Bang & Olufsen A/S : Share buyback programme
02/18/2019 | 02:17am EST
B ANG & O LUFSEN A/S
A NNOUNCEMENT NO . 18.42
18 F EBRUARY 2019
T RANSLATION
Bang & Olufsen A/S - share buyback programme
On 3 September 2018, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 3 September 2018 and will end no later than 31 December 2019, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 485 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 11 February 2019 - 15 February 2019:
No. of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value
(DKK)
Total previous announcement
1,768,449
122.64
216,886,432
11 February 2019
20,000
92.42
1,848,400
12 February 2019
20,000
94.68
1,893,600
13 February 2019
20,000
96.21
1,924,200
14 February 2019
20,000
93.54
1,870,800
15 February 2019
15,000
94.18
1,412,700
Total this period
95,000
94.21
8,949,700
Accumulated under the programme
1,863,449
121.19
225,836,132
Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 1,973,439 own shares corresponding to 4.6 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.
For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance & SDO, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.
Information about the individual trades under the program in the period 11 February - 15 February 2019:
Disclaimer
Bang & Olufsen A/S published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 07:16:07 UTC
