Bangchak PCL : Shareholders meeting's resolution (revised pdf)

04/16/2019 | 10:08pm EDT

-TRANSLATION-

10000/022/2019

April 11, 2019

Subject

: Report on the Resolutions of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Attention

: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the fact that Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") held the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 11 , 2019, at 13.30 hrs. at Bai Mai Meeting Room of the Company's Head Office, 2098 M Tower Building, Floor 8, Sukhumvit Rd., Phra Khanong Tai, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260. The Meeting resolved the material matters, as follows:

Agenda 1 To acknowledge the Board of Directors report on 2018 performance statement. Resolution The meeting acknowledged the Board of Directors report on the 2018

performance statement.

Agenda 2

To consider and approve audited financial statements for the year ended

December 31, 2018.

Resolution

The meeting, with the majority vote of the shareholders who attend the meeting

and cast their votes at the meeting, resolved to approve the Audited Financial

Statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the following votes:

Approval

918,529,392

votes,

or

99.9977

%

Disapproval

20,500

votes,

or

0.0022

%

Abstention

3,467,230

votes,

or

-

%

Invalid Ballots

50,100

votes,

or

-

%

Agenda 3 To consider and approve the allocation of profit for dividend payments. Resolution The meeting, with the majority vote of the shareholders who attend the meeting

and cast their votes at the meeting, resolved to approve the total 2018 dividend at Baht 1.35 per share, totaling approximately Baht 1,858 million, of which Baht

0.85per share was paid as an interim dividend. The dividend for the second-half- year operations of 2018 shall be Baht 0.50 per share, totaling approximately Baht 688 million. The proposed dividend paid from unallocated retained earnings and profit with 20% Corporate Income Tax, can be credited at 20/80 in accordance with Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code of Thailand, and had determined the date to list shareholders who are entitled to receive dividend on March 7, 2019. The dividend payment date is April 24, 2019. The resolution comprised the following votes:

Approval

921,842,908

votes,

or

99.9843

%

Disapproval

144,300

votes,

or

0.0156

%

Abstention

117,415

votes,

or

-

%

Invalid Ballots

100

votes,

or

-

%

Agenda 4 To consider and appoint new directors to replace the directors who have retired from office upon the expiration of their term of office.

Resolution The meeting, with the majority vote of the shareholders who attend the meeting and cast their votes at the meeting, resolved to re-appoint five directors who

retired by rotation as follows:

(1)

Mr. Surin Chiravisit, with the following votes:

Approval

878,894,254

votes,

or

95.3317

%

Disapproval

43,038,204

votes,

or

4.6682

%

Abstention

172,165

votes,

or

-

%

Invalid Ballots

100

votes,

or

-

%

(2)

Gen. Vitch Devahasdin, with the following votes:

Approval

879,746,684

votes,

or

95.4337

%

Disapproval

42,093,439

votes,

or

4.5662

%

Abstention

164,500

votes,

or

-

%

Invalid Ballots

100,100

votes,

or

-

%

(3)

Adm. Sucheep Whoungmaitree, with the following votes:

Approval

879,742,254

votes,

or

95.4335

%

Disapproval

42,095,039

votes,

or

4.5664

%

Abstention

167,330

votes,

or

-

%

Invalid Ballots

100,100

votes,

or

-

%

(4)

Mrs. Prisana Praharnkhasuk, with the following votes:

Approval

921,832,538

votes,

or

99.9878

%

Disapproval

111,850

votes,

or

0.0121

%

Abstention

160,235

votes,

or

-

%

Invalid Ballots

100

votes,

or

-

%

(5)

Dr. Prasert Sinsukprasert, with the following votes:

Approval

880,213,434

votes,

or

95.4735

%

Disapproval

41,731,454

votes,

or

4.5264

%

Abstention

159,735

votes,

or

-

%

Invalid Ballots

100

votes,

or

-

%

Therefore, the Board of Directors, after the appointment, is consists of 15 members as follows:

1)

Mr. Pichai

Chunhavajira

(Chairman, Independent Director)

2)

Mr. Surin

Chiravisit

(Vice Chairman, Director)

3)

Mr. Suthep

Wongvorazathe

(Independent Director)

4)

Gen.Vitch

Devahasdin

(Independent Director)

5)

Adm.Sucheep

Whoungmaitree

(Independent Director)

6)

Pol.Lt.Gen.Chaiwat Chotima

(Independent Director)

7)

