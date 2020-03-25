Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Bangchak Corporation PCL    BCP   TH0420010Y01

BANGCHAK CORPORATION PCL

(BCP)
Thai oil refiners cut output as fuel demand falls - sources

03/25/2020 | 12:02am EDT

Oil refineries in Thailand are reducing their run rates by 10% to 20% after measures taken by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus caused domestic fuel demand to fall sharply, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

At least some of the refineries, including PTT Global Chemicals, IRPC PCL and Star Petroleum Refining Corp (SPRC), are already running at reduced rates since last month, said one of the sources and a third source from a Thai refinery.

Thailand, one of the biggest refining centres in southeast Asia, can process 1.229 million barrels per day of crude and condensate, according to the Petroleum Institute of Thailand.

Other refiners in Thailand include Thai Oil PCL, Bangchak Corporation PCL and Esso Thailand.

"All the refineries need to cut (runs further) because we cannot sell any products at the moment," the first source said.

"Bangchak cut, PTTGC, SPRC and IRPC have already cut and are thinking of cutting (run rates) a bit more. Thai Oil has already cut about 10%," he said, adding that the cuts were between 10% and 20%.

The postponement of major events such as Songkran, also known as the water festival, meant that "peak demand for oil products in April is now gone," said the Thai refinery source, prompting refiners to cut fuel output.

The sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. PTT, PTTGC, Thai Oil, IRPC and Bangchak did not respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Shu Zhang, Roslan Khasawneh and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore, and Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANGCHAK CORPORATION PCL End-of-day quote.
ESSO (THAILAND) PCL End-of-day quote.
IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL End-of-day quote.
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PCL End-of-day quote.
THAI OIL PCL End-of-day quote.
