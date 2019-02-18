Log in
BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

(BO)
  Report  
02/18 03:05:52 am
94.85 DKK   +0.58%
02:17aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Share buyback programme
PU
02/11BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Share buyback programme
PU
02/11BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : – share buyback programme
AQ
Bang & Olufsen A/S : Share buyback programme

02/18/2019 | 02:17am EST

BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 18.42

18 FEBRUARY 2019

TRANSLATION

Bang & Olufsen A/S - share buyback programme

On 3 September 2018, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 3 September 2018 and will end no later than 31 December 2019, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 485 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 11 February 2019 - 15 February 2019:

No. of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Transaction value

(DKK)

Total previous announcement

1,768,449

122.64

216,886,432

11 February 2019

20,000

92.42

1,848,400

12 February 2019

20,000

94.68

1,893,600

13 February 2019

20,000

96.21

1,924,200

14 February 2019

20,000

93.54

1,870,800

15 February 2019

15,000

94.18

1,412,700

Total this period

95,000

94.21

8,949,700

Accumulated under the programme

1,863,449

121.19

225,836,132

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 1,973,439 own shares corresponding to 4.6 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance & SDO, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.

- 1 -

Information about the individual trades under the program in the period 11 February - 15 February 2019:

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

14

92

XCSE

20190211 9:01:06.563000

100

91.6

XCSE

20190211 9:06:37.409000

245

92.4

XCSE

20190211 9:12:09.758000

155

92.9

XCSE

20190211 9:25:36.055000

301

92.7

XCSE

20190211 9:30:41.003000

167

92.8

XCSE

20190211 9:42:02.530000

319

92.6

XCSE

20190211 9:42:03.436310

164

92.7

XCSE

20190211 9:54:49.425000

681

92.6

XCSE

20190211 9:54:49.553329

140

92.5

XCSE

20190211 9:55:21.085000

27

92.5

XCSE

20190211 9:55:21.086000

162

92.5

XCSE

20190211 10:09:00.864000

162

92.5

XCSE

20190211 10:09:00.884000

450

92.5

XCSE

20190211 10:09:00.884000

58

92.5

XCSE

20190211 10:09:11.046000

204

92.5

XCSE

20190211 10:29:12.246000

150

92.4

XCSE

20190211 10:30:49.560000

208

92.9

XCSE

20190211 11:03:47.438266

592

92.9

XCSE

20190211 11:03:47.438266

10

92.6

XCSE

20190211 11:15:33.907000

240

92.6

XCSE

20190211 11:54:02.495000

153

92.5

XCSE

20190211 12:12:25.972000

149

92.4

XCSE

20190211 12:15:54.622000

250

92.3

XCSE

20190211 12:32:00.211000

88

92.3

XCSE

20190211 12:32:00.211000

72

92.3

XCSE

20190211 12:32:08.349000

410

92.3

XCSE

20190211 12:32:08.349000

87

92.3

XCSE

20190211 12:32:08.349000

350

92.3

XCSE

20190211 12:32:08.349000

12

92.3

XCSE

20190211 12:32:08.368000

87

92.3

XCSE

20190211 12:32:08.369000

309

92.3

XCSE

20190211 12:50:35.132000

52

92.6

XCSE

20190211 13:38:06.138000

78

92.6

XCSE

20190211 13:38:06.181000

113

92.6

XCSE

20190211 13:53:28.877000

85

92.6

XCSE

20190211 13:53:28.878000

308

92.7

XCSE

20190211 14:01:31.246000

197

93.1

XCSE

20190211 14:10:14.142000

211

93.1

XCSE

20190211 14:14:02.337000

212

93.1

XCSE

20190211 14:30:21.592000

218

92.9

XCSE

20190211 14:41:50.053000

