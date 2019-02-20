Bango : Strengthens Team for High Growth with Ex Nokia Exec

Bango (AIM:BGO), the mobile commerce company, announces that Paul Larbey
has joined Bango as Chief Operating Officer as Bango expands its
payments business to a broader mobile commerce platform offering,
enabling its partners to more effectively monetize the $100 billion plus
app ecosystem.
Paul joins in a newly created leadership role to drive the execution of
ambitious growth plans at Bango. Paul will be directly responsible for
the Operations, Customer Delivery and Customer Success teams, to scale
the newly launched Bango Marketplace product.
Bango Marketplace provides the unique ability to increase marketing
effectiveness through payment insights. This new initiative sees Bango
evolve from a mobile payment to mobile commerce platform. Through Bango
Marketplace, the Bango Platform is, for the first time, directly open to
thousands of developers globally, and in doing so builds on Bango
success with mobile operators and global merchants.
Paul joins Bango following his role as CEO at Velocix, a global leader
in streaming technology where he remains a Non-Executive Director. Paul
grew Velocix from a small start-up to the world’s leading IP video
streaming specialist. As CEO, Paul led the Velocix team though its
integration into Alcatel-Lucent and then Nokia. In 2018 Paul
orchestrated the spin out of the division from Nokia to create a
pure-play streaming technology company.
With over 20 years of experience in the Telecoms market, having held
leadership positions in Cray Communications, Lucent, Alcatel-Lucent and
Nokia, Paul has a strong track record of successfully bringing new
technologies to market.
Paul Larbey, COO at Bango commented. "I have seen Bango gain
increasing momentum with its unique data driven approach to delivering
payments at scale. The recent application of Bango technology to improve
the effectiveness of app developers’ digital marketing through enabling
payment providers to safely monetize their data, opens huge
opportunities for growth. With a strong technology base and an
experienced team, Bango is in a unique position to capture this new
opportunity. I am looking forward to bringing my experience of scaling
up businesses to Bango as it both rapidly grows its established business
and brings on a new wave of customers."
"Paul comes to the Bango team with years of experience providing
vital technology to industry leaders." said Ray Anderson,
CEO of Bango. "His passion and track record in driving
growth and transformational change aligns to the creation of an
ecosystem where merchants and payment providers converge, grow and
thrive."
About Bango
App developers, stores and payment providers cross the threshold into
the Bango ecosystem to converge, grow and thrive. By bringing businesses
together and powering e-commerce with unique data-driven insights, Bango
delivers new business opportunities and new dimensions of growth for
customers around the world. Being inside the Bango circle means global
merchants including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) can work together with payment partners from
Africa to the Americas, accelerating the performance of everyone on the
inside.
Bango. Think inside the circle. For more information, visit www.bango.com.
