Bangchak PCL : Shareholders meeting's resolution (revised pdf)

-TRANSLATION- 10000/022/2019 April 11, 2019 Subject : Report on the Resolutions of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Attention : President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Reference is made to the fact that Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") held the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 11 , 2019, at 13.30 hrs. at Bai Mai Meeting Room of the Company's Head Office, 2098 M Tower Building, Floor 8, Sukhumvit Rd., Phra Khanong Tai, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260. The Meeting resolved the material matters, as follows: Agenda 1 To acknowledge the Board of Directors report on 2018 performance statement. Resolution The meeting acknowledged the Board of Directors report on the 2018 performance statement. Agenda 2 To consider and approve audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. Resolution The meeting, with the majority vote of the shareholders who attend the meeting and cast their votes at the meeting, resolved to approve the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the following votes: Approval 918,529,392 votes, or 99.9977 % Disapproval 20,500 votes, or 0.0022 % Abstention 3,467,230 votes, or - % Invalid Ballots 50,100 votes, or - % Agenda 3 To consider and approve the allocation of profit for dividend payments. Resolution The meeting, with the majority vote of the shareholders who attend the meeting and cast their votes at the meeting, resolved to approve the total 2018 dividend at Baht 1.35 per share, totaling approximately Baht 1,858 million, of which Baht 0.85per share was paid as an interim dividend. The dividend for the second-half- year operations of 2018 shall be Baht 0.50 per share, totaling approximately Baht 688 million. The proposed dividend paid from unallocated retained earnings and profit with 20% Corporate Income Tax, can be credited at 20/80 in accordance with Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code of Thailand, and had determined the date to list shareholders who are entitled to receive dividend on March 7, 2019. The dividend payment date is April 24, 2019. The resolution comprised the following votes:

Approval 921,842,908 votes, or 99.9843 % Disapproval 144,300 votes, or 0.0156 % Abstention 117,415 votes, or - % Invalid Ballots 100 votes, or - % Agenda 4 To consider and appoint new directors to replace the directors who have retired from office upon the expiration of their term of office. Resolution The meeting, with the majority vote of the shareholders who attend the meeting and cast their votes at the meeting, resolved to re-appoint five directors who retired by rotation as follows: (1) Mr. Surin Chiravisit, with the following votes: Approval 878,894,254 votes, or 95.3317 % Disapproval 43,038,204 votes, or 4.6682 % Abstention 172,165 votes, or - % Invalid Ballots 100 votes, or - % (2) Gen. Vitch Devahasdin, with the following votes: Approval 879,746,684 votes, or 95.4337 % Disapproval 42,093,439 votes, or 4.5662 % Abstention 164,500 votes, or - % Invalid Ballots 100,100 votes, or - % (3) Adm. Sucheep Whoungmaitree, with the following votes: Approval 879,742,254 votes, or 95.4335 % Disapproval 42,095,039 votes, or 4.5664 % Abstention 167,330 votes, or - % Invalid Ballots 100,100 votes, or - % (4) Mrs. Prisana Praharnkhasuk, with the following votes: Approval 921,832,538 votes, or 99.9878 % Disapproval 111,850 votes, or 0.0121 % Abstention 160,235 votes, or - % Invalid Ballots 100 votes, or - % (5) Dr. Prasert Sinsukprasert, with the following votes: Approval 880,213,434 votes, or 95.4735 % Disapproval 41,731,454 votes, or 4.5264 % Abstention 159,735 votes, or - % Invalid Ballots 100 votes, or - % Therefore, the Board of Directors, after the appointment, is consists of 15 members as follows:

