Bang & Olufsen a/s : Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O reports 14% fall in third-quarter revenue
0
04/02/2020 | 03:19am EDT
Struggling Danish TV and stereo maker Bang & Olufsen reported a third quarter revenue fall of 14% to 613 million Danish crowns (72.66 million pounds) on Thursday following five profit warnings in just over a year.
Bang & Olufsen, whose most exclusive speakers cost up to $80,000, reported a loss in earnings before tax and interest (EBIT) of 1 million crowns versus a profit of 30 million a year earlier.
(Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; editing by Jason Neely)