Lt.Gen.Thammanoon Withee

(Independent Director)

8)

Dr.Porametee

Vimolsiri

(Independent Director)

9)

Mrs. Prisana

Praharnkhasuk

(Independent Director)

10)

Mr. Teerapong

Wongsiwawilas

(Independent Director)

11)

Dr. Prasert

Sinsukprasert

(Director)

12)

Mr. Prasong

Poontaneat

(Director, Ministry of Finance representative)

13)

Dr. Anuchit

Anuchitanukul

(Director, Ministry of Finance representative)

14)

Mr. Jarin

Chakkaphark

(Director, Social Security Office representative)

15)

Mr. Chaiwat

Kovavisarach

(President and Chief Executive Officer

and Secretary to the Board of Directors)

Agenda 5

To consider and determine the directors' remuneration.

Resolution

The meeting, with the vote of not less than two-thirds of the total number of votes

of the shareholders attending the meeting, resolved that the 2019 Directors'

remuneration be approved as follows:

1)Monthly Remuneration and Meeting Allowance(same as 2018)

Monthly Remuneration

Meeting Allowance

The Board of Directors

(Baht/person/time)

(Baht/person)

(Only for attending directors)

The Board of Directors

30,000

30,000

The Sub-Committees

1.

The Audit Committee

10,000

15,000

2.

The Nomination and Remuneration

-

15,000

Committee

3.

Enterprise-wide Risk Management

-

15,000

Committee

4.

Corporate Governance Committee

-

15,000

5.

Other committees that may be

-

15,000

appointed in the future by the

Board as seen fit and necessary

The Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Sub-Committees shall receive monthly remuneration and meeting allowances higher than those of members by 25 percent, whilst the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors shall receive monthly remuneration and meeting allowances higher than those of members by 12.5 percent respectively.

2)Bonus(same as 2018)

0.75 percent of the net profit, but not over 3,000,000 Baht/year per director. The calculated amounts are to reflect individual periods of service. Moreover, the Chairman and Vice Chairman shall receive the bonus higher than those of members by 25 percent and 12.5 percent respectively.

3)Other Remunerations(same as 2018)

Group health insurance: in-patient (IPD) and out-patient (OPD) with annual premium not over 50,000 Baht (excluding vat) per director.

The resolution comprised the following votes:

Approval

879,936,929

votes,

or

95.4195

%

Disapproval

41,959,956

votes,

or

4.5501

%

Abstention

279,389

votes,

or

0.0302

%

Invalid Ballots

200

votes,

or

0.0000

%

Agenda 6 To consider and approve the appointment and determination of the fee for the Auditor.

Resolution The meeting, with the majority vote of the shareholders who attend the meeting and cast their votes at the meeting, resolved to appoint Mr. Charoen Phosamritlert, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.4068 or Mr. Waiyawat Kosamarnchaiyakij, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.6333 or Ms. Dussanee Yimsuwan, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.10235 or Ms. Sophit Prompol, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.10042 of KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd. as the Company's Auditor for year 2019. The 2019 audit fee is Baht 2,037,500 excluding other expenses which cover miscellaneous expenses during work period such as traveling, telephone, documentation and facsimile expenses, etc., but not exceeding 10% of the audit fee. The resolution

comprised the following votes:

Approval

921,715,471

votes,

or

99.9832

%

Disapproval

154,329

votes,

or

0.0167

%

Abstention

306,574

votes,

or

-

%

Invalid Ballots

100

votes,

or

-

%

Agenda 7 To consider and approve of a 5 year loan mobilization plan (Year 2019-2023)

Resolution

The meeting, with the vote of not less than three-quarters of the total number of

votes of the shareholders who attend the meeting and are entitled to vote,

resolved to approve the loan mobilization plan totaling up to Baht 50,000 million

in five years (2019-2023) and revoke the outstanding credit line of Baht 12,630

million in agreement with the AGM resolution of 2015 as proposed. The

resolution comprised the following votes:

Approval

918,290,695

votes,

or

99.5783

%

Disapproval

3,766,945

votes,

or

0.4084

%

Abstention

121,230

votes,

or

0.0131

%

Invalid Ballots

200

votes,

or

0.0000

%

Agenda 8

Other Business (if any)

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely, -signed-

(Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach)

President and Chief Executive Officer

The Secretary to the Board of the Directors Division

Tel: 0 2335 4000

Fax: 0 2335 8000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bangchak Corporation pcl published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 02:07:07 UTC
