Bangchak PCL : Procedures for Proposing Agenda Items for 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholder's and Nomination of Directors in advance.

-TRANSLATION-

No. 10000/069/2019

August 30, 2019

Subject : Procedures for Proposing Agenda Items for 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholder's and Nomination of Directors in advance. Attention : President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

In order to promote the good corporate governance practice relating to the equitable treatment of shareholders, Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to invite shareholders to propose the agenda items for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and qualified candidates to be elected as the Company Directors in advance. The procedures are disclosed on the Company website at http://www.bangchak.co.thin the "Download" menu from now until December 31, 2019.

The Company welcomes the opportunity to clarify any questions concerning the Company in the Meeting. Please forward your questions in advance to ir@bangchak.co.thor to facsimile number 0 2016 3973.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely, -signed-

(Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach) President and Chief Executive Officer

The Secretary to the Board of the Directors Division

Tel: 0 2335 4584

Fax: 0 2335 8000