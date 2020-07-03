Bangchak Public : Notification on cancellation of agenda item 9 of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

-TRANSLATION-

3 July 2020

Subject : Notification on cancellation of agenda item 9 of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of

Shareholders

Attention : President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

At its meeting No. 7/2020 held on Thursday, 14 May 2020, the Board of Directors of the Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited has resolved to hold the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, 3 July 2020 at 13.30 hrs. at Bai Mai 1-4 Meeting Room of the Company's Head Office, 2098 M Tower Building, Floor 8, Sukhumvit Rd., Phra Khanong Tai, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260, which the Company has already sent the invitation notice to shareholders.

At its meeting No. 9/2020 held on Friday, 3 July 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to cancel agenda item 9 and reconsider the amendment to the Company's Articles of Association in order to propose that the shareholders' meeting consider and approve accordingly. The Company will skip the consideration of agenda item 9 at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, however, the sequence of the agendas will remain the same as follows:

Agenda Item 1 To acknowledge the Board of Directors report on 2019 performance statement.

Agenda Item 2 To acknowledge the two interim dividend payments.

Agenda Item 3 To consider and approve audited financial statements for the year ended 31

December 2019.

Agenda Item 4 To consider and appoint new directors to replace the directors who have retired from office upon the expiration of their term of office.

Agenda Item 5 To consider and determine the directors' remuneration.

Agenda Item 6 To consider and approve the appointment and determination of the fee for the Auditor.

Agenda Item 7 To consider and approve the issuance and offering of new common shares of

BBGI Public Company Limited ("BBGI") to the directors, management, and employees of BBGI and its subsidiaries (ESOP).

Agenda Item 8 To consider and approve the issuance and offering of BBGI's new common shares to the directors, management, and employees of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited ("BCP") and Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public Company Limited ("KSL").

Agenda Item 9 To be cancelled in the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Agenda Item 10 Other Business (if any)

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely, -signed-

(Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach) President and Chief Executive Officer

The Secretary to the Board of the Directors Division

Tel: 0 2335 4000

Fax: 0 2335 8000