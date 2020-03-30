Log in
STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Bangchak Corporation PCL    BCP   TH0420010Y01

BANGCHAK CORPORATION PCL

(BCP)
Bangchak Public : Interim Dividend Payment

03/30/2020 | 02:38am EDT

-TRANSLATION-

No. 10000/019/2020

March 30, 2020

Subject : Postponement of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and approval of interim dividend payment

Attention : President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the scheduled 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on Friday, April 10, 2020, of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") at 13.30 hours at the Bai Mai 1-4 Meeting Room of its Head Office, 2098 M Tower Building, 8th Floor, Sukhumvit Rd., Phra Khanong Tai, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260.

In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the public sector's request for cooperation from all sectors to cancel gatherings of a large number of people, the Company informs you of the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 5/2563 of March 30, 2020, as follows:

  1. Postpone the AGM from April 10, 2020, to an indefinite date and revoke the AGM date and agenda as well as the date of March 5, 2020, determining the eligible AGM attending shareholders. Such postponement would neither significantly affect the Company's business nor affect shareholders' rights to receive dividends. As soon as the Board of Directors schedules a new date for the AGM together with a new agenda, it will notify the shareholders.
  2. Approve interim dividend payment for the second half of 2019 of Baht 0.30 a share or approximately Baht 407 million.1/ The proposed payment would be made from unallocated retained earnings and subjected to juristic-person tax of 20%, for which individual shareholders can claim dividend tax credit at 20/80 of the dividend payment under the provision of Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code. The record date for such payment is defined as March 5, 2020 (previously announced to the shareholders), and the dividend payment date is April 24, 2020.
    The Board of Directors decided to pay this interim dividend instead of the annual dividend, previously to be proposed to the AGM for approval, to alleviate potential impacts on the shareholders due to the indefinite postponement of the AGM. The interim dividend payment of Baht 0.30 a share adds to Baht
    0.50 a share for the first half of 2019, already paid out on September 10, 2019, for the year's total of
    Baht 0.80 a share or Baht 1,095 million, or 68 percent of the net profit under the consolidated financial statements of 2019. Since this is in compliance with the Company's dividend policy, the Board of
    Directors will not propose dividend payment for 2019 again.

Remarks: 1/ Based on 1,357.68 million ordinary shares, a total of 1,376.92 million shares deducted by the 19.24 million shares repurchased by the Company before the record date.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely, -signed-

(Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach) President and Chief Executive Officer

The Secretary to the Board of Directors Division

Tel: 0 2335 4000

Fax: 0 2016 3982

Disclaimer

Bangchak Corporation pcl published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 06:37:07 UTC
