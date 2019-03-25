Bang & Olufsen A/S : Share buyback programme
03/25/2019 | 03:45am EDT
B ANG & O LUFSEN A/S
A NNOUNCEMENT NO . 18.48
25 M ARCH 2019
T RANSLATION
Bang & Olufsen A/S - share buyback programme
On 3 September 2018, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 3 September 2018 and will end no later than 31 December 2019, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 485 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 18 March 2019 - 22
March 2019:
No. of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value
(DKK)
Total previous announcement
2,170,449
117.48
254,988,222
18 March 2019
15,000
90.44
1,356,600
19 March 2019
16,000
89.67
1,434,720
20 March 2019
17,000
88.89
1,511,130
21 March 2019
17,000
87.21
1,482,570
22 March 2019
18,000
84.88
1,527,840
Total this period
83,000
88.11
7,312,860
Accumulated under the programme
2,253,449
116.40
262,301,082
Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 2,363,439 own shares corresponding to 5.5 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.
For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance & SDO, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.
- 1-
Information about the individual trades under the program in the period 18 March - 22 March 2019:
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
250
91,5
XCSE
20190318 9:04:37.072993
500
91,2
XCSE
20190318 9:04:37.139709
500
91
XCSE
20190318 9:04:57.257981
250
91
XCSE
20190318 9:17:19.121429
250
90,5
XCSE
20190318 9:30:27.100589
143
90,2
XCSE
20190318 9:47:42.985842
107
90,2
XCSE
20190318 9:53:20.121663
500
90,2
XCSE
20190318 10:47:52.420942
208
90
XCSE
20190318 10:48:10.939855
72
90
XCSE
20190318 10:48:10.939892
144
90
XCSE
20190318 10:48:10.939936
76
90
XCSE
20190318 10:48:10.939979
480
90
XCSE
20190318 10:48:10.948816
20
90
XCSE
20190318 10:48:10.948864
157
90
XCSE
20190318 10:48:10.956383
200
90
XCSE
20190318 10:48:10.957518
143
90
XCSE
20190318 10:48:10.970588
145
90,6
XCSE
20190318 12:56:30.681996
54
90,6
XCSE
20190318 12:56:30.681996
264
90,6
XCSE
20190318 12:56:30.681996
20
90,6
XCSE
20190318 12:56:30.681996
517
90,6
XCSE
20190318 12:56:30.682065
181
90,4
XCSE
20190318 13:00:30.436273
7
90,6
XCSE
20190318 13:28:49.727387
270
90,6
XCSE
20190318 13:28:49.727387
33
90,6
XCSE
20190318 13:28:49.727387
438
90,6
XCSE
20190318 13:40:59.014616
252
90,6
XCSE
20190318 13:45:34.138337
250
90,5
XCSE
20190318 14:04:25.006250
750
90,5
XCSE
20190318 14:04:25.006250
69
90,4
XCSE
20190318 14:05:30.170975
250
90,4
XCSE
20190318 14:05:59.008063
250
90,4
XCSE
20190318 14:06:59.008369
166
90,6
XCSE
20190318 15:02:36.132229
113
90,6
XCSE
20190318 15:06:15.279803
221
90,6
XCSE
20190318 15:06:19.648557
146
90,5
XCSE
20190318 15:16:17.535476
354
90,5
XCSE
20190318 15:16:17.535505
41
90,4
XCSE
20190318 15:32:45.141531
209
90,4
XCSE
20190318 15:32:46.624291
200
90,3
XCSE
20190318 15:34:05.137057
177
90,3
XCSE
20190318 15:34:05.137116
423
90,3
XCSE
20190318 15:34:05.137142
37
90,3
XCSE
20190318 15:34:05.137166
163
90,3
XCSE
20190318 15:34:05.137201
