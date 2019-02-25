Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Bang & Olufsen A/S    BO   DK0010218429

BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

(BO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/25 03:41:35 am
98.1 DKK   +1.34%
03:02aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Share buyback programme
PU
02:39aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : – share buyback programme
AQ
02/18BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Share buyback programme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bang & Olufsen A/S : Share buyback programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 03:02am EST

BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 18.43

25 FEBRUARY 2019

TRANSLATION

Bang & Olufsen A/S - share buyback programme

On 3 September 2018, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 3 September 2018 and will end no later than 31 December 2019, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 485 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 18 February 2019 - 22 February 2019:

No. of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Transaction value

(DKK)

Total previous announcement

1,863,449

121.19

225,836,132

18 February 2019

14,000

96.49

1,350,860

19 February 2019

16,000

95.23

1,523,680

20 February 2019

14,000

96.29

1,348,060

21 February 2019

16,000

96.15

1,538,400

22 February 2019

17,000

97.01

1,649,170

Total this period

77,000

96.24

7,410,170

Accumulated under the programme

1,940,449

120.20

233,246,302

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 2,050,439 own shares corresponding to 4.7 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance & SDO, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.

- 1 -

Information about the individual trades under the program in the period 18 February - 22 February 2019:

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

127

95.2

XCSE

20190218 10:59:14.624429

303

95.2

XCSE

20190218 10:59:14.624472

70

95.2

XCSE

20190218 10:59:14.624480

17

95

XCSE

20190218 10:59:14.671242

7

95

XCSE

20190218 11:00:02.442098

176

95

XCSE

20190218 11:00:02.442152

440

95

XCSE

20190218 11:00:02.442196

350

95

XCSE

20190218 11:00:02.442218

183

95

XCSE

20190218 11:00:02.465693

17

95

XCSE

20190218 11:03:32.754429

310

95

XCSE

20190218 11:03:32.754429

200

95.5

XCSE

20190218 12:01:02.466280

300

95.5

XCSE

20190218 12:01:02.466280

498

95.6

XCSE

20190218 14:14:42.764608

200

95.6

XCSE

20190218 14:14:42.764608

200

96.8

XCSE

20190218 14:35:15.411140

800

96.8

XCSE

20190218 14:35:15.411140

102

96.8

XCSE

20190218 14:35:38.256267

200

96.8

XCSE

20190218 14:35:38.256267

100

96.8

XCSE

20190218 14:51:37.049013

900

96.8

XCSE

20190218 14:51:37.049013

250

96.2

XCSE

20190218 15:42:53.133997

94

96.2

XCSE

20190218 15:47:38.524738

250

96.2

XCSE

20190218 15:47:38.524738

250

96.6

XCSE

20190218 16:05:34.062477

732

96.6

XCSE

20190218 16:05:34.062477

250

96.8

XCSE

20190218 16:16:07.669083

1750

96.8

XCSE

20190218 16:16:07.669083

250

97

XCSE

20190218 16:19:50.980587

1174

97

XCSE

20190218 16:19:50.980587

1300

97.1

XCSE

20190218 16:29:30.100993

200

97.1

XCSE

20190218 16:29:30.100993

1187

97

XCSE

20190218 16:39:25.035471

250

97

XCSE

20190218 16:39:25.035471

563

97.2

XCSE

20190218 16:40:28.222070

500

96.8

XCSE

20190219 10:12:28.067912

6

96.5

XCSE

20190219 10:17:10.734275

373

96.5

XCSE

20190219 10:20:31.495768

120

96.5

XCSE

20190219 10:20:31.495816

1

96.5

XCSE

20190219 10:21:09.214067

500

96.2

XCSE

20190219 11:06:28.473493

157

96

XCSE

20190219 12:15:31.032653

109

96

XCSE

20190219 12:15:32.086077

109

96

XCSE

20190219 12:15:39.241905

109

96

XCSE

20190219 12:16:01.770336

- 2 -

16

96

XCSE

20190219 12:16:14.971630

200

95.9

XCSE

20190219 12:29:24.845265

160

95.9

XCSE

20190219 12:32:35.363535

4

95.9

XCSE

20190219 12:36:23.928471

36

95.9

XCSE

20190219 12:37:13.877099

244

95.9

XCSE

20190219 12:37:13.877099

58

95.9

XCSE

20190219 12:37:13.903566

142

95.9

XCSE

20190219 12:37:13.903610

156

95.9

XCSE

20190219 12:37:13.903634

262

95.8

XCSE

20190219 12:37:14.485288

80

95.8

XCSE

20190219 12:37:15.931219

158

95.8

XCSE

20190219 12:37:15.951578

