BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 18.43

25 FEBRUARY 2019

TRANSLATION

Bang & Olufsen A/S - share buyback programme

On 3 September 2018, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 3 September 2018 and will end no later than 31 December 2019, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 485 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 18 February 2019 - 22 February 2019:

No. of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total previous announcement 1,863,449 121.19 225,836,132 18 February 2019 14,000 96.49 1,350,860 19 February 2019 16,000 95.23 1,523,680 20 February 2019 14,000 96.29 1,348,060 21 February 2019 16,000 96.15 1,538,400 22 February 2019 17,000 97.01 1,649,170 Total this period 77,000 96.24 7,410,170 Accumulated under the programme 1,940,449 120.20 233,246,302

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 2,050,439 own shares corresponding to 4.7 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance & SDO, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.

Information about the individual trades under the program in the period 18 February - 22 February 2019:

Volume Price Venue Time CET