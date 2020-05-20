Log in
Bangkok Bank

BANGKOK BANK

(BBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 05/20
96 THB   -0.78%
05/20BANGKOK BANK : Thai Bangkok Bank cuts lending rates by 22.5-35 basis points
RE
04/21BANGKOK BANK : 1Q Net Profit Fell 15%
DJ
04/21BANGKOK BANK PCL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
News 
Bangkok Bank : Thai Bangkok Bank cuts lending rates by 22.5-35 basis points

Bangkok Bank : Thai Bangkok Bank cuts lending rates by 22.5-35 basis points

05/20/2020 | 11:14pm EDT

Thailand's Bangkok Bank has cut its lending rates by 22.5-35 basis points, effective on Thursday, following the central bank's policy easing, and other banks are expected to follow suit.

The rate reductions will help lower customers' costs and support the government's efforts to combat the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the bank said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the central bank cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.50%, as the economy was expected to contract more than forecast.

For commercial bank rates, click here https://www.bot.or.th/English/Statistics/FinancialMarkets/InterestRate/_layouts/application/interest_rate/IN_Rate.aspx.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 112 B
EBIT 2020 59 231 M
Net income 2020 30 935 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,80%
P/E ratio 2020 5,92x
P/E ratio 2021 5,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,63x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,54x
Capitalization 183 B
Chart BANGKOK BANK
Duration : Period :
Bangkok Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANGKOK BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 140,45 THB
Last Close Price 96,00 THB
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chartsiri Sophonpanich President & Executive Director
Piti Sithi-Amnuai Chairman
Deja Tulananda Executive Chairman
Kamolrut Silapatkul Executive Vice President-Operations & Control
Benjaporn Prisuwanna EVP, Manager-Accounting & Finance Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANGKOK BANK-40.00%5 792
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.48%270 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.00%251 450
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.84%201 879
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-36.94%192 685
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.31%134 228