200

95.4

XCSE

20190219 12:52:35.026639

600

95.4

XCSE

20190219 12:52:35.028061

200

95.4

XCSE

20190219 12:52:35.028061

182

95.2

XCSE

20190219 12:52:35.072117

227

95.2

XCSE

20190219 12:52:35.073218

62

95.2

XCSE

20190219 12:52:35.092641

29

95.2

XCSE

20190219 12:52:37.070681

500

95.2

XCSE

20190219 13:47:06.134149

424

94.9

XCSE

20190219 14:22:14.039610

76

94.9

XCSE

20190219 14:22:14.039665

64

95

XCSE

20190219 14:54:20.120551

186

95

XCSE

20190219 14:54:20.120710

250

95

XCSE

20190219 15:00:02.143300

250

95.1

XCSE

20190219 15:12:54.555862

1250

95.1

XCSE

20190219 15:12:54.555862

500

94.8

XCSE

20190219 15:12:54.623387

4

94.5

XCSE

20190219 15:16:53.052197

113

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:07:01.910754

7

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:08:32.448286

130

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:08:32.448366

100

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:08:32.448466

250

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:08:32.448466

182

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:08:32.455885

41

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:08:32.468623

9

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:08:32.488041

217

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:08:33.456360

18

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:08:33.456360

74

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:20:14.065560

37

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:20:14.088493

139

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:20:24.304092

224

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:30:17.817185

250

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:30:17.817185

106

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:31:02.976474

103

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:32:05.943031

6

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:32:45.659280

10

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:33:12.898370

4

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:33:52.180843

- 3 -

459

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:34:35.526518

21

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:34:35.526518

1247

94.8

XCSE

20190219 16:34:35.526518

200

94.8

XCSE

20190219 16:34:35.526518

200

94.8

XCSE

20190219 16:35:57.367254

84

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:38:12.907299

545

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:38:12.907299

32

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:39:18.549420

71

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:39:30.623377

397

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:39:30.643626

440

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:39:30.643680

104

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:40:03.042693

95

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:40:37.158056

6

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:40:57.670282

148

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:41:16.003132

147

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:41:16.005955

210

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:41:16.006012

500

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:41:24.591985

500

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:41:24.591985

70

94.9

XCSE

20190219 16:41:29.335816

20

95

XCSE

20190220 9:36:41.722578

180

95

XCSE

20190220 9:36:45.904532

200

95

XCSE

20190220 9:36:45.907756

13

95

XCSE

20190220 9:36:45.907756

1

95

XCSE

20190220 9:45:28.187747

1

95

XCSE

20190220 9:51:45.545778

150

95

XCSE

20190220 9:52:57.705053

10

95

XCSE

20190220 9:53:02.255866

1

95

XCSE

20190220 9:55:39.627135

1

95

XCSE

20190220 10:00:00.937867

336

95.5

XCSE

20190220 10:30:14.680373

164

95.5

XCSE

20190220 10:30:14.680429

500

95.3

XCSE

20190220 10:30:14.700285

1

95

XCSE

20190220 10:41:41.775139

35

95

XCSE

20190220 11:03:45.120769

500

95.1

XCSE

20190220 11:40:48.303172

650

96

XCSE

20190220 12:35:57.117579

296

96

XCSE

20190220 12:35:57.117579

96

96

XCSE

20190220 12:35:57.117579

458

96

XCSE

20190220 12:36:21.969400

40

96.1

XCSE

20190220 12:50:56.964255

25

96.5

XCSE

20190220 13:36:23.548928

475

96.5

XCSE

20190220 13:36:23.549101

150

