BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 18.42

18 FEBRUARY 2019

TRANSLATION

Bang & Olufsen A/S - share buyback programme

On 3 September 2018, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 3 September 2018 and will end no later than 31 December 2019, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 485 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 11 February 2019 - 15 February 2019:

No. of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total previous announcement 1,768,449 122.64 216,886,432 11 February 2019 20,000 92.42 1,848,400 12 February 2019 20,000 94.68 1,893,600 13 February 2019 20,000 96.21 1,924,200 14 February 2019 20,000 93.54 1,870,800 15 February 2019 15,000 94.18 1,412,700 Total this period 95,000 94.21 8,949,700 Accumulated under the programme 1,863,449 121.19 225,836,132

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 1,973,439 own shares corresponding to 4.6 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance & SDO, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.

- 1 -

Information about the individual trades under the program in the period 11 February - 15 February 2019:

Volume Price Venue Time CET 14 92 XCSE 20190211 9:01:06.563000 100 91.6 XCSE 20190211 9:06:37.409000 245 92.4 XCSE 20190211 9:12:09.758000 155 92.9 XCSE 20190211 9:25:36.055000 301 92.7 XCSE 20190211 9:30:41.003000 167 92.8 XCSE 20190211 9:42:02.530000 319 92.6 XCSE 20190211 9:42:03.436310 164 92.7 XCSE 20190211 9:54:49.425000 681 92.6 XCSE 20190211 9:54:49.553329 140 92.5 XCSE 20190211 9:55:21.085000 27 92.5 XCSE 20190211 9:55:21.086000 162 92.5 XCSE 20190211 10:09:00.864000 162 92.5 XCSE 20190211 10:09:00.884000 450 92.5 XCSE 20190211 10:09:00.884000 58 92.5 XCSE 20190211 10:09:11.046000 204 92.5 XCSE 20190211 10:29:12.246000 150 92.4 XCSE 20190211 10:30:49.560000 208 92.9 XCSE 20190211 11:03:47.438266 592 92.9 XCSE 20190211 11:03:47.438266 10 92.6 XCSE 20190211 11:15:33.907000 240 92.6 XCSE 20190211 11:54:02.495000 153 92.5 XCSE 20190211 12:12:25.972000 149 92.4 XCSE 20190211 12:15:54.622000 250 92.3 XCSE 20190211 12:32:00.211000 88 92.3 XCSE 20190211 12:32:00.211000 72 92.3 XCSE 20190211 12:32:08.349000 410 92.3 XCSE 20190211 12:32:08.349000 87 92.3 XCSE 20190211 12:32:08.349000 350 92.3 XCSE 20190211 12:32:08.349000 12 92.3 XCSE 20190211 12:32:08.368000 87 92.3 XCSE 20190211 12:32:08.369000 309 92.3 XCSE 20190211 12:50:35.132000 52 92.6 XCSE 20190211 13:38:06.138000 78 92.6 XCSE 20190211 13:38:06.181000 113 92.6 XCSE 20190211 13:53:28.877000 85 92.6 XCSE 20190211 13:53:28.878000 308 92.7 XCSE 20190211 14:01:31.246000 197 93.1 XCSE 20190211 14:10:14.142000 211 93.1 XCSE 20190211 14:14:02.337000 212 93.1 XCSE 20190211 14:30:21.592000 218 92.9 XCSE 20190211 14:41:50.053000 164 92.9 XCSE 20190211 15:15:18.318000 735 92.9 XCSE 20190211 15:15:18.318000 256 92.8 XCSE 20190211 15:25:51.333000 500 92.7 XCSE 20190211 15:25:51.333027 - 2 -