1) Mr. Pichai Chunhavajira (Chairman, Independent Director) 2) Mr. Surin Chiravisit (Vice Chairman, Director) 3) Mr. Suthep Wongvorazathe (Independent Director) 4) Gen.Vitch Devahasdin (Independent Director) 5) Adm.Sucheep Whoungmaitree (Independent Director) 6) Pol.Lt.Gen.Chaiwat Chotima (Independent Director) 7) Lt.Gen.Thammanoon Withee (Independent Director) 8) Dr.Porametee Vimolsiri (Independent Director) 9) Mrs. Prisana Praharnkhasuk (Independent Director) 10) Mr. Teerapong Wongsiwawilas (Independent Director) 11) Dr. Prasert Sinsukprasert (Director) 12) Mr. Prasong Poontaneat (Director, Ministry of Finance representative) 13) Dr. Anuchit Anuchitanukul (Director, Ministry of Finance representative) 14) Mr. Jarin Chakkaphark (Director, Social Security Office representative) 15) Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach (President and Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the Board of Directors) Agenda 5 To consider and determine the directors' remuneration. Resolution The meeting, with the vote of not less than two-thirds of the total number of votes of the shareholders attending the meeting, resolved that the 2019 Directors' remuneration be approved as follows: 1)Monthly Remuneration and Meeting Allowance(same as 2018) Monthly Remuneration Meeting Allowance The Board of Directors (Baht/person/time) (Baht/person) (Only for attending directors) The Board of Directors 30,000 30,000 The Sub-Committees 1. The Audit Committee 10,000 15,000 2. The Nomination and Remuneration - 15,000 Committee 3. Enterprise-wide Risk Management - 15,000 Committee 4. Corporate Governance Committee - 15,000 5. Other committees that may be - 15,000 appointed in the future by the Board as seen fit and necessary

The Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Sub-Committees shall receive monthly remuneration and meeting allowances higher than those of members by 25 percent, whilst the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors shall receive monthly remuneration and meeting allowances higher than those of members by 12.5 percent respectively. 2)Bonus(same as 2018) 0.75 percent of the net profit, but not over 3,000,000 Baht/year per director. The calculated amounts are to reflect individual periods of service. Moreover, the Chairman and Vice Chairman shall receive the bonus higher than those of members by 25 percent and 12.5 percent respectively. 3)Other Remunerations(same as 2018) Group health insurance: in-patient (IPD) and out-patient (OPD) with annual premium not over 50,000 Baht (excluding vat) per director. The resolution comprised the following votes: Approval 879,936,929 votes, or 95.4195 % Disapproval 41,959,956 votes, or 4.5501 % Abstention 279,389 votes, or 0.0302 % Invalid Ballots 200 votes, or 0.0000 % Agenda 6 To consider and approve the appointment and determination of the fee for the Auditor. Resolution The meeting, with the majority vote of the shareholders who attend the meeting and cast their votes at the meeting, resolved to appoint Mr. Charoen Phosamritlert, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.4068 or Mr. Waiyawat Kosamarnchaiyakij, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.6333 or Ms. Dussanee Yimsuwan, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.10235 or Ms. Sophit Prompol, Certified Public Accountant Registration No.10042 of KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd. as the Company's Auditor for year 2019. The 2019 audit fee is Baht 2,037,500 excluding other expenses which cover miscellaneous expenses during work period such as traveling, telephone, documentation and facsimile expenses, etc., but not exceeding 10% of the audit fee. The resolution comprised the following votes: Approval 921,715,471 votes, or 99.9832 % Disapproval 154,329 votes, or 0.0167 % Abstention 306,574 votes, or - % Invalid Ballots 100 votes, or - %

Agenda 7 To consider and approve of a 5 year loan mobilization plan (Year 2019-2023) Resolution The meeting, with the vote of not less than three-quarters of the total number of votes of the shareholders who attend the meeting and are entitled to vote, resolved to approve the loan mobilization plan totaling up to Baht 50,000 million in five years (2019-2023) and revoke the outstanding credit line of Baht 12,630 million in agreement with the AGM resolution of 2015 as proposed. The resolution comprised the following votes: Approval 918,290,695 votes, or 99.5783 % Disapproval 3,766,945 votes, or 0.4084 % Abstention 121,230 votes, or 0.0131 % Invalid Ballots 200 votes, or 0.0000 % Agenda 8 Other Business (if any) Please be informed accordingly. Yours sincerely, -signed- (Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach) President and Chief Executive Officer The Secretary to the Board of the Directors Division Tel: 0 2335 4000 Fax: 0 2335 8000

