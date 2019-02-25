Bangchak PCL : Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting Presentation for Bangchak Corporation Plc. performance for the year 2018 on the Company's IR Website

- TRANSLATION -
25 February 2019
Subject
Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting Presentation for Bangchak Corporation Plc.
performance for the year 2018 on the Company's IR Website
Attention
:
President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Company has already published Analyst Meeting Presentation for the year 2018 operating results, presented to
Analysts and Fund Managers, on the Company's IR website. Investors can download the published presentation in the following link.
http://investor.bangchak.co.th/webcast.html
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
- Signed -
(Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach) President and Chief Executive Officer
Investor Relations Division
Tel. 0 2335 8663
Disclaimer
Bangchak Corporation pcl published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 06:01:01 UTC