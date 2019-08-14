Bangchak PCL : Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting Presentation for Bangchak Corporation Plc. performance for the second quarter 2019 on the Company's IR Website

- TRANSLATION -
August 14, 2019
Subject
Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting Presentation for Bangchak Corporation Plc.
performance for the second quarter 2019 on the Company's IR Website
Attention
:
President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Company has already published Analyst Meeting Presentation for the second quarter 2019 operating results, which will be presented on August 14, 2019 to Analysts and Fund Managers, on the Company's IR website. Investors can download the published presentation from the following link
https://investor.bangchak.co.th/en/publications/downloads/presentation-webcast
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely, - Signed -
(Mr. Surachai Kositsareewong)
Senior Executive Vice President, Accounting and Finance Group
Investor Relations Division
Tel. 0 2335 8663