96.4

XCSE

20190220 13:47:36.510238

12

96.4

XCSE

20190220 13:47:36.510238

261

96.4

XCSE

20190220 13:47:36.510238

286

96.4

XCSE

20190220 13:47:36.510238

291

96.4

XCSE

20190220 14:15:56.331209

200

96.2

XCSE

20190220 14:31:19.161981

- 4 -

350

96.2

XCSE

20190220 14:31:19.162033

150

96.2

XCSE

20190220 14:31:19.162085

200

96.2

XCSE

20190220 14:31:19.162085

60

96.2

XCSE

20190220 14:31:19.162149

200

96.6

XCSE

20190220 14:42:25.756037

300

96.6

XCSE

20190220 14:42:25.756037

152

96.6

XCSE

20190220 14:44:50.730807

22

96.6

XCSE

20190220 14:44:50.751029

48

96.6

XCSE

20190220 14:44:50.751029

48

96.6

XCSE

20190220 14:44:50.751052

1030

96.9

XCSE

20190220 14:56:25.438373

200

96.9

XCSE

20190220 14:56:25.438373

250

95.7

XCSE

20190220 14:57:04.194873

219

95.9

XCSE

20190220 15:04:10.175435

31

95.9

XCSE

20190220 15:04:10.175495

88

95.9

XCSE

20190220 15:04:10.175555

100

95.9

XCSE

20190220 15:04:10.175605

250

95.9

XCSE

20190220 15:04:10.175605

312

95.9

XCSE

20190220 15:04:10.175661

38

95.9

XCSE

20190220 15:04:10.175668

68

95.9

XCSE

20190220 15:04:10.195001

70

95.9

XCSE

20190220 15:04:10.195668

62

95.9

XCSE

20190220 15:04:12.856024

12

95.9

XCSE

20190220 15:09:37.153919

460

96.6

XCSE

20190220 15:58:58.705507

11

96.6

XCSE

20190220 15:58:58.705507

200

96.6

XCSE

20190220 15:59:16.751334

375

96.6

XCSE

20190220 15:59:16.751334

247

96.6

XCSE

20190220 16:18:22.984000

290

96.6

XCSE

20190220 16:19:07.955982

47

96.6

XCSE

20190220 16:25:23.008076

53

96.6

XCSE

20190220 16:25:23.008211

550

96.6

XCSE

20190220 16:25:23.008267

53

96.6

XCSE

20190220 16:25:23.028299

791

97

XCSE

20190220 16:42:09.496705

100

97

XCSE

20190220 16:43:22.105735

1210

97

XCSE

20190220 16:43:22.105735

350

96.1

XCSE

20190221 9:49:01.805895

160

96.1

XCSE

20190221 9:49:01.805895

340

96.1

XCSE

20190221 9:49:01.805895

1

96.1

XCSE

20190221 9:49:01.805895

1

96.1

XCSE

20190221 9:51:30.398733

1

96.1

XCSE

20190221 9:54:48.929704

1

96.1

XCSE

20190221 9:54:49.849422

100

96.1

XCSE

20190221 10:10:21.618444

46

96.1

XCSE

20190221 10:23:17.957977

1

95.7

XCSE

20190221 10:28:20.403151

1

95.7

XCSE

20190221 10:33:52.525403

2

95.7

XCSE

20190221 10:38:25.905595

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Bang & Olufsen A/S published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 08:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANG & OLUFSEN A/S
03:02aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Share buyback programme
PU
02:39aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : – share buyback programme
AQ
02/18BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Share buyback programme
PU
02/11BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Share buyback programme
PU
02/11BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : – share buyback programme
AQ
01/30BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Audi A8L launched in Bangladesh
AQ
01/28BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : – share buyback programme
AQ
01/21BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : – share buyback programme
AQ
01/14BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Share buyback programme
PU
01/14BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : – share buyback programme
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 3 271 M
EBIT 2019 247 M
Net income 2019 182 M
Finance 2019 705 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 21,27
P/E ratio 2020 11,32
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 4 182 M
Chart BANG & OLUFSEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Bang & Olufsen A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANG & OLUFSEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 150  DKK
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Clausen President & Chief Executive Officer
Ole Gjessø Andersen Chairman
Marlene Richter Christensen Head-Finance
Jesper Jarlbæk Independent Director
Majken Schultz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANG & OLUFSEN A/S8.89%635
SONY CORP3.21%60 998
PANASONIC CORPORATION8.80%23 147
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%11 129
SHARP CORPORATION28.88%6 589
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 441
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.