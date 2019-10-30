Banimmo : Press Release Convocation Extraordinary General Meeting 04.12.2019

30 October 2019 at 5.40 PM

PRESS RELEASE

Convocation to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of

4 December 2019

The board of directors has the pleasure of inviting the shareholders, bond owners, directors and the auditor of the limited liability company ('société anonyme') Banimmo to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders that will be held on Wednesday 4 December 2019 at 11.30 AM in 1000 Brussels, Bischoffsheimlaan 33.

As of 30 October 2019 all documents relating to this meeting will be available on the website www.banimmo.be under the item 'Investors - General assemblies'.

Contact

Banimmo Laurent Calonne Werner Van Walle Bischoffsheimlaan 33 CEO Chairman of the board of directors BE-1000 Brussels Laurent.Calonne@banimmo.be Werner.VanWalle@patronale-life.be Tel.: +32 2 710 53 11 www.banimmo.be

On Banimmo

Banimmo is a listed property developer 'pur sang' that focuses on the development of office buildings in Belgium, through the redevelopment of sites with potential and the construction of 'built-to-suit' projects for its customers. The current property portfolio comprises ca. 65,000 m2 of buildings and ca. 275,000 m2 of land and building reserves. The company differentiates itself through focusing on sustainability and city centres and their environment.

Banimmo is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels (BANI).