19
90,4
XCSE
20190318 15:49:48.560191
-2 -
37
90,4
XCSE
20190318 15:49:48.560191
29
90,4
XCSE
20190318 15:49:48.560191
31
90,4
XCSE
20190318 15:49:48.587488
56
90,4
XCSE
20190318 15:52:04.996515
36
90,4
XCSE
20190318 16:01:01.863659
6
90,4
XCSE
20190318 16:01:37.865021
6
90,4
XCSE
20190318 16:04:08.409753
280
90,4
XCSE
20190318 16:04:08.409990
180
90,4
XCSE
20190318 16:32:55.608907
70
90,4
XCSE
20190318 16:32:55.732336
180
90,4
XCSE
20190318 16:32:55.732336
250
90,4
XCSE
20190318 16:33:03.894309
70
90,4
XCSE
20190318 16:33:03.894353
250
90,4
XCSE
20190318 16:33:03.894379
312
90,3
XCSE
20190318 16:34:10.881304
1688
90,3
XCSE
20190318 16:37:22.309745
250
90,2
XCSE
20190318 16:37:27.595378
170
90,2
XCSE
20190318 16:37:27.618842
80
90,2
XCSE
20190318 16:37:27.621117
65
90,2
XCSE
20190318 16:38:25.872372
446
90,4
XCSE
20190318 16:43:16.423260
250
90,4
XCSE
20190318 16:43:16.423260
31
90,4
XCSE
20190318 16:43:16.833161
208
90,4
XCSE
20190318 16:43:22.623209
500
89,3
XCSE
20190319 9:06:07.861160
500
89
XCSE
20190319 9:06:07.861160
38
89,2
XCSE
20190319 10:34:25.059836
190
89,2
XCSE
20190319 10:34:25.059836
272
89,2
XCSE
20190319 10:34:25.059836
500
89,3
XCSE
20190319 11:47:57.764810
410
89,5
XCSE
20190319 11:59:07.135523
288
89,7
XCSE
20190319 12:40:09.692732
129
89,7
XCSE
20190319 12:40:09.692732
54
89,7
XCSE
20190319 12:40:09.692732
29
89,7
XCSE
20190319 13:00:56.452588
303
89,7
XCSE
20190319 13:00:56.457174
197
89,7
XCSE
20190319 13:00:56.457214
474
90
XCSE
20190319 13:19:50.072961
26
90
XCSE
20190319 13:19:50.072961
200
90
XCSE
20190319 13:20:09.362097
300
90
XCSE
20190319 13:20:09.362097
500
89,6
XCSE
20190319 13:38:43.264065
90
89,5
XCSE
20190319 13:47:41.059054
500
89,5
XCSE
20190319 13:47:41.059054
1000
89,6
XCSE
20190319 13:54:50.483718
31
89,8
XCSE
20190319 14:14:07.121968
278
89,8
XCSE
20190319 14:14:07.122041
12
90
XCSE
20190319 14:25:17.080608
488
90
XCSE
20190319 14:25:17.080608
-3 -
50
90,4
XCSE
20190319 14:41:13.514578
450
90,4
XCSE
20190319 14:41:13.514578
152
90,4
XCSE
20190319 14:56:09.388000
61
90,3
XCSE
20190319 14:58:09.389000
100
90,3
XCSE
20190319 15:01:13.414000
21
90,3
XCSE
20190319 15:01:13.414000
184
90,2
XCSE
20190319 15:04:07.443000
614
89,9
XCSE
20190319 15:04:16.234000
72
89,6
XCSE
20190319 15:11:22.171000
103
89,6
XCSE
20190319 15:11:22.171000
201
89,6
XCSE
20190319 15:32:46.284000
1026
89,6
XCSE
20190319 15:32:46.284000
244
89,5
XCSE
20190319 15:53:30.117000
504
89,5
XCSE
20190319 16:23:39.930000
68
89,3
XCSE
20190319 16:24:22.056000
97
89,3
XCSE
20190319 16:32:40.789000
348
89,5
XCSE
20190319 16:37:31.908000
104
89,5
XCSE
20190319 16:37:31.908000
71
89,7
XCSE
20190319 16:40:32.940000
100
89,7
XCSE
20190319 16:42:27.855818
100
89,7
XCSE
20190319 16:44:53.153568
100
89,7
XCSE
20190319 16:44:53.174166
460
89,7
XCSE
20190319 16:44:53.174206
100
89,7
XCSE
20190319 16:44:53.176578
100
89,7
XCSE
20190319 16:45:16.945865
1430
89,7
XCSE
20190319 16:45:16.945865
100
89,7
XCSE
20190319 16:45:43.495164
1731
89,7
XCSE
20190319 16:45:43.495164
104
88,8
XCSE
20190320 9:06:23.126520
146
88,8
XCSE
20190320 9:06:23.126552
23
88,6
XCSE
20190320 9:31:17.395504
500
