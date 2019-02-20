Log in
Bango : Strengthens Team for High Growth with Ex Nokia Exec

0
02/20/2019

Bango (AIM:BGO), the mobile commerce company, announces that Paul Larbey has joined Bango as Chief Operating Officer as Bango expands its payments business to a broader mobile commerce platform offering, enabling its partners to more effectively monetize the $100 billion plus app ecosystem.

Paul joins in a newly created leadership role to drive the execution of ambitious growth plans at Bango. Paul will be directly responsible for the Operations, Customer Delivery and Customer Success teams, to scale the newly launched Bango Marketplace product.

Bango Marketplace provides the unique ability to increase marketing effectiveness through payment insights. This new initiative sees Bango evolve from a mobile payment to mobile commerce platform. Through Bango Marketplace, the Bango Platform is, for the first time, directly open to thousands of developers globally, and in doing so builds on Bango success with mobile operators and global merchants.

Paul joins Bango following his role as CEO at Velocix, a global leader in streaming technology where he remains a Non-Executive Director. Paul grew Velocix from a small start-up to the world’s leading IP video streaming specialist. As CEO, Paul led the Velocix team though its integration into Alcatel-Lucent and then Nokia. In 2018 Paul orchestrated the spin out of the division from Nokia to create a pure-play streaming technology company.

With over 20 years of experience in the Telecoms market, having held leadership positions in Cray Communications, Lucent, Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia, Paul has a strong track record of successfully bringing new technologies to market.

Paul Larbey, COO at Bango commented. "I have seen Bango gain increasing momentum with its unique data driven approach to delivering payments at scale. The recent application of Bango technology to improve the effectiveness of app developers’ digital marketing through enabling payment providers to safely monetize their data, opens huge opportunities for growth. With a strong technology base and an experienced team, Bango is in a unique position to capture this new opportunity. I am looking forward to bringing my experience of scaling up businesses to Bango as it both rapidly grows its established business and brings on a new wave of customers."

"Paul comes to the Bango team with years of experience providing vital technology to industry leaders." said Ray Anderson, CEO of Bango. "His passion and track record in driving growth and transformational change aligns to the creation of an ecosystem where merchants and payment providers converge, grow and thrive."

ENDS

About Bango

App developers, stores and payment providers cross the threshold into the Bango ecosystem to converge, grow and thrive. By bringing businesses together and powering e-commerce with unique data-driven insights, Bango delivers new business opportunities and new dimensions of growth for customers around the world. Being inside the Bango circle means global merchants including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) can work together with payment partners from Africa to the Americas, accelerating the performance of everyone on the inside.

Bango. Think inside the circle. For more information, visit www.bango.com.


© Business Wire 2019
