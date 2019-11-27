Bangchak Public : Announcement of Public Holidays for 2020

|
|
TRANSLATION
|
10000/085/2019
|
|
27 November 2019
|
Subject
|
: Announcement of Public Holidays for 2020
|
Attention
|
: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to announce Public Holidays of the Company for the year 2020 as follows:
|
1.
|
Wednesday
|
1st
|
January
|
New Year's Day
|
2.
|
Monday
|
10th
|
February
|
Substitution for Makha Bucha Day (Saturday 8th February 2020)
|
3.
|
Monday
|
6th
|
April
|
Chakri Memorial Day
|
4.
|
Monday
|
13th
|
April
|
Songkran Festival Day
|
5.
|
Tuesday
|
14th
|
April
|
Songkran Festival Day
|
6.
|
Wednesday
|
15th
|
April
|
Songkran Festival Day
|
7.
|
Friday
|
1st
|
May
|
National Labor Day
|
8.
|
Monday
|
4th
|
May
|
Coronation Day
|
9.
|
Wednesday
|
6th
|
May
|
Wisakha Bucha Day
|
10.
|
Wednesday
|
3rd
|
June
|
H.M. Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana's Birthday
|
11.
|
Tuesday
|
28th
|
July
|
H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's Birthday
|
12.
|
Wednesday
|
12th
|
August
|
H.M. Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's Birthday / Mother's Day
|
13.
|
Tuesday
|
13th
|
October
|
H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great Memorial Day
|
14.
|
Friday
|
23rd
|
October
|
Chulalongkorn Day
|
15.
|
Monday
|
7th
|
December
|
Substitution for H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's Birthday /
|
|
|
|
|
National Day / Father's Day (Saturday 5th December 2020)
|
16.
|
Thursday
|
31st
|
December
|
New Year's Eve Day
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
-signed-
(Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach)
President and Chief Executive Officer
The Secretary to the Board of Directors Division
Tel: 0 2335 4000
Fax: 0 2016 3982
