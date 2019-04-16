Bangchak PCL : Shareholders meeting's resolution (revised pdf)

: Report on the Resolutions of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Reference is made to the fact that Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") held the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 11 , 2019, at 13.30 hrs. at Bai Mai Meeting Room of the Company's Head Office, 2098 M Tower Building, Floor 8, Sukhumvit Rd., Phra Khanong Tai, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260. The Meeting resolved the material matters, as follows:
Agenda 1 To acknowledge the Board of Directors report on 2018 performance statement. Resolution The meeting acknowledged the Board of Directors report on the 2018
performance statement.
Agenda 2
To consider and approve audited financial statements for the year ended
December 31, 2018.
Resolution
The meeting, with the majority vote of the shareholders who attend the meeting
and cast their votes at the meeting, resolved to approve the Audited Financial
Statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the following votes:
Approval
918,529,392
votes,
or
99.9977
%
Disapproval
20,500
votes,
or
0.0022
%
Abstention
3,467,230
votes,
or
-
%
Invalid Ballots
50,100
votes,
or
-
%
Agenda 3 To consider and approve the allocation of profit for dividend payments. Resolution The meeting, with the majority vote of the shareholders who attend the meeting
and cast their votes at the meeting, resolved to approve the total 2018 dividend at Baht 1.35 per share, totaling approximately Baht 1,858 million, of which Baht
0.85per share was paid as an interim dividend. The dividend for the second-half- year operations of 2018 shall be Baht 0.50 per share, totaling approximately Baht 688 million. The proposed dividend paid from unallocated retained earnings and profit with 20% Corporate Income Tax, can be credited at 20/80 in accordance with Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code of Thailand, and had determined the date to list shareholders who are entitled to receive dividend on March 7, 2019. The dividend payment date is April 24, 2019. The resolution comprised the following votes:
Approval
921,842,908
votes,
or
99.9843
%
Disapproval
144,300
votes,
or
0.0156
%
Abstention
117,415
votes,
or
-
%
Invalid Ballots
100
votes,
or
-
%
Agenda 4 To consider and appoint new directors to replace the directors who have retired from office upon the expiration of their term of office.
Resolution The meeting, with the majority vote of the shareholders who attend the meeting and cast their votes at the meeting, resolved to re-appoint five directors who
retired by rotation as follows:
(1)
Mr. Surin Chiravisit, with the following votes:
Approval
878,894,254
votes,
or
95.3317
%
Disapproval
43,038,204
votes,
or
4.6682
%
Abstention
172,165
votes,
or
-
%
Invalid Ballots
100
votes,
or
-
%
(2)
Gen. Vitch Devahasdin, with the following votes:
Approval
879,746,684
votes,
or
95.4337
%
Disapproval
42,093,439
votes,
or
4.5662
%
Abstention
164,500
votes,
or
-
%
Invalid Ballots
100,100
votes,
or
-
%
(3)
Adm. Sucheep Whoungmaitree, with the following votes:
Approval
879,742,254
votes,
or
95.4335
%
Disapproval
42,095,039
votes,
or
4.5664
%
Abstention
167,330
votes,
or
-
%
Invalid Ballots
100,100
votes,
or
-
%
(4)
Mrs. Prisana Praharnkhasuk, with the following votes:
Approval
921,832,538
votes,
or
99.9878
%
Disapproval
111,850
votes,
or
0.0121
%
Abstention
160,235
votes,
or
-
%
Invalid Ballots
100
votes,
or
-
%
(5)
Dr. Prasert Sinsukprasert, with the following votes:
Approval
880,213,434
votes,
or
95.4735
%
Disapproval
41,731,454
votes,
or
4.5264
%
Abstention
159,735
votes,
or
-
%
Invalid Ballots
100
votes,
or
-
%
Therefore, the Board of Directors, after the appointment, is consists of 15 members as follows:
1)
Mr. Pichai
Chunhavajira
(Chairman, Independent Director)
2)
Mr. Surin
Chiravisit
(Vice Chairman, Director)
3)
Mr. Suthep
Wongvorazathe
(Independent Director)
4)
Gen.Vitch
Devahasdin
(Independent Director)
5)
Adm.Sucheep
Whoungmaitree
(Independent Director)
6)
Pol.Lt.Gen.Chaiwat Chotima
(Independent Director)
7)
Lt.Gen.Thammanoon Withee
(Independent Director)
8)
Dr.Porametee
Vimolsiri
(Independent Director)
9)
Mrs. Prisana
Praharnkhasuk
(Independent Director)
10)
Mr. Teerapong
Wongsiwawilas
(Independent Director)
11)
Dr. Prasert
Sinsukprasert
(Director)
12)
Mr. Prasong
Poontaneat
(Director, Ministry of Finance representative)
13)
Dr. Anuchit
Anuchitanukul
(Director, Ministry of Finance representative)
14)
Mr. Jarin
Chakkaphark
(Director, Social Security Office representative)
15)
Mr. Chaiwat
Kovavisarach
(President and Chief Executive Officer
and Secretary to the Board of Directors)
Agenda 5
To consider and determine the directors' remuneration.
