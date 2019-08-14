Log in
BANGCHAK CORPORATION PCL

BANGCHAK CORPORATION PCL

(BCP)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bangchak PCL : Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting Presentation for Bangchak Corporation Plc. performance for the second quarter 2019 on the Company's IR Website

0
08/14/2019 | 01:52am EDT

- TRANSLATION -

12110/030/2019

August 14, 2019

Subject

:

Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting Presentation for Bangchak Corporation Plc.

performance for the second quarter 2019 on the Company's IR Website

Attention

:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Company has already published Analyst Meeting Presentation for the second quarter 2019 operating results, which will be presented on August 14, 2019 to Analysts and Fund Managers, on the Company's IR website. Investors can download the published presentation from the following link

https://investor.bangchak.co.th/en/publications/downloads/presentation-webcast

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely, - Signed -

(Mr. Surachai Kositsareewong)

Senior Executive Vice President, Accounting and Finance Group

Investor Relations Division

Tel. 0 2335 8663

Disclaimer

Bangchak Corporation pcl published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 05:51:02 UTC
