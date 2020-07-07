Log in
BANG & OLUFSEN A/S    BO   DK0010218429

BANG & OLUFSEN A/S

(BO)
  Report
07/07 03:38:12 am
11.45 DKK   -4.50%
03:11aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O reports full year operating loss, keeps outlook
RE
02:16aBANG & OLUFSEN : Annual report 2019/20
AQ
07/02BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : annual earnings release
Bang & Olufsen a/s : Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O reports full year operating loss, keeps outlook

07/07/2020 | 03:11am EDT
A man walks past displayed headphones in the Bang & Olufsen flagship store in Copenhagen

Danish television and stereo maker Bang & Olufsen reported a 29% drop in full-year revenue to 2.036 billion Danish crowns (£247.44 million) on Tuesday, although it added it expects sales to increase slightly next year.

Bang & Olufsen, whose most exclusive speakers cost up to $80,000, saw a 347 million crown loss in earnings before tax and interest (EBIT) of this year, in line with its own forecast but 15% lower than a profit of 59 million last year.

It said it expects revenue increase to 2.2 billion Danish crowns next year.

($1 = 6.5937 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Andreas Mortensen)

Financials
Sales 2020 2 039 M 310 M 310 M
Net income 2020 -284 M -43,1 M -43,1 M
Net cash 2020 103 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 471 M 223 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 919
Free-Float 92,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Kristian Tear President & Chief Executive Officer
Juha Christen Christensen Chairman
Nikolaj Wendelboe Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jesper Jarlbæk Independent Director
Mads Nipper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANG & OLUFSEN A/S-65.74%223
SONY CORPORATION2.42%85 243
PANASONIC CORPORATION-5.37%20 441
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION45.64%11 337
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-5.55%9 187
SHARP CORPORATION-29.50%6 392
