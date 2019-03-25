BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 18.48

25 MARCH 2019

TRANSLATION

Bang & Olufsen A/S - share buyback programme

On 3 September 2018, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 3 September 2018 and will end no later than 31 December 2019, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 485 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 18 March 2019 - 22

March 2019:

No. of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total previous announcement 2,170,449 117.48 254,988,222 18 March 2019 15,000 90.44 1,356,600 19 March 2019 16,000 89.67 1,434,720 20 March 2019 17,000 88.89 1,511,130 21 March 2019 17,000 87.21 1,482,570 22 March 2019 18,000 84.88 1,527,840 Total this period 83,000 88.11 7,312,860 Accumulated under the programme 2,253,449 116.40 262,301,082

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 2,363,439 own shares corresponding to 5.5 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Global Finance & SDO, Malene Richter Christensen, tel.: +45 29741609.

Information about the individual trades under the program in the period 18 March - 22 March 2019:

Volume Price Venue Time CET 250 91,5 XCSE 20190318 9:04:37.072993 500 91,2 XCSE 20190318 9:04:37.139709 500 91 XCSE 20190318 9:04:57.257981 250 91 XCSE 20190318 9:17:19.121429 250 90,5 XCSE 20190318 9:30:27.100589 143 90,2 XCSE 20190318 9:47:42.985842 107 90,2 XCSE 20190318 9:53:20.121663 500 90,2 XCSE 20190318 10:47:52.420942 208 90 XCSE 20190318 10:48:10.939855 72 90 XCSE 20190318 10:48:10.939892 144 90 XCSE 20190318 10:48:10.939936 76 90 XCSE 20190318 10:48:10.939979 480 90 XCSE 20190318 10:48:10.948816 20 90 XCSE 20190318 10:48:10.948864 157 90 XCSE 20190318 10:48:10.956383 200 90 XCSE 20190318 10:48:10.957518 143 90 XCSE 20190318 10:48:10.970588 145 90,6 XCSE 20190318 12:56:30.681996 54 90,6 XCSE 20190318 12:56:30.681996 264 90,6 XCSE 20190318 12:56:30.681996 20 90,6 XCSE 20190318 12:56:30.681996 517 90,6 XCSE 20190318 12:56:30.682065 181 90,4 XCSE 20190318 13:00:30.436273 7 90,6 XCSE 20190318 13:28:49.727387 270 90,6 XCSE 20190318 13:28:49.727387 33 90,6 XCSE 20190318 13:28:49.727387 438 90,6 XCSE 20190318 13:40:59.014616 252 90,6 XCSE 20190318 13:45:34.138337 250 90,5 XCSE 20190318 14:04:25.006250 750 90,5 XCSE 20190318 14:04:25.006250 69 90,4 XCSE 20190318 14:05:30.170975 250 90,4 XCSE 20190318 14:05:59.008063 250 90,4 XCSE 20190318 14:06:59.008369 166 90,6 XCSE 20190318 15:02:36.132229 113 90,6 XCSE 20190318 15:06:15.279803 221 90,6 XCSE 20190318 15:06:19.648557 146 90,5 XCSE 20190318 15:16:17.535476 354 90,5 XCSE 20190318 15:16:17.535505 41 90,4 XCSE 20190318 15:32:45.141531 209 90,4 XCSE 20190318 15:32:46.624291 200 90,3 XCSE 20190318 15:34:05.137057 177 90,3 XCSE 20190318 15:34:05.137116 423 90,3 XCSE 20190318 15:34:05.137142 37 90,3 XCSE 20190318 15:34:05.137166 163 90,3 XCSE 20190318 15:34:05.137201 19 90,4 XCSE 20190318 15:49:48.560191 -2 -