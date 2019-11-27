Log in
BANGCHAK CORPORATION PCL

(BCP)
Bangchak Public : Announcement of Public Holidays for 2020

11/27/2019

TRANSLATION

10000/085/2019

27 November 2019

Subject

: Announcement of Public Holidays for 2020

Attention

: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to announce Public Holidays of the Company for the year 2020 as follows:

1.

Wednesday

1st

January

New Year's Day

2.

Monday

10th

February

Substitution for Makha Bucha Day (Saturday 8th February 2020)

3.

Monday

6th

April

Chakri Memorial Day

4.

Monday

13th

April

Songkran Festival Day

5.

Tuesday

14th

April

Songkran Festival Day

6.

Wednesday

15th

April

Songkran Festival Day

7.

Friday

1st

May

National Labor Day

8.

Monday

4th

May

Coronation Day

9.

Wednesday

6th

May

Wisakha Bucha Day

10.

Wednesday

3rd

June

H.M. Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana's Birthday

11.

Tuesday

28th

July

H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's Birthday

12.

Wednesday

12th

August

H.M. Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's Birthday / Mother's Day

13.

Tuesday

13th

October

H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great Memorial Day

14.

Friday

23rd

October

Chulalongkorn Day

15.

Monday

7th

December

Substitution for H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's Birthday /

National Day / Father's Day (Saturday 5th December 2020)

16.

Thursday

31st

December

New Year's Eve Day

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

-signed-

(Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach)

President and Chief Executive Officer

The Secretary to the Board of Directors Division

Tel: 0 2335 4000

Fax: 0 2016 3982

Disclaimer

Bangchak Corporation pcl published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 10:42:02 UTC
