B ANG & O LUFSEN A/S
A NNOUNCEMENT NO . 18.43
25 F EBRUARY 2019
T RANSLATION
Bang & Olufsen A/S - share buyback programme
On 3 September 2018, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 3 September 2018 and will end no later than 31 December 2019, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 485 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 18 February 2019 - 22 February 2019:
No. of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value
(DKK)
Total previous announcement
1,863,449
121.19
225,836,132
18 February 2019
14,000
96.49
1,350,860
19 February 2019
16,000
95.23
1,523,680
20 February 2019
14,000
96.29
1,348,060
21 February 2019
16,000
96.15
1,538,400
22 February 2019
17,000
97.01
1,649,170
Total this period
77,000
96.24
7,410,170
Accumulated under the programme
1,940,449
120.20
233,246,302
Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 2,050,439 own shares corresponding to 4.7 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.
For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance & SDO, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.
- 2 -
- 3 -
- 4 -
- 5 -
