Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Bang & Olufsen a/s    BO   DK0010218429

BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

(BO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bang & Olufsen a/s : Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O reports 14% fall in third-quarter revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 03:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past Bang & Olufsen flagship store in Copenhagen

Struggling Danish TV and stereo maker Bang & Olufsen reported a third quarter revenue fall of 14% to 613 million Danish crowns (72.66 million pounds) on Thursday following five profit warnings in just over a year.

Bang & Olufsen, whose most exclusive speakers cost up to $80,000, reported a loss in earnings before tax and interest (EBIT) of 1 million crowns versus a profit of 30 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANG & OLUFSEN A/S
03:19aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O reports 14% fall in third-qu..
RE
02:41aBANG & OLUFSEN : Interim report Q3 2019/20
AQ
03/16BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : & Olufsen's Board of Directors approves a cost reduction pr..
AQ
03/13BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : & Olufsen reports preliminary Q3 numbers in line with expec..
AQ
01/14BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Danish luxury TV and stereo maker B&O reports second-quarte..
RE
01/14BANG & OLUFSEN : Interim report Q2 2019/20
AQ
2019BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : TV and headphones maker B&O out of tune with new profit war..
RE
2019BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : & Olufsen adjusts its financial outlook for the year and in..
AQ
2019BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : & Olufsen is strengthening the global sales focus with chan..
AQ
2019BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Share-based incentive programme
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2020 2 055 M
EBIT 2020 -300 M
Net income 2020 -258 M
Debt 2020 13,8 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,70x
P/E ratio 2021 -16,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 951 M
Chart BANG & OLUFSEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Bang & Olufsen a/s Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANG & OLUFSEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 20,00  DKK
Last Close Price 23,30  DKK
Spread / Highest target -14,2%
Spread / Average Target -14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristian Tear President & Chief Executive Officer
Ole Gjessø Andersen Chairman
Nikolaj Wendelboe Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jesper Jarlbæk Independent Director
Mads Nipper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANG & OLUFSEN A/S-33.43%140
SONY CORPORATION-1.26%72 051
PANASONIC CORPORATION-1.32%17 886
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-4.39%7 640
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-1.83%6 710
SHARP CORPORATION-3.81%6 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group