Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL : to Offer Up to THB102.74 Billion for Bumrungrad Shares

By Ben Otto



Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL plans to offer up to 102.74 billion baht ($3.23 billion) to acquire all shares of Bumrungrad Hospital PCL it doesn't currently own.

The Bangkok-based healthcare provider said in a stock-exchange filing on Thursday that it would offer a minimum of THB125 per share to acquire Bumrungrad Hospital shares.

Bangkok Dusit, Thailand's largest private healthcare provider, said it could offer up to 20% more than that amount depending on market conditions and Bumrungrad's stock price at the time of the final offer. It currently holds about a 25% stake in Bumrungrad.

Shares of Bumrungrad Hospital last traded at THB112.

Bangkok Dusit said it would make the offer for Bumrungrad's ordinary shares, preference shares and all convertible debentures, which can be converted to ordinary shares. It also said it could reduce its final offer price if Bumrungrad were to make a material dividend payment not in line with guidance for the past three years.

Bangkok Dusit said it is seeking to acquire the hospital for its growth potential as well as its reputation for treating highly complex diseases and attracting overseas patients.