100 92.6 XCSE 20190211 15:47:02.031498 1600 92.6 XCSE 20190211 15:47:02.031498 186 92.5 XCSE 20190211 15:51:25.520000 36 92.4 XCSE 20190211 15:52:16.689000 298 92.4 XCSE 20190211 15:52:16.689000 132 92.4 XCSE 20190211 15:52:16.689000 450 92.4 XCSE 20190211 15:52:16.689000 16 92.4 XCSE 20190211 15:52:16.689000 334 92.4 XCSE 20190211 15:52:16.689000 300 92.4 XCSE 20190211 15:52:16.689000 126 92.4 XCSE 20190211 15:52:16.689000 224 92.4 XCSE 20190211 15:52:16.689000 110 92.4 XCSE 20190211 15:52:16.689000 140 92.2 XCSE 20190211 15:52:41.531000 182 92.2 XCSE 20190211 15:53:26.587000 2 92.2 XCSE 20190211 15:53:26.593000 183 92.1 XCSE 20190211 15:53:56.708000 154 92 XCSE 20190211 15:55:57.086000 472 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:01:11.826000 181 92 XCSE 20190211 16:01:22.375000 181 92 XCSE 20190211 16:02:52.383000 200 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:04:20.259000 200 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:05:49.195000 200 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:07:19.128000 247 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:08:49.143000 26 92.2 XCSE 20190211 16:10:02.132000 242 92.2 XCSE 20190211 16:11:23.097000 242 92.2 XCSE 20190211 16:12:51.154000 241 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:14:19.048000 196 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:15:59.355000 242 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:17:46.900000 109 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:19:34.618000 244 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:21:22.613000 81 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:24:16.189000 191 91.8 XCSE 20190211 16:27:28.002000 81 91.8 XCSE 20190211 16:27:28.031000 176 91.7 XCSE 20190211 16:28:57.678000 72 91.7 XCSE 20190211 16:28:57.678000 248 91.8 XCSE 20190211 16:40:15.300000 188 91.8 XCSE 20190211 16:41:12.379000 17 91.8 XCSE 20190211 16:41:12.379000 188 91.8 XCSE 20190211 16:42:13.575000 33 91.8 XCSE 20190211 16:42:13.575000 93 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:43:36.823000 2 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:43:40.838000 87 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:43:40.838000 94 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:43:44.819000 92 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:43:48.837000 90 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:44:03.612000 - 3 -

158 92.1 XCSE 20190211 16:44:57.173000 185 92.2 XCSE 20190211 16:45:57.172773 483 92.2 XCSE 20190211 16:46:01.402944 72 91.9 XCSE 20190212 9:19:24.558000 84 91.9 XCSE 20190212 9:19:24.558000 151 92.2 XCSE 20190212 9:21:05.709000 157 92.6 XCSE 20190212 9:25:31.418000 50 92.4 XCSE 20190212 9:26:31.927000 314 92.4 XCSE 20190212 9:30:57.676000 271 92.7 XCSE 20190212 9:47:49.788000 271 92.7 XCSE 20190212 9:50:47.925000 603 92.9 XCSE 20190212 9:57:31.140000 100 92.9 XCSE 20190212 9:57:48.979949 400 92.9 XCSE 20190212 9:57:48.979949 58 92.9 XCSE 20190212 10:00:58.634192 100 92.9 XCSE 20190212 10:00:58.634192 177 93.6 XCSE 20190212 10:05:11.458000 162 93.7 XCSE 20190212 10:23:44.322000 558 93.7 XCSE 20190212 10:29:30.091000 194 94.5 XCSE 20190212 11:07:04.474000 6 94.5 XCSE 20190212 11:07:04.474000 93 94.5 XCSE 20190212 11:07:04.475000 101 94.5 XCSE 20190212 11:07:04.475000 101 94.5 XCSE 20190212 11:07:04.475000 194 94.5 XCSE 20190212 11:07:04.495000 101 94.4 XCSE 20190212 11:08:22.965000 134 94.4 XCSE 20190212 11:13:29.223000 201 94.4 XCSE 20190212 11:13:52.439000 157 94.4 XCSE 20190212 11:18:14.166000 149 94.4 XCSE 20190212 11:22:30.042000 148 94.4 XCSE 20190212 11:31:47.467000 148 94 XCSE 20190212 11:42:21.420000 152 93.9 XCSE 20190212 12:00:39.856000 172 93.9 XCSE 20190212 12:01:10.606000 157 93.9 XCSE 20190212 12:11:40.423000 174 93.7 XCSE 20190212 12:17:31.076326 375 94.4 XCSE 20190212 12:50:09.119000 76 94.4 XCSE 20190212 12:52:50.216000 178 94.3 XCSE 20190212 12:55:36.117000 163 94.3 XCSE 20190212 12:58:27.908000 139 94.5 XCSE 20190212 13:22:12.279000 187 94.5 XCSE 20190212 13:22:41.507000 368 94.3 XCSE 20190212 13:35:35.644000 156 94.3 XCSE 20190212 13:38:00.387000 167 94.4 XCSE 20190212 13:43:58.912000 138 94.2 XCSE 20190212 13:56:51.778000 173 94.2 XCSE 20190212 14:02:07.606000 175 94.2 XCSE 20190212 14:08:17.615000 176 94.2 XCSE 20190212 14:17:07.620000 - 4 -