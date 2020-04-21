Log in
Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank : 1Q Net Profit Fell 15%

04/21/2020 | 09:35pm EDT

By Ben Otto

Bangkok Bank PCL said its first-quarter net profit fell 15% partly due to fair-value losses from financial instruments, as concerns about business disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on markets.

The Thai lender's quarterly net profit was 7.67 billion baht ($236.0 million), down from THB9.03 billion in the same period a year earlier, it said late Tuesday.

Net interest income in the quarter rose 8.3% to THB19.82 billion, partly due to higher loan volume. Non-interest income, however, fell 36% to THB6.58 billion, largely due to fair-value losses on financial instruments, the bank said.

Bangkok Bank's nonperforming loan ratio at end-March stood at 3.5%, unchanged from a year earlier and up from 3.4% at the end of December.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 118 B
EBIT 2020 59 645 M
Net income 2020 31 963 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,81%
P/E ratio 2020 6,54x
P/E ratio 2021 6,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,80x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,73x
Capitalization 212 B
Managers
NameTitle
Chartsiri Sophonpanich President & Executive Director
Piti Sithi-Amnuai Chairman
Deja Tulananda Executive Chairman
Kamolrut Silapatkul Executive Vice President-Operations & Control
Benjaporn Prisuwanna EVP, Manager-Accounting & Finance Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANGKOK BANK0.85%6 754
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.21%289 924
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.78%253 859
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-36.12%201 965
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.98%198 449
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%138 824