Resolution
The meeting, with the vote of not less than two-thirds of the total number of votes
of the shareholders attending the meeting, resolved that the 2019 Directors'
remuneration be approved as follows:
1)Monthly Remuneration and Meeting Allowance(same as 2018)
Monthly Remuneration
Meeting Allowance
The Board of Directors
(Baht/person/time)
(Baht/person)
(Only for attending directors)
The Board of Directors
30,000
30,000
The Sub-Committees
1.
The Audit Committee
10,000
15,000
2.
The Nomination and Remuneration
-
15,000
Committee
3.
Enterprise-wide Risk Management
-
15,000
Committee
4.
Corporate Governance Committee
-
15,000
5.
Other committees that may be
-
15,000
appointed in the future by the
Board as seen fit and necessary
The Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Sub-Committees shall receive monthly remuneration and meeting allowances higher than those of members by 25 percent, whilst the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors shall receive monthly remuneration and meeting allowances higher than those of members by 12.5 percent respectively.
2)Bonus(same as 2018)
0.75 percent of the net profit, but not over 3,000,000 Baht/year per director. The calculated amounts are to reflect individual periods of service. Moreover, the Chairman and Vice Chairman shall receive the bonus higher than those of members by 25 percent and 12.5 percent respectively.
3)Other Remunerations(same as 2018)
Group health insurance: in-patient (IPD) and out-patient (OPD) with annual premium not over 50,000 Baht (excluding vat) per director.
The resolution comprised the following votes:
Approval
879,936,929
votes,
or
95.4195
%
Disapproval
41,959,956
votes,
or
4.5501
%
Abstention
279,389
votes,
or
0.0302
%
Invalid Ballots
200
votes,
or
0.0000
%
Agenda 6 To consider and approve the appointment and determination of the fee for the Auditor.
Resolution The meeting, with the majority vote of the shareholders who attend the meeting and cast their votes at the meeting, resolved to appoint Mr. Charoen Phosamritlert, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.4068 or Mr. Waiyawat Kosamarnchaiyakij, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.6333 or Ms. Dussanee Yimsuwan, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.10235 or Ms. Sophit Prompol, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.10042 of KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd. as the Company's Auditor for year 2019. The 2019 audit fee is Baht 2,037,500 excluding other expenses which cover miscellaneous expenses during work period such as traveling, telephone, documentation and facsimile expenses, etc., but not exceeding 10% of the audit fee. The resolution
comprised the following votes:
Approval
921,715,471
votes,
or
99.9832
%
Disapproval
154,329
votes,
or
0.0167
%
Abstention
306,574
votes,
or
-
%
Invalid Ballots
100
votes,
or
-
%
Agenda 7 To consider and approve of a 5 year loan mobilization plan (Year 2019-2023)
Resolution
The meeting, with the vote of not less than three-quarters of the total number of
votes of the shareholders who attend the meeting and are entitled to vote,
resolved to approve the loan mobilization plan totaling up to Baht 50,000 million
in five years (2019-2023) and revoke the outstanding credit line of Baht 12,630
million in agreement with the AGM resolution of 2015 as proposed. The
resolution comprised the following votes:
Approval
918,290,695
votes,
or
99.5783
%
Disapproval
3,766,945
votes,
or
0.4084
%
Abstention
121,230
votes,
or
0.0131
%
Invalid Ballots
200
votes,
or
0.0000
%
Agenda 8
Other Business (if any)
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely, -signed-
(Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach)
President and Chief Executive Officer
The Secretary to the Board of the Directors Division
Tel: 0 2335 4000
Fax: 0 2335 8000
