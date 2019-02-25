Log in
Bangchak PCL : Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting Presentation for Bangchak Corporation Plc. performance for the year 2018 on the Company's IR Website

0
02/25/2019 | 01:02am EST

- TRANSLATION -

10000/010/2019

25 February 2019

Subject

:

Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting Presentation for Bangchak Corporation Plc.

performance for the year 2018 on the Company's IR Website

Attention

:

President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Company has already published Analyst Meeting Presentation for the year 2018 operating results, presented to

Analysts and Fund Managers, on the Company's IR website. Investors can download the published presentation in the following link.

http://investor.bangchak.co.th/webcast.html

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

- Signed -

(Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach) President and Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Division

Tel. 0 2335 8663

Disclaimer

Bangchak Corporation pcl published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 06:01:01 UTC
