Bangkok Bank : 1Q Net Profit Fell 15%

By Ben Otto



Bangkok Bank PCL said its first-quarter net profit fell 15% partly due to fair-value losses from financial instruments, as concerns about business disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on markets.

The Thai lender's quarterly net profit was 7.67 billion baht ($236.0 million), down from THB9.03 billion in the same period a year earlier, it said late Tuesday.

Net interest income in the quarter rose 8.3% to THB19.82 billion, partly due to higher loan volume. Non-interest income, however, fell 36% to THB6.58 billion, largely due to fair-value losses on financial instruments, the bank said.

Bangkok Bank's nonperforming loan ratio at end-March stood at 3.5%, unchanged from a year earlier and up from 3.4% at the end of December.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com