164

92.9

XCSE

20190211 15:15:18.318000

735

92.9

XCSE

20190211 15:15:18.318000

256

92.8

XCSE

20190211 15:25:51.333000

500

92.7

XCSE

20190211 15:25:51.333027

- 2 -

100

92.6

XCSE

20190211 15:47:02.031498

1600

92.6

XCSE

20190211 15:47:02.031498

186

92.5

XCSE

20190211 15:51:25.520000

36

92.4

XCSE

20190211 15:52:16.689000

298

92.4

XCSE

20190211 15:52:16.689000

132

92.4

XCSE

20190211 15:52:16.689000

450

92.4

XCSE

20190211 15:52:16.689000

16

92.4

XCSE

20190211 15:52:16.689000

334

92.4

XCSE

20190211 15:52:16.689000

300

92.4

XCSE

20190211 15:52:16.689000

126

92.4

XCSE

20190211 15:52:16.689000

224

92.4

XCSE

20190211 15:52:16.689000

110

92.4

XCSE

20190211 15:52:16.689000

140

92.2

XCSE

20190211 15:52:41.531000

182

92.2

XCSE

20190211 15:53:26.587000

2

92.2

XCSE

20190211 15:53:26.593000

183

92.1

XCSE

20190211 15:53:56.708000

154

92

XCSE

20190211 15:55:57.086000

472

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:01:11.826000

181

92

XCSE

20190211 16:01:22.375000

181

92

XCSE

20190211 16:02:52.383000

200

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:04:20.259000

200

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:05:49.195000

200

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:07:19.128000

247

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:08:49.143000

26

92.2

XCSE

20190211 16:10:02.132000

242

92.2

XCSE

20190211 16:11:23.097000

242

92.2

XCSE

20190211 16:12:51.154000

241

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:14:19.048000

196

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:15:59.355000

242

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:17:46.900000

109

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:19:34.618000

244

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:21:22.613000

81

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:24:16.189000

191

91.8

XCSE

20190211 16:27:28.002000

81

91.8

XCSE

20190211 16:27:28.031000

176

91.7

XCSE

20190211 16:28:57.678000

72

91.7

XCSE

20190211 16:28:57.678000

248

91.8

XCSE

20190211 16:40:15.300000

188

91.8

XCSE

20190211 16:41:12.379000

17

91.8

XCSE

20190211 16:41:12.379000

188

91.8

XCSE

20190211 16:42:13.575000

33

91.8

XCSE

20190211 16:42:13.575000

93

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:43:36.823000

2

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:43:40.838000

87

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:43:40.838000

94

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:43:44.819000

92

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:43:48.837000

90

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:44:03.612000

- 3 -

158

92.1

XCSE

20190211 16:44:57.173000

185

92.2

XCSE

20190211 16:45:57.172773

483

92.2

XCSE

20190211 16:46:01.402944

72

91.9

XCSE

20190212 9:19:24.558000

84

91.9

XCSE

20190212 9:19:24.558000

151

92.2

XCSE

20190212 9:21:05.709000

157

92.6

XCSE

20190212 9:25:31.418000

50

92.4

XCSE

20190212 9:26:31.927000

314

92.4

XCSE

20190212 9:30:57.676000

271

92.7

XCSE

20190212 9:47:49.788000

271

92.7

XCSE

20190212 9:50:47.925000

603

92.9

XCSE

20190212 9:57:31.140000

100

92.9

XCSE

20190212 9:57:48.979949

400

92.9

XCSE

20190212 9:57:48.979949

58

92.9

XCSE

20190212 10:00:58.634192

100

92.9

XCSE

20190212 10:00:58.634192

177

93.6

XCSE

20190212 10:05:11.458000

162

93.7

XCSE

20190212 10:23:44.322000

558

93.7

