48:26.839539
152
99.1
XCSE
20190205 15:48:26.864756
8
99.1
XCSE
20190205 15:48:26.864955
6
99
XCSE
20190205 15:53:37.270231
184
99
XCSE
20190205 15:53:44.950787
310
99
XCSE
20190205 15:53:44.950834
316
98.9
XCSE
20190205 15:56:35.130202
77
98.9
XCSE
20190205 15:56:35.130256
500
98.9
XCSE
20190205 16:02:57.707815
199
98.9
XCSE
20190205 16:05:41.910973
7
98.9
XCSE
20190205 16:13:46.123255
294
98.9
XCSE
20190205 16:14:13.006133
1550
99.2
XCSE
20190205 16:31:15.051244
314
99.2
XCSE
20190205 16:31:15.051244
588
99.2
XCSE
20190205 16:31:15.051244
48
99.2
XCSE
20190205 16:31:15.051244
95
99.4
XCSE
20190205 16:37:56.027072
200
99.4
XCSE
20190205 16:39:06.860732
1800
99.4
XCSE
20190205 16:39:06.860732
500
98.6
XCSE
20190206 9:40:11.315595
250
98.5
XCSE
20190206 9:40:11.315752
35
98.3
XCSE
20190206 10:23:43.124732
215
98.3
XCSE
20190206 10:27:43.021923
290
98
XCSE
20190206 10:27:57.193145
100
98.1
XCSE
20190206 11:04:11.926609
103
98.1
XCSE
20190206 11:04:11.926609
21
98.1
XCSE
20190206 11:09:06.124328
46
98.2
XCSE
20190206 11:18:28.762711
274
98.2
XCSE
20190206 11:18:28.789353
180
98.2
XCSE
20190206 11:18:28.789791
9
98.1
XCSE
20190206 11:37:34.638615
70
98.1
XCSE
20190206 11:42:21.038100
280
98.1
XCSE
20190206 11:42:21.038100
100
98.1
XCSE
20190206 11:42:21.065209
168
98.1
XCSE
20190206 11:42:21.065209
100
98.1
XCSE
20190206 11:59:42.799106
100
98.1
XCSE
20190206 11:59:42.824105
4
98.1
XCSE
20190206 11:59:42.824105
10
98.1
XCSE
20190206 11:59:42.846407
158
98.1
XCSE
20190206 12:00:02.798524
90
98.1
XCSE
20190206 12:00:02.798524
121
98.1
XCSE
20190206 12:12:02.798568
100
98.1
XCSE
20190206 12:12:02.798568
153
98.1
XCSE
20190206 12:26:02.019000
100
98.1
XCSE
20190206 12:26:02.019332
24
98.1
XCSE
20190206 12:26:02.019332
100
98.1
XCSE
20190206 12:30:08.280915
185
98.1
XCSE
20190206 12:30:08.280915
57
98.1
XCSE
20190206 12:31:33.781734
158
98
XCSE
20190206 12:32:34.803000
210
98
XCSE
20190206 12:32:34.803889
242
97.8
XCSE
20190206 12:33:02.798195
258
97.8
XCSE
20190206 12:33:02.798271
200
97.5
XCSE
20190206 12:33:03.432080
55
97.5
XCSE
20190206 12:33:03.432123
11
97.5
XCSE
20190206 12:33:03.432129
234
97.5
XCSE
20190206 12:33:03.432192
33
97.4
XCSE
20190206 12:52:47.741000
54
97.4
XCSE
20190206 12:52:47.762000
68
97.4
XCSE
20190206 12:52:52.890000
279
97.1
XCSE
20190206 12:53:12.799000
158
96.9
XCSE
20190206 13:05:10.655000
157
96.6
XCSE
20190206 13:13:48.884000
1
96.5
XCSE
20190206 13:14:42.798000
156
96.5
XCSE
20190206 13:14:42.825000
34
96.3
XCSE
20190206 13:27:05.953000
133
96.3
XCSE
20190206 13:27:05.953000
177
96.2
XCSE
20190206 13:37:21.224000
62
96.2
XCSE
20190206 13:37:21.342000
152
96.2
XCSE
20190206 13:52:17.822000
139
96
XCSE
20190206 13:58:19.709097
249
96
XCSE
20190206 13:58:19.933765
337
96
XCSE
20190206 13:58:19.933812
46
95.7
XCSE
20190206 14:08:32.822180
263
95.7
XCSE
20190206 14:10:14.559429
191
95.7
XCSE
20190206 14:10:14.579625
251
95.6
XCSE
20190206 14:23:41.324325
249
95.6
XCSE
20190206 14:26:38.312471
266
95.5
XCSE
20190206 14:26:52.800708
234
95.5
XCSE
20190206 14:26:52.801134
387
95.2
XCSE
20190206 14:28:04.139363
113
95.2
XCSE
20190206 14:28:04.139413
262
95.4
XCSE
20190206 14:38:15.003803
238
95.4
XCSE
20190206 14:38:15.003847
250
95.3
XCSE
20190206 15:22:37.716716
250
95.3
XCSE
20190206 15:22:37.716761
352
95.2
XCSE
20190206 15:22:44.521395
148
95.2
XCSE
20190206 15:22:44.521439
200
95.2
XCSE
20190206 15:42:49.148219
135
95.2
XCSE
20190206 15:42:49.148219
200
95.2
XCSE
20190206 15:42:49.174637
59
95.2
XCSE
20190206 15:42:49.174637
200
95.2
XCSE
20190206 15:45:31.239921
Sales 2019
3 271 M
EBIT 2019
247 M
Net income 2019
182 M
Finance 2019
705 M
Yield 2019
1,36%
P/E ratio 2019
20,07
P/E ratio 2020
10,68
EV / Sales 2019
0,99x
EV / Sales 2020
0,89x
Capitalization
3 944 M
