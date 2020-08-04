Bango : Nonvoice Partners With Bango to Accelerate 5G App Adoption

Log in
08/04/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Bango (AIM: BGO), the mobile commerce company, announces that it has entered a Bango Marketplace partnership agreement with Nonvoice, the leading 5G app agency. Through the partnership, Nonvoice will accelerate the adoption and success of its network of 5G app developers.

Nonvoice is the world’s first agency to focus on the opportunities for 5G apps, establishing new distribution channels and investment sources for innovative apps by providing access to its distribution network spanning North and South America, Asia, Africa and Europe, while making use of connections with tech giants including Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook.

Bango Marketplace accelerates app developer revenue growth by enabling them to focus their marketing on new users proven to make in-app purchases, and on new users that pay for similar apps.

Launching an app by marketing into an audience of users that is proven to pay for similar apps is typically nine times more effective in getting subscriptions or in-app payments compared with conventional “spray and pray” demographic-only marketing. By selecting audiences from Bango Marketplace, Nonvoice can ensure that innovative apps get a faster return on marketing, giving a faster return on investment and bringing the benefits of 5G to a broader range of users.

Nonvoice will be working with the Bango Marketplace data scientists to identify new paying user segments that are optimized to the most advanced and innovative premium apps. Bango expects to develop and test special purpose “5G audiences” by using Nonvoice’s expertise and data, and some of these will be made generally available through Bango Marketplace.

Nonvoice CEO Simon Buckingham commented: “Partnering with Bango to use this innovative way to increase the number of people who can enjoy the full experience of leading revenue generating 5G apps is an exciting opportunity. We are always eager to improve the return on marketing investment for our clients. Focussing marketing using Bango Audiences has shown up to a nine fold increase in conversion to payment and we can share our expertise more widely through Bango Marketplace.”

Ray Anderson, Exec Chair at Bango commented: “We welcome Nonvoice as a partner in our recently established Bango Marketplace Partner Program and look forward to working with them to support the ambitious growth objectives of their clients. Our data shows that users with 5G handsets and connectivity generate a higher average revenue per user (ARPU) than a general consumer. By focussing on the highest spenders, app launches generate their first revenues faster, making further investment both easier to obtain and higher yield”

ENDS

About Bango

App developers, stores and payment providers cross the threshold into the Bango ecosystem to converge, grow and thrive. By bringing businesses together and powering e-commerce with unique data-driven insights, Bango delivers new business opportunities and new dimensions of growth for customers around the world. Being inside the Bango circle means global merchants including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) can work together with payment partners from Africa to the Americas, accelerating the performance of everyone on the inside.

Bango. Think inside the circle. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

About Nonvoice Agency

Nonvoice Agency, with HQ in New York, is a network of agents searching for the best consumer and enterprise 5G apps from around the world. The agency connects app developers with distributors and investors who then help accelerate the adoption and deployment of their application. Nonvoice Agency provides an ecosystem of key parties dedicated to the 5G value chain and the future benefits that these services will bring to the world. Announced customers include GIZER, Plotaverse and StatementGames. Founder Simon Buckingham founded Ringtones.com in 1999, took Mobilestreams to an IPO in London in 2006 and led key mobile initiatives at Liberty Media. https://www.nonvoice.com/


© Business Wire 2020