XCSE

20190212 10:29:30.091000

194

94.5

XCSE

20190212 11:07:04.474000

6

94.5

XCSE

20190212 11:07:04.474000

93

94.5

XCSE

20190212 11:07:04.475000

101

94.5

XCSE

20190212 11:07:04.475000

101

94.5

XCSE

20190212 11:07:04.475000

194

94.5

XCSE

20190212 11:07:04.495000

101

94.4

XCSE

20190212 11:08:22.965000

134

94.4

XCSE

20190212 11:13:29.223000

201

94.4

XCSE

20190212 11:13:52.439000

157

94.4

XCSE

20190212 11:18:14.166000

149

94.4

XCSE

20190212 11:22:30.042000

148

94.4

XCSE

20190212 11:31:47.467000

148

94

XCSE

20190212 11:42:21.420000

152

93.9

XCSE

20190212 12:00:39.856000

172

93.9

XCSE

20190212 12:01:10.606000

157

93.9

XCSE

20190212 12:11:40.423000

174

93.7

XCSE

20190212 12:17:31.076326

375

94.4

XCSE

20190212 12:50:09.119000

76

94.4

XCSE

20190212 12:52:50.216000

178

94.3

XCSE

20190212 12:55:36.117000

163

94.3

XCSE

20190212 12:58:27.908000

139

94.5

XCSE

20190212 13:22:12.279000

187

94.5

XCSE

20190212 13:22:41.507000

368

94.3

XCSE

20190212 13:35:35.644000

156

94.3

XCSE

20190212 13:38:00.387000

167

94.4

XCSE

20190212 13:43:58.912000

138

94.2

XCSE

20190212 13:56:51.778000

173

94.2

XCSE

20190212 14:02:07.606000

175

94.2

XCSE

20190212 14:08:17.615000

176

94.2

XCSE

20190212 14:17:07.620000

- 4 -

179

94.2

XCSE

20190212 14:19:59.649817

97

94.3

XCSE

20190212 14:26:11.554000

181

94.3

XCSE

20190212 14:26:11.554000

381

94.3

XCSE

20190212 14:39:25.959000

102

94.3

XCSE

20190212 14:49:03.105000

430

94.2

XCSE

20190212 14:49:35.028534

176

94.3

XCSE

20190212 14:57:38.521000

457

94.6

XCSE

20190212 15:14:39.974000

183

94.6

XCSE

20190212 15:14:39.974000

158

95.1

XCSE

20190212 15:36:48.141000

71

95.1

XCSE

20190212 15:36:48.141000

238

95.1

XCSE

20190212 15:36:48.141000

238

95.1

XCSE

20190212 15:36:48.272000

112

95.1

XCSE

20190212 15:36:48.272000

80

95.1

XCSE

20190212 15:36:48.272000

78

95.1

XCSE

20190212 15:36:48.272000

238

95.1

XCSE

20190212 15:36:48.276000

339

95.2

XCSE

20190212 15:43:44.248000

448

95.2

XCSE

20190212 16:01:36.217000

88

95.2

XCSE

20190212 16:04:10.237000

110

95.2

XCSE

20190212 16:04:10.237000

247

95.2

XCSE

20190212 16:04:10.237000

440

95.7

XCSE

20190212 16:14:32.335000

440

95.8

XCSE

20190212 16:15:45.159000

216

95.7

XCSE

20190212 16:15:57.405000

62

95.7

XCSE

20190212 16:15:57.405000

440

95.8

XCSE

20190212 16:32:57.152000

184

95.8

XCSE

20190212 16:32:57.152000

214

95.8

XCSE

20190212 16:32:57.152000

78

95.8

XCSE

20190212 16:32:57.172000

106

95.8

XCSE

20190212 16:32:57.172000

111

95.7

XCSE

20190212 16:33:59.150000

110

95.7

XCSE

20190212 16:33:59.150000

72

95.7

XCSE

20190212 16:39:09.421000

14

95.8

XCSE

20190212 16:40:09.927000

52

95.8

XCSE

20190212 16:40:25.334000

93

95.7

XCSE

20190212 16:42:04.714000

56

95.7

XCSE

20190212 16:42:04.738000

105

95.7

XCSE

20190212 16:43:06.378000

102

95.7

XCSE

20190212 16:44:54.173000

32

95.7

XCSE

20190212 16:44:57.979000

91

95.7

XCSE

20190212 16:44:57.979000

136

95.6

XCSE

20190212 16:45:42.351642

77

95.8

XCSE

20190212 16:47:12.377369

300

95.8

XCSE

20190212 16:47:12.377369

50

95.8

XCSE

20190212 16:47:12.377369

20

95.8

XCSE

20190212 16:47:12.442483

3387

95.8

XCSE

20190212 16:47:55.752630

35

95.4

XCSE

20190213 10:39:42.233840

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Bang & Olufsen A/S published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 07:16:07 UTC
