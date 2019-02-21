Bangchak PCL : Notification of the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting regarding the dividend payment, schedule for 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and disclosure of the notice on the Company's website

-TRANSLATION-

No. 10000/008/2019

February 21, 2019

Subject

Attention

: Notification of the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting regarding the dividend payment, schedule for 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and disclosure of the notice on the Company's website : President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors' Meeting No. 2/2019 of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, has resolved to approve the following material matters:

1. Approved to propose to the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Year 2019 for approval in respect of the allocation of profit from unappropriated retained earnings for dividend payment for the second-half-year operations of 2018 at the rate of Baht 0.50 per share. Including the interim dividend for the first-half-year operations of 2018 at the rate of Baht 0.85 per share, the total 2018 dividend will be Baht 1.35 per share, totaling approximately Baht 1,858.85 Million. The proposed dividend paid from profit with 20% Corporate Income Tax, can be credited at 20/80 in accordance with Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code of Thailand. The Board of Directors had determined the date to list shareholders who are entitled to receive dividend on March 7, 2019. The dividend payment date is April 24, 2019. However, the entitlement to receive the dividend is uncertain because it has yet to be approved by the shareholders.

2. Schedule the date for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 13.30 hrs. at Bai Mai Meeting Room of the Company's Head Office, 2098 M Tower Building, Floor 8, Sukhumvit Rd., Phra Khanong Tai, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260. The date to determine the list of shareholders who have the right to attend the AGM is March 7, 2019. The agenda for the 2019 AGM and the board's opinions are set out as follows: Agenda 1 To consider and acknowledge the report of the Board of Directors concerning the

Company's 2018 business performance.

Agenda 2 To consider and approve audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The Board of Directors deems it appropriate to propose that the shareholders meeting approve Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 which have been audited by the auditor and reviewed by the audit committee.

Agenda 3 To consider and approve the allocation of profit for dividend payments.

Agenda 4 To consider and appoint new directors to replace the directors who have retired from office upon the expiration of their term of office.

The Board of Directors (the directors who have a conflict of interest did not vote for this resolution) deems it appropriate to propose that the shareholders meeting re-appoint the five retired directors to perform their duties for another term.

1) Mr. Surin Chiravisit (Director)*

2) Gen. Vitch Devahasdin (Independent Director)

3) Adm. Sucheep Whoungmaitree (Independent Director)

4) Mrs. Prisana Praharnkhasuk (Independent Director)

5)Dr. Prasert Sinsukprasert (Director)The nomination and remuneration committee has duly reviewed this proposal.

* Mr. Surin will serve as Director not an Independent Director, upon completing more than three consecutive terms in accordance with the Company' corporate governance policy.

Agenda 5 To consider and determine the directors' remuneration.

The Board of Directors deems it appropriate to propose that the shareholders meeting approve the 2019 directors' remuneration as following:

1) Monthly Remuneration and Meeting Allowance (same as 2018)

The Board of Directors Monthly Remuneration (Baht/person) Meeting Allowance (Baht/person/time) (Only for attending directors) The Board of Directors 30,000 30,000 The Sub-Committees 1. The Audit Committee 10,000 15,000 2. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee - 15,000 3. Enterprise-wide Risk Management Committee - 15,000 4. Corporate Governance Committee - 15,000 5. Other committees that may be appointed in the future by the Board as seen fit and necessary - 15,000 The Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Sub-Committees shall receive monthly remuneration and meeting allowances higher than those of members by 25 percent, whilst the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors shall receive monthly remuneration and meeting allowances higher than those of members by 12.5 percent respectively.

2)Bonus (same as 2018)

0.75 percent of the net profit, but not over 3,000,000 Baht/year per director. The calculated amounts are to reflect individual periods of service. Moreover, the Chairman and Vice Chairman shall receive the bonus higher than those of members by 25 percent and 12.5 percent respectively.

3) Other Remunerations (same as 2018)

Group health insurance: in-patient (IPD) and out-patient (OPD) with annual premium not over 50,000 Baht (excluding vat) per director.

The nomination and remuneration committee has duly reviewed this proposal. Agenda 6 To consider and approve the appointment and determination of the fee for the Auditor.

The Board of Directors deems it appropriate to propose that the shareholders meeting appoint Mr. Charoen Phosamritlert, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.4068 or Mr. Waiyawat Kosamarnchaiyakij, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.6333 or Ms. Dussanee Yimsuwan, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.10235 or Ms. Sophit Prompol, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.10042 of KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd. as the Company's Auditor for year 2019. The 2019 audit fee is Baht 2,037,500 excluding other expenses which cover miscellaneous expenses during work period such as traveling, telephone, documentation and facsimile expenses, etc., but not exceeding 10% of the audit fee.

The audit committee has duly reviewed this proposal.

Agenda 7 To consider and approve of a 5 year loan mobilization plan (Year 2019-2023)

The Board of Directors deems it appropriate to propose that the shareholders meeting approve an external loan mobilization plan for use as investment, general working capital, or repayment of existing loans, or a combination of these, of up to Baht 50,000 million within 5 years (Year 2019-2023), as seen fit for the Company's financial needs and prevailing market conditions. According to the 2015 Annual General Meeting of shareholders, approved the external fund raising plan of not exceeding Baht 40,000 million within 5 years (Year 2015-2019), Baht 12,630 million is currently remaining. Therefore, The Board of Directors has considered proposing the shareholders to repeal the remaining.

Agenda 8 Other Business (if any)

3. Details of the Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders together with all relevant enclosures to be publicized to shareholders on the Company's website (www.bangchak.co.th in the "Download" menu) from Monday, March 11, 2019. The Company welcomes opportunity to clarify these matters in the Meeting. Please forward your questions in advance to ir@bangchak.co.th or to facsimile number 0 2335 8000.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

-signed-

(Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach) President and Chief Executive Officer

The Secretary to the Board of Directors Division

Tel: 0 2335 4000

Fax: 0 0335 8000