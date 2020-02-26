Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL    BDMS   TH0264A10Z04

BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL

(BDMS)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL : to Offer Up to THB102.74 Billion for Bumrungrad Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 10:40pm EST

By Ben Otto

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL plans to offer up to 102.74 billion baht ($3.23 billion) to acquire all shares of Bumrungrad Hospital PCL it doesn't currently own.

The Bangkok-based healthcare provider said in a stock-exchange filing on Thursday that it would offer a minimum of THB125 per share to acquire Bumrungrad Hospital shares.

Bangkok Dusit, Thailand's largest private healthcare provider, said it could offer up to 20% more than that amount depending on market conditions and Bumrungrad's stock price at the time of the final offer. It currently holds about a 25% stake in Bumrungrad.

Shares of Bumrungrad Hospital last traded at THB112.

Bangkok Dusit said it would make the offer for Bumrungrad's ordinary shares, preference shares and all convertible debentures, which can be converted to ordinary shares. It also said it could reduce its final offer price if Bumrungrad were to make a material dividend payment not in line with guidance for the past three years.

Bangkok Dusit said it is seeking to acquire the hospital for its growth potential as well as its reputation for treating highly complex diseases and attracting overseas patients.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL End-of-day quote.
BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC CO LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERV
10:40pBANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL : to Offer Up to THB102.74 Billion for Bumrun..
DJ
2019SAMITIVEJ PCL : opens 30-bed Japanese 'hospital'
AQ
2019Southeast Asia stocks - Philippines falls ahead of GDP data, Thailand gains
RE
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most recover; Singapore falls about 1 percent
RE
2019Southeast Asia stocks - Most slip on global growth concerns, Singapore leads ..
RE
2019BANGKOK AIRWAYS PCL : Thai tycoon resigns from Bangkok Dusit, Bangkok Airways af..
RE
2015BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL : IHH Healthcare Says No Intention to Buy Sta..
DJ
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 82 384 M
EBIT 2019 12 200 M
Net income 2019 14 714 M
Debt 2019 25 560 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 24,3x
P/E ratio 2020 31,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,53x
EV / Sales2020 4,20x
Capitalization 348 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 27,28  THB
Last Close Price 21,90  THB
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Narumol Noi-Am President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Arun Pausawasdi Chairman
Chairat Panthuraamphorn Chief Operating Officer & Director
Chatree Duangnet Executive Director & COO-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL11 721
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-6.65%28 406
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.1.34%18 715
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD3.83%11 791
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED4.81%10 081
GRUPO NOTREDAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.1.35%9 511
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group