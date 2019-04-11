Bangchak PCL : Shareholders meeting's resolution (revised template)

-TRANSLATION-

10000/022/2019

April 11, 2019

Subject : Report on the Resolutions of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Attention : President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the fact that Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") held the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 11, 2019, at 13.30 hrs. at Bai Mai Meeting Room of the Company's Head Office, 2098 M Tower Building, Floor 8, Sukhumvit Rd., Phra Khanong Tai, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260. The Meeting resolved the material matters, as follows:

Agenda 1 To acknowledge the Board of Directors report on 2018 performance statement. Resolution The meeting acknowledged the Board of Directors report on the 2018 performance statement.

Agenda 2 To consider and approve audited financial statements for the year ended

December 31, 2018.

Resolution The meeting, with the majority vote of the shareholders who attend the meeting and cast their votes at the meeting, resolved to approve the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the following votes:

Approval 918,529,392 votes, or 99.9977 % Disapproval 20,500 votes, or 0.0022 % Abstention 3,467,230 votes, or - % Invalid Ballots 50,100 votes, or - %

Agenda 3 To consider and approve the allocation of profit for dividend payments. Resolution The meeting, with the majority vote of the shareholders who attend the meeting and cast their votes at the meeting, resolved to approve the total 2018 dividend at Baht 1.35 per share, totaling approximately Baht 1,858 million, of which Baht 0.85 per share was paid as an interim dividend. The dividend for the second-half-year operations of 2018 shall be Baht 0.50 per share, totaling approximately Baht 688 million. The proposed dividend paid from unallocated retained earnings and profit with 20% Corporate Income Tax, can be credited at 20/80 in accordance with Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code of Thailand, and had determined thedate to list shareholders who are entitled to receive dividend on March 14, 2019. The dividend payment date is May 7, 2019. The resolution comprised the following votes:

Approval 921,842,908 votes, or 99.9843 % Disapproval 144,300 votes, or 0.0156 % Abstention 117,415 votes, or - % Invalid Ballots 100 votes, or - %

Agenda 4 To consider and appoint new directors to replace the directors who have retired from office upon the expiration of their term of office.

Resolution The meeting, with the majority vote of the shareholders who attend the meeting and cast their votes at the meeting, resolved to re-appoint five directors who retired by rotation as follows:

(1) Mr. Surin Chiravisit, with the following votes:

(2)

Approval 878,894,254 votes, or 95.3317 % Disapproval 43,038,204 votes, or 4.6682 % Abstention 172,165 votes, or - % Invalid Ballots 100 votes, or - % Gen. Vitch Devahasdin, with the following votes:

Approval Disapproval Abstention Invalid Ballots

879,746,684 votes, or 42,093,439 votes, or 164,500 votes, or 100,100 votes, or

95.4337 4.5662 - -

(3) Adm. Sucheep Whoungmaitree, with the following votes:Approval Disapproval Abstention Invalid Ballots 879,742,254 votes, 42,095,039 votes, 167,330 votes, 100,100 votes, or or or or 95.4335 4.5664 % % % % % % - % - %

(4) Mrs. Prisana Praharnkhasuk, with the following votes:Approval Disapproval Abstention Invalid Ballots 921,832,538 votes, 111,850 votes, 160,235 votes, 100 votes, or or or or 99.9878 0.0121 - -

(5) Dr. Prasert Sinsukprasert, with the following votes:Approval Disapproval Abstention

880,213,434 votes, or 41,731,454 votes, or 159,735 votes, or

95.4735 4.5264 -

% % % % % % %Invalid Ballots 100 votes, or - % Therefore, the Board of Directors, after the appointment, is consists of 15 members as follows:

1) Mr. Pichai Chunhavajira (Chairman, Independent Director) 2) Mr. Surin Chiravisit (Vice Chairman, Director) 3) Mr. Suthep Wongvorazathe (Independent Director) 4) Gen.Vitch Devahasdin (Independent Director)

5) Adm.Sucheep Whoungmaitree (Independent Director)

6) Pol.Lt.Gen.Chaiwat Chotima

7) Lt.Gen.Thammanoon Withee

8) Dr.Porametee Vimolsiri

9) Mrs. Prisana Praharnkhasuk (Independent Director) (Independent Director) (Independent Director) (Independent Director)

10) Mr. Teerapong Wongsiwawilas (Independent Director) (Director)

11) Dr. Prasert Sinsukprasert 12) Mr. Prasong Poontaneat 13) Dr. Anuchit Anuchitanukul 14) Mr. Jarin Chakkaphark 15) Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach

(Director, Ministry of Finance representative) (Director, Ministry of Finance representative) (Director, Social Security Office representative) (President and Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the Board of Directors)

Agenda 5 To consider and determine the directors' remuneration.

Resolution The meeting, with the vote of not less than two-thirds of the total number of votes of the shareholders attending the meeting, resolved that the 2019 Directors' remuneration be approved as follows:

1) Monthly Remuneration and Meeting Allowance (same as 2018)