88,8
XCSE
20190320 9:38:33.128035
280
88,8
XCSE
20190320 9:48:25.928103
256
89
XCSE
20190320 10:11:25.393671
11
89
XCSE
20190320 10:11:25.393671
500
89
XCSE
20190320 10:11:25.393671
120
89
XCSE
20190320 10:11:25.393671
113
89
XCSE
20190320 10:11:25.393671
55
88,9
XCSE
20190320 10:11:25.416952
195
88,9
XCSE
20190320 10:11:25.417000
947
88,8
XCSE
20190320 10:13:26.044390
500
88,9
XCSE
20190320 11:51:47.262287
114
89
XCSE
20190320 12:26:13.004612
256
89
XCSE
20190320 12:26:13.004612
130
89
XCSE
20190320 12:26:13.004612
250
89
XCSE
20190320 12:40:50.226887
350
89,5
XCSE
20190320 13:09:24.811264
91
89,5
XCSE
20190320 13:17:40.400828
59
89,5
XCSE
20190320 13:17:40.401016
-4 -
750
89,2
XCSE
20190320 13:28:17.269210
250
89,2
XCSE
20190320 13:28:17.269210
500
89,2
XCSE
20190320 13:45:58.615859
127
89,2
XCSE
20190320 13:45:58.615859
250
89,4
XCSE
20190320 14:08:16.452973
250
89,4
XCSE
20190320 14:08:27.950882
250
89,4
XCSE
20190320 14:16:38.697053
250
89,4
XCSE
20190320 14:16:38.697053
435
89,3
XCSE
20190320 14:25:17.160676
565
89,3
XCSE
20190320 14:25:17.160700
500
89,2
XCSE
20190320 14:28:46.122314
419
89,2
XCSE
20190320 14:33:40.164869
38
89,2
XCSE
20190320 14:36:42.563201
43
89,2
XCSE
20190320 14:38:16.784366
373
89,2
XCSE
20190320 14:38:16.784366
500
89
XCSE
20190320 15:08:03.045893
45
88,8
XCSE
20190320 15:13:59.382229
455
88,8
XCSE
20190320 15:37:41.116725
420
88,8
XCSE
20190320 15:56:31.668403
80
88,8
XCSE
20190320 15:56:31.668464
200
88,6
XCSE
20190320 16:08:32.111086
800
88,6
XCSE
20190320 16:09:47.234210
182
88,6
XCSE
20190320 16:13:18.108934
318
88,6
XCSE
20190320 16:13:18.128827
500
88,5
XCSE
20190320 16:13:18.132055
166
88,4
XCSE
20190320 16:13:22.097310
334
88,4
XCSE
20190320 16:13:22.097342
200
88,6
XCSE
20190320 16:22:51.295439
300
88,6
XCSE
20190320 16:22:52.369241
1000
88,4
XCSE
20190320 16:39:32.681302
90
88,3
XCSE
20190320 16:39:35.342098
280
88,3
XCSE
20190320 16:39:35.342124
130
88,3
XCSE
20190320 16:39:35.342130
304
88,5
XCSE
20190320 16:43:07.113047
249
88,5
XCSE
20190320 16:43:20.130541
447
88,5
XCSE
20190320 16:43:20.130564
449
88,2
XCSE
20190321 9:12:37.129632
51
88,2
XCSE
20190321 9:15:32.766736
500
88,4
XCSE
20190321 9:39:42.794815
318
88,3
XCSE
20190321 10:05:27.804139
182
88,3
XCSE
20190321 10:05:27.804189
449
88,3
XCSE
20190321 10:32:50.108491
51
88,3
XCSE
20190321 10:36:11.473066
352
88,4
XCSE
20190321 10:52:34.816772
74
88,4
XCSE
20190321 10:52:34.816772
74
88,4
XCSE
20190321 10:52:34.828982
467
88,2
XCSE
20190321 11:03:57.524925
33
88,2
XCSE
20190321 11:03:57.524978
230
88
XCSE
20190321 11:51:52.129990
-5 -
Disclaimer
Bang & Olufsen A/S published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 07:44:14 UTC
Latest news on BANG & OLUFSEN A/S
Sales 2019
3 271 M
EBIT 2019
247 M
Net income 2019
182 M
Finance 2019
705 M
Yield 2019
1,49%
P/E ratio 2019
18,29
P/E ratio 2020
9,73
EV / Sales 2019
0,88x
EV / Sales 2020
0,80x
Capitalization
3 594 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BANG & OLUFSEN A/S
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
150 DKK
Spread / Average Target
80%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.