Bangchak Public : Interim Dividend Payment

-TRANSLATION-

No. 10000/019/2020

March 30, 2020

Subject : Postponement of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and approval of interim dividend payment

Attention : President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the scheduled 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on Friday, April 10, 2020, of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") at 13.30 hours at the Bai Mai 1-4 Meeting Room of its Head Office, 2098 M Tower Building, 8th Floor, Sukhumvit Rd., Phra Khanong Tai, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260.

In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the public sector's request for cooperation from all sectors to cancel gatherings of a large number of people, the Company informs you of the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 5/2563 of March 30, 2020, as follows: