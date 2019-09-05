Bang & Olufsen Launches Seasonal Collection: The Classic and the Clash

The new seasonal collection stages a clash of colours in a monochrome styling of Bang & Olufsen's most popular speakers and headphones - a calm tan, a classic and confident brown and a fresh and forceful pink. When combined the colours are eclectic and progressive yet at the same time soft and sophisticated. The products included in the collection are:

Beoplay H9 - Bang & Olufsen's top-of-the-line, wireless headphones with an over-ear wearing style and soft leather cushions. Beoplay H9 combine Active Noise Cancellation, an innovative aluminium touch interface, voice assistant controls, and Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound. No noise, just pure music. Up to 25 hours of play time. Seasonal colours: Peony & Chestnut.

Beoplay E6 - Lightweight, in-ear wireless earphones with rich Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound, and a secure, ergonomic fit for an active lifestyle. With a strong bass and rich dynamic sound, Beoplay E6 are designed to impress. Made with durable materials in a splash and dust resistant design. Seasonal colours: Peony.

Beoplay A1 - A truly portable Bluetooth speaker for music and calls. With category-breaking performance, and packing a punch way beyond its size, Beoplay A1 is the ideal speaker to have with you on the go. Made for people who care about great sound and design. Seasonal colours: Tan, Chestnut & Peony.

Beoplay P6 - Powerful and portable Bluetooth speaker. It delivers a rich acoustic experience, while True360 sound ensures an even sound dispersion. For anyone wanting to experience the renowned Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound anywhere in the home - or around it. Seasonal colours: Chestnut.

Pricing availability

The recommended retail price for the AW19 Collection is as follows:

Beoplay H9: EUR 500 / USD 500 / GBP 450 / CHF 500 / DKK 4.000

Beoplay E6: EUR 300 / USD 300 / GBP 275 / CHF 300 / DKK 2.300

Beoplay A1: EUR 250 / USD 250 / GBP 230 / CHF 250 / DKK 2.000

Beoplay P6: EUR 400 / USD 400 / GBP 350 / CHF 400 / DKK 3.000

For further information, please contact:

Allan Fatum, Global PR Manager

Email: afa@bang-olufsen.dk

Phone: +45 2965 0996

ABOUT BANG & OLUFSEN

Bang & Olufsen is a global luxury lifestyle brand founded in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen whose devotion and vision remain the foundation for the company. The rich heritage built around the relentless determination to create products that push the boundaries of audio technology continues to place the company at the forefront of audio innovation. Today, every Bang & Olufsen product is still characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. The company's innovative and progressive audio products are sold worldwide in Bang & Olufsen monobrand stores, online, and in multibrand stores. The company employs approximately 900 people and operates in more than 70 markets. Bang & Olufsen's shares are listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.