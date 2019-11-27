Bangchak Public : Announcement of Public Holidays for 2020

TRANSLATION 10000/085/2019 27 November 2019 Subject : Announcement of Public Holidays for 2020 Attention : President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to announce Public Holidays of the Company for the year 2020 as follows:

1. Wednesday 1st January New Year's Day 2. Monday 10th February Substitution for Makha Bucha Day (Saturday 8th February 2020) 3. Monday 6th April Chakri Memorial Day 4. Monday 13th April Songkran Festival Day 5. Tuesday 14th April Songkran Festival Day 6. Wednesday 15th April Songkran Festival Day 7. Friday 1st May National Labor Day 8. Monday 4th May Coronation Day 9. Wednesday 6th May Wisakha Bucha Day 10. Wednesday 3rd June H.M. Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana's Birthday 11. Tuesday 28th July H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's Birthday 12. Wednesday 12th August H.M. Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's Birthday / Mother's Day 13. Tuesday 13th October H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great Memorial Day 14. Friday 23rd October Chulalongkorn Day 15. Monday 7th December Substitution for H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's Birthday / National Day / Father's Day (Saturday 5th December 2020) 16. Thursday 31st December New Year's Eve Day

