BANG & OLUFSEN A/S    BO   DK0010218429

Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/25 04:12:25 am
80.85 DKK   -2.82%
03:45aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Share buyback programme
PU
03:23aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : – share buyback programme
AQ
03/21SPRING/SUMMER 2019 COLLECTION : Scandinavian Summer
PU
Bang & Olufsen A/S : Share buyback programme

03/25/2019 | 03:45am EDT

BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 18.48

25 MARCH 2019

TRANSLATION

Bang & Olufsen A/S - share buyback programme

On 3 September 2018, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 3 September 2018 and will end no later than 31 December 2019, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 485 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 18 March 2019 - 22

March 2019:

No. of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Transaction value

(DKK)

Total previous announcement

2,170,449

117.48

254,988,222

18 March 2019

15,000

90.44

1,356,600

19 March 2019

16,000

89.67

1,434,720

20 March 2019

17,000

88.89

1,511,130

21 March 2019

17,000

87.21

1,482,570

22 March 2019

18,000

84.88

1,527,840

Total this period

83,000

88.11

7,312,860

Accumulated under the programme

2,253,449

116.40

262,301,082

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 2,363,439 own shares corresponding to 5.5 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance & SDO, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.

- 1-

Information about the individual trades under the program in the period 18 March - 22 March 2019:

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

250

91,5

XCSE

20190318 9:04:37.072993

500

91,2

XCSE

20190318 9:04:37.139709

500

91

XCSE

20190318 9:04:57.257981

250

91

XCSE

20190318 9:17:19.121429

250

90,5

XCSE

20190318 9:30:27.100589

143

90,2

XCSE

20190318 9:47:42.985842

107

90,2

XCSE

20190318 9:53:20.121663

500

90,2

XCSE

20190318 10:47:52.420942

208

90

XCSE

20190318 10:48:10.939855

72

90

XCSE

20190318 10:48:10.939892

144

90

XCSE

20190318 10:48:10.939936

76

90

XCSE

20190318 10:48:10.939979

480

90

XCSE

20190318 10:48:10.948816

20

90

XCSE

20190318 10:48:10.948864

157

90

XCSE

20190318 10:48:10.956383

200

90

XCSE

20190318 10:48:10.957518

143

90

XCSE

20190318 10:48:10.970588

Disclaimer

Bang & Olufsen A/S published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 07:44:14 